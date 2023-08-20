So Lonely. What It Means For Our Health and Our Democracy | The Inclusion Evolution Podcast

In this episode, Lisa and Mike explore the topic of loneliness and, in particular, a recent article from The Atlantic entitled “The Weaponization of Loneliness.”

In this article, Hillary Clinton connects the dots between loneliness as a public and mental health issue and loneliness as a thread to democracy and American society itself:

“I’ve long thought something important was missing from our national conversation about threats to our democracy. Now recent findings from a perhaps unexpected source—America’s top doctor—offer a new perspective on our problems and valuable insights into how we can begin healing our ailing nation.”

In particular, she refers to a May 2023 advisory report from U.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy entitled “Our Epidemic of Loneliness and Isolation,” which warns that a growing “epidemic of loneliness” and isolation threatens Americans’ personal health and the health of our democracy.

In this episode you will learn about what happens we disconnect from family, friends, and our community, the impact of loneliness on our democracy, and recommendations for combating loneliness on a societal level.

