Couples Discuss Toxic vs Healthy Relationships

—
Host and comedian Rose Surnow asked people how they define a healthy relationship. Were their own parents in a healthy relationship? Watch to find out!
—
—
Transcript Provided by YouTube:
00:00
– Did you guys grow up with parents
00:02
who were in a relationship that you thought was healthy?
00:05
– No. – No, not at all.
00:06
– No.
00:07
– Hi, I’m Rose Surnow and this is Inside Intimacy,
00:11
the only show that gets to the heart
00:13
of life’s big questions.
00:14
That’s probably not true,
00:15
but this is the one that stars me.
00:17
Today’s question is: Healthy relationships.
00:20
Are they real?
00:21
Do they exist?
00:22
Can you even ever be in one?
00:23
Has anyone ever been in one?
00:25
I hope so.
00:26
Let’s find out.
00:30
Did your parents, growing up, have a healthy relationship?
00:33
– In totally honesty,
00:34
my dad cheated every second he got and my mom did this.
00:37
– All throughout growing up?
00:38
– All throughout growing up.
00:39
– I think that’s really interesting
00:40
’cause it’s like if you grew up
00:41
and you see your parents have a really great marriage,
00:44
then it would seem to me that it would be easier to go off
00:46
and have a really great relationship yourself,
00:48
but 50% of the population grew up with divorced parents,
00:51
myself included, and if you don’t see it,
00:52
then how do you just know how to do it?
00:54
– You don’t know.
00:55
You have to actually retrain yourself
00:56
to know what healthy is, to know what good is,
00:58
to know what you deserve.
01:00
– A lot of times,
01:01
it gets down to what you want for yourself
01:04
and having respect for yourself
01:06
and knowing that you deserve
01:08
to be loved by someone unconditionally,
01:10
you deserve to fuck up big time and be forgiven,
01:13
but then also, forgive someone else.
01:16
– Before you found Michael,
01:17
how did you say, okay, I’ve been in some shitty things.
01:19
How did you switch it up
01:21
so that you were attracted to better, nicer guys?
01:23
– I’m a Christian.
01:24
I believe in God.
01:25
I think I spend a lot of time in the spirit,
01:26
I spend a lot of time looking within
01:28
and praying to God for what He wants for my future
01:30
and what He sees for my life.
01:32
– Did you ever find yourself
01:33
before you did the healing in a relationship
01:35
where you’re like, “Uh-oh.”
01:36
– Ex-husband, he had pictures of naked women in his drawers.
01:40
You know, things like that.
01:40
What am I doing?
01:41
I’m better than that.
01:44
– What are the pillars of a healthy relationship,
01:46
things that you need to have.
01:47
– Communication.
01:49
You need to, I think like each other.
01:51
– That seems important.
01:52
– Humor is another really big one.
01:55
– Youthfulness.
01:56
– Keeping the youthfulness?
01:56
You’re 31.
01:57
– You know, relationships, they’re like plants.
01:59
They gotta grow, so keeping it alive, that’s important.
02:03
– Loving, caring, and giving.
02:04
– Honesty and respect.
02:06
– You know, you gotta have fun
02:07
and you can’t take yourself too seriously.
02:09
– I think the top three are communication, space,
02:11
and team building activities.
02:13
– I think the fact that space is in your top three.
02:15
– You should do your own thing.
02:16
You should go chill with your girls.
02:17
I should go chill with my guys.
02:18
– Okay, we’re gonna play a really fun, little game
02:21
called Are You Actually in a Healthy Relationship.
02:25
Okay, so I’m gonna ask you guys a question
02:27
and then I’m gonna say, “one, two, three,”
02:28
and you’re gonna lift up your paddles
02:29
and you’re not gonna look at what
02:29
the other person does, okay. – Okay.
02:31
Who’s more high maintenance?
02:32
One, two, three.
02:33
Oh, you both think each other.
02:35
Who initiates sex more?
02:36
One, two, three.
02:39
No sex?
02:40
Not yet?
02:41
Married?
02:41
Once you get married.
02:42
– Yeah. – Hurry up and get married.
02:43
– I know.
02:44
– Who starts the fights?
02:45
One, two, three.
02:46
Mighty Might, explain.
02:48
– I’m Italian.
02:49
I’m a Scorpio.
02:50
– Say no more. – Say no more, right there.
02:53
– Okay, who’s funnier?
02:54
One, two, three.
02:56
Oh, you’re the funny one, huh?
02:59
– I’m funny.
03:00
I’m goofy, yeah.
03:01
– I really like that Jay knows that you’re funny
03:03
and he’s not fighting it.
03:04
– Yeah, you got it.
03:05
– Who’s more needy?
03:06
One, two, three.
03:08
How is she needy?
03:09
– It’s like not controlling.
03:10
It’s just sometimes you know what you want
03:12
so you go for it.
03:13
– She’s controlling.
03:14
– Okay, yeah.
03:16
– Who’s more romantic?
03:17
One, two, three.
03:19
Oh, you both think that you’re each more romantic.
03:22
Are you romantic, Annie?
03:23
– No.
03:24
– You’re not?
03:25
– No.
03:26
– So you’re equally not romantic.
03:27
– [Together] Yes.
03:28
– You hold her hand all the time when you walk?
03:29
– We do.
03:30
– That’s really cute.
03:31
Do you love that?
03:32
– I love that.
03:33
– Okay, who initiates sex more?
03:35
One, two, three.
03:38
Okay, so Tara.
03:40
Tell me about that.
03:41
– She’s hot.
03:43
– That’s the right answer.
03:44
Do you guys think you’re gonna get married?
03:45
– I hope so.
03:46
– Yeah, I hope so too.
03:47
– Eventually, sure, somewhere down the line,
03:49
but I don’t need, it’s not no rush,
03:51
I don’t have to.
03:51
– Do you want to propose to her on camera right now?
03:54
– I mean, sure.
03:55
Hey, you wanna get married?
03:56
– I mean, yeah, but.
03:58
– There we go.
03:59
– You guys are cute.
04:00
– Hopefully one day.
04:01
– Where are you at with that?
04:03
– Yeah, I wanna get married.
04:04
– You’re not gonna catch me.
04:06
– I totally tried to catch you.
04:07
You fucked me up.
04:09
– I’m definitely trying to go there
04:11
in terms of my relationship.
04:11
– Aww, do you love him?
04:13
– I do love him.
04:14
– Guys, I love you as a couple.
04:15
– Thank you.
04:18
– Let’s wait for this motorcycle to pass.
04:21
Oh, congratulations.
04:22
You’re riding a motorcycle.
04:23
I’m so impressed.
04:25
So loud.
04:26
So manly.
04:27
♪ SoulPancake ♪
04:29
♪ Subscribe ♪
—
This post was previously published on YouTube.
—
Photo credit: Screenshot from video
Leave a Reply
.