Crash Course Psychology Preview

—

Want more videos about psychology every Monday and Thursday? Check out our sister channel SciShow Psych at https://www.youtube.com/scishowpsych!

—

—

Transcript Provided by YouTube:

00:00

Hello, and welcome to my new set!

00:02

I’m on a chaise lounge!

00:04

I’m on a chair!

00:05

Chaise lounge!

00:06

Wingback!

00:07

Chaise!

00:08

Chair!

00:09

Both at the same time!

00:10

I also got a new jacket; it was formerly owned by Roger – he had it embroidered with his

00:15

name – but one thing here is not new: my brain.

00:19

Because unlike the vast majority of cells in my body, the neurons I had when I was an

00:23

infant are the neurons that I have right now.

00:26

They will be the same neurons I have when I die.

00:29

Our brains are us.

00:31

They do not replace.

00:33

It’s all part of the magical mystery that is our minds.

00:36

Now, some – okay, me, occasionally – argue that psychology is a softer science than chemistry

00:42

or biology or physics.

00:43

Well, frankly, that’s true: there’s more discussion of tendencies, of maybes, the allowances for

00:48

statistical significance are wider, and you want to know why?

00:52

Because it’s more complicated.

00:54

Your brain is more complicated than anything taught in theoretical physics classes.

00:58

There are no equations that can define it.

01:01

Though it operates within the same laws as the rest of the cosmos, its complexity rivals

01:05

that of the entire rest of the universe combined!

01:09

Excluding all the other brains, of course.

01:11

You’d think that we’d be really good at understanding brains, though, since, you know, we all have

01:15

one and use one all the time.

01:17

We experience the world as a brain connected to sensing systems, and yet, as we will see,

01:22

our insights about how brains work are often very wrong!

01:25

So just throw out everything you think you know!

01:27

And that is why we have this wonderful science of psychology.

01:31

Though you cannot, as early psychologists wished, break the human psyche into “atoms

01:36

of consciousness”, through careful study of your mind, you can, at least in part, understand

01:41

your mind!

01:43

And the minds of others!

01:44

We can heal the sick, deepen understanding, and improve functions.

01:48

That’s really the heart of it.

01:49

Minds trying to understand minds.

01:51

The reason we do things, why we think and feel the way we do.

01:54

The schools of thought, the techniques, the history, the characters, from Freud to advanced

01:59

neuroscience – from healthy to broken, from everyday behaviors to the deepest depths of

02:04

your subconscious.

02:05

And also, did I mention?

02:07

Chaise lounge!

02:08

Why don’t I have a cigar?

02:09

I should have a cigar.

02:11

I honestly do not have any idea how to acquire a cigar; Freud would be so disappointed in

02:17

me!

02:18

Actually, did you know that Freud was, in addition to cigars, also addicted to cocaine?

02:22

One of the many things you will learn here in Crash Course Psychology!

—

This post was previously published on YouTube.

—

Photo credit: Screenshot from video.