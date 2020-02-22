—

The British Library was well represented amongst the 500 delegates at a major ‘state of the field’ conference convened by The National Archives and Research Libraries UK. Held at the impressive Lowry Centre in what was a surprisingly sunny Salford for the middle of October, ‘Discovering Collections, Discovering Communities’ brought together 80 speakers from 50 organisations from the library, archives, heritage and academic sectors. Together we explored the power and potential of digital to preserve and enhance collections, to reach new audiences, and to foster new collaborations and partnerships.

We were delighted to support this flagship event. In addition to a busy exhibition stand promoting our growing range of user services (including the recently re-launched document supply service British Library On Demand), the conference gave our partners at Gale Cengage an opportunity to update delegates on the progress of our Early Arabic Printed Books collaboration. This is a ground-breaking project using newly developed optical character recognition software to create the first major searchable online archive of pre-20th century Arabic printed books.

Our other main contribution to the conference was a workshop showcasing some of the BL’s digital initiatives. Indeed, preparing the workshop underlined just how wide-ranging our innovations in this area have become as the Living Knowledge vision takes shape. Only a select sample of the Library’s digital tools, resources, infrastructure and skills made the ‘final cut’ to be included in the workshop, but this was more than enough to give the conference a flavour of our work.

Not that the conference was merely an excuse to pat ourselves on the back. The great value of this annual meeting is the opportunity it provides to address both opportunities and challenges in a spirit of collaboration and openness. Amongst the issues raised by this thought-provoking event was what the Wellcome Trust’s Simon Chaplin called the ‘Google complex’: the instinct to attempt to digitise everything and make it available online, without first considering audience needs and the purposes for which new digital resources are actually going to be used.

Equally, when faced with a tsunami of data in born-digital form, it is essential to consider questions of appraisal and selection, as well as of access and preservation. Riding the digital wave means being able to respond to changing user needs and expectations – understanding what academics, independent researchers or broader public audiences and communities want from our content and collections, and why. As Valerie Johnson (The National Archives) stressed in another of the conference’s keynote speeches, this challenge underlines the importance of research to effective and service provision and collections management.

Embedding a strong, innovative, and collaborative research culture in the sector is an ambition that is certainly shared by the British Library. In this context, DCDC 2015 was a fantastic opportunity to showcase how our partnerships and engagement are both enabling new forms of research in the digital domain and ensuring that two of the Library’s core purposes – custodianship and research – go hand in hand.

Our afternoon workshop on ‘Collecting and Connecting for Research’ offered delegates a whistle-stop tour of other BL digital initiatives, scholarship and partnerships – from collaborations to enhance the international data infrastructure such as DataCite and THOR, and major digitisation projects such as the Qatar Digital Library and Save Our Sounds, to vital initiatives to curate and preserve the UK web domain such as the UK Web Archive. This included a demonstration of the SHINE project to explore how the UK Web Archive can be used in practice as a research tool.

Another key aspect of the Library’s digital support for digital research is BL Labs – through which researchers can bring their ideas for using our digital collections to life with collaborative experimental projects. This spoke to a common challenge raised by the conference. As Simon Tanner from King’s College London later emphasised in the third conference keynote speech, digital researchers need to take risks. Developing innovative technological ways to answer new or previously unanswerable research questions requires space and freedom to try things out. It requires permission to be ‘disruptive’ (to use a frequent buzzword from the conference). It was inspiring to see how BL Labs has helped to fashion a truly creative space to address this challenge.

BL Labs manager Mahendra Mahey’s slides provide some fascinating examples of recent and current projects – recommended reading and viewing for anyone wanting to get a taste of the impact of digital scholarship and innovation at the Library.

Dr James Perkins

Research & PG Development Manager

Previously published on blogs.bl.uk and is republished here under a Creative Commons license.

