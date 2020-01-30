—

Dealing with hair loss can be overwhelming when you don’t see it coming. Here are some useful tips and hair loss solutions for men to help you through the journey from Dr. Serkan Aygin, member of the International Society of Dermatology, with over 23 years of experience in hair care and transplantation.

Hair loss in men is incredibly common, but that doesn’t stop it from being devastating to your confidence and self-esteem. Losing your hair is not something you welcome with open arms, especially if it happens in your 30s or even 20s. Even in later years, hair fall problems can hit you pretty hard.

Apart from emotional difficulties in dealing with your hair falling out, there’s also the social aspect of it all. Almost everywhere in the world, full and healthy hair is associated with health, youth, and beauty. So, when you start losing it, you start feeling like a social pariah.

It’s crucial that you don’t. Hair loss is not a disease, and it’s not something to be ashamed of. It’s unbelievably common, so you’re not alone.

The Science of Hair Loss in Men

Male pattern baldness refers to losing your hair on your scalp as you age, especially later in life. Luckily, you can try and prevent it, but let’s see first why it actually happens.

There are many causes of pattern hair loss. It can happen because of genetics, age, hormonal imbalances over the years, chronic illness, stress, iron deficiency, cancer, chemotherapy, or various medications.

It depends on the genetic factors and other causes, but 50% of men experience hair loss by the age of 50. However, some even experience it earlier. About 20% of men notice visible hair loss by age 20. When they turn 30, 25% of men start losing some hair.

How to Prevent Hair Loss (as best as you can)

There are still no products and treatments that can effectively prevent hair loss, but there are some natural solutions that can promote healthy hair and stimulate hair regrowth.

Natural Remedies

Natural remedies are perhaps the best hair loss treatment solutions you can try. They can promote hair growth and stop hair from falling out.

The best natural remedies you can use include aloe vera, onion juice, and lemon. Aloe vera can remove excess oil that may be preventing your hair from growing. Onion juice improves blood circulation, so it can help provide your hair with the necessary nutrients for growth. Lemon promotes scalp health, thus stimulating hair growth.

Wash Your Hair Regularly

Washing your hair too often will strip it of its natural oils, making it dry and thin. Wash your hair three times a week to maintain its health and stimulate its natural growth.

Protein Diets

Your hair follicles are mostly made of protein, which is why a lack of protein in your diet is closely connected to hair loss. Therefore, when trying to stimulate hair growth, a healthy balanced diet with a sufficient amount of protein consumption is highly advisable.

Make sure your diet contains fish oil since it has plenty of protein and other important nutrients for improving your hair density. Fish oil is omega-3 rich and has anti-inflammatory properties, meaning fish oil helps in opening up the hair follicles and promoting hair growth.

Scalp Massage with Essential Oils

Massaging your scalp with essential oils is yet another great way to enhance hair growth. It de-stresses and stimulates your scalp, promoting the thickness and healthy growth of your hair. The best essential oils you can use for your hair are coconut oil, rosemary oil, and geranium oil.

De-Stress

Since stress is one of the risk factors for hair loss, you should definitely try to reduce it. In doing so, you’ll actually improve your overall health.

Yes, this is often easier said than done, but there are numerous ways you can try. You can engage in physical activity (stimulating your “happy” hormones), read a book, listen to music, hang out with friends, go camping, or pretty much anything else that will help you relieve stress and live a healthier and happier life.

Avoid Heat

Using a hairdryer too much can dry your hair and cause it to break. If you absolutely can’t go without your hairdryer, make sure you use the warm setting, and hold it at least 8 inches from your scalp.

Hair Loss Solutions for Men

If you’re already experiencing noticeable hair loss, don’t worry. Here are several hair loss solutions for men you can try.

Grooming

Proper grooming is essential for improving your appearance when you’re dealing with hair loss.

Try shaving your head while sporting a full beard. That is if you can grow a full beard. A semi-beard wouldn’t exactly do the trick.

Sporting a Short Hairstyle

A short hairstyle is the best if you have thin hairs on your scalp or a receding hairline. Cutting your hair short (about a half-inch in length) will highlight your strengths.

So, don’t grow your hair to try and cover your hair loss. You would only make it worse, as you would emphasize the bald spots. This also means not growing the sides of your hair to try and cover the balding areas on top.

Hair Transplant

Hair transplantation is an excellent solution for treating hair loss if you want to fully restore your youthful appearance and have thick, healthy, strong hair once again. It’s the only real permanent solution for hair loss, and a minimally-invasive procedure that’s completely pain-free and leaves no scars.

One of the most renowned and respected clinics where you can undergo a hair transplant surgery is the Dr. Serkan Aygin Clinic. With 23 years of experience, more than 10000 operations, and a 98% success rate of transplanted grafts, this clinic is definitely a smart choice.

You can get a SOFT FUE hair transplant, DHI hair transplant, sapphire FUE hair transplant, as well as beard and eyebrow transplantation. Their all-inclusive packages include hotel accommodation, transfers, PRP and laser therapy, and much more.

Man Wig

You can also always wear a “man wig” to cover your hair loss. Avoid toupees, as they’re not very visually appealing. Instead, go with a full wig that will truly look like real hair. Luckily, there are plenty of those to choose from.

A popular solution taking the world by storm is hair replacement pieces for men, that have look undeniably realistic for afro, curly and straight hair.

Hair loss is part of your genetic code, but you can effectively prevent it with various natural remedies, or at least slow it down until you’re older. But if you’re already dealing with hair loss, the aforementioned hair loss solutions for men will help you improve your appearance and cope with losing hair like a boss.

