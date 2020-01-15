Get Daily Email
Benito Mussolini Biography: The Man Who Destroyed Democracy

Benito Mussolini Biography: The Man Who Destroyed Democracy

Transcript Provided by YouTube:

 

00:00
He was the father of Fascism, the iron fisted dictator who ruled Italy for more than two
00:05
decades.
00:06
During that time, he plunged his country to disaster, forming an alliance with Adolf Hitler
00:10
and bringing the wrath of the world – and his own people – upon him.
00:14
In the end, his own citizens expressed their own ruthless verdict on the man who called
00:18
himself Il Duce.
00:19
In this weeks, Biographics we track the life and death of Benito Mussolini.
00:28
Beginnings
00:31
Benito Amilcare Andrea Mussolini was born on the 29th of July, 1883 in a small village
00:42
near the northern Italian town of Predappio in the province of Forli.
00:47
His father, Allesandro, was a blacksmith and an atheist who was heavily involved in Socialist
00:51
politics, while his mother, Rosa, was a devout Roman Catholic schoolteacher.
00:56
With his parents’ divergent beliefs, the young Mussolini was raised to put his faith
00:59
in both Karl Marx and the Pope.
01:02
His mother took him to mass several times a week, while his father dragged him to the
01:05
pub to learn from his Socialist friends.
01:08
From the start, Benito proved to be an aggressive, rebellious child.
01:11
In later life reflected . . .
01:13
I was not a good boy.
01:14
I was, I believe, unruly.
01:16
By the time he was eight, Benito was spending long hours helping his father in the furnace.
01:20
Here he would listen to Allseandro’s socialist ideas and these were to mould his future philosophy.
01:26
But the boy’s heart was with his mother.
01:28
He feared displeasing her, yet, this did not curb his wayward tendencies.
01:33
By the time he was nine, Rosa had become so exasperated with Benito that she sent him
01:37
to a school run by Roman Catholic monks in order to instil some much-needed discipline.
01:42
But the defiant Benito chafed at the strict discipline and his behaviour became even worse.
01:48
He got into a number of fights and was eventually expelled when he took on one of the monks.
01:53
Rosa now sent her wayward son to a less strict school closer to home.
01:57
This did nothing to improve his behaviour and before long he was again expelled, this
02:02
time for threatening another student with a knife.
02:05
His exasperated mother managed to find a third school, where he managed to see out his schooling.
02:10
At the age of seventeen, Benito completed his ten years of compulsory schooling.
02:14
His main accomplishments over that period were the ability to play the trombone and
02:19
to speak in public.
02:20
However, despite his poor academic record, in 1901, he qualified as a school teacher.
02:25
But, he soon discovered that teaching did not suit him.
02:28
He was far more interested in the two passions that he had inherited from his father – socialism
02:33
and womanizing.
02:35
The eighteen-year old Benito was a strong, handsome young man with a forceful personality
02:39
and a certain charisma.
02:41
He easily drew the attention of young women, often the wives of other men.
02:44
This often resulted in fist fights with outraged husbands.
02:49
Rabble Rouser
02:51
After less than a year, Mussolini had lost his teaching job after getting into a violent
02:57
argument.
02:58
With no money and very little prospects, he moved to Switzerland.
03:01
He worked in a succession of manual jobs to support himself.
03:04
Within a short time, he had attached himself to a group of Marxists.
03:08
He also joined a trade union and began attending rival political rallies, where he would heckle
03:13
the speaker and start fights with those in the crowd.
03:16
As a result of these political agitations, Benito was arrested and deported back to Italy
03:20
several times.
03:21
But each time he returned, more determined than ever to keep stirring the political pot.
03:27
Mussolini struggled to make ends meet in Switzerland.
03:30
On one occasion he accosted two elderly women on the street and stole food from them.
03:34
In his 1928 autobiography, he related that if the women had struggled he would have strangled
03:39
them.
03:40
In 1904, he returned to Italy and joined the Italian army.
03:42
He served out the compulsory eighteen months.
03:45
Ten months into his military service, Mussolini’s beloved mother, Rosa, died.
03:49
A distraught Benito later called this the greatest sorrow of his life.
03:54
He was discharged from the army in September, 1906.
03:56
He had clearly not learned discipline while in his country’s service as his life now
04:01
revolved around drinking, womanizing and fighting.
04:05
Fervent Socialist
04:09
He managed to gain employment as a teacher again with a succession of temporary contracts.
04:14
During this period prior to the First World War, Mussolini’s moral character deteriorated
04:18
as his socialist ardor increased.
04:20
He wrote for and edited several socialist newspapers, railing against the government,
04:24
the democratic system, the middle classes and the church.
04:28
In one pamphlet, entitled God Does Not Exist, he wrote that priests were ‘black microbes,
04:32
who are as fatal to mankind as tuberculosis germs.’
04:37
When Italy engaged in a war against Libya in 1911, Mussolini led the internal criticism
04:41
against the government’s actions through his newspaper writings.
04:44
His outspoken opposition led to his arrest and a five-month imprisonment.
04:48
Yet his fist shaking public opposition to the government had also garnered the attention
04:53
of the country’s top Socialist leaders who looked on admiringly.
04:57
The young Benito Mussolini was viewed by them as a rising star of the left.
05:02
In December,1912, shortly after his release from prison, Benito was appointed editor of
05:06
the country’s national socialist newspaper, Avanti.
05:10
It was a natural fit and within six months, his firebrand style of journalism had increased
05:14
the papers readership five-fold.
05:16
He now had a national forum with which to air his views.
05:21
The First World War
05:25
When war broke out in 1914, Mussolini held firm non-interventionist views.
05:30
He saw war as anti-socialist as it pitted the working classes of one nation against
05:36
those of another.
05:37
Within months, though, he had changed his view.
05:39
He now saw war as an opportunity to foment revolution.
05:41
He now used his voice through the pages of Avanti to call on the young men of Italy to
05:46
join the army.
05:47
Mussolini’s about face on the war situation put him at odds with more moderate socialist
05:51
leaders and resulted in his expulsion from the party and loss of editorship of Avanti.
05:57
Defiantly he started his own newspaper, ‘Il Populo Italia’ or ‘The People of Italy.’
06:02
This paper ran continuously from November 1914 until Mussolini’s removal from power
06:07
twenty-nine years later.
06:08
In his first editorial he proclaimed the famous line . . .
06:12
Blood alone moves the wheels of history.
06:15
Around this same time, Mussolini founded his first political party – the Fascii of Revolutionary
06:20
Action.
06:21
This was soon simply known as the Fascist Party.
06:23
The main Allied Powers, Britain and France, supported Mussolini, seeing him as a key to
06:27
getting Italy more involved in the war effort.
06:30
They provided much needed financial support to the new party.
06:33
The British Secret Service even paid Mussolini a wage of one hundred pounds per week.
06:37
In July 1915, Italy signed the Treaty of London, committing itself to fighting alongside the
06:42
Allies against Germany.
06:44
But Italy’s war soon became a fiasco.
06:47
It was plagued by poorly trained and inexperienced officers and unwilling, belligerent conscripts.
06:52
They became bogged down in a battle of attrition against Austria-Hungary.
06:57
By the time it was all over more than 650,000 Italians were dead, half a million were missing
07:02
and nearly a million were wounded.
07:05
Mussolini himself re-joined the army in September, 1915.
07:08
He attained the rank of corporal, winning acclaim for his bravery and devotion to his
07:12
men.
07:13
On February 22, 1917, he was in a trench when one of his fellow soldier’s grenades exploded.
07:18
He was badly wounded, requiring numerous operations over the course of the next month and then
07:23
being sent home to recuperate.
07:24
Mussolini’s message now morphed from Socialism and the plight of the working man to patriotism
07:30
and the cause of ultra-nationalism.
07:32
Rise of the Fascists
07:38
During the post war talks in Paris, Italy was treated dismissively by the major powers.
07:42
The territories that she had been promised during the 1915 treaty of London were not
07:46
handed over.
07:47
The Italian Prime Minister, Vittorio Orlando, walked out of the conference in disgust.
07:52
Orlando bore the brunt of public discontent and was soon removed from office.
07:57
In the following elections, Mussolini’s Fascist Party failed to win a single seat.
08:01
His political rivals made fun of this, staging a mock funeral for the party.
08:05
Chief among his adversaries were the Socialists, who had won a third of the seats in parliament
08:09
and who Mussolini was now firmly opposed to.
08:12
Over the next three years, the political situation in Italy was etremely unstable, with four
08:17
prime ministers and coalition governments, none of which was able to yield any real power.
08:22
The country was in a state of near anarchy, with rampant inflation and unemployment driving
08:26
people to despair.
08:28
Mussolini’s Fascist’s.
08:30
dressed in their intimidating black shirts, roamed through the streets, seeking out and
08:34
beating up Socialists, Communist or anyone one else they didn’t like the look of.
08:38
The police, who had sympathy for the Fascists, usually stood by and let Mussolini’s men
08:42
get on with it.
08:44
On May 15, 1921 national elections were held.
08:47
This time, the Fascists joined a coalition of right-wing parties, the National Block,
08:51
and won 35 seats out of the total of 535 in the House of Parliament.
08:57
Mussolini himself gained a seat in the chamber of deputies.
09:00
He was now an official member of the Italian government.
09:03
Realizing that he now needed to broaden his base, Mussolini did an about face on a couple
09:08
of his underpinning principals.
09:09
He became both pro-monarchy and pro-church.
09:13
But his hatred of socialism remained.
09:17
Mussolini renamed the party, now calling it the National Fascist Party.
09:21
His reputation began to grow and he became known as a man with the ability to rule with
09:25
a firm hand and restore order amid the chaos that Italy had fallen into.
09:30
Public opinion was beginning to turn in his favor.
09:34
That popularity was bolstered when Mussolini’ Black Shirts broke up a Socialist backed strike
09:38
in October, 1922.
09:40
At a rally shortly thereafter, Mussolini declared in a speech that either the government would
09:44
hand over power to him or he would seize it for himself.
09:47
This was no idle bluster.
09:49
With no sign of capitulation by the government, Mussolini decided to stage a coup by marching
09:54
on Rome.
09:55
His forces were no match for the Italian army but still the Prime Minister, Luigi Facta,
10:00
offered Mussolini a position in his government in order to avoid conflict.
10:05
The offer was roundly rejected and the fascists marched on the capital.
10:09
The panicked Prime Minister urged the King to allow him to use the army to quash the
10:13
rebellion.
10:14
The king agreed but quickly changed his mind, fearing civil war.
10:18
This enraged the Prime Minister who resigned his office.
10:21
The twenty thousand Fascists marching on the capital stopped twenty miles north of the
10:26
city.
10:27
There, half of them left off and returned home.
10:28
The rest carried on, with Mussolini himself joining them at various points to have his
10:32
photo taken at the front of the line.
10:34
But with the rain pouring down he was content to leave the heavy marching to others and
10:38
took an express train into Rome.
10:40
The king, who secretly admired Mussolini, now tried to placate him by offering him a
10:45
governmental role.
10:46
Mussolini would consider nothing but the prime ministership.
10:49
Eventually, the king offered this position to him.
10:52
At age 39, Mussolini had become Prime Minister, not through violent revolution, but through
10:57
threat, bluster and unequivocal demand.
11:00
In the wake of his victory, ecstatic Fascist roamed the streets in search of down heartened
11:05
Socialists that they could terrorize.
11:08
Attaining Absolute Power
11:12
Mussolini was now both Prime Minister and Foreign Minister.
11:15
But his government was very much a minority in the House of Parliament.
11:19
This forced him to work with the confines of democracy, which left him at the mercy
11:22
of the majority coalition.
11:24
This was not a situation that the power-hungry autocrat would tolerate for long.
11:29
Within eight weeks of assuming office, Mussolini formed the Fascist Grand Council.
11:33
The Grand Council acted as a conduit between the Fascists and the Chamber of Deputies.
11:38
Filled with his hand picked appointees, it was, in effect, a mouthpiece for Mussolini
11:42
which effectively lessened the power of Parliament to act.
11:46
In 1923 the Grand Council passed a law that rigged the electoral system to ensure that
11:51
the Fascists gained a sizable majority in the next election.
11:55
When the election was held the following April, the Fascist won 374 of the 535 seats.
12:02
The new law helped to gain this 70% majority, but so too did the vigilant presence of Mussolini’s
12:08
Black Shirts, who coerced the public to vote for the Fascists.
12:12
In addition, opposition party meetings were broken up and their candidates beaten.
12:16
In the wake of this overwhelming electoral victory, socialist leader, Giacomo Matteoti,
12:21
openly denounced the Fascists and their leader.
12:23
Eleven days later, Matteoti was assassinated.
12:26
This led to nationwide protest against Mussolini and his party of thugs, with many people calling
12:31
on the king to depose the Prime Minister.
12:33
For his part, Mussolini pleaded innocence and acted shocked and revolted by the murder.
12:38
He did his best to distance himself from the crime.
12:40
Still, Politicians from all parties responded by withdrawing from Parliament in an effort
12:45
to force Mussolini’s ejection from office.
12:47
But the king refused to get rid of Mussolini.
12:49
In a vote of confidence on January 3rd,1925, few of the Prime Minister’s opponents showed
12:54
up.
12:55
Ever the opportunist, he now took the opportunity to cement his absolute authority.
12:59
He declared that only the Fascists could provide stability in the country and it would be achieved
13:05
through dictatorship.
13:08
Totalitarianism
13:11
As Mussolini’s propaganda machine infiltrated every area of Italy, a cult of personality
13:16
developed around him.
13:17
People considered him to be a genius man of action, but one with the common touch.
13:21
When things went well, it was all thanks to Il Duce (the leader) However, when things
13:25
went wrong it was never his fault.
13:27
He was a mesmerizing speaker, who used facial expressions and gestures to capture and enthral
13:32
his audience.
13:33
He stood only 5’6” inches tall and liked to dress in striped trousers and shirts with
13:38
butterfly collars.
13:39
He was not a well man physically, suffering from ulcers and stomach upset.
13:43
His health problems forced him to give up smoking and drinking.
13:46
Beginning to lose his hair in his late twenties, he took to shaving his head.
13:50
He was also short sighted but too vain to wear glasses.
13:53
Mussolini spent the next two years dismantling democracy in Italy and establishing his own
13:57
totalitarian regime.
13:59
During that time, he instilled three key messages into the public consciousness . . .
14:03
Believe, Obey, Fight
14:06
This message gained widespread approval.
14:09
Even many former Socialists now turned to Fascism.
14:12
The firm hand of the state was seen as the only solution to the country’s woes.
14:17
All forms of criticism of the state were banned and opposition parties disbanded.
14:21
Mussolini himself was answerable to only the king.
14:25
Spies were everywhere, eager to report to the authorities anyone who spoke or acted
14:29
against the state.
14:30
During the 1920’s, the Fascists had made modest improvements in the Italian economy.
14:34
However, all of this was overturned with the global depression that followed the Wall Street
14:39
Crash in October, 1929.
14:41
Once again, the country was in a state of economic chaos.
14:44
Mussolini responded by embarking on foreign invasions.
14:47
During the 1930’s he sent his armies into Libya, Ethiopia and Spain.
14:52
Italy’s invasion of Ethiopia began in 1935 and resulted in a devastating occupation that
14:57
would continue until 1941, when the British army forced the Italians out.
15:02
During that time it has been estimate that 8% of Ethiopia’s population was put to death.
15:07
Mussolini ordered that the male populations of entire towns be wiped out.
15:11
Ethiopia’s leader, Haile Selassie, was forced to flee to England from where he petitioned
15:15
the United Nations.
15:16
They eventually imposed sanctions on Italy.
15:17
This infuriated Mussolini and sent him into the arms of aneighboring dictator by the name
15:22
of Adolf Hitler.
15:24
Pact of Steel
15:29
On May 22, 1939, Hitler and Mussolini signed a Pact of Steel, by which they promised to
15:35
come to each other’s aid in the event of war.
15:38
Les than four months later, Germany invaded Poland to ignite the Second World War.
15:42
Mussolini proved erratic in his response to the prospect of fighting a European war alongside
15:47
the Nazis.
15:48
One day he appeared jubilant, only to seem to rue the pact that would bring the wrath
15:49
of the major European powers down on his country the next.
15:50
On the very day that Germany invaded Poland, Mussolini announced to his cabinet that he
15:52
had decided not to fulfil his Pact of Steel obligation on the basis that Germany had signed
15:57
a non-aggression pact with the Soviet Union, an act that violated provisos of the pact.
16:02
The truth was that Il Duce had absolutely no confidence in his country’s readiness
16:07
for war.
16:08
Despite his announcement to cabinet, Mussolini continued to put up a pretence of support
16:12
before Hitler.
16:13
However, in private he spoke of joining the British / French coalition.
16:16
Finally, on June 10th, 1940, with the Nazis looking assured of an easy victory over the
16:20
French, Mussolini declared war on Britain and France.
16:24
Italian troops were quickly sent to France in order that Mussolini could have some share
16:28
in the spoils of victory.
16:29
At the same time, he mobilized forces into Africa to attack British holdings there.
16:34
Large scale forces were sent into Egypt, while other divisions focused on Greece.
16:38
At the same time, Mussolini was overseeing the air force as they joined with the Nazi
16:42
Luftwaffe in the Battle of Britain.
16:44
In every theatre the ill-prepared Italian forces were driven back or stalemated.
16:49
This enraged Hitler, who was forced to send Germany troops in to save the Italians.
16:53
By the beginning of 1942, it was apparent that Italy was fighting a losing war.
16:58
They were badly beaten in Egypt at the Battle of El Alamain.
17:01
Then the Allied invasion of French North Africa pushed them further back on their heels.
17:05
The allied invasion of Sicily was the final straw.
17:08
Italy’s complete defeat was only a matter of time.
17:12
An Ignoble End
17:16
The country was in a state of emergency.
17:18
There was no fuel so all the factories were down.
17:21
Food was incredibly scarce with widespread starvation resulting.
17:25
The people were desperate and furious.
17:27
In this climate, a massive march on Rome took place – a march against Il Duce.
17:32
Bowing to the will of the people, King Victor Emmanuel ordered Mussolini to his palace where
17:37
he informed him that he was removing him from office.
17:39
Guards then came in and arrested Il Duce and took him into custody.
17:43
The New Italian Prime Minister, Pietro Badoglio, was intent on braking the alliance with Germany
17:47
and signing an armistice with the Allies.
17:49
However, in order to stall for time, he kept up the ruse of alliance with Hitler.
17:53
Unsurprisingly, when Hitler learned that Badoglio had signed an armistice on September 3rd,
17:57
1943, he was furious.
17:59
He ordered a full-sale invasion of his former ally.
18:03
Nazi forces used Blitzkrieg tactics to storm and capture Rome, forcing the King and Prime
18:07
Minister flee the city.
18:09
Some elements of the Italian army attempted to resist but many of them simply threw down
18:13
their arms and surrendered.
18:15
Meanwhile, Mussolini was being held at a resort-turned prison at Campo Imperatore in the Alps.
18:18
He knew the situation was chaotic but was surprised to see German paratroopers landing
18:23
right outside his cell window.
18:24
The Germans quickly overpowered the guards and made their way into Mussolini’s cell
18:28
where one of them said . . .
18:29
‘Il Duce, the Fuhrer has sent me to set you free.’
18:33
Mussolini was taken to Hitlers’ East Prussian headquarters.
18:35
Hitler genuinely admired Mussolini and considered him a great influence on his own career.
18:40
But he was disappointed to see the man before him.
18:42
All of Mussolini’s will to continue the fascist struggle had deserted him.
18:46
The Fuhrer was dumbfounded when Il Duce asked if he could be permitted to retire from public
18:51
life.
18:52
Hitler would have none of it.
18:53
He installed Mussolini as the puppet ruler of northern Italy, which was now in Nazi hands.
18:57
For the next eighteen months, Mussolini played this role, an impotent leader who ruled over
19:02
a people who hated him and that was surrounded by armed Nazis and approaching Allies.
19:08
With the writing well and truly on the wall, Mussolini tried to escape to Switzerland on
19:11
April 27th, 1945.
19:13
Just short of the border, he was intercepted by Communists who took him and his companions
19:17
into custody.
19:18
The following day they decided to execute him, along with his long-time mistress, Clara
19:23
Petacci.
19:24
After riddling the bodies with bullets, the Communist drove them into Milan and dumped
19:28
them in the middle of the town square.
19:30
For hours the citizens of Milan took out their enmity on the man who had led them to disaster.
19:34
His body was spat upon, stoned, beaten and, finally, strung up by the feet.
19:38
There the body of the once revered leader was subjected to the abuse of the crowd.
19:43
His corpse was eventually thrown into an unmarked grave.


This post was previously published on YouTube.

Photo credit: Screenshot from video

About Biographics

Biographics will provide video biographies about fascinating people four times per week. Co-owned by Simon Whistler & Shell Harris (co-founded with TopTenzNet - https://www.youtube.com/user/toptenznet) this biography channel will introduce you to people who changed the world for better and for worse. Website: Biographics.org

