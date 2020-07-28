One Ringy Dingy, Two Ringy Dingy

Recently, a tree in the Municipal Park close to our home was cut down. A view of the cross-section reveals its growth rings.

According to my online research: “Visible rings result from the change in growth speed through the seasons of the year; thus, critical for the title method, one ring generally marks the passage of one year in the life of the tree.”

In pioneer days, a person my age — I’m swiftly approaching 63 rings — would be considered elderly. Today, however, even with silver hair and deeply etched laugh lines, that’s mere change.

By intent, many of us have cultivated a combination of habits that contribute to our number of growth rings. These might include eating certain foods, steering clear of certain things, exercise, taking vitamins and/or minerals, etc.

Even though you’ve cultivated a bevy of healthy habits, what single one stands head-and-shoulders above the rest toward your quality longevity?

© Laurie Buchanan

Previously published on Tuesdayswithlaurie.com.

Photo by Laurie Buchanan