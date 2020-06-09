On Being Human

Generally speaking, most people agree on three of the components that comprise human beings:
MENTAL — Our capacity to think
EMOTIONAL — Our capacity to feel
PHYSICAL — The physical package we occupy during our lifetime
SPIRITUAL — this is the element where agreement can falter…
- Some people believe we have a spirit — that which animates us
- Some people believe we have a soul — the God spark or eternal component
- Some people believe the spirit and soul are one and the same
- Some people believe the spirit and soul are two separate aspects
- Some people believe that we have neither spirit or soul.
What do you believe regarding the spiritual aspect of humanity?
© Laurie Buchanan
—
Previously published on Tuesdayswithlaurie.com.
—
***
If you believe in the work we are doing here at The Good Men Project and want to join our calls on a regular basis, please join us as a Premium Member, today.
All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.
Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.
Talk to you soon.
—
Photo by Laurie Buchanan
Leave a Reply
.