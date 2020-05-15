4 Eye Exercises for Better Eyesight

—

Eye exercises can be a natural cure for some of your vision problems. Over the years, the success in treating minor vision issues has compelled ophthalmologists to recommend eye exercises to patients who want to improve their eyesight. Thousands of patients make appointments in clinics for an eye exam in Chicago. In most cases, they complain that their eyes become dry, they get frequent headaches, experience blurry visions, or they find it challenging to sit in front of the computer for too long.

These issues occur due to a condition called digital eye strain. And the following exercises will not only reduce these symptoms but will also improve your eyesight.

1. Focus change

This exercise challenges your focusing skills. You should sit with your back upright.

Point a finger at yourself but maintain a few inches of distance from your eye.

Now focus on the tip of the pointed finger. Try to put all your attention to that finger by blocking all the other objects around it.

Move your finger slowly from the front of your face. Take it further away. But make sure you don’t lose your focus.

Give your eyes a break for a couple of seconds. Look into the distance for a moment.

Now try to focus on your finger again. It should be at a further distance from where you had first started.

Bring the finger close to your face again.

Again, look away for a moment before focusing on the fingertip.

Repeat this exercise at least three times a day.

2. Near and far focus

This exercise also improves your focus and eyesight. Sit straight on a chair.

Stick out your thumb at least 10 inches from your face. Focus on its tip for roughly 15 seconds.

Keep an object, such as a pen or a pencil, at least 15 to 20 feet away. Focus on it for around 15 seconds.

Now focus on your thumb again.

Repeat this exercise at least five times a day.

3. 20-20-20 rule

Eye strain is one of the reasons why many people get headaches. Those who work in front of the computer for hours experience this issue frequently. You can get rid of this problem by following the 20-20-20 rule. Keep a pointed object like a sharpened pencil at least 20 feet away from where you work. After spending 20 minutes in front of the computer, you need to focus on the sharpened object, which is 20 feet away for at least 20 seconds.

4. Figure eight

Sit upright for this exercise.

Make a mark on the floor, but it should be at least 10 feet away from your eyes.

Now try to visualize an 8 from that mark.

Keep tracing the figure for at least 30 seconds. Now go to the other side of the mark and try the same thing.

While it is not possible to treat vision issues like astigmatism, hyperopia, or myopia with eye exercises, you can get rid of digital eye strain if you start performing these eye exercises regularly.

