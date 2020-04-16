Get Daily Email
The Good Men Project

Home / Learning / Calculate Payments and Interest With Excel

Calculate Payments and Interest With Excel

Know how much you can afford before you shop.

by


This useful tutorial from http://www.KnowledgeCity.com shows you how to calculate payments and interest rates when making a large purchase such as a home or car. Know how much you can afford before you shop.

Transcript Provided by YouTube:

00:00
let’s take advantage of another
00:03
sophisticated building formula something
00:06
very near and dear to most people’s
00:08
hearts is to finance a home or finance
00:11
the purchase of a car and the issue is
00:14
what are your options and what is it
00:16
going to cost so I’m going to begin in
00:19
the a one cell by typing my interest
00:23
rate per year which I’ll expand to be
00:29
that wide and I’m going to say that my
00:32
interest rate is 8% per year on this
00:35
particular loan my principal will be
00:43
$100,000 then I’m going to borrow and
00:46
I’ll create this and format it in
00:50
accounting formatting the term of the
00:55
loan is going to be for 30 years what I
01:02
now like to find out is what is my
01:09
monthly payment the monthly payment is
01:14
calculated with an elaborate formula
01:17
that is built-in
01:18
fortunately in Excel and is called PMT
01:22
for payment you will notice in the
01:26
tooltip that it tells you that it needs
01:28
the rate the number of periods present
01:32
value an optional future value and the
01:36
type of calculation that’s going to be
01:38
done which is whether the payment is
01:40
going to be at the beginning of the
01:41
month or the beginning of the period or
01:43
at the end of the period if you know
01:47
this information you could begin typing
01:49
it in directly if you’re not sure of
01:51
what exactly to type you can always then
01:54
click the function icon on the formula
01:58
bar and it will open up a dialog box
02:01
that will allow you to insert the
02:04
formula and do your own creating and
02:07
prompting one by one so what I’m going
02:10
to do is type equals PMT
02:15
and I want to open up the function
02:19
arguments dialog box and fill in the
02:22
information you will notice that the
02:25
rate first edit item is the interest
02:29
rate per period for the loan and as a
02:32
reminder they indicate that you would
02:35
use 6% divided by four for quarterly
02:38
payments we’re going to make annual
02:41
payments and the interest rate is 8%
02:44
we’re going to make monthly payments I’m
02:47
sorry so it’s going to be the 8% which
02:49
is in the b1 cell divided by 12 to show
02:53
us the interest rate per month based on
02:57
an 8% annual interest rate the number of
03:03
periods will be 12 months times the 30
03:08
years and the present value of our loan
03:14
is $100,000 we’re going to liquidate the
03:20
loan so there’s going to be no future
03:22
value it’s going to go to zero and the
03:24
type is whether or not we’re going to be
03:27
paying at the beginning of the period or
03:29
at the end of the period or omitted it’s
03:33
at the end of the period and you will
03:36
see that it has stepped us through the
03:38
various calculations and telling us that
03:41
the payment is going to be negative is
03:44
out of our pocket and the period of 30
03:47
years
03:48
12 payments per year will cost us seven
03:52
hundred and thirty three dollars and
03:53
seventy six cents per month

Previously published on YouTube.

Photo credit: Screenshot from video

About Knowledge City

https://www.knowledgecity.com/ | Online Employee Training Platform. KnowledgeCity offers 12,000+ online video tutorials in Business, Computer, Safety, Compliance and Finance.

In 2007, the need for a better method of obtaining new job skills was never more apparent. Employment opportunities were becoming harder to come by and the crowds of people seeking out those jobs were more qualified than ever before.

This is when we had the idea of creating a system to help teach people important job skills that would make them more valuable employee prospects. What started out as a series of training seminars quickly morphed into the KnowledgeCity eLearning platform that you see today.

The introduction of online video training enabled us to spread the gift of knowledge to organizations worldwide, providing a better training experience for employees.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

