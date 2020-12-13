Gender-Based Differences in Oral Health

—

When it comes to dental care delivery, men and women have different needs to maintain their oral health. This is mainly due to the differences, hormonal and otherwise that affect genders. Dental practitioners need to be aware of these differences in order to provide effective service.

We consulted with a Brockville dentist Dr. Moustafa, who informed us that periodontal diseases are for the most part preventable to oral health. The World Health Organization has made strides in developing accessible and cost-effective oral health systems because they see how crucial oral health is to overall health.

Almost half of all Americans suffer from some type of gum disease but men are more likely to have periodontal disease than women. This may be because women tend to pay more attention to oral health than men and they’re also more likely to submit themselves to check-ups with their dentists. They’re also better with dental hygiene upkeep like flossing and brushing their teeth. This results in women having lower levels of plaque on their teeth and they’re also less likely to have bleeding gums than do men.

The prevention and treatment of periodontal disease is crucial to the maintenance of oral and overall health. Periodontal diseases can be worsened by heart disease and diabetes.

Even though women generally take better care of their teeth they are still at greater risk for dental caries than men. Studies indicate that these higher rates in women may be due to the earlier eruption of teeth in girls, thus a longer exposure to cancer-causing oral treatments.

There are certain guidelines both genders should follow for good oral health. These include daily oral hygiene maintenance such as flossing and brushing, good nutrition for teeth and gums with proper food and supplements, and other individual treatment plans that focus on prevention. All genders should also know the proper angle to brush their teeth as well as the correct bristle toothbrush and good fluoride toothpaste.

Men are inclined to consume more sugary drinks than women so they should be given information about the risks of consuming too much of these harmful drinks. Men are also more likely to smoke than women so they should be informed about the health risk of smoking on oral health as well.

Women’s oral health can be affected by hormonal fluctuations experienced during pregnancy puberty and menopause. The blood flow to the gingiva can be increased because of the extra estrogen during puberty. Preterm birth and low birth weight are more likely to happen to pregnant women with a pre-existing condition of a periodontist.

Pregnant women should be aware of these hormonal changes so that they can take care of themselves and their babies to proper oral health and overall health. Pregnant women should take regular dental check-ups as long as the procedures are safe for the baby. This is to ensure that a bacterium is not transmitted to the infants at a young age.

Osteoporosis can affect all genders because they cause bones to be fragile and sometimes break. Because of this, older people can have jaw fractures and resorption of the alveolar bone.

Implementing a proper oral health routine into your daily life can help you despite your gender. You can make it easy by flossing during your favorite television program or playing your favorite song while brushing your teeth. After you’ve developed a habit it’s easy to keep.

The bottom line is that understanding the differences in oral health care for all genders can lead to better patient care. The more knowledge we have about dental diseases and how they affect genders would improve our ability to tackle issues faced by all genders individually.

We can improve overall dental care to the motivation of everyone to stake to the oral hygiene regimen along with regular check-ups. This will help to combat the scarcity and data we have concerning targeted diseases of the gender when it comes to oral health care.

In order to have optimum oral and overall health, there needs to be proper communication between medical and dental practitioners. Dental hygienists should be considered first when it comes to oral diseases for both males and females. One thing is clear oral health is important for all genders.

