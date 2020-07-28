Get Daily Email
Home / Advice & Confessions / One Ringy Dingy, Two Ringy Dingy

One Ringy Dingy, Two Ringy Dingy

By intent, many of us have cultivated a combination of habits that contribute to our number of growth rings.

by Leave a Comment

 

Recently, a tree in the Municipal Park close to our home was cut down. A view of the cross-section reveals its growth rings.

According to my online research: “Visible rings result from the change in growth speed through the seasons of the year; thus, critical for the title method, one ring generally marks the passage of one year in the life of the tree.

In pioneer days, a person my age — I’m swiftly approaching 63 rings — would be considered elderly. Today, however, even with silver hair and deeply etched laugh lines, that’s mere change.

By intent, many of us have cultivated a combination of habits that contribute to our number of growth rings. These might include eating certain foods, steering clear of certain things, exercise, taking vitamins and/or minerals, etc.

Even though you’ve cultivated a bevy of healthy habits, what single one stands head-and-shoulders above the rest toward your quality longevity?

© Laurie Buchanan

Previously published on Tuesdayswithlaurie.com.

Photo by Laurie Buchanan

 

About Laurie Buchanan, PhD

A cross between Dr. Dolittle, Nanny McPhee, and a type-A Buddhist, I'm an active listener, observer of details, payer of attention, reader and writer of books, kindness enthusiast, and an unabashed optimist.

I'm a former holistic health practitioner and transformational life coach. My doctorate is in holistic health with an emphasis in energy medicine.

My published works include Note to Self: A Seven-Step Path to Gratitude and Growth; The Business of Being: Soul Purpose in and Out of the Workplace; and the forthcoming Indelible (April 2021).

