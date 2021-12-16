Are Some Eye Conditions More Commonly Affecting Men?

—

Please Note: This is a paid article that is presented for informational purposes only and is not meant to diagnose or treat any illness. If you have any health concern, see a licensed healthcare professional in person. This article does not constitute an endorsement or approval of this product or any claim, statement or opinion used in promotion of this product.

Did you know that men are more likely to get certain eye diseases? Some eye conditions, such as diabetic retinopathy, primary open-angle glaucoma, and central serous retinopathy, affect men more commonly than women. It is vital for men (and women) to keep up with routine eye exams.

A 2019 Cleveland Clinic survey found that nearly 3 in 4 men would rather clean their bathrooms than go to the doctor. Unfortunately, this doctor aversion contributes to a shorter and less healthy life for men compared to women. In fact, men lag women in life expectancy and get long-term illnesses at a younger age than women.

According to the American Diabetes Association, men are often not comfortable dealing with their health issues.

This pattern of avoiding doctors translates to men’s eye health as well. The problem is, delaying a visit to the eye doctor often means a delay in diagnosis. An eye disease discovered at a later stage may have already caused irreversible damage to the eye. Irreversible vision loss could also occur.

Diabetic retinopathy

More than 15% of American men have diabetes, slightly more than American women. When diabetes is diagnosed late or is poorly controlled, the disease can affect multiple organ systems in the body. When the eyes are affected by type 2 diabetes, it is called diabetic retinopathy.

Diabetic retinopathy occurs when uncontrolled blood sugar levels damage the blood vessels of the retina. This causes them to swell and leak, or no longer allow blood flow. New, abnormal blood vessels may grow as the eye tries to compensate for the damage. However, these new blood vessels are leaky and prone to rupture, which can cause damage to the retina. This damage can lead to permanent vision loss.

Research shows that men are significantly more prone to diabetic retinopathy than women. Not only is retinopathy more common in men, but it also tends to be more severe at the time of diagnosis.

Diabetic retinopathy can lead to other sight-threatening eye conditions such as:

● Diabetic macular edema

● Neovascular glaucoma

● Cataracts

● Open-angle glaucoma

● Retinal detachment

Even in the early stages of diabetic retinopathy, changes in vision can occur. These vision changes include blur when trying to read or difficulty seeing distant objects. Other symptoms may include:

● Faded color vision

● Distorted images

● Night blindness

In the later stages of diabetic retinopathy, bleeding blood vessels can cause vision loss. If a person has diabetes and notices any of the following symptoms, they should alert their doctor immediately:

● Dark floaters that resemble cobweb-like streaks or dark spots

● A dark “curtain” closing over one’s vision

● New onset of blurred vision

People with diabetes are at an increased risk for diabetic retinopathy if they also have the following health conditions:

● High blood pressure

● High cholesterol

● Poorly controlled blood sugar

Diabetic retinopathy is a vision-threatening condition. In adults aged 20-74, diabetic retinopathy is the most common cause of new blindness.

The longer a person has diabetes, the higher their risk of developing retinopathy. It is estimated that more than half of people with diabetes will eventually develop retinopathy. Fortunately, the risk of developing eye complications is lowered by controlling diabetes.

It is extremely important that men with diabetes schedule a comprehensive eye exam and keep up with routine check-ups. An eye doctor can look at the back of the eye to ensure that there is no retinopathy.

READ MORE: Diabetic eye problems: Macular edema, retinopathy and more

Primary open-angle glaucoma (POAG)

Men are more susceptible to primary open-angle glaucoma (POAG) than women. POAG usually develops during a person’s 40’s or 50’s.

Men often do not prioritize visits to the eye doctor, especially when they are not experiencing any noticeable vision issues. A delay in POAG diagnosis can result in vision loss that might otherwise have been preventable.

This silent “sight thief” leads to irreversible vision loss with no early symptoms or red flags. Chronic high pressure causes damage to the optic nerve and retinal cells — resulting in a gradual narrowing of peripheral vision. The early visual changes to peripheral vision are so subtle that they are often not detected. Sadly, they are also irreversible.

There is a strong link of family history in POAG. For people whose siblings have glaucoma, the incidence of POAG increases two to three times. Studies have found that in Western populations, half or more of the current glaucoma cases are not yet diagnosed.

It can be tempting to skip an annual visit to the eye doctor. But men, especially those with a family history of POAG, need to make time — even when their vision is clear and their eyes seem healthy.

Central serous chorioretinopathy (CSCR)

Among middle-aged men, central serous chorioretinopathy (CSCR) is one of the most common causes of reduced vision. It is six times more common in men than women.

CSCR is the result of fluid buildup under the retina. This build-up causes the retina to detach at the macula. CSCR causes distorted, blurry vision in one or both eyes.

A major risk factor for CSCR is a common concern for men in their 30s through their 50s — stress. Men undergoing stressful events or experiences are at higher risk of developing this condition. Additional risk factors include:

● Recent use of steroids

● High blood pressure

● Insomnia

● H. pylori infection

● Autoimmune disease

Symptoms of central serous chorioretinopathy typically occur in one eye but may affect both eyes. Vision loss from CSCR is not permanent — usually lasting 4-6 months. But it can recur or even become chronic. Symptoms include:

● Central vision that is blurry, dim, distorted or has a dark area

● The appearance of straight lines as irregular or wavy

● The appearance of objects as more distant and smaller than they actually are

● Color distortion resulting in a dull, brownish hue to white objects

An interesting feature of this CSCR is that type A personalities — characterized as ambitious, competitive and impatient — are at increased risk of developing it.

CSCR usually resolves by itself, but it can take several weeks to months. If you notice symptoms of blurry, distorted vision, it is important to contact an eye doctor for evaluation.

Healthy bodies support healthy eyes

Men have a higher incidence of diabetic retinopathy, POAG and CSCR than women. Common conditions such as diabetes, high blood pressure and high cholesterol greatly increase the risk of developing these and other eye diseases.

Keeping up with routine visits to the doctor is important to maintaining a healthy body, which supports healthy eyes. It’s also important to see your eye doctor regularly. Especially for men with diabetes, other serious health conditions or a family history of eye disease, it is critical to schedule (and show up for) annual eye exams.

Even if that means cleaning the bathroom has to wait.

This content is brought to you by Dr. Sonia Kelley.

