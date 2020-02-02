Couples Answer: Should You Forgive Cheating?

—

Host and comedian Rose Surnow asked people if they think cheating is ever okay. Should you forgive a cheater? Watch to find out!

00:00

– Have you ever been cheated on?

00:02

– Yes.

00:05

I have been cheated on before.

00:06

– With the guy you’re hiking with?

00:08

– Yes.

00:09

– And you forgave him enough to go hiking with him?

00:11

– I forgave him and I also forgave the girl.

00:15

– Wow.

00:16

– I know.

00:17

– Hi, I’m Rose Surnow and this is inside intimacy.

00:22

The show where I ask life’s great questions

00:25

to total street randos.

00:26

Today’s topic is

00:29

cheating.

00:29

Have you ever cheated or been cheated on?

00:31

– Can’t hear you?

00:33

– Convenient.

00:38

Have you ever cheated on someone?

00:39

– No.

00:40

– I been the other woman.

00:41

– And how did that feel?

00:42

– At the time I thought it was sexy and risque.

00:46

And now I feel like an asshole.

00:48

– Have you ever cheated on someone?

00:49

– I have.

00:50

– What happened, what was the situation?

00:52

– It was mostly like at the beginning of the relationship

00:55

when things were not serious enough.

00:57

– And did you ever tell him or did you just keep it

00:58

to yourself?

00:59

– I kept it for myself.

01:00

– You know if you feel like it’s really gonna hurt somebody

01:02

to find out that you had some one night whatever

01:05

in the middle of nowhere and it doesn’t matter

01:07

and it never will, then just leave it alone.

01:10

– So if you’re cheating then I think that you know

01:12

it’s obviously dishonest, I think that you should be

01:14

completely open, that’s not right at all.

01:16

– Have you ever cheated on someone?

01:18

– Yes, I have cheated on someone.

01:22

– How do you say, I’m sorry for cheating on you, in Italian.

01:27

– It’s a very like sticky subject to me.

01:29

– It is, which is why I think it’s important

01:31

to talk about, because whether we agree with it to not

01:33

it’s happening all the time,

01:34

so this thing is kind of inevitable.

01:36

Not inevitable for everybody but it’s never gonna go away.

01:38

Then how can we sort of get our heads around it,

01:41

you know?

01:42

– Definitely I think all guys cheat.

01:43

– So how do you trust men,

01:45

if you think they’re all cheaters?

01:46

– I don’t.

01:48

– What was your emotional experience of being cheated on?

01:51

– Heartbroken honestly, you know, you don’t really expect it

01:55

and then it’s almost like what do I do now.

01:57

– I was very sad.

01:58

I listened to Usher’s Confessions for a long time.

02:01

– What was the most awful part about it?

02:03

– Feeling like you had no idea what was going on.

02:06

That you feel like you have a sense of your reality

02:09

and then it turns out that’s very different.

02:10

– Do you think you could ever forgive someone

02:12

who cheated on you?

02:13

– I don’t know, probably not.

02:15

– Do you think if he cheated on you

02:17

and 20 years from now and it was a one time thing

02:19

and you had kids and your money was together

02:22

and you loved him and he still loved you

02:23

and he made a mistake, do you think you could forgive him?

02:28

– I really don’t think I could personally,

02:30

just that’s why my parents got divorced

02:32

and so, – someone cheated

02:33

in your parents?

02:34

– Yeah and so it just kind of like hits a strong note

02:37

in me but I think it’s possible for other people

02:38

but for me personally I don’t think so.

02:40

– Because one of your parents cheated

02:42

and then they got divorced, do you feel more empathetic

02:44

to why people do it, or more judgmental about it?

02:47

– I think more judgemental, honestly.

02:49

– Are there levels of cheating or is it all the same?

02:51

– To me emotional cheating’s way worse

02:53

than physical cheating.

02:54

– I think that emotional cheating is really like

02:57

an okay thing in a way.

02:59

– You do?

03:00

– [Purple Sweater] Yeah.

03:01

I’m sorry I do. – New to me.

03:02

– Tara?

03:03

– It’s new to me.

03:04

– I mean, I don’t know, I think that one’s the one

03:05

that’s in the shade, if it comes to doing actions

03:08

that’s different, if you like have a crush on a coworker

03:10

to motivate you to go to work, go ahead.

03:13

– Do you think that

03:15

watching porn is cheating?

03:17

– I hope not.

03:18

– Me too.

03:20

– What if he’s like following a bunch

03:21

of like Instagram models, is that okay?

03:22

– Oh I don’t care about that.

03:24

– What about flirting really hard with someone

03:27

when they’re not there, like she goes to drink

03:30

with her friends, flirts all night with a guy

03:31

doesn’t tell him, that she has a boyfriend

03:33

and then never sees him again, is that okay?

03:36

– I think that’s dishonest.

03:38

– I think that’s dishonest too, if I ever am attracted

03:41

to someone, I tell him.

03:43

– You do?

03:44

– Yeah, I think that just being honest

03:45

about like when that happens, helps kind of keep

03:47

everything above board.

03:48

– That’s really progressive and mature of you.

03:50

– Thank you.

03:51

– So do you think that there are ever circumstances

03:53

where it could be justified?

03:55

– Definitely not.

03:55

Just break up.

03:56

– Just break up?

03:57

– Just break up.

03:58

– What if you’ve been through so much

04:00

and like you’ve invested time and then

04:02

you end up there and then it’s like, why,

04:05

and then the person is really like, you know, sorry?

04:10

– Just break up.

04:11

– No, we know people who’ve been cheated on

04:13

and they’ve moved on to like really address issues

04:16

and have like a really healthy relationship.

04:18

– Do you think cheating is ever a good thing,

04:20

could it ever be a good thing for relationship?

04:23

– Yes, so to actually show there are problems

04:25

in the relationships itself and that something is missing.

04:28

– Like why do you think people cheat in the first place,

04:30

if they’re happy, what do you think they’re,

04:33

what do you think that is?

04:34

– I think you can be happy and bored.

04:36

– I think that you can love someone

04:38

and be physically attracted to someone else

04:40

and those two feelings don’t negate each other.

04:43

– Do you guys have a celebrity pass?

04:44

– I’m my own celebrity pass.

04:46

– I don’t doubt that John.

04:49

– I would give him a pass for one

04:50

of the Hine sisters for sure.

04:52

– well don’t say that ’cause they literally live

04:53

in this neighborhood.

04:55

– Robin Webster.

04:56

– Honestly, my wife.

04:58

– Oh.

04:59

– Okay, I want to, I’ve wanted to sleep with Halle Berry

05:01

since I was like 14, that’s a crush right, so like.

05:04

– She’s cheating.

05:05

She’s cheating on me right now.

05:07

– What if I told you we have Halle Berry here?

05:09

– Well, Julie I gotta go.

05:12

– Have a nice cheat free relationship.

05:15

– Thank you, that’s the goal.

05:16

– Bye, see you later.

05:17

– You guys are doing great, I believe in you.

05:18

Do you hope that you spend 20 years together?

05:20

– Yeah, I hope so.

05:21

– Same here.

05:22

– Ah you guys are so fucking cute.

05:24

Good luck out there, Melissa, I believe in you.

05:26

You know what, I don’t say this, we’ve interviewed

05:28

a lot of couples today

05:29

but I think you guys are gonna make it.

05:30

– Thank you.

05:32

– Yeah, I think you, Marley, Robin, Jessica,

05:35

I think this family’s gonna make it.

05:37

– That is nice to hear.

05:41

– Why God, why?

05:44

Please don’t cheat on me!

05:46

Sexting is cheating!

05:49

Going to cocktails with your hot coworker is cheating.

05:53

