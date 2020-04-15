When my husband or son stay home because they are ill, I lose the structure around which I organize my day and my self.

I need the bookends of bringing my son to and from school, having my husband go to work and come home. When they are home needing me, needing attention, needing soup and crackers, I lose something of my self. I feel depleted, exhausted. My boundaries need reinforcement.

My sense of self does not thrive under these circumstances. I am not well-suited to be a full-time around-the-clock caretaker.

I am so weary.

