5 Lifestyle Changes That Can Help Stop Your Snoring

According to research, men snore more than women. This is due to the narrower air passages that men have, causing this sleep phenomenon. When air is pushed through a small opening, the tissues around it convulse aggressively, making the snores louder.

Most of the time, snoring is harmless. However, it can be bothersome and irritating to your partner or family. Fortunately, there are things that you can do to ease the problem. From using anti-snoring devices to seeing a sleep doctor- any method requires your dedication and cooperation.

However, if you prefer to alleviate your snoring problem naturally, here are five lifestyle changes that you need to do.

Lose Weight

Extra fat tissue in the throat and neck can constrict your airways. For an individual who’s overweight, losing some weight can help open the airways. Weight has a significant effect on snoring since neck fat squeezes the upper airway.

In addition, belly fat pokes your diaphragm up, narrowing your residual lung volume. This causes your airway to be more susceptible to collapse. Hence, it is essential to drop some pounds in order to free your airways.

However, when exercising, you should not resort to extreme and forceful measures. To avoid exerting yourself too much, you need sensible and practical techniques that you find comfortable. Here are some recommended approaches that are easy to do:

Lessen your carbohydrate intake and choose better substitutes.

Don’t eat too quickly.

Eat little but on time.

Sleep On Your Side

Aside from using an Anti Snoring Device To Stop Snoring, one of the easiest ways to ease your snoring problem is by sleeping on your side. Keep in mind that laying on your back makes you prone to experience sleep disorders, such as sleep apnea.

When you sleep on your back, your tongue falls back, your jaw recedes, and the weight on your neck constricts your upper airway. If you’re used to sleeping on your back, there are many different ways to get yourself comfortable when sleeping on your side:

Make sleeping on your back difficult. You can do that by taping a tennis ball to your pajamas. Doing so will make sleeping on your back practically impossible and uncomfortable.

Consider buying specialist pillows that encourage side sleeping. Alternatively, you can prevent yourself from lying on your back by using your normal pillows to restrict yourself sideways.

Use positional trainers. These devices are used to notify you via vibration when you’re sleeping on your back. This can help condition your subconscious mind that you should sleep sideways.

Clean Your Home

Pollen and dust, when accumulating and confined everywhere in your house, can trigger blocked nose, allergies, and snoring. To stop this from happening, you can do the following:

Remember to regularly vacuum the areas that are likely for dust and pollen to lurk.

Regularly wash your bedding with hot water. Keep in mind that soft materials are perfect for trapping allergens.

Before going to bed, take a shower to remove pollen and dust sticking to your clothing, hair, and skin.

Replace your soft furnishings, like curtains, because they trap allergens quickly. Opt for blinds as they’re much easier to clean.

Exercise Your Snoring Muscles

Another way to reduce snoring is to exercise the muscles in your throat, tongue, and mouth. Otherwise, your airway could weaken, which often leads to snoring. Studies show that by curling the tongue in different ways and enunciating a few vowel sounds, muscles in the respiratory tract can exercise.

Alternatively, the following exercises can help:

With your finger, pull your cheek out, and using the muscles in your mouth, pull your cheek back inwards.

Press your tongue flat on your mouth’s roof and suck it up.

Move the tip of your tongue backward. Slide it as far back as possible, along your hard palate.

Raise your uvula by sounding “aahh” and holding it.

Although these exercises may seem a bit funny and weird, keep in mind that those who frequently perform these exercises have reduced their snoring intensity and rate of occurrence, according to research.

Practice Good Sleep Hygiene

The most necessary lifestyle change you can do to stop or alleviate snoring is by having good sleep hygiene. This means that you need to have good sleeping habits that can lead to a peaceful slumber.

However, the question remains: how can you get a good sleep? Below are the things you have to do to have a restful slumber.

Have at least eight hours of sleep.

Ensure your bedroom is dark.

Refrain from napping before bedtime.

Take a bath or shower before bed.

If you can’t sleep, don’t force it.

Have regular bedtimes.

Do some gentle activities, like reading a book before bed.

Make sure the temperature in your bedroom is right.

Drink water before bed to clear out mucus in your airways. Otherwise, the tissues in your throat could get irritated. This can aggravate snoring.

Takeaway

If you always snore at night, it can cause some disturbances with the quality of you or your loved one’s sleep. This can lead to increased health problems, irritability, and daytime fatigue. Additionally, snoring could also create problems in your relationship. Hence, you have to undergo a series of lifestyle changes that can help keep you reduce your snoring.

