IT emergencies can happen at any time of the day. For some, this means that they need to monitor IT systems even when they are at home. For others, this means that they have to come running to the office no matter what the time is, and deal with the emergency.

As a professional in the IT industry, you face more than just mental stress in a typical workplace. Many IT workers spend long hours sitting in front of computers and lead very stagnant lives outside the workplace as well. Physical health and activity usually take the back seat for a very busy IT professional.

But just how important is physical activity for an IT professional? Why should you consider being more physically active?

Being physically active may help reduce the risk of developing certain diseases

Heart diseases

Getting 30 minutes of moderate to intense physical activity at least 5 times a week can help prevent strokes and heart diseases. This is because physical activity helps lower cholesterol levels and, the more hours you put into the exercise, the better your chances get.

Being physically active decreases stress levels and increases sleep quality

No matter your specific field, IT has some of the most sleepless individuals in the industry. It doesn’t even matter if you’re in IT security, healthcare software development, financial tech, or any other field too – this is what makes many IT jobs very stressful.

With regular exercise, you can keep sleeplessness at bay. Though exercise isn’t a treatment for insomnia, there are research studies that show how physical activity and sleep quality and length are related. Something as simple as a 30-minute aerobic or cardio exercise can help you fall asleep faster as well.

Web developers and project managers face the most stress in the IT industry. The good news is that whatever form of physical activity can act as a stress reliever. You can do desk exercises, aerobic exercises, or even vigorous exercises, and any of these exercises will have varying effects on your stress levels. You can also try specific exercises that target some problem areas. Sitting hunched in front of a computer all day can put stress on your shoulders, neck, and lower back.

Metabolic syndrome and type 2 diabetes

If you’re already suffering from diabetes, regular exercise may help lower the glucose levels in your blood too. The recommended 30 minutes of physical activity 5 times a week can do more than just prevent heart diseases.

As it turns out, regular physical exercise may also prevent the chances of developing metabolic syndrome. Metabolic syndrome is a term used to describe the condition of having diabetes, hypertension, and obesity. It is marked with high blood sugar levels, high cholesterol levels (and low good cholesterol levels), high triglyceride levels, and too much fat around the tummy area.

Cancers

You may reduce the risk of developing certain cancers with regular exercise. Studies show that adults who get more physical exercise may be less prone to develop cancers affecting the breast, bladder, lung, kidney, and colon. Exercise is also a great way for cancer survivors to improve their quality of life.

Being physically active helps with weight management

While your diet contributes to your weight as well, physical activity can also help you manage your weight. It can help you reduce or maintain your weight and, contrary to popular belief, you can use exercises to gain weight and muscle mass as well.

How much physical activity you need depends on you, though. The recommended 150 minutes a week can only do so much, especially when matched with an unhealthy diet. You might want to track your diet, your weight, and your physical activity levels. You might have to adjust your diet and your physical activity levels, depending on your weight management goal.

Health Management for IT Professionals

Using computers for work for an extended period of time can take a toll on your mental and physical health but, as an IT professional, computers are an unavoidable part of office life. A healthy diet plan and some regular exercise can not only help reduce the risks of developing certain medical conditions. They can also help you sleep better, manage your weight, and stress levels too.

