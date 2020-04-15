Get Daily Email
Health & Wellness / Structure

Structure

When my husband or son stay home because they are ill, I lose the structure around which I organize my day and my self.

by

I need the bookends of bringing my son to and from school, having my husband go to work and come home. When they are home needing me, needing attention, needing soup and crackers, I lose something of my self. I feel depleted, exhausted. My boundaries need reinforcement.

My sense of self does not thrive under these circumstances. I am not well-suited to be a full-time around-the-clock caretaker.

I am so weary.

This post was previously published on Kitt O’Malley and is republished here with permission from the author.

Photo credit: Kitt O’Malley

About Kitt O'Malley

Kitt O’Malley is an author, licensed therapist, and mental health advocate who lives with bipolar disorder. In O'Malley's memoir, "Balancing Act - Writing Through a Bipolar Life," she recounts her struggle with bipolar disorder, the two decades it took to receive a proper diagnosis, and how her journey gave her purpose. O’Malley balances living with bipolar disorder with her work as a mental health advocate and caretaker of her son and parents.

