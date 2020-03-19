Crash Course Intellectual Property and Economics!

—
John Green and Stan Muller talk about the future of Crash Course Humanities
—
—
Transcript Provided by YouTube:
00:00
Hi, I’m John Green, and this is not Crash Course: World History because we’re taking
00:03
a week off. However, we do have four episodes of World History left. After that, we will
00:08
be done. We will be done learning about the history of the world. We will have completed
00:12
it. We will know everything that there is to know about world history. Congratulations.
00:16
Stan has just informed me that, apparently, there is more world history than just what
00:19
we talked about on Crash Course: World History. That’s disappointing to learn. He also says
00:23
that some stuff happened today that we haven’t covered, and that stuff will happen tomorrow,
00:27
and et cetera…hhuuhhh. History. It just keeps happening!
00:31
Anyway, speaking of Stan: starting in a few weeks, Stan is going to be hosting a Crash
00:34
Course miniseries on intellectual property and copyright law, which is hugely important
00:39
to all of us who care about making things and art and the quality of internet, so I’m very excited for that.
00:45
Also, there’s going to be Crash Course: Economics. Adrian Hill & Jacob Clifford will be teaming up to teach
00:51
you economics so that you can understand, you know, why you are oppressed by the system of capitalism.
00:56
Apparently Stan says that I can’t say that.
00:59
So that you can understand why the system of capitalism has been so beneficial to you.
01:03
Apparently Stan says I also can’t say that.
01:05
I—I don’t know. That’s why I’m going—I’m going to, to learn as well.
01:09
As for me, in the coming year I’ll be popping into Crash Course videos here and there, but
01:12
I have this other job, writing books. Come to think of it, it’s both an intellectual
01:15
property problem and an economics problem. So I, I’m going to try to write a book in
01:20
the coming year, so you won’t see quite as much of me, but enjoy Crash Course: Economics
01:24
and Crash Course: Intellectual Property.
01:26
Stan says that I have to leave the frame now so that he can enter it. Bye!
01:30
Stan: Hi, I’m Stan Muller, and I’m a real person.
01:34
I’m very excited that this April I’m going to spend a few weeks teaching you about intellectual property.
01:38
The idea of protecting intellectual property has been around for a long time.
01:41
We’re gonna talk about the history of IP, how it works, and what it looks like today.
01:45
Anyway, I’m really excited to learn about all this amazing stuff with you. I’ll see you in a few weeks.
—
This post was previously published on YouTube.
—
Photo credit: Screenshot from video.
Leave a Reply
.