—
—
Transcript Provided by YouTube:
00:00
Have you ever wanted to know everything there is to know about the people who watch your
00:03
YouTube show?
00:04
Like, how many of them are educators, or learners, whether they’re just watching for fun, or
00:08
just when they’re studying, how many teachers are playing your videos in schools?
00:11
It’s probably just me.
00:13
Well, I don’t care!
00:14
Welcome to Crash Course Surveys, a one-episode series here on Crash Course, where I implore
00:19
you to please fill out a survey so that we can know more about our audience, how you
00:23
use Crash Course, and how we can make better content for you.
00:27
Your answers to these questions are going to help us refine our mission, maybe help
00:30
us raise money to make more great videos, or even develop broader resources for learners
00:34
and educators!
00:35
Expand our reach and just generally make the world a better place!
00:39
So please, please please, help us out!
00:41
There are two surveys in the description below, one is for educators, so people who are using
00:45
Crash Course to help other people learn, regardless of the circumstances, and one is for learners
00:49
– people who are using Crash Course to help themselves learn.
00:52
Again, regardless of the circumstances.
00:54
If you fall under both groups, fill out both surveys!
00:56
Thank you so much for your dedication to and interest in Crash Course.
00:59
We’re very proud of what we’ve built here, and want very much to make it even better.
—
This post was previously published on YouTube.
—
Photo credit: Screenshot from video.
Leave a Reply
.