5 Tips For Combating Fatigue at Work

We’ve all done it: stayed up a bit too late the night before we have to work. Unfortunately, doing so tends to lead to ongoing fatigue that lasts all day and peaks at certain points of the workday. It can be miserable.

But luckily, there are a few ways that you can combat fatigue while at work – without using expensive energy supplements.

5 Handy Fatigue Combat Tips

Make use of natural lighting.

Whenever you can, incorporate natural light into your day. Sunlight does wonders to reduce the effects of fatigue, so whether you open your office blinds or snag the POS system closest to the window, park yourself somewhere where you have access to the sun’s rays.

Get active.

Even though it can be difficult to find the energy to get up and go for a walk during your lunch break, getting active is a great way to fight fatigue. Surprisingly, burning energy and getting your muscles moving actually increases the amount of energy you have as well as how alert you are for hours afterward.

If taking a 10-minute walk doesn’t interest you, consider going outside and doing a set of jumping jacks or doing a lap around your office building.

Catch some Zs.

We know how tempting it can be to just stay home and sleep when fatigue is weighing you down. However, you should probably go to work and, instead of sleeping the day away, just take a short 20-30 minute nap! You can do this during a break. If you have an office, you can nap there or you could opt to take a nap in the backseat of your vehicle.

Stay hydrated.

Hydration goes a long way in a lot of cases – one of which is in the case of battling daytime fatigue. When your body is dehydrated, it can make you feel weak and lousy. It can also give you muscle cramps and spasms, which can heighten the effects of your fatigue and make you feel even worse.

Keep a water bottle at your desk if you can. If you don’t like water, try tea with limited amounts of caffeine. Coffee doesn’t typically do much for hydration as the effects of caffeine counteract the effects of the water in your coffee.

Use good posture.

If you’re prone to slouching in your chair, you’re probably well aware of how comfortable you can get. This is a bad idea when you’re fighting off fatigue during your shift. To avoid this problem, be sure to sit up straight. Keep your shoulders back and your back long and tall. Breath deeply into your chest and stomach and, if necessary, partake in some good old knee bouncing.

Even though worktime fatigue is unpleasant to deal with, it doesn’t have to ruin your entire day. By drinking enough water, staying active, sitting up straight, opening the curtains, and taking a short nap you can ward off the worst of the negative effects that come from not getting enough sleep.

