Tooth Replacement Method – What Do You Need to Know?

Tooth loss can lead to several problems. These include shifting of other teeth, an increased risk of gum disease, and a change in facial shape. If you’re missing one or more teeth, you can replace them. Dental implants, dental bridges, and partial dentures all offer practical solutions.

Dental Implants

Dental implants replace missing teeth in a more natural-looking way and feel more like your own. They also preserve facial structure and prevent bone deterioration from tooth loss. Implants come in various materials, depending on your needs and preferences. Your dentist will help you select the most appropriate material for your situation.

Once the implant is placed, it will need time to heal and osseointegrate into the jawbone. This can take between three and six months. Patients should continue to eat soft foods during this period. This is recommended to allow the gum tissue to heal fully and for the implants to bond with the bone.

Your doctor can determine if you are a candidate for implants during a comprehensive examination, including X-rays and computer tomography scans (CT scans). Certain medical conditions, such as chronic illness or medication, may prevent the successful integration of the implant.

Dental Bridges

Dental bridges are one of the most common tooth replacement methods used today. They can restore your smile and boost your confidence while protecting your remaining teeth. You should also consider the cost of the traditional tooth replacement method. The bridge is composed of a pontic (false tooth), which sits between two crowned abutment teeth and can be made from porcelain or metal alloy. All-ceramic bridges are also available, which are aesthetically pleasing and have the strength of metal.

Implant-supported bridges use one or more dental implants to support the pontic tooth. The process requires surgery to place the dental implants and time for healing. The success of a bridge depends on the health and strength of your remaining teeth, so good oral hygiene is essential for its longevity. Brushing and flossing twice daily and regular dental visits for professional cleanings are recommended.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Inlays & Onlays

Inlays and onlays are restorative procedures that replace damaged or decayed tooth tissue. They are similar to fillings, but they’re much more durable. Dentists often choose inlays and onlays over crowns when treating a tooth that has significant damage or decay. They’re also less invasive than crowns.

To prepare a tooth for an inlay or onlay, your dentist removes the affected tooth tissue and creates a hole. This hole is then filled with a composite resin or ceramic material that’s matched your tooth color. Then, your dentist takes an impression of the prepared tooth and sends it to a lab where a custom inlay or onlay is made. Once ready, your dentist fits the inlay or onlay to your tooth. Afterward, your dentist will cement it into place. Depending on the type of restoration, inlays and onlays can last up to 20 years or more. They’re also less likely to shift into position due to bite forces.

—

This content is made possible by M. Rafiq.

iStockPhoto