The Positive Opportunities Present in Life-Altering Changes

—

The quirky thing about change, whether one considers the nature of what catalyzed it to be good or evil, is that it can become the source of immense stress. I call this phenomenon the “What do we do now syndrome”.

Altering life changes can remove the old familiar support structures. They often reveal and then evaporate the old perceptions of reality we have adopted. This is true whether we liked those perceptions or even if they had become stale and lackluster. Up to the period before the change came, they had ruled our lives with a certain and predictable routine.

We want change

If you are like me, there is a part of you that quietly hopes for change, but you stopped ruminating about alternative possibilities because you never believed the status quo would ever go away. Then an event comes that changes the old ways unexpectedly.

Big life changes can leave us feeling uncertain about the future and make us feel like we are traveling lost without an emotional map to follow. This leaves us to worriedly ponder whether or not the change will improve our lives or make them worse.

There is really no way of knowing what our future holds, the truth has always been that, in spite of all the predictable models we put in place to bring security to our lives, our existence is by its very nature unpredictable. The only thing certain in life is change and the only foreseeable action we can count on is how we accept or reject that change.

It is understandable to be apprehensive about how to move forward amid the unfamiliar but, if we will allow it, our spirit will summon another alternative. If we can acknowledge our fear of the unknown but look past it, we can be set free to explore inexhaustible possibilities, for we are no longer bound by the constraints and limitations of our old life.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Events can be the catalyst for positive change within us, our country and our world. Shattering the old container of our reality sets us free to open our hearts and minds to the Creative Intelligence that is a part of us all. This will allow fresh voices to be heard and let a new passion enter our hearts. When difficult times transform you, you begin to see fresh opportunities you never thought about before. You might discover a heart-felt advocacy for a new program or mission, like working to improve the life of the voiceless sector of our society, this is a genuine chance to let our souls soar freely. This is why the poet Rumi says this about the unsettling we go through during arduous times;

“The wound is where the Light enters you.”

Waking the new you

It is a mistaken notion to judge life-altering changes as either good or evil. It is more appropriate to acknowledge that what happens in our lives is serving a higher purpose that will aid every one of us on this planet to develop into our highest selves.

Life-altering changes set you free from your old model. It is normal to be reluctant to do this since we have lived comfortably that way for so long, but you have no choice, these changes will introduce you to novel ideas and perspectives. When the things you used to do are taken away, you must find a different way to live. Keeping a calm and open heart will allow you to experience these changes in a way that makes you a better person. You can also choose to be angry and resentful and let your life spiral into depression. I

The profoundest depth of darkness is never powerful enough to prevent the coming light. Darkness and light are the yin and yang of our souls and they are forever tied together, for one cannot exist without the other. Regardless of what we may think about the affairs of humans, it is important to remember that the universe will never stop providing, nurturing and encouraging our evolution and that of all incarnate beings to create a greater good.

Remember, paying gratitude for your life forward will reward you with a sense of joy and contentment.

—

Previously published here and reprinted with the author’s permission.

◊♦◊

Sign up for our Writing Prompts email to receive writing inspiration in your inbox twice per week.

Photo: Shutterstock