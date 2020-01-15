Crash Course Psychology: Outtakes #2

—
—
Transcript Provided by YouTube:
00:03
Nick: Action!
00:04
Hank: Oh, my, that’s new.
00:07
N: Abby!
00:08
H: Go see your dad…stretch… (laughing)
00:14
Last week we talked about how brain function is localized, and this is another peculiarly
00:19
exa-ex-exampalant-ex, of that. Because the specific sliver of his brain respomble
00:25
for face-ble, face-ble
00:27
I probably can’t even smell half of what you can smell. No. No. We have different senses.
00:33
(kissing noises) Yeah. (laughing) I’m gesturing too much for you. You’re like
00:40
“Are you petting me? No, you’re just waving them around.”
00:43
But it’s not linear, like, if I see a tiny star and it’s just a tiny–are you going to
00:47
go away? Is it time for Abby to go? Or if you’re looking elsewhere maybe you see
00:51
a coffee cup or a corgi or a scary clown holding a piece of a tiny cream pie okay. (laughing)
00:59
Now light has all kinds of fascinating characteristics that determine how we sense it, but for the
01:02
furpose– but for the furposes, furposes, furposes.
01:06
Boop boop booot do do boo doo doo boop boop booot do do boo doo doo.
01:11
The way we, the way, the way we register the brightness of a color, the contrast between
01:15
the orange of sherbert and the orange of a construction cone–
01:19
Michael: You called “sherbet” “sherbert.”
01:22
H: I called “sherbert” “sherbet”?
01:22
M: You called “sherbet” “sherbert.”
01:23
H: It’s “sherbert”.
01:23
N: I pronounce it “sherbert” as well, but it’s supposed to be pronounced “sherbet.”
01:28
H: No. It’s “sherbert.” “Sherbert” is the word of, we’re talking about
01:32
the same thing, like the icy ice cream but it’s not ice cream stuff?
01:36
N: Yeah, orange sherbert.
01:38
H: Sherbert?
01:39
Voice: I say “sherbert.”
01:40
H: I say “sherbert” ’cause it is sherbert.
01:42
M: A frozen sweet dessert made from a fruit or fruit juices.
01:45
H: Sherbert with an “r”?
01:46
M: No.
01:47
H: Well, type in sherbert with an “r.”
01:50
M: Your timer has crashed. (laughing)
01:55
H: The computer can’t even handle it.
01:57
M: Yeah, if you type in “sherbert” it redirects you to “sherbet.”
02:01
H: No. But it’s–
02:02
M: I typed in “sherbert.” It took me to “sherbet.”
02:06
H: Okay, did you type it into the dictionary? Type it into Google. Ask Google about sherbert.
02:13
M: Sherbert may refer to “sherbert,” an alternate spelling of “sherbet,” an iced dessert containing
02:15
both fruit juice and between 1% and 2% low fat milk.
02:20
H: So sherbert is a thing?
02:22
M: Eh, sure.
02:24
H: But, like, why on earth would I have known my whole life that it’s “sherbert” if it’s
02:30
not–it’s just a regional, it’s gotta be just a regional thing.
02:32
And, just as you’d expect a lens to do, it projects these-(electronic device noise)
02:37
Our rod detec-our rod, our rod- you and me, we share one.
02:41
Our rods detect black ip–ip.
02:44
And the human eye is terrific at seeing color. Our difference threshold for colors is so
02:49
exceptional that the average person can distinguish a million different hues.
02:56
How many hues are there?
02:58
Voice: Hugh Dancy, Hugh Darcey, Hugh-
03:02
H: -Jackman, Hugh from The Next Generation-
03:06
Sax’s face-blindness is congenital, but propo-prose, but it can-may, but it may also, but it- it-
03:14
(bleep).
03:15
That clown is frowning and running toward me with a tiny cream pie. Tiny cream pie,
03:20
huh? Okay. I’m coming.
03:22
Look at, look I, look at this, look at this dude, his hands could, ham hands could-
03:29
The way we- the way we weh- the way we register, the way we, the way we, the way we register,
03:33
the way, the way we register the way we- that’s a hard one. Just spat on you.
03:40
Voice: It’s OK.
03:41
H: Which we typically describe in deci…(bleep), deci-(bleep).
03:49
But taste is nothing without smell. Plug your nose and mouth mlnlllr
03:53
Right next to our emotional registry, the amygdala, and our memory keeper, the hypo-campo-campocap.
04:01
The hypohippohi-pohippohi. And our memory keeper, the hypoca- hyocampus,
04:07
(bleep) it’s a hippo, it’s a hippocampus. Ugh.
04:12
We’re all about touching. We’ve got songs about magic, and gold, and invisible human
04:17
tou-what the (bleep)… (laughing)
04:18
Smelling, hear- smelling, hearing, tasting, and seeing- I don’t know, I don’t know where
04:25
I was- how I was, what I was thinking there.
04:27
It’s that what that-ack-(ack-ing and caw-ing).
04:32
Seeing- feelings is, no.
04:35
Smelling, hearing, smelling, hearing- (coughing)
04:38
Smelling, hearing, tasting, and seeing, all fantaspic, fantaspic.
04:40
And some studies indicate that children who didn’t receive enough phygical, physical,
04:45
physical, physical,
04:46
With something soft, like this anglerfish plushie, or a warm mug, or an ice cube, you’ll
04:51
find that each of you airs ah hahst, ah frick, ahs, it just tickles, experience wetness,
04:58
just sensations.
05:00
Get your brain in the game, Hank.
05:04
Understanding exactly how we get fooled helps us understand how our llllllllllll.
05:09
Except, that in reality, several variety of roses do not have thorns. Both the good and
05:16
the bad – on occasion- tragically die young, fats, fats? Fats.
05:21
Now, you should see both of them, but likely, your brain wants to perceive the image related
05:26
to whichever cue you first heard or whichever image is more familiar to you. By cuing mammal
05:34
or bird, I influenced your expectations, and I can read much faster than this.
05:40
And the surroundings, or ground, that thathathathathathatha That hits your retinas as a two-dimensional
05:46
image, yet sometau, sometau, (laughing) (bleep). My mouth is broken.
05:53
For example, relative size allows you to determine that your crush is not supporting a tiny newborn
05:57
Chihuahua on their shoulder, but rather there is a full grown Chihuahua behind, eh, in the
06:03
back of the room. (bleep)
06:05
Relative size allows you to determine that your crush is not supporting a tiny newborn
06:09
Chihuahua on their shoulder, but rather there is a full grown Chihuahua in the back roo-(slapping)
06:13
Finally, our interposition, or overlap cue, tells us when one object, like this over here
06:24
blocks our view of something else, your crush will appear as a differ-what
06:29
Like, your brain gauges motion based on, based, (hissing)
06:33
It’s like your senses are just collecting a bunch of Legos, and with them, your brain
06:37
can build and rebuild whatever it perceives into a party or duck or Chihuahua, to look
06:43
like (laughter)
06:48
What’s something that we all experience all the time that we can’t really measure and
06:51
barely have words to define? Oh that was-there was a rhyme. I didn’t even
06:56
notice it until I did it that way. (laughing)
06:59
It’s this awareness that allows us to take in and organize information from many sources
07:04
and senses at once. (laughing)
07:08
Or be physiologically a-aaaaahhh.
07:09
All of your senses combined are scooping up nearly eleven million (ringtone) oh no. Why?
07:17
Voice: It wasn’t my phone!
07:21
H: Oh, I’m over my text message limit.
07:24
In terms of visual attention, think of it like a, think of it like a, think of it like
07:27
a, think of it, think of it, think of it,
07:31
In terms of visual attention, think of it like a spotlight on a biggy- biggydage
07:35
What? Around you and on that stage many of which your automatic sub-processor brain is
07:42
covertly registering. (sigh)
07:46
Your socks or your feet or your butt or whatever I talk about, your tongue in your mouth, isn’t
07:52
it weird that you have a tongue in your mouth, and it’s like filling up your mouth with tongue,
07:57
llllll, and you’ll never forget.
08:01
When you shift your primary selective attention from driving to to LMAO OMG nyahh.
08:07
When you shift your primary selective attention from driving to OMG LOLOLOLOLOL. (Laughing)
08:12
Is that good?
08:15
When you shift your primary selective attention from driving to o…
08:22
When you shift your primary selective attention from driving to
08:24
omg lololololol you’re also unlit-unlittingly; we’ll get there. Let’s just do it a thousand
08:32
times, it’ll be fine.
08:33
You also unwittingly activate your selective inattention, which means that you failed to
08:37
see that cyclist that you almost ran over which would not- It’s gonna get there. We’re
08:43
gonna do it. It’s gonna happen. Stop looking at me like that.
08:47
Bino- binocular visual cues, as the name gives away, require the use of both seveveada.
08:52
Voice: That’s okay, let’s go back.
08:55
H: All the way back.
08:58
That figure ground dynamic, though, is always there.
09:01
Voice: Yes.
09:04
(laughter)
09:05
H: I did not say the words that were on the screen, but, yes.
—
This post was previously published on YouTube.
—
Photo credit: Screenshot from video.
Leave a Reply
.