Key Facts About Men’s Health and Preventative Tips

—

This content is for informational purposes only and is not intended to provide medical advice.

According to recent statistics from the Centers of Disease Control (CDC), the average life expectancy for men in America is a little over 78 years old. This is a drastic improvement compared to male life expectancies in earlier years. However, there are still key health issues that all men should investigate in order to live well beyond the current average expectancy. That said, here are a few key facts to know about men’s health and how to prevent common health problems in order to live a longer, healthier life.

Check Your Heart

The number one cause of death for men in the United States is heart disease with cancer running in second place for fatalities. In fact, 1 in every 4 male deaths is attributed to a heart condition or heart attack.

With this in mind, it’s a good idea for men to implement healthy heart practices into their daily, long-term routine. Eating well, getting regular exercise and drinking plenty of water are just a few proactive ways to stave off heart disease. However, there are other factors involved when protecting your heart’s health.

For instance, men need to realize that stress is a big culprit in heart malfunctions too. Therefore, men need to devote time every week to getting enough rest, solid sleep, meditation and proper relaxation.

And, if you think you’re too young to suffer a heart attack – think again. Studies show that men experience heart complications earlier in life. This has a lot to do with too much stress in men’s lives today.

Additionally, making better health choices is key to protecting your heart health. If you smoke, quit immediately, as this is the leading cause of heart disease. Also avoid overconsumption of alcohol to protect your heart and ensure a better, healthier life.

Check Your Reproductive Health

Granted, it’s not something most men want to talk about, but taking care of your reproductive health is crucial for living well and healthy. For instance, prostate cancer is a growing concern in men of all ages, and according to Cancer.net, over 200,000 men are diagnosed with prostate cancer each year.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

In many cases, this cancer is curable. However, the chances of remission and complete recovery are contingent upon early detection. That’s why men over 40 should begin getting screened for prostate cancer. This is a general recommendation, but if you have a family history of prostate cancer, you should opt for early and more frequent screenings.

Another reproductive issue among men is the prospect of sexually transmitted diseases. According to statistics from the CDC, 83% of syphilis cases were reported to be contracted by men. STDs such as syphilis can cause extreme health problems if gone untreated. From dementia, meningitis, to blindness or stroke, sexually transmitted disease posits huge risks to men’s health and longevity. Therefore, it’s crucial for sexually active men to take an STD test for syphilis which can be done easily and discreetly from home.

Mental Health in Men

Very often, this is another health topic men are reluctant to discuss. Nevertheless, mental health in men is something to get seriously honest about. According to the American Psychological Association, more than 30% of men in the US experience depression in their lifetime.

Without seeking proper help and attention, depression can grow into a major health risk. To explain, many men revert to self-medication with drugs or alcohol to counteract depression. This can lead to even bigger life-threatening issues. Therefore, it’s critical for men to address mental health head-on.

Furthermore, if left undiagnosed or untreated, mental conditions that might seem like depression could be more severe under the surface. To elaborate, mental conditions such as schizophrenia, post-traumatic stress disorder, Alzheimer’s, or bipolar may often start out as seemingly innocuous. However, if left unchecked, these disorders can balloon into major life-challenging issues.

Moreover, if you have a history of mental illness in your family, it would be wise to seek professional consultation to make sure you are mentally fit. Keeping these factors in mind, do yourself a favor and get a mental health checkup, because it is just as critical as a physical overview for living your best, longest life.

Get Your Lungs Checked

According to the American Lung Association, more men are diagnosed with lung disease in recent years than ever before. Furthermore, over 10,000 men in the US are diagnosed with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) each year.

In most instances, men tend to fluff off that innocent dry cough. This would be a grave error in judgment because although it might seem a slight occurrence or even a nuisance, that “smoker’s cough” could be an indication to a more serious problem at the core. This is especially true if you have smoked cigarettes or have been exposed to environments of severe air pollution as well as exposure to asbestos.

In light of these sobering facts about men’s health, it’s best to err on the side of caution and get a full respiratory examination for peace of mind and prevent long-term respiratory issues from getting worse.

Get Cancer Screenings

Cancer is the leading cause of death in both men and women in the US. Yes, we’ve already emphasized the importance of lung and prostate cancer screenings, but that doesn’t mean you’re out of the woods in terms of other cancers that could thwart your goals to live a long, healthy life.

For example, 1 in 27 men are diagnosed with skin cancer (melanoma) each year according to the American Academy of Dermatology. There are various types of cancer, and that’s why getting a full body scan for potential cancers is essential to ensure your total wellbeing.

The Last Work on Health Facts and Wellness for Men

We realize these facts and statistics can be hair-raising and harrowing. Nevertheless, the more forewarned you are, the more forearmed you are to take control of your health and live a longer and happier life.

We also understand that health issues aren’t the easiest subject for men to openly discuss. Nevertheless, you owe it to yourself, and your loved ones to have regular checkups so that you can live life to the fullest for the optimal amount of time possible.

—

This content is brought to you by Anne Davis.

iStockPhoto