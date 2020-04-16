Calculate Payments and Interest With Excel

—

This useful tutorial from http://www.KnowledgeCity.com shows you how to calculate payments and interest rates when making a large purchase such as a home or car. Know how much you can afford before you shop.

Transcript Provided by YouTube:

00:00

let’s take advantage of another

00:03

sophisticated building formula something

00:06

very near and dear to most people’s

00:08

hearts is to finance a home or finance

00:11

the purchase of a car and the issue is

00:14

what are your options and what is it

00:16

going to cost so I’m going to begin in

00:19

the a one cell by typing my interest

00:23

rate per year which I’ll expand to be

00:29

that wide and I’m going to say that my

00:32

interest rate is 8% per year on this

00:35

particular loan my principal will be

00:43

$100,000 then I’m going to borrow and

00:46

I’ll create this and format it in

00:50

accounting formatting the term of the

00:55

loan is going to be for 30 years what I

01:02

now like to find out is what is my

01:09

monthly payment the monthly payment is

01:14

calculated with an elaborate formula

01:17

that is built-in

01:18

fortunately in Excel and is called PMT

01:22

for payment you will notice in the

01:26

tooltip that it tells you that it needs

01:28

the rate the number of periods present

01:32

value an optional future value and the

01:36

type of calculation that’s going to be

01:38

done which is whether the payment is

01:40

going to be at the beginning of the

01:41

month or the beginning of the period or

01:43

at the end of the period if you know

01:47

this information you could begin typing

01:49

it in directly if you’re not sure of

01:51

what exactly to type you can always then

01:54

click the function icon on the formula

01:58

bar and it will open up a dialog box

02:01

that will allow you to insert the

02:04

formula and do your own creating and

02:07

prompting one by one so what I’m going

02:10

to do is type equals PMT

02:15

and I want to open up the function

02:19

arguments dialog box and fill in the

02:22

information you will notice that the

02:25

rate first edit item is the interest

02:29

rate per period for the loan and as a

02:32

reminder they indicate that you would

02:35

use 6% divided by four for quarterly

02:38

payments we’re going to make annual

02:41

payments and the interest rate is 8%

02:44

we’re going to make monthly payments I’m

02:47

sorry so it’s going to be the 8% which

02:49

is in the b1 cell divided by 12 to show

02:53

us the interest rate per month based on

02:57

an 8% annual interest rate the number of

03:03

periods will be 12 months times the 30

03:08

years and the present value of our loan

03:14

is $100,000 we’re going to liquidate the

03:20

loan so there’s going to be no future

03:22

value it’s going to go to zero and the

03:24

type is whether or not we’re going to be

03:27

paying at the beginning of the period or

03:29

at the end of the period or omitted it’s

03:33

at the end of the period and you will

03:36

see that it has stepped us through the

03:38

various calculations and telling us that

03:41

the payment is going to be negative is

03:44

out of our pocket and the period of 30

03:47

years

03:48

12 payments per year will cost us seven

03:52

hundred and thirty three dollars and

03:53

seventy six cents per month

Previously published on YouTube.

Photo credit: Screenshot from video