Slip Sliding Away

Walking toward the Boise river we happened upon a banana peel. There it was — large as life — on the sidewalk. I cracked up. Len cracked up. Not familiar with the myriad of banana-slippage cartoons we’d grown up with, Willa didn’t find any humor in the situation.

Periodically I apply self-imposed restrictions: No more red licorice. No more BBQ chips. Ever again. As sure as the sun rises, these types of constraints only last a few days before I slip up. Not a fan of confinement, when limitations are imposed by others (barring the speed limit — usually), they’re in place an even shorter length of time.

Do you ever apply self-imposed restrictions?

© Laurie Buchanan

Previously published on Tuesdayswithlaurie.com.

Photo by Laurie Buchanan