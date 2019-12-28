Am I Normal? Teens and Emotional Health

—

Today’s students face an enormous range of emotional issues—worries about academic performance, anxiety about how peers view them, problems with parents and teachers, concern over physical appearance, and much more.

Transcript Provided by YouTube:

I really couldn’t focus in school I felt

really really sad I could just see faces

turning towards me but there are times

that I just go into my room and just

tear it apart one day actually did have

a breakdown that was the most

humiliating day of my of my high school

career and he just comes in and goes oh

all right I’m gonna do some reading I

just feel like I got nobody in the house

eventually they left and I was just all

alone oh nice

I felt like my heart had sunk it just

kept saying no no but as I was walking

out I just started crying

This post was previously published on YouTube.

Photo credit: Screenshot from video