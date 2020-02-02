Couples Answer: Should You Forgive Cheating?

—
Host and comedian Rose Surnow asked people if they think cheating is ever okay. Should you forgive a cheater? Watch to find out!
Transcript Provided by YouTube:
00:00
– Have you ever been cheated on?
00:02
– Yes.
00:05
I have been cheated on before.
00:06
– With the guy you’re hiking with?
00:08
– Yes.
00:09
– And you forgave him enough to go hiking with him?
00:11
– I forgave him and I also forgave the girl.
00:15
– Wow.
00:16
– I know.
00:17
– Hi, I’m Rose Surnow and this is inside intimacy.
00:22
The show where I ask life’s great questions
00:25
to total street randos.
00:26
Today’s topic is
00:29
cheating.
00:29
Have you ever cheated or been cheated on?
00:31
– Can’t hear you?
00:33
– Convenient.
00:38
Have you ever cheated on someone?
00:39
– No.
00:40
– I been the other woman.
00:41
– And how did that feel?
00:42
– At the time I thought it was sexy and risque.
00:46
And now I feel like an asshole.
00:48
– Have you ever cheated on someone?
00:49
– I have.
00:50
– What happened, what was the situation?
00:52
– It was mostly like at the beginning of the relationship
00:55
when things were not serious enough.
00:57
– And did you ever tell him or did you just keep it
00:58
to yourself?
00:59
– I kept it for myself.
01:00
– You know if you feel like it’s really gonna hurt somebody
01:02
to find out that you had some one night whatever
01:05
in the middle of nowhere and it doesn’t matter
01:07
and it never will, then just leave it alone.
01:10
– So if you’re cheating then I think that you know
01:12
it’s obviously dishonest, I think that you should be
01:14
completely open, that’s not right at all.
01:16
– Have you ever cheated on someone?
01:18
– Yes, I have cheated on someone.
01:22
– How do you say, I’m sorry for cheating on you, in Italian.
01:27
– It’s a very like sticky subject to me.
01:29
– It is, which is why I think it’s important
01:31
to talk about, because whether we agree with it to not
01:33
it’s happening all the time,
01:34
so this thing is kind of inevitable.
01:36
Not inevitable for everybody but it’s never gonna go away.
01:38
Then how can we sort of get our heads around it,
01:41
you know?
01:42
– Definitely I think all guys cheat.
01:43
– So how do you trust men,
01:45
if you think they’re all cheaters?
01:46
– I don’t.
01:48
– What was your emotional experience of being cheated on?
01:51
– Heartbroken honestly, you know, you don’t really expect it
01:55
and then it’s almost like what do I do now.
01:57
– I was very sad.
01:58
I listened to Usher’s Confessions for a long time.
02:01
– What was the most awful part about it?
02:03
– Feeling like you had no idea what was going on.
02:06
That you feel like you have a sense of your reality
02:09
and then it turns out that’s very different.
02:10
– Do you think you could ever forgive someone
02:12
who cheated on you?
02:13
– I don’t know, probably not.
02:15
– Do you think if he cheated on you
02:17
and 20 years from now and it was a one time thing
02:19
and you had kids and your money was together
02:22
and you loved him and he still loved you
02:23
and he made a mistake, do you think you could forgive him?
02:28
– I really don’t think I could personally,
02:30
just that’s why my parents got divorced
02:32
and so, – someone cheated
02:33
in your parents?
02:34
– Yeah and so it just kind of like hits a strong note
02:37
in me but I think it’s possible for other people
02:38
but for me personally I don’t think so.
02:40
– Because one of your parents cheated
02:42
and then they got divorced, do you feel more empathetic
02:44
to why people do it, or more judgmental about it?
02:47
– I think more judgemental, honestly.
02:49
– Are there levels of cheating or is it all the same?
02:51
– To me emotional cheating’s way worse
02:53
than physical cheating.
02:54
– I think that emotional cheating is really like
02:57
an okay thing in a way.
02:59
– You do?
03:00
– [Purple Sweater] Yeah.
03:01
I’m sorry I do. – New to me.
03:02
– Tara?
03:03
– It’s new to me.
03:04
– I mean, I don’t know, I think that one’s the one
03:05
that’s in the shade, if it comes to doing actions
03:08
that’s different, if you like have a crush on a coworker
03:10
to motivate you to go to work, go ahead.
03:13
– Do you think that
03:15
watching porn is cheating?
03:17
– I hope not.
03:18
– Me too.
03:20
– What if he’s like following a bunch
03:21
of like Instagram models, is that okay?
03:22
– Oh I don’t care about that.
03:24
– What about flirting really hard with someone
03:27
when they’re not there, like she goes to drink
03:30
with her friends, flirts all night with a guy
03:31
doesn’t tell him, that she has a boyfriend
03:33
and then never sees him again, is that okay?
03:36
– I think that’s dishonest.
03:38
– I think that’s dishonest too, if I ever am attracted
03:41
to someone, I tell him.
03:43
– You do?
03:44
– Yeah, I think that just being honest
03:45
about like when that happens, helps kind of keep
03:47
everything above board.
03:48
– That’s really progressive and mature of you.
03:50
– Thank you.
03:51
– So do you think that there are ever circumstances
03:53
where it could be justified?
03:55
– Definitely not.
03:55
Just break up.
03:56
– Just break up?
03:57
– Just break up.
03:58
– What if you’ve been through so much
04:00
and like you’ve invested time and then
04:02
you end up there and then it’s like, why,
04:05
and then the person is really like, you know, sorry?
04:10
– Just break up.
04:11
– No, we know people who’ve been cheated on
04:13
and they’ve moved on to like really address issues
04:16
and have like a really healthy relationship.
04:18
– Do you think cheating is ever a good thing,
04:20
could it ever be a good thing for relationship?
04:23
– Yes, so to actually show there are problems
04:25
in the relationships itself and that something is missing.
04:28
– Like why do you think people cheat in the first place,
04:30
if they’re happy, what do you think they’re,
04:33
what do you think that is?
04:34
– I think you can be happy and bored.
04:36
– I think that you can love someone
04:38
and be physically attracted to someone else
04:40
and those two feelings don’t negate each other.
04:43
– Do you guys have a celebrity pass?
04:44
– I’m my own celebrity pass.
04:46
– I don’t doubt that John.
04:49
– I would give him a pass for one
04:50
of the Hine sisters for sure.
04:52
– well don’t say that ’cause they literally live
04:53
in this neighborhood.
04:55
– Robin Webster.
04:56
– Honestly, my wife.
04:58
– Oh.
04:59
– Okay, I want to, I’ve wanted to sleep with Halle Berry
05:01
since I was like 14, that’s a crush right, so like.
05:04
– She’s cheating.
05:05
She’s cheating on me right now.
05:07
– What if I told you we have Halle Berry here?
05:09
– Well, Julie I gotta go.
05:12
– Have a nice cheat free relationship.
05:15
– Thank you, that’s the goal.
05:16
– Bye, see you later.
05:17
– You guys are doing great, I believe in you.
05:18
Do you hope that you spend 20 years together?
05:20
– Yeah, I hope so.
05:21
– Same here.
05:22
– Ah you guys are so fucking cute.
05:24
Good luck out there, Melissa, I believe in you.
05:26
You know what, I don’t say this, we’ve interviewed
05:28
a lot of couples today
05:29
but I think you guys are gonna make it.
05:30
– Thank you.
05:32
– Yeah, I think you, Marley, Robin, Jessica,
05:35
I think this family’s gonna make it.
05:37
– That is nice to hear.
05:41
– Why God, why?
05:44
Please don’t cheat on me!
05:46
Sexting is cheating!
05:49
Going to cocktails with your hot coworker is cheating.
05:53
