Is BMI Accurate for the Elderly – Examining BMI Accuracy for Seniors

The golden years can bring many changes, especially in terms of health. For instance, weight fluctuation is common among older adults as the body composition itself changes. Upon noticing such changes, you may decide to check your BMI (body mass index); however, it may not be the best indicator of health for everyone. The standard BMI measure has limitations when it comes to assessing health status for older adults. That’s why Modern60 has developed a convenient online BMI calculator for elderly specifically tailored for elderly women and men aged 60 and above.

This easy-to-use calculator takes into account age-related changes by using adjusted BMI categories. Instead of the standard thresholds, it uses brackets optimized for seniors based on the latest research.

Just input age, gender, height and weight, and it instantly calculates senior-specific BMI along with a breakdown of the result. It also provides tips for maintaining healthy BMI as we age.

Nevertheless, let’s look at a few key details about BMI to determine its accuracy and explore alternatives that are worth considering:

Problems with BMI for Elderly

1. Outdated measure

In the mid-19th century, the Belgian astronomer, statistician, mathematician, and sociologist Adolphe Quetelet developed the Quetelet Index, which would later become the basis of BMI or body mass index. It was only around 1972 that the modern version of the BMI came to be. It was simply calculated by dividing the weight of a person in kilograms by their height in meters squared. More than half a century later, the same formula is used, except that while calculating in pounds and inches, pounds should be divided by inches squared and then multiplied by 703 to convert lbs/inches to kg/m.

BMI is commonly used as a starting point for diagnosis. Its popularity can be attributed to the value being easy to calculate without the need for any lab tests or screening tools. However, what makes BMI outdated is not just that it was developed decades ago but that it was based on the weight and height of a relatively younger population. This is a problem because older adults have a different fat distribution. As a result, BMI has been observed to be not entirely reliable for older adults.

2. Incomplete picture

The actual body weight composition has two components: fat mass and lean mass. While fat mass is the actual amount of fat in the body, lean mass consists of muscle mass, bodily fluids, and the weight of the bones. However, a regular weighing scale would simply lump all masses together to give a single number. As BMI is derived from this value on a scale, it does not tell you whether the overall weight is mostly fat, water, or muscle. So, BMI does not measure the total fat or lean tissue (muscle) content, nor can it differentiate between excess fat, bone mass, and muscle mass.

3. Inaccurate account of health

What Research Says about BMI for the Elderly

Based on research, the body composition, i.e., the percentage of fat, bone, and muscle in the body, keeps changing with age. However, BMI cannot account for these changes.



Changes in mass composition

Over time, it becomes more important to distinguish between fat mass and lean mass as the latter starts to decline with age. The bone mineral density also starts to decline, which leads to a decrease in height. With the loss of lean mass, your BMI can go lower on the scale, which may look like a sign of good health when you check your BMI against the standard charts, but unfortunately, it is not. This is because a loss in lean mass could be accompanied by increased fat mass. Fat usually accumulates along the waistline and could be a sign of high cholesterol and high blood pressure, both of which increase the risk of cardiovascular health problems. Further, the loss of lean mass, combined with low bone mineral density, increases the risk of mobility issues. Consequently, the body becomes frail and more prone to chronic health problems. This can go unnoticed when relying solely on BMI, which may not account for the balancing effect of a decline in lean mass and an increase in fat mass on the weight.

Changes in height

A decline in height due to low bone mineral density may cause the BMI value to be higher even without weight gain. Consequently, the BMI value may correspond with one that is considered overweight, indicating the need to lose weight. So, if, based on this number, you try to reach a lower BMI value, you may lose muscle mass along with the fat. A major side effect of this attempt is the increased risk of movement-related issues, making it difficult to walk. So, you may not feel like engaging in exercise, which will further make you lose more muscle mass. Over time, it gets progressively more difficult to build muscle mass. So, what possibly follows an incomplete health analysis is an increased risk of health problems. So, you may want to rely on something other than BMI for an accurate measure of your health.

BMI Alternatives for Seniors

As BMI is not a perfect indicator of health, here are a few better alternatives to consider:

1. Waist-to-height ratio

The waist-to-height ratio, or WHtR, is similar to BMI, but instead of overall weight, it takes into account the circumference of the waist. This is how WHtR makes more sense: First, fat usually accumulates in the midsection as people get older. Second, this type of fat is closely linked with a higher risk of chronic health problems such as high blood pressure and heart diseases. Third, studies have indicated that the waist-to-height ratio is more accurate than BMI when it comes to predicting certain health problems, as WHtR offers a more reliable measure of the distribution of body fat.

You can check your WHtR at home by using a tape measure. Just measure your height and waist circumference. Then, divide the waist circumference by your height, and you get the WHTtR. Here’s a breakdown of the different WHtR values and what they indicate:

WHtR of 0.4 to 0.49 indicates no increase in health risks

WHtR of 0.5 to 0.59 indicates increased health risks

WHtR of 0.6 or more indicates the highest risk of health problems

2. Resting heart rate

Resting heart rate (RHR) is another relatively reliable alternative to check your health status. You can calculate your RHR based on your BPM, that is, the number of times your heart beats per minute. Your BPM is a good indicator of how efficiently your cardiovascular system is working. The stronger your heart is, the lower the risk of heart disease, hypertension, and other health problems. Your RHR is your BPM when you are completely at rest. So, the best way to find your RHR is to measure the BPM right in the morning before you get out of bed. Simply measure the pulse by placing your first two fingers on your wrist or neck, wherever you feel the pulse strongest. Then, count the number of beats for about thirty seconds and multiply it by 2 to get your BPM. This is also your RHR. You could also use apps on your phone and enlist the help of a family member to measure RHR instead of manually calculating it. Your RHR should ideally fall between 60 to 100 beats per minute. The lower the RHR is, the healthier the body is.

3. Skinfold test

Conducted with the help of an instrument called the skinfold caliper, the test is a slightly more technical process than other alternatives on the list, so you can ask your primary care doctor or a nurse to assist you. The caliper helps measure the subcutaneous fat, which is present right under the skin. To use the tool, you should pinch a fold of skin and squeeze the calipers around it until they click.

To get a reliable average, use the instrument for different body parts, such as the stomach and back. For consistent results, use the calipers only on one side of the body. Then, plug the numbers that you get into the caliper manufacturer’s recommended equation to get an estimate of the total body fat.

