Boosting Energy Levels in Men Over 50

While many men do not want to admit it when they reach 50 and older they will not have the same energy levels they used to. This is one of the unfortunate aspects of aging that everyone goes through. At this age, people have a reduced amount of energy and will feel fatigued more often.

There are some men who are more tired after strenuous activity and need an extra nap. Others feel more fatigued after a long day at work. While a slight reduction in energy levels is to be expected, it should not chronic or debilitating fatigue.

There are many factors that cause a decrease in energy as you age. Illness, medication, emotional well-being and lifestyle are some of the causes of this. If you are over the age of 50 and experiencing this decrease in energy, there are some steps you can take to boost your energy levels.

Exercise More

When you feel tired and fatigued, the last thing you will want to do is exercise. However, a few minutes of exercise, particularly aerobic exercise, will boost your energy levels for the whole day. Some experts state that this is due to the endorphins released during exercise which increase overall energy levels. Your organs will also become more efficient when you exercise and this can lead to improved energy levels.

If you do not exercise on a regular basis, you need to start slow and gradually increase your exercise routine. You should look for exercises that will not make you feel more fatigued than you already do. Walking and biking are aerobic exercises that you can start with and complete 5 to 10 minutes per day. Every week, you should increase the duration by 10%. Strength exercises and stretching will also help boost your energy levels.

Get Some Sleep

When you cut down on sleep each night, you will feel fatigued and will not have the energy you need to get through the day. Ideally, you should be getting between 7 and 8 hours of sleep per night. Your sleep can be disrupted by a number of things from a busy schedule to poor sleep quality. The quality of your sleep is very important and will be decreased by emotional factors, lifestyle stressors, and certain health conditions.

According to Leading Edge Health you can improve your sleep quality by changing certain behaviors. If you are going to nap, you should not take one for more than 30 minutes a few hours before you go to bed. You should also maintain a regular sleep schedule where you wake up and go to sleep at the same time. In the hour before bed, you should power down your electronics and avoid any caffeine for a few hours before sleep. If you continue having trouble sleeping, you may need to seek professional advice as there could be a deeper cause.

Have A Balanced Diet

If you are tired, you will find that eating a balanced meal will be a challenge. However, balanced nutrition habits will boost your energy levels. The energy you need can come from eating the right combination for food at the right time of the day.

You should eat a balanced meal and snacks every 3 to 4 hours to sustain your energy levels. Balanced meals will include lean protein, whole grains, a small number of healthy fats and some fruits and vegetables. The source of carbohydrates is important and should be whole grains which also provide the fiber you need in your diet. You should avoid energy drinks, sugary coffee, and soda because they only provide a short-term energy boost that results in a crash.

Have Regular Medical Check-Ups

Going to your doctor for regular check-ups is important because they will be able to assess your current weight, medical conditions, and your lifestyle habits. They can also assess any medication you are on. It is not uncommon for men over 50 to have medication or medical conditions that affect energy levels. If you are taking medication, you should talk to your doctor about your energy levels as they could suggest ways to overcome this.

