We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Coping with Disruptive Life Changes

Coping with Disruptive Life Changes

by


This program showcases the real stories of several teens who coped with major disruptions in their lives. One teen describes how her parents’ divorce caused her to rebel in school until, with the help of a school counselor, she rejected her gang-related friends and got her life back on track despite being pregnant.

Transcript Provided by YouTube:

00:00
everything took a turn we went bankrupt
00:02
and we lost the business and our house
00:04
dad goes I got to tell you something but
00:07
your mother has breast cancer I had no
00:09
idea no idea was coming at all I took
00:12
the pregnancy test and I was in shock I
00:14
started crying I didn’t know what to do
00:17
it’s really important to maintain faith
00:20
in yourself that you really have the
00:23
strength and the ability to make things
00:25
better and also there’s people out there
00:27
that want to help you make things better
00:36
change and hard times are really
00:38
inevitable it’s how you handle the
00:40
changes that really can make a
00:42
difference when there’s a overwhelming
00:44
or traumatic or challenging event in
00:47
your life it’s normal to feel anxious or
00:50
worried or sad or out of sorts or
00:53
overwhelmed that’s totally normal what
00:56
is difficult and may be a problem is if
00:59
that goes on for a long time or if you
01:02
don’t learn ways to manage it and you
01:05
don’t reach out and get help so that you
01:07
can get back on track and use it as an
01:10
opportunity to develop some skills that
01:12
will help you throughout life when you
01:15
and
01:15
to change and problems

This post was previously published on YouTube.

Photo credit: Screenshot from video.

About Human Relations Media

Human Relations Media is one of the leading K-12 publishers of supplemental educational products in the United States specializing in video-based programs in a variety of subject areas including Health, Drug Education, Career Education, Science, Math and Language Arts.

The company was founded in 1976 by its current CEO, Anson Schloat. A typical HRM product is a 25 minute video accompanied by a teacher's resource book that includes a summary of the program, learning objectives, student activities and handouts, fact sheets and other student materials that add depth to the learning experience.

HRM also publishes several comprehensive video based curriculums called Curriculums in a Box that include several videos and hundreds of pages of activities. We also publish DVD's, workbooks, CD-ROMS and folding displays. Over the years Human Relations Media has achieved an outstanding record of developing the highest quality products available in the education market.

