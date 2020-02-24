Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / Learning / Crash Course Anatomy & Physiology Preview

Crash Course Anatomy & Physiology Preview

by Leave a Comment


Transcript Provided by YouTube:

 

00:02
Gah! Cavity Sam here is not doing so great. He’s got junk in his body that definitely
00:07
should not be there. But, you know, like the fork and the knife in the belly and the heartburn
00:12
and the jackhammer head are easy problems to fix because Sam’s body does not come close
00:17
to the incredible complexity of what’s going on inside of you right now.
00:21
Your body is awesome, literally. The amount of stuff going on at any given time to keep
00:25
you alive and functioning is awe-inspiring. Trying to manipulate the tiny little tweezers
00:31
so you can retrieve the nail from poor Sam’s fingers is nothing compared to the challenge
00:35
of just trying to understand the systems that keep you operating. The human body is composed
00:40
of thousands of intricate pieces of biological machinery, which is part of why we rely on
00:45
two twin disciplines to talk about it here on Crash Course: anatomy and physiology. Anatomy
00:50
is the study of the structure and relationships between body parts, while physiology is the
00:55
science of how those parts come together to function and keep that body alive.
01:00
From grave robbers to microscopes, these fascinating disciplines have come a long way and we are
01:04
still discovering new things about how it all works. I’m not going to lie to you, it’s
01:07
tough. We’ll build on things that you learned in biology and chemistry and you’ll learn
01:11
more about cell specialization, how your epithelial tissue creates order out of the mayhem of
01:17
your body, and look at the important protection you get from your integumentary system. And
01:21
by the end of this course you’re gonna understand more about all of the complicated things your
01:25
body is up to right now while you’re sitting there at home watching this video, and maybe
01:29
you’ll appreciate what a wondrous thing that body of yours truly is.
01:33
To be clear, that is not a real x-ray.
01:35
It’s Photoshop.
01:37
So join us for a new year of Crash Course where I, Hank Green, talk about all of this…
01:41
stuff and hopefully help us all understand a little more about ourselves with Crash Course:
01:48
Anatomy and Physiology.
01:50
(Game buzzes) Duhh! Homeostasis.


This post was previously published on YouTube.

Photo credit: Screenshot from video.

About Crash Course

Tons of awesome courses in one awesome channel! Nicole Sweeney teaches you sociology, Carrie Anne Philbin teaches you computer science, Craig Benzine teaches film history, and Mike Rugnetta is teaching mythology!

Check out the playlists for past courses in physics, philosophy, games, economics, U.S. government and politics, astronomy, anatomy & physiology, world history, biology, literature, ecology, chemistry, psychology, and U.S. history.

Help support Crash Course at Patreon.com/CrashCourse.
Follow us on Twitter @TheCrashCourse and Facebook. See our videos on YouTube.

Leave a Reply

Please Login to comment
Login
Become a Member

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Pin

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.