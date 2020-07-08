5 Throat Exercises to Stop Snoring

—

The gentle, unromantic music from your nose while sleeping can irritate your partner to the core. She may complain that you sometimes snore like a teakettle while most of the time, you breathe like a steam shovel.

According to various studies, almost half of adult men snore. There are two primary reasons associated with snoring: first, because your airways narrow down while sleeping. They create resistance among the passageways that connect your lungs to your nose and mouth. The narrower the tube becomes, the more pressure needed to make the air pass.

Secondly, you may have a condition called shallow midface. It is a structural problem of your face where the area between the back of your head and your nose is so small that you put more suction pressure on your mouth’s soft tissues. I create a loud vibration resulting in steam shovel-like snoring.

How Throat Exercises Can Help You Stop Snoring

Most experts provide remedies like sleeping on your side or using mattresses that could help with snoring, but you can also try a few anti-snoring throat exercises. Many studies show that curling your tongue in specific ways can strengthen the upper respiratory tract that reduces snoring significantly. Here are some of the activities that you should start right away if you have a habit of snoring loudly.

1. Vowel repeat

Try repeating the vowels (a, e, I, o, u) loudly for at least three minutes. Make sure you open your mouth entirely while pronouncing these letters. Repeat this for a few times every day. The more you open your mouth while reading the vowels loudly, the bigger the respiratory gap becomes.

2. Tongue slide

In this exercise, you need to bring the tip of your tongue just behind the top of your front teeth. Hold this position for a few seconds. Next, slide your tongue back as far as you can. Do this at least twice a day for three minutes. This is a beneficial exercise for people with shallow midface. It increases the space between your nose and the back of your head.

3. Pursed lips

Close your mouth tightly and purse your lips. Try to breathe in and breathe out very slowly. Hold this position for 30 seconds. Do this exercise whenever you feel like it. It’s beneficial but straightforward for controlling snoring.

4. Jaw mover

Open your mouth. Now move your jaw to the left and hold that position for 30 seconds. Close your mouth. Repeat the same thing, but this time, move your jaw to the right.

5. Throat muscle contraction

Open your mouth. Try to contract the throat muscles at the back for 30 seconds. If you can’t understand whether the muscles are contracting correctly or not, you should open your mouth and look in the mirror. If the uvula moves up and down while doing the exercise, it means the muscles are contracting correctly.

Snoring is a problem with multiple solutions. But instead of going for medication right away, try these exercises for a chance to see how they control your snoring.

