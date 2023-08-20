Get Daily Email
So Lonely. What It Means For Our Health and Our Democracy | The Inclusion Evolution Podcast

So Lonely. What It Means For Our Health and Our Democracy | The Inclusion Evolution Podcast

Lisa and Mike explore the topic of loneliness and connect the dots between its impact as health issue and our politics and society

by Leave a Comment

In this episode, Lisa and Mike explore the topic of loneliness and, in particular, a recent article from The Atlantic entitled “The Weaponization of Loneliness.”

In this article, Hillary Clinton connects the dots between loneliness as a public and mental health issue and loneliness as a thread to democracy and American society itself:

“I’ve long thought something important was missing from our national conversation about threats to our democracy. Now recent findings from a perhaps unexpected source—America’s top doctor—offer a new perspective on our problems and valuable insights into how we can begin healing our ailing nation.”

In particular, she refers to a May 2023 advisory report from U.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy entitled “Our Epidemic of Loneliness and Isolation,” which warns that a growing “epidemic of loneliness” and isolation threatens Americans’ personal health and the health of our democracy.

In this episode you will learn about what happens we disconnect from family, friends, and our community, the impact of loneliness on our democracy, and recommendations for combating loneliness on a societal level.

Inclusion Evolution is a bi-weekly podcast focusing on diversity, equity, and inclusion in the legal profession, the technology space, the world of sports, and our everyday.

For more episodes of the Inclusion Evolution Podcast and additional information, please follow on your podcast platform of choice, as well as at @inclusionevolutionpod on Instagram:

Apple PodcastsSpotify | Google Podcasts

Photo Credit: Mike Kasdan and Lisa Mueller (with permission)

About Michael Kasdan

Michael Kasdan is currently Director of Special Projects for The Good Men Project. He has held a number of leadership roles at the Good Men Project over time, including Senior Sports Editor, Lead Editor, and Executive Editor. He has helped to develop the Good Men Project's corporate Diversity and Inclusion workshops focused on allyship. Mike is father of two wonderful kids who lives in Maplewood, NJ. Mike's day job is intellectual property lawyer, but his interests and avocations are numerous. He is passionate about education, entrepreneurship and technology, and has served as a board member and advisor on strategic and legal issues to start-up for profit and non-profit companies throughout his career. In the rest of his ever-shrinking spare time, he enjoys focusing his energies on projects and causes that impact the world and our society.

Mike frequently speaks and writes on a variety of topics, including intellectual property, technology, business, social media, sports, mental health, parenting, education, and social justice. He has spoken on a variety of issues in major media networks, including CNN (Headline News), Al Jazeera America, National Public Radio (NPR), and The Canadian Broadcast Company (CBC), and his writings have appeared in well-known publications such as The Huffington Post, Salon, Yahoo! Parenting, Good Morning America, The Daily Dot, and Redbook.

His latest venture focuses on mental health and wellness and authentic leadership in the legal profession. It is called "Lawyering While Human." You can find more information about that on Twitter @law_while_human or on Instagram @zen.mayhem

He enjoys playing basketball, biking, fumbling around on the guitar, creating and singing parody songs, and an on-again-off-again relationship with running. Mike spends entirely too much time on Facebook and can be found (over)sharing and linking on a variety of topics on Twitter @michaelkasdan.

