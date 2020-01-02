Get Daily Email
The Good Men Project

Crash Course Surveys

Crash Course Surveys

Transcript Provided by YouTube:

 

00:00
Have you ever wanted to know everything there is to know about the people who watch your
00:03
YouTube show?
00:04
Like, how many of them are educators, or learners, whether they’re just watching for fun, or
00:08
just when they’re studying, how many teachers are playing your videos in schools?
00:11
It’s probably just me.
00:13
Well, I don’t care!
00:14
Welcome to Crash Course Surveys, a one-episode series here on Crash Course, where I implore
00:19
you to please fill out a survey so that we can know more about our audience, how you
00:23
use Crash Course, and how we can make better content for you.
00:27
Your answers to these questions are going to help us refine our mission, maybe help
00:30
us raise money to make more great videos, or even develop broader resources for learners
00:34
and educators!
00:35
Expand our reach and just generally make the world a better place!
00:39
So please, please please, help us out!
00:41
There are two surveys in the description below, one is for educators, so people who are using
00:45
Crash Course to help other people learn, regardless of the circumstances, and one is for learners
00:49
– people who are using Crash Course to help themselves learn.
00:52
Again, regardless of the circumstances.
00:54
If you fall under both groups, fill out both surveys!
00:56
Thank you so much for your dedication to and interest in Crash Course.
00:59
We’re very proud of what we’ve built here, and want very much to make it even better.


This post was previously published on YouTube.

Photo credit: Screenshot from video.

About Crash Course

Tons of awesome courses in one awesome channel! Nicole Sweeney teaches you sociology, Carrie Anne Philbin teaches you computer science, Craig Benzine teaches film history, and Mike Rugnetta is teaching mythology!

Check out the playlists for past courses in physics, philosophy, games, economics, U.S. government and politics, astronomy, anatomy & physiology, world history, biology, literature, ecology, chemistry, psychology, and U.S. history.

Help support Crash Course at Patreon.com/CrashCourse.
Follow us on Twitter @TheCrashCourse and Facebook. See our videos on YouTube.

