Three Ways of Building Self-Esteem

Are you the type of person who crumbles in the heat of the moment. like an exam or job interview? Or someone who is lost for words when put in an awkward situation, such as meeting someone you’re attracted to for the first time? Then surely you lack self-esteem.

If you want to recover from low self-esteem like this and stay composed, especially when under the spotlight, then here are three ways to build self-esteem that will surely help you take better control of your life.

You can never excel in life unless you have self-confidence. This is why you should have your self-esteem developed first before you proceed to conquer any other of life’s challenges…

Seek Your Own Counsel

Keep in mind that even though you are still in the process of building self-esteem, external factors that would try to bring you down and make it tough for you to build self-confidence are inevitable. You must start off by keeping your own counsel when you set the standards for your self-worth.

If you take a closer look at successful people, you will realize that they cannot always convince people, since everyone has critics that disprove of them, even successful people. But since they rely on their own counsel instead of anyone else’s, they are unshakable and their confidence is still solid like a rock.

Tip:

Begin to notice how frequently you give external circumstances the power to eat away at your self-esteem. When you notice it happening, you can then choose to let it wash over you without it taking hold. There is no greater authority on you, than yourself.

Having a Purpose

You should have a definite purpose on why you are building self-esteem. You must then channel all of your thoughts and energy towards this purpose, so that working your way to developing self-confidence will be much easier.

This is because your definite purpose will serve as your continuous drive in making things happen for you. If you think about people who have low self-esteem, you could realize that they are people who are indecisive all the time because they do not know where their life is heading. They are the type of people who would just settle to become followers instead of striving hard to become leaders.

Tip:

Start journaling every day. In particular, jot down questions that come up in your mind when you think about your major purpose. You don’t need to answer these questions straight away, just take notes of anything that comes to mind either at the time, or at some point in the future when you feel inspiration to answer the questions.

Alter Your Inner Dialogue

Self-confidence can be translated as one’s means of positively communicating to oneself. It is so easy for you to influence people and lift them up or pull them down just by handing them insults or positive strokes.

This also works the same for your inner dialogue. Pay attention to your inner dialogue, think about whether you would be happy to talk to someone you care about in the same tone and language. If not, then maybe you should work on your inner dialogue to make it more positive and supportive, rather than critical. You are in control of the inner voice, just change it to how you want it.

Watch What Your Body Language Is Telling People

If you always think that you can make things happen, then your body language will also respond in a positive manner. This gives other people confidence that you can do what you say, and they will feed this back to you, in actions or words. This is a positive loop of validation. However, if you are the meek type, then your physicality would usually show a shy type of person that has no confidence and so your weakness is easily exposed. You can work on how you use your body to display self-confidence by practicing powerful postures in the mirror while using positive affirmations. Rehearsing these frequently will have enormous benefits as you build self-esteem.

Photo: iStockPhoto