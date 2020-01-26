Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / Learning / Couples Discuss Toxic vs Healthy Relationships

Couples Discuss Toxic vs Healthy Relationships

by Leave a Comment


Host and comedian Rose Surnow asked people how they define a healthy relationship. Were their own parents in a healthy relationship? Watch to find out!

Transcript Provided by YouTube:

 

00:00
– Did you guys grow up with parents
00:02
who were in a relationship that you thought was healthy?
00:05
– No. – No, not at all.
00:06
– No.
00:07
– Hi, I’m Rose Surnow and this is Inside Intimacy,
00:11
the only show that gets to the heart
00:13
of life’s big questions.
00:14
That’s probably not true,
00:15
but this is the one that stars me.
00:17
Today’s question is: Healthy relationships.
00:20
Are they real?
00:21
Do they exist?
00:22
Can you even ever be in one?
00:23
Has anyone ever been in one?
00:25
I hope so.
00:26
Let’s find out.
00:30
Did your parents, growing up, have a healthy relationship?
00:33
– In totally honesty,
00:34
my dad cheated every second he got and my mom did this.
00:37
– All throughout growing up?
00:38
– All throughout growing up.
00:39
– I think that’s really interesting
00:40
’cause it’s like if you grew up
00:41
and you see your parents have a really great marriage,
00:44
then it would seem to me that it would be easier to go off
00:46
and have a really great relationship yourself,
00:48
but 50% of the population grew up with divorced parents,
00:51
myself included, and if you don’t see it,
00:52
then how do you just know how to do it?
00:54
– You don’t know.
00:55
You have to actually retrain yourself
00:56
to know what healthy is, to know what good is,
00:58
to know what you deserve.
01:00
– A lot of times,
01:01
it gets down to what you want for yourself
01:04
and having respect for yourself
01:06
and knowing that you deserve
01:08
to be loved by someone unconditionally,
01:10
you deserve to fuck up big time and be forgiven,
01:13
but then also, forgive someone else.
01:16
– Before you found Michael,
01:17
how did you say, okay, I’ve been in some shitty things.
01:19
How did you switch it up
01:21
so that you were attracted to better, nicer guys?
01:23
– I’m a Christian.
01:24
I believe in God.
01:25
I think I spend a lot of time in the spirit,
01:26
I spend a lot of time looking within
01:28
and praying to God for what He wants for my future
01:30
and what He sees for my life.
01:32
– Did you ever find yourself
01:33
before you did the healing in a relationship
01:35
where you’re like, “Uh-oh.”
01:36
– Ex-husband, he had pictures of naked women in his drawers.
01:40
You know, things like that.
01:40
What am I doing?
01:41
I’m better than that.
01:44
– What are the pillars of a healthy relationship,
01:46
things that you need to have.
01:47
– Communication.
01:49
You need to, I think like each other.
01:51
– That seems important.
01:52
– Humor is another really big one.
01:55
– Youthfulness.
01:56
– Keeping the youthfulness?
01:56
You’re 31.
01:57
– You know, relationships, they’re like plants.
01:59
They gotta grow, so keeping it alive, that’s important.
02:03
– Loving, caring, and giving.
02:04
– Honesty and respect.
02:06
– You know, you gotta have fun
02:07
and you can’t take yourself too seriously.
02:09
– I think the top three are communication, space,
02:11
and team building activities.
02:13
– I think the fact that space is in your top three.
02:15
– You should do your own thing.
02:16
You should go chill with your girls.
02:17
I should go chill with my guys.
02:18
– Okay, we’re gonna play a really fun, little game
02:21
called Are You Actually in a Healthy Relationship.
02:25
Okay, so I’m gonna ask you guys a question
02:27
and then I’m gonna say, “one, two, three,”
02:28
and you’re gonna lift up your paddles
02:29
and you’re not gonna look at what
02:29
the other person does, okay. – Okay.
02:31
Who’s more high maintenance?
02:32
One, two, three.
02:33
Oh, you both think each other.
02:35
Who initiates sex more?
02:36
One, two, three.
02:39
No sex?
02:40
Not yet?
02:41
Married?
02:41
Once you get married.
02:42
– Yeah. – Hurry up and get married.
02:43
– I know.
02:44
– Who starts the fights?
02:45
One, two, three.
02:46
Mighty Might, explain.
02:48
– I’m Italian.
02:49
I’m a Scorpio.
02:50
– Say no more. – Say no more, right there.
02:53
– Okay, who’s funnier?
02:54
One, two, three.
02:56
Oh, you’re the funny one, huh?
02:59
– I’m funny.
03:00
I’m goofy, yeah.
03:01
– I really like that Jay knows that you’re funny
03:03
and he’s not fighting it.
03:04
– Yeah, you got it.
03:05
– Who’s more needy?
03:06
One, two, three.
03:08
How is she needy?
03:09
– It’s like not controlling.
03:10
It’s just sometimes you know what you want
03:12
so you go for it.
03:13
– She’s controlling.
03:14
– Okay, yeah.
03:16
– Who’s more romantic?
03:17
One, two, three.
03:19
Oh, you both think that you’re each more romantic.
03:22
Are you romantic, Annie?
03:23
– No.
03:24
– You’re not?
03:25
– No.
03:26
– So you’re equally not romantic.
03:27
– [Together] Yes.
03:28
– You hold her hand all the time when you walk?
03:29
– We do.
03:30
– That’s really cute.
03:31
Do you love that?
03:32
– I love that.
03:33
– Okay, who initiates sex more?
03:35
One, two, three.
03:38
Okay, so Tara.
03:40
Tell me about that.
03:41
– She’s hot.
03:43
– That’s the right answer.
03:44
Do you guys think you’re gonna get married?
03:45
– I hope so.
03:46
– Yeah, I hope so too.
03:47
– Eventually, sure, somewhere down the line,
03:49
but I don’t need, it’s not no rush,
03:51
I don’t have to.
03:51
– Do you want to propose to her on camera right now?
03:54
– I mean, sure.
03:55
Hey, you wanna get married?
03:56
– I mean, yeah, but.
03:58
– There we go.
03:59
– You guys are cute.
04:00
– Hopefully one day.
04:01
– Where are you at with that?
04:03
– Yeah, I wanna get married.
04:04
– You’re not gonna catch me.
04:06
– I totally tried to catch you.
04:07
You fucked me up.
04:09
– I’m definitely trying to go there
04:11
in terms of my relationship.
04:11
– Aww, do you love him?
04:13
– I do love him.
04:14
– Guys, I love you as a couple.
04:15
– Thank you.
04:18
– Let’s wait for this motorcycle to pass.
04:21
Oh, congratulations.
04:22
You’re riding a motorcycle.
04:23
I’m so impressed.
04:25
So loud.
04:26
So manly.
04:27
♪ SoulPancake ♪
04:29
♪ Subscribe ♪

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free


This post was previously published on YouTube.

Photo credit: Screenshot from video

About Soul Pancake

We love to connect with YOU, no matter what language you speak. Help SoulPancake create captions in your language by clicking here:
http://bit.ly/27FqhGH

▃ ▅ ▆ SUBSCRIBE to SoulPancake ▆ ▅ ▃
http://bitly.com/SoulPancakeSubscribe

THE SPOONFUL, our weekly dose of good stuff from across the web: http://ow.ly/t7K7p

MERCH STORE: http://bit.ly/soulpancakeshop
Buy our BOOK: http://book.soulpancake.com

Follow us on FACEBOOK: http://facebook.com/soulpancake
TWEET us at: http://twitter.com/soulpancake
Visit our WEBSITE: http://soulpancake.com

Leave a Reply

Please Login to comment
Login
Become a Member

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Pin

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.