Indoor Workouts 101: Best Exercises For Small Spaces

Unless you’re a seriously committed gym bunny, going to the gym is probably low on your list of favorite things to do. If you agree with that statement, fret not, for we are two peas in a pod. With that said, exercise and physical activity is an essential part of leading a healthy lifestyle, which is why the compromise of home workouts is such a great option for many of us. Even if you’re pressed for space, there are a number of exercises that are suitable for small spaces which is what we’re going to be focusing on in this article. Without further ado, let’s have a look at the 6 best indoor exercises for small spaces, so get your exercise mat out and read on to find out more!

1. Strength Training On A Budget

Strength training is one of the best things you can do for your body. Some of the benefits that resistance training can offer include better muscle tone, increased muscle mass, and better flexibility which always comes in handy. Don’t own a set of expensive dumbbells or kettlebells? Don’t worry — we’ve got you covered. By using inexpensive resistance bands, you’ll be able to do a wide variety of strength training exercises such as press-ups, glute bridges, front squats, and many other moves that will really get your muscles pumping. Click here for a full list of exercises that you can do with your resistance bands.

2. Skip To My Lou, My Darling

The last time you used a skipping rope may very well have been in primary school, but did you know that this humble exercise tool is now regarded as one of the best ways to burn calories, strengthen bone density and really get a sweat on? All you need is just that — a skipping rope and a few expertly crafted skipping rope exercise routines to get your heart pumping. The best part is you need barely any space at all to use your skipping rope, making it the perfect indoor workout for those who live in small apartments or units.

3. Barre Work

Barre has recently gained popularity and is the exercise of choice for many people around the world. For those who haven’t heard of barre, it is simply a hybrid workout exercise that combines ballet-inspired moves with elements of dance, yoga, and pilates. Although barre is most often performed using a stationary handrail, it is also incredibly versatile and can be done with the aid of a chair, dining table, or even the back of your couch. Barre workouts strengthen ab muscles, lift areas such as the buttocks and thighs and also strengthen your perfect-posture muscles that will enable you to stand straighter.

4. At-Home Boxing

Boxing is an amazing exercise that boosts endurance, strengthens your core, and helps to build your cardio endurance. Not to mention, it also burns a ton of calories without having to head to head outside let alone to the gym. All you need for an at-home boxing workout is your activewear, a pair of quality sneakers, and a Youtube video that you can follow in the comfort of your own home. The best part? You barely need any space at all. You could easily do a boxing workout in front of your television, in a spare bedroom, or even in your garage.

5. Suspension Training

Suspension training is the perfect workout for anyone who is limited to even the tiniest of spaces. Loved by personal trainers and fitness enthusiasts around the world, all you need are a couple of nylon straps that you hook to any stable anchor such as your bedroom door. Once attached, you’ll be able to use your own body weight as resistance whilst performing a wide variety of different exercises. Most suspension training kits are also easily rolled up and stashed in a drawer or closet, making them ideal for those who are pressed for space but still want to get a good workout in spite of spatial constraints.

6. Indoor Cycling

Last but not least, if you’re able to get your hands on a stationary bike, then indoor cycling is your new best friend. Most indoor bikes take up minimal space and can be easily stowed away when friends and family come over. The best part is that if you set your bike up in a small corner in your living room, you’ll be able to pedal away to your favourite movie or tv show. Whatever your setup, expect to feel the burn: the average person burns between 200 calories to 450 calories in a mere 30 minutes of cycling.

Just because you are limited to a small amount of space doesn’t mean that you have to fall into the trap of buying a pricey gym membership. With a little creativity and research, you’ll find that getting a home workout in even the smallest apartment is easier than you ever imagined. We hope that this article has inspired you to explore a few new workout and exercise options in the comfort of your own home.

This content is sponsored by Hubert Dwight.

Photo: Shutterstock