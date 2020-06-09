On Being Human

Generally speaking, most people agree on three of the components that comprise human beings:

MENTAL — Our capacity to think

EMOTIONAL — Our capacity to feel

PHYSICAL — The physical package we occupy during our lifetime

SPIRITUAL — this is the element where agreement can falter…

Some people believe we have a spirit — that which animates us

Some people believe we have a soul — the God spark or eternal component

Some people believe the spirit and soul are one and the same

Some people believe the spirit and soul are two separate aspects

Some people believe that we have neither spirit or soul.

What do you believe regarding the spiritual aspect of humanity?

© Laurie Buchanan

Previously published on Tuesdayswithlaurie.com.

Photo by Laurie Buchanan