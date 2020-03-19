Get Daily Email
The Good Men Project

Crash Course Intellectual Property and Economics!

Crash Course Intellectual Property and Economics!

by


John Green and Stan Muller talk about the future of Crash Course Humanities

Transcript Provided by YouTube:

 

00:00
Hi, I’m John Green, and this is not Crash Course: World History because we’re taking
00:03
a week off. However, we do have four episodes of World History left. After that, we will
00:08
be done. We will be done learning about the history of the world. We will have completed
00:12
it. We will know everything that there is to know about world history. Congratulations.
00:16
Stan has just informed me that, apparently, there is more world history than just what
00:19
we talked about on Crash Course: World History. That’s disappointing to learn. He also says
00:23
that some stuff happened today that we haven’t covered, and that stuff will happen tomorrow,
00:27
and et cetera…hhuuhhh. History. It just keeps happening!
00:31
Anyway, speaking of Stan: starting in a few weeks, Stan is going to be hosting a Crash
00:34
Course miniseries on intellectual property and copyright law, which is hugely important
00:39
to all of us who care about making things and art and the quality of internet, so I’m very excited for that.
00:45
Also, there’s going to be Crash Course: Economics. Adrian Hill & Jacob Clifford will be teaming up to teach
00:51
you economics so that you can understand, you know, why you are oppressed by the system of capitalism.
00:56
Apparently Stan says that I can’t say that.
00:59
So that you can understand why the system of capitalism has been so beneficial to you.
01:03
Apparently Stan says I also can’t say that.
01:05
I—I don’t know. That’s why I’m going—I’m going to, to learn as well.
01:09
As for me, in the coming year I’ll be popping into Crash Course videos here and there, but
01:12
I have this other job, writing books. Come to think of it, it’s both an intellectual
01:15
property problem and an economics problem. So I, I’m going to try to write a book in
01:20
the coming year, so you won’t see quite as much of me, but enjoy Crash Course: Economics
01:24
and Crash Course: Intellectual Property.
01:26
Stan says that I have to leave the frame now so that he can enter it. Bye!
01:30
Stan: Hi, I’m Stan Muller, and I’m a real person.
01:34
I’m very excited that this April I’m going to spend a few weeks teaching you about intellectual property.
01:38
The idea of protecting intellectual property has been around for a long time.
01:41
We’re gonna talk about the history of IP, how it works, and what it looks like today.
01:45
Anyway, I’m really excited to learn about all this amazing stuff with you. I’ll see you in a few weeks.


This post was previously published on YouTube.

Photo credit: Screenshot from video.

About Crash Course

Tons of awesome courses in one awesome channel! Nicole Sweeney teaches you sociology, Carrie Anne Philbin teaches you computer science, Craig Benzine teaches film history, and Mike Rugnetta is teaching mythology!

Check out the playlists for past courses in physics, philosophy, games, economics, U.S. government and politics, astronomy, anatomy & physiology, world history, biology, literature, ecology, chemistry, psychology, and U.S. history.

Help support Crash Course at Patreon.com/CrashCourse.
Follow us on Twitter @TheCrashCourse and Facebook. See our videos on YouTube.

