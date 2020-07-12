Put Yourself in My Shoes

By Anonymous

Imagine that you have a very bad connection with your siblings. You were separated from both your sisters. One is in foster care. She lied to your mother and called the cops to come to the school. The other lives with your dad and you rarely get to see them. Your mom barely wanted your older sister because she wasn’t your skin tone. And mom has anger issues. She would beat you up because you did something wrong, and your brothers are different. Your 11-year-old acts like the sister in foster care, and your youngest brother gets babied to the point he doesn’t listen.

Instead, you get yelled at for all your brothers’ and sisters’ mistakes. Your grades are terrible…you’re struggling…and you ask for help, and you still don’t get it.

Then your nana dies, and you really don’t have a connection with her…just like your siblings. You feel like she was always mad at you, and the saddest part…

I don’t even have a picture of myself with her.

