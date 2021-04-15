Should I Get a Hair Transplant?

—

Hair loss is something no man wants to have to deal with. But it’s sometimes inevitable, and you have to start looking for solutions. The good news is that there are tons of options available today, with one being a hair transplant.

The issue with hair transplants, however, is that they not for everybody. There are some cases where it won’t be able to help your situation and others where your body will reject it. Hair transplants are also largely misunderstood by many people. Let’s take a look at a few things you should consider before getting a hair transplant.

Did You See a Hair Specialist Yet?

The first thing we have to make sure of is that you’re not diagnosing yourself right now. You might think that a transplant would be the only solution for your case, but you don’t know that yet. You will need to see a hair transplant specialist first who will be able to examine your situation.

They will be able to tell you why and if you’re even balding in the first place. Sometimes, your hair might simply be thinning, which is normal with most men as they age. Your hair might also be thinning because of health reasons or nutritional deficiencies. In those cases, you might be able to reverse hair loss.

Understanding Different Methods

You also have to make sure to research hair transplants. You need to know what the difference is between the various methods and which one you should consider.

The two types you’ll often hear about are FUE (Follicular Unit Extraction) and FUT (Follicular Unit Transplantation). FUE is done by extracting follicular units in a random pattern on the scalp. This allows the surgeon to keep the hair looking full. Each follicular unit is extracted by making a microscopic incision around it. Note that it can be performed both by a robot or a physician.

With a FUT, a long thin strip of tissue will be removed from the back of the scalp. The follicular unit will then be removed through microscopic dissection.

Both options have their pros and cons, which is why you need to study them. For instance, an FUE will get you more natural-looking results and less scarring. It’s also less painful. FUTs have shorter recovery times and a higher rate of follicle survival. We suggest you speak with your surgeon and ask what option is best for you.

Who Can Get a Hair Transplant?

Above all else, you have to know if you’re a suitable candidate for the procedure in the first place. If your hair loss is stress-related or you’re suffering from alopecia areata, then you won’t be able to benefit from it. Your hair loss has to be stabilized and you need to have enough hair in the donor area. These are the top requirements to get the procedure, though only your surgeon will be able to tell you if you are eligible.

These are all things you’ll have to consider before you decide to go for a hair transplant. Don’t be afraid to ask questions and work with someone you feel comfortable with.

