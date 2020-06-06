Basic Tips For Denver Plastic Surgery Patients

—

You now have your dream nose done, and you cannot wait to see it finally. The jitters are taking over your emotions, and you have a mirror within arm’s reach just waiting for the big reveal. Well, all that is acceptable, but what more are you meant to do for a quick and successful recovery post-op?

In Denver, plastic surgery is gaining popularity because many people can now afford it, and the procedure is more advanced. The most common procedures include tummy tucks, rhinoplasty, and breast enlargement, but there are many other types. However, post-operation recovery care plays a vital role in ensuring that you get the desired results.

Every plastic surgery patient desires to improve their appearance, self-esteem, and many of them want a quick recovery process so they can enjoy their new self and get back to their normal lives. However, every procedure and patient is different, thus there are many factors that affect the recovery time. Despite that, you can significantly influence the recovery process by following all the post-operative requirements fully.

In the advisement of a top plastic surgeon in Denver, let’s take a look at the following post plastic surgery care tips.

Follow your doctor’s instructions

One of the best plastic surgeon Denver citizens frequent is Dr. Jeffrey Swail, and he will give you official consultation before and after the procedure. The doctor’s instructions are for your own good, so follow them. If you are to keep your wounds from water, restrict movement, or stay away from the sun, please do so. In anything that might come up during your postoperative recovery period, be sure to contact your doctor for guidance and advice.

Go in for checkups

If you are to go in for a routine check-up once, twice, or three times a month, make sure you do. It is in these check-ups that the doctor will assess the healing process and advise accordingly. If there is something amiss, those are the times they are fixed.

Take your medication

Continue to take your medication as prescribed, even if the pain or swelling has subsided. Pain, swelling, and bruising are normal occurrences after plastic surgery. There is no need for you to try and ignore the pain — it’s okay to take the pains made as instructed by your doctor. Well, unless your doctor instructs you to stop or they are causing more harm than good, keep going. In the case of the latter, your doctor will prescribe an alternative for postoperative care.

Don’t play doctor

Let’s be real, the internet has tons of information on postoperative care, but is all of it right for you? The answer is no. So if you feel a throbbing pain on your breast implants, it is best to call your doctor instead of playing doctor yourself. This also applies to close friends and family; the only person certified to rebandage you must be a professional who knows what they are doing.

Drink plenty of water

Since most plastic surgeries entail the healing of your skin, water is the best medicine for this. You do not need any more complications besides the typical pain and swelling, and drinking water will be wise. The recommended amount is cups per day or 2 liters to ensure you are well hydrated. However, it may depend on factors such as weight and height.

Avoid unnecessary movements

After your plastic surgery is not the time to go to the court for a dribble or the gym. All that can wait. If you want to heal well, let your body rest and recuperate. Strenuous activities can break the stitches taking you back to square one. Sweat and excess heat are not suitable for you.

Avoid harmful habits

Smoking and drinking alcohol should be thrown out of the window completely. Such habits will only make your healing process longer as they interfere with the healthy blood circulation throughout the body, more so your wound. This leads to slowed healing time. If you are a smoker, be ready to quit smoking for 8 weeks post-operation to ensure a quick recovery.

Eat healthy meals

Still, on the consumables front, make sure that you are eating healthily. Despite that you might fell less hungry after plastic surgery, eating can help in speeding up the recovery process. Please note that during the recovery process, you shouldn’t cut calories or start new diet plans. Steer clear from junk food that has no nutritional value. Instead, go for more proteins as they help build back your torn body tissues.

Get help

Depending on your surgery, get someone to help you get things done in the house. Be it making meals, cleaning, or moving around. Medically, always contact a top plastic surgeon in Denver and get the guidance you seek.

Be patient

Plastic surgery in Colorado and elsewhere for that matter requires some patience. Trust the process, follow instructions, remain calm, and in no time, the doctor will have the bandages removed, and you will relish your new look.

Avoid prolonged sunlight exposure

You should avoid too much sunlight to prevent exposure to the harmful UV rays and dehydration. You can avert tissue scarring or skin damage by wearing protective clothing and sunblock. It’s also good to avoid excessive heat to prevent sweating under the compression garment.

Apply compression garments or ice packs

Most facial plastic surgeries such as eyelid lift, facelift or nose jobs, need regular icing to decrease swelling. Other procedures, such as tummy tuck or breast augmentation, may require you to wear compression garments for a few weeks. These garments help to prevent skin wrinkling and improve skin retraction.

Bottom line

Having the surgery is just the tip of the iceberg — the real work is in the aftercare. Of which, you, as the patient, is solely responsible. However, you should plan for success before going in for the operation by setting up a recovery path.

Keep future caregivers, such as family members or friends, informed of the postoperative needs. And in general, take enough time off your work to facilitate the full recovery process. So follow the above tips and do more research about your specific plastic surgery. Do all this and see just how fast you will heal.

