Home / Learning / Crash Course Psychology Preview

Crash Course Psychology Preview

Want more videos about psychology every Monday and Thursday? Check out our sister channel SciShow Psych at https://www.youtube.com/scishowpsych!

Transcript Provided by YouTube:

00:00
Hello, and welcome to my new set!
00:02
I’m on a chaise lounge!
00:04
I’m on a chair!
00:05
Chaise lounge!
00:06
Wingback!
00:07
Chaise!
00:08
Chair!
00:09
Both at the same time!
00:10
I also got a new jacket; it was formerly owned by Roger – he had it embroidered with his
00:15
name – but one thing here is not new: my brain.
00:19
Because unlike the vast majority of cells in my body, the neurons I had when I was an
00:23
infant are the neurons that I have right now.
00:26
They will be the same neurons I have when I die.
00:29
Our brains are us.
00:31
They do not replace.
00:33
It’s all part of the magical mystery that is our minds.
00:36
Now, some – okay, me, occasionally – argue that psychology is a softer science than chemistry
00:42
or biology or physics.
00:43
Well, frankly, that’s true: there’s more discussion of tendencies, of maybes, the allowances for
00:48
statistical significance are wider, and you want to know why?
00:52
Because it’s more complicated.
00:54
Your brain is more complicated than anything taught in theoretical physics classes.
00:58
There are no equations that can define it.
01:01
Though it operates within the same laws as the rest of the cosmos, its complexity rivals
01:05
that of the entire rest of the universe combined!
01:09
Excluding all the other brains, of course.
01:11
You’d think that we’d be really good at understanding brains, though, since, you know, we all have
01:15
one and use one all the time.
01:17
We experience the world as a brain connected to sensing systems, and yet, as we will see,
01:22
our insights about how brains work are often very wrong!
01:25
So just throw out everything you think you know!
01:27
And that is why we have this wonderful science of psychology.
01:31
Though you cannot, as early psychologists wished, break the human psyche into “atoms
01:36
of consciousness”, through careful study of your mind, you can, at least in part, understand
01:41
your mind!
01:43
And the minds of others!
01:44
We can heal the sick, deepen understanding, and improve functions.
01:48
That’s really the heart of it.
01:49
Minds trying to understand minds.
01:51
The reason we do things, why we think and feel the way we do.
01:54
The schools of thought, the techniques, the history, the characters, from Freud to advanced
01:59
neuroscience – from healthy to broken, from everyday behaviors to the deepest depths of
02:04
your subconscious.
02:05
And also, did I mention?
02:07
Chaise lounge!
02:08
Why don’t I have a cigar?
02:09
I should have a cigar.
02:11
I honestly do not have any idea how to acquire a cigar; Freud would be so disappointed in
02:17
me!
02:18
Actually, did you know that Freud was, in addition to cigars, also addicted to cocaine?
02:22
One of the many things you will learn here in Crash Course Psychology!

This post was previously published on YouTube.

Photo credit: Screenshot from video.

About Crash Course

Tons of awesome courses in one awesome channel! Nicole Sweeney teaches you sociology, Carrie Anne Philbin teaches you computer science, Craig Benzine teaches film history, and Mike Rugnetta is teaching mythology!

Check out the playlists for past courses in physics, philosophy, games, economics, U.S. government and politics, astronomy, anatomy & physiology, world history, biology, literature, ecology, chemistry, psychology, and U.S. history.

Help support Crash Course at Patreon.com/CrashCourse.
Follow us on Twitter @TheCrashCourse and Facebook. See our videos on YouTube.

