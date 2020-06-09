Get Daily Email
Home / Advice & Confessions / On Being Human

On Being Human

Some people believe the spirit and soul are one and the same.

by Leave a Comment

 

Generally speaking, most people agree on three of the components that comprise human beings:

MENTAL — Our capacity to think
EMOTIONAL — Our capacity to feel
PHYSICAL — The physical package we occupy during our lifetime

SPIRITUAL — this is the element where agreement can falter…

  • Some people believe we have a spirit — that which animates us
  • Some people believe we have a soul — the God spark or eternal component
  • Some people believe the spirit and soul are one and the same
  • Some people believe the spirit and soul are two separate aspects
  • Some people believe that we have neither spirit or soul.

What do you believe regarding the spiritual aspect of humanity?

© Laurie Buchanan

Previously published on Tuesdayswithlaurie.com.

***

Photo by Laurie Buchanan

 

About Laurie Buchanan, PhD

A cross between Dr. Dolittle, Nanny McPhee, and a type-A Buddhist, I'm an active listener, observer of details, payer of attention, reader and writer of books, kindness enthusiast, and an unabashed optimist.

I'm a former holistic health practitioner and transformational life coach. My doctorate is in holistic health with an emphasis in energy medicine.

My published works include Note to Self: A Seven-Step Path to Gratitude and Growth; The Business of Being: Soul Purpose in and Out of the Workplace; and the forthcoming Indelible (April 2021).

