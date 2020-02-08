Coping with Disruptive Life Changes

—

This program showcases the real stories of several teens who coped with major disruptions in their lives. One teen describes how her parents’ divorce caused her to rebel in school until, with the help of a school counselor, she rejected her gang-related friends and got her life back on track despite being pregnant.

—

—

Transcript Provided by YouTube:

00:00

everything took a turn we went bankrupt

00:02

and we lost the business and our house

00:04

dad goes I got to tell you something but

00:07

your mother has breast cancer I had no

00:09

idea no idea was coming at all I took

00:12

the pregnancy test and I was in shock I

00:14

started crying I didn’t know what to do

00:17

it’s really important to maintain faith

00:20

in yourself that you really have the

00:23

strength and the ability to make things

00:25

better and also there’s people out there

00:27

that want to help you make things better

00:36

change and hard times are really

00:38

inevitable it’s how you handle the

00:40

changes that really can make a

00:42

difference when there’s a overwhelming

00:44

or traumatic or challenging event in

00:47

your life it’s normal to feel anxious or

00:50

worried or sad or out of sorts or

00:53

overwhelmed that’s totally normal what

00:56

is difficult and may be a problem is if

00:59

that goes on for a long time or if you

01:02

don’t learn ways to manage it and you

01:05

don’t reach out and get help so that you

01:07

can get back on track and use it as an

01:10

opportunity to develop some skills that

01:12

will help you throughout life when you

01:15

and

01:15

to change and problems

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

—

This post was previously published on YouTube.

—

Photo credit: Screenshot from video.