News Pollution and a Gut Fear I Was in Danger

LIKE ANY NOISE

Sitting in front of the fireplace and television, I became aware of a gut fear that I was in danger. In my own house with my trusted wife of fifty years, something wasn’t right. My chest hurt, by stomach felt like a bird of prey was holding it down and ripping it apart.

At the age of seventy five, this old body is still tuned in and adapting, moment by moment. My eyes and ears process the outside world’s movements into decisions meant to keep me alive. Something was eating at me. What?

War! Danger! Injustice! Offset with a brief cute little animal story have become a predictable formula for news and the talking heads who report them. Set up the audience visually, then verbally. Use a graphic pictures of ruined cities, buildings, neighborhoods, human bodies. Once you’ve shown the picture, set the hook and reel them in with your words and vocal inflection.

“Switch the camera to someone who knew the victims. Ask probing questions like “how does this make you feel?”

While digging for displays of anger, fear, horror, have captions running below the interview stating that a political leader has made a statement. Keep the content of the statement vague and foreboding. Change the picture of the original trauma to other suffering and pain that happened, while repeating captions…..dictator…..violence.. brutality…..torture…..murder.

Still feeling anxious I learned to instruct myself——, you’re sitting in your living room, in front of the fire with your life partner. Close your eyes, cover your ears and pay attention to something not on the news. Watch something that IS working, like your breath and count ten breaths…………

In a moment the stomach pain and fear have quieted, and I can uncover my ears, open my eyes, leave the hypnotic newscast, and return to the room with my wife.

