Coping with Disruptive Life Changes

This program showcases the real stories of several teens who coped with major disruptions in their lives. One teen describes how her parents’ divorce caused her to rebel in school until, with the help of a school counselor, she rejected her gang-related friends and got her life back on track despite being pregnant.
everything took a turn we went bankrupt
and we lost the business and our house
dad goes I got to tell you something but
your mother has breast cancer I had no
idea no idea was coming at all I took
the pregnancy test and I was in shock I
started crying I didn’t know what to do
it’s really important to maintain faith
in yourself that you really have the
strength and the ability to make things
better and also there’s people out there
that want to help you make things better
change and hard times are really
inevitable it’s how you handle the
changes that really can make a
difference when there’s a overwhelming
or traumatic or challenging event in
your life it’s normal to feel anxious or
worried or sad or out of sorts or
overwhelmed that’s totally normal what
is difficult and may be a problem is if
that goes on for a long time or if you
don’t learn ways to manage it and you
don’t reach out and get help so that you
can get back on track and use it as an
opportunity to develop some skills that
will help you throughout life when you
and
to change and problems
