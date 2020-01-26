Couples Discuss Toxic vs Healthy Relationships

—

Host and comedian Rose Surnow asked people how they define a healthy relationship. Were their own parents in a healthy relationship? Watch to find out!

– Did you guys grow up with parents

who were in a relationship that you thought was healthy?

– No. – No, not at all.

– No.

– Hi, I’m Rose Surnow and this is Inside Intimacy,

the only show that gets to the heart

of life’s big questions.

That’s probably not true,

but this is the one that stars me.

Today’s question is: Healthy relationships.

Are they real?

Do they exist?

Can you even ever be in one?

Has anyone ever been in one?

I hope so.

Let’s find out.

Did your parents, growing up, have a healthy relationship?

– In totally honesty,

my dad cheated every second he got and my mom did this.

– All throughout growing up?

– All throughout growing up.

– I think that’s really interesting

’cause it’s like if you grew up

and you see your parents have a really great marriage,

then it would seem to me that it would be easier to go off

and have a really great relationship yourself,

but 50% of the population grew up with divorced parents,

myself included, and if you don’t see it,

then how do you just know how to do it?

– You don’t know.

You have to actually retrain yourself

to know what healthy is, to know what good is,

to know what you deserve.

– A lot of times,

it gets down to what you want for yourself

and having respect for yourself

and knowing that you deserve

to be loved by someone unconditionally,

you deserve to fuck up big time and be forgiven,

but then also, forgive someone else.

– Before you found Michael,

how did you say, okay, I’ve been in some shitty things.

How did you switch it up

so that you were attracted to better, nicer guys?

– I’m a Christian.

I believe in God.

I think I spend a lot of time in the spirit,

I spend a lot of time looking within

and praying to God for what He wants for my future

and what He sees for my life.

– Did you ever find yourself

before you did the healing in a relationship

where you’re like, “Uh-oh.”

– Ex-husband, he had pictures of naked women in his drawers.

You know, things like that.

What am I doing?

I’m better than that.

– What are the pillars of a healthy relationship,

things that you need to have.

– Communication.

You need to, I think like each other.

– That seems important.

– Humor is another really big one.

– Youthfulness.

– Keeping the youthfulness?

You’re 31.

– You know, relationships, they’re like plants.

They gotta grow, so keeping it alive, that’s important.

– Loving, caring, and giving.

– Honesty and respect.

– You know, you gotta have fun

and you can’t take yourself too seriously.

– I think the top three are communication, space,

and team building activities.

– I think the fact that space is in your top three.

– You should do your own thing.

You should go chill with your girls.

I should go chill with my guys.

– Okay, we’re gonna play a really fun, little game

called Are You Actually in a Healthy Relationship.

Okay, so I’m gonna ask you guys a question

and then I’m gonna say, “one, two, three,”

and you’re gonna lift up your paddles

and you’re not gonna look at what

the other person does, okay. – Okay.

Who’s more high maintenance?

One, two, three.

Oh, you both think each other.

Who initiates sex more?

One, two, three.

No sex?

Not yet?

Married?

Once you get married.

– Yeah. – Hurry up and get married.

– I know.

– Who starts the fights?

One, two, three.

Mighty Might, explain.

– I’m Italian.

I’m a Scorpio.

– Say no more. – Say no more, right there.

– Okay, who’s funnier?

One, two, three.

Oh, you’re the funny one, huh?

– I’m funny.

I’m goofy, yeah.

– I really like that Jay knows that you’re funny

and he’s not fighting it.

– Yeah, you got it.

– Who’s more needy?

One, two, three.

How is she needy?

– It’s like not controlling.

It’s just sometimes you know what you want

so you go for it.

– She’s controlling.

– Okay, yeah.

– Who’s more romantic?

One, two, three.

Oh, you both think that you’re each more romantic.

Are you romantic, Annie?

– No.

– You’re not?

– No.

– So you’re equally not romantic.

– [Together] Yes.

– You hold her hand all the time when you walk?

– We do.

– That’s really cute.

Do you love that?

– I love that.

– Okay, who initiates sex more?

One, two, three.

Okay, so Tara.

Tell me about that.

– She’s hot.

– That’s the right answer.

Do you guys think you’re gonna get married?

– I hope so.

– Yeah, I hope so too.

– Eventually, sure, somewhere down the line,

but I don’t need, it’s not no rush,

I don’t have to.

– Do you want to propose to her on camera right now?

– I mean, sure.

Hey, you wanna get married?

– I mean, yeah, but.

– There we go.

– You guys are cute.

– Hopefully one day.

– Where are you at with that?

– Yeah, I wanna get married.

– You’re not gonna catch me.

– I totally tried to catch you.

You fucked me up.

– I’m definitely trying to go there

in terms of my relationship.

– Aww, do you love him?

– I do love him.

– Guys, I love you as a couple.

– Thank you.

– Let’s wait for this motorcycle to pass.

Oh, congratulations.

You’re riding a motorcycle.

I’m so impressed.

So loud.

So manly.

—

—

