Home / Health & Wellness / Am I Normal? Teens and Emotional Health

Am I Normal? Teens and Emotional Health

Today’s students face an enormous range of emotional issues—worries about academic performance, anxiety about how peers view them, problems with parents and teachers, concern over physical appearance, and much more.

Transcript Provided by YouTube:

 

00:00
I really couldn’t focus in school I felt
00:07
really really sad I could just see faces
00:09
turning towards me but there are times
00:11
that I just go into my room and just
00:13
tear it apart one day actually did have
00:15
a breakdown that was the most
00:18
humiliating day of my of my high school
00:20
career and he just comes in and goes oh
00:23
all right I’m gonna do some reading I
00:25
just feel like I got nobody in the house
00:28
eventually they left and I was just all
00:30
alone oh nice
00:31
I felt like my heart had sunk it just
00:34
kept saying no no but as I was walking
00:36
out I just started crying


This post was previously published on YouTube.

Photo credit: Screenshot from video

About Human Relations Media

Human Relations Media is one of the leading K-12 publishers of supplemental educational products in the United States specializing in video-based programs in a variety of subject areas including Health, Drug Education, Career Education, Science, Math and Language Arts.

The company was founded in 1976 by its current CEO, Anson Schloat. A typical HRM product is a 25 minute video accompanied by a teacher's resource book that includes a summary of the program, learning objectives, student activities and handouts, fact sheets and other student materials that add depth to the learning experience.

HRM also publishes several comprehensive video based curriculums called Curriculums in a Box that include several videos and hundreds of pages of activities. We also publish DVD's, workbooks, CD-ROMS and folding displays. Over the years Human Relations Media has achieved an outstanding record of developing the highest quality products available in the education market.

