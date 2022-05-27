Five Effective Methods for Relieving Back Pain

—

Back pain is an incredibly common ailment that most adults will experience at least once in their life. Back pain can be caused by many reasons, including ruptured discs, muscle strain, arthritis, structural problems, and fractures.

Due to the wide assortment of back-related conditions that can cause pain, it can be challenging to find a treatment plan that works for everyone. The bright side to this is there are a wide array of treatment options available, from home stretches to professional care.

Here is a look at five of the most effective treatment options for dealing with back pain.

Physiotherapy

Fewer treatment options for back pain are better than seeing a healthcare professional such as a physiotherapist. When you make an appointment with a physiotherapist in Vancouver , they will be able to assist you in identifying the root of your ailment, perform techniques to relieve tension and pain and help implement adjustments to your daily routine to help treat your condition at home.

Home stretches

While stretching may sound like the opposite of what you want to do when you’re experiencing back pain, experience has shown that stretching is incredibly beneficial for most spine-related ailments.

Performing stretches and aerobic-style exercises at least two times a week can help relax your muscles, make them more flexible, reduce tension, and ease the pain in the back. It is recommended that you first see a physiotherapist or other healthcare practitioner ensure you perform the proper stretches and minimize the risk of further injury.

Massage Therapy

Massage therapy is one of the most popular forms of treatment for muscle injuries for an excellent reason: It works.

When you are experiencing pain in your upper, middle, or lower back, especially those caused by general strain, the practice of massage therapy can dramatically improve the condition. By applying gentle and repetitive pressure to the affected area, massage therapy can help treat back pain at its source. The leading culprits behind back pain are usually strain, or fatigue to your quadratus lumborum or gluteus medius, and thus can be made a priority treatment area during your massage.

Core Strengthening Exercises

Your body is made of a complicated network of muscles that connect to one another. While one may think you merely need to strengthen your back muscles to help with pain, your core also plays a big part in supporting your posture and spinal health.

Having weak core muscles means the other muscles, like those in your spine and lower back, have to work harder to support you, causing them to overwork and become sore.

By strengthening your core with exercise, you can help create an even distribution of support through your body and keep your spine adequately supported.

Heat therapy

Most forms of back pain are caused by tension and overexertion. This tension can restrict your blood circulation and result in pain. By applying heat to the sore area, your vessels dilate around your lumbar spine and help the blood flow through to the damaged muscles and alleviate pain.

Heat also helps stimulate the sensory receptors on your skin, which helps your brain decrease its perception of the underlying pain.

