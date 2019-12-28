Am I Normal? Teens and Emotional Health

—
Today’s students face an enormous range of emotional issues—worries about academic performance, anxiety about how peers view them, problems with parents and teachers, concern over physical appearance, and much more.
Transcript Provided by YouTube:
I really couldn’t focus in school I felt
really really sad I could just see faces
turning towards me but there are times
that I just go into my room and just
tear it apart one day actually did have
a breakdown that was the most
humiliating day of my of my high school
career and he just comes in and goes oh
all right I’m gonna do some reading I
just feel like I got nobody in the house
eventually they left and I was just all
alone oh nice
I felt like my heart had sunk it just
kept saying no no but as I was walking
out I just started crying
