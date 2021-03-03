Stay Prepared With Guards for Men

—

Male incontinence isn’t rare, and the need for reliable incontinence aids is growing all of the time. Are you in need of incontinence care? Become acquainted with slim guards for men – affordable and shipped to your home, making incontinence nothing more than a minor inconvenience.

More Than Post-Void Drips?

Most men deal with slight seepage after urinating, doing a little shake and dance after urinating, in an attempt to “shake off the dew”, so as not to stain clothing or cause an embarrassing wet spot on the front of trousers while at work or out for the evening. Frequent, excess urinary leakage immediately after urination indicates there is more of an issue than just normal post-void drips. If the leakage you are experiencing is becoming more than post-void drips, it might be time to give incontinence shields a try.

Our slim guards for men are designed to fit the male physique, bringing extra absorbance to key places that a generic pad meant for unisex use can’t provide. If you have a little bit of extra post void drippage or are in need of protection from full incontinence, the slim guard has you covered. We have designed a reliable product, and you don’t need to drive all over town to find your size or to compare prices from different retailers. We strive to bring you the best fitting products we can provide at a consistently low price, conveniently shipped to you.

According to the National Association for Continence (NAFC), between 2 percent and 15 percent of men between age 15 to age 64, with 5 to 15 % of men who are over 60 that are living at home (as opposed to an extended care facility or other nursing facility) actively deal with urinary incontinence. This isn’t an isolated issue, and it certainly isn’t something rare. Guards are here to provide an easy, better way to deal with incontinence.

Reliable Help For Incontinence

Our products feature hundreds of five-star reviews and are made with the most absorbent materials to keep your skin dry and healthy. We have come together as a company to provide the growing number of people who want and need a better product to help them stay active as they age, and as incontinence becomes a reality of adults who desire a better, more discreet product that they can count on and afford.

Shop Online and Ship It Straight To Your Door

Ordering incontinence aids couldn’t be easier. Have them shipped to you, choosing a single shipment or monthly subscribe and save (where monthly shipments are automatically sent to you, and you get a better price for subscribing). Either way, you decide to go, we will notify you before your shipment ships, and keep you up to date on your package, so you know just when to expect its arrival. With our monthly subscribe and save option, you can cancel anytime, no questions asked. Shipping is always free with all orders over $15!

Our 24/7 customer support center is here to answer any questions that you might have about Guards – our easy delivery methods are perfect for active lifestyles. Never run out of incontinence pads again, with regular delivery and customized ordering – choose from a wide number of pads per order – as low as in increments of ten pads at a time. Our design is uniquely comfortable and made to be absorbent based upon your body’s unique curves and the distribution of your weight.

Give us a try today, and simplify an area of your life that shouldn’t require a lot of stress or thought. Call our operators to find out how we can help you.

