Emperor Hirohito: Bold Leader or War Criminal?

just before yet cracking with today’s

video I want to say there’s obviously

going to be a lot of Japanese

pronunciation and as always I am doing

my best if you’d like to have a go at me

anyway do use the comments that’s what

they’re for

so Hirohito he was the longest reigning

monarch in Japan’s history serving his

emperor for 63 years

vested with supreme power and viewed as

a day at ey as people he presided over a

nation that unleashed a war savagery

that shocked the world his unprecedented

radio address to his nation announcing

Japanese surrender in World War two

startled the people only to be followed

with the bombshell that he was not in

fact to God but just a fallible man just

like the people in this week’s by

graphics video we go beyond the pomp and

the ceremony to discover the man who was

Emperor Hirohito

by the middle of the 19th century the

Emperor ship of Japan had become a title

in name only the emperor was merely a

figurehead with no real say in matters

of state that changed with the ascension

to the throne of the 120 second Emperor

Meiji Meiji embarked upon a series of

political reforms that brought about an

era of enlightened rule by the time of

his grandson the future Emperor

Hirohito’s birth the cult of the Emperor

it was already well established laws had

been enacted forbidding any criticism of

the Emperor the birth of Emperor Meiji

‘s first grandson on April the 29th 1901

was a time of rejoicing throughout the

empire the infant was given the title

Prince Michie he was named Hirohito

which comes from a Chinese saying that

roughly translates to when society is

wealthy the people are content ariados

father was the 21 year old Crown Prince

Yoshihito he was slightly built and he

was constantly unwell his mother was the

16 year old princess Sadako as was the

custom among Japanese Royals the child

was taken from his parents and raised by

a surrogate it was decided by the

Emperor that his grandson be raised by a

retired military officer in order to

provide the mental toughness and

discipline that would be needed for his

future role as Emperor the man that was

chosen was count Cao amara Sumiyoshi a

retired vice admiral the Emperor told

calamara to raise her a hito is if he

were his own grandson

karemera raised the infants at his

mansion in the hills outside of Tokyo

when he was 14 months old her Ito was

joined by his younger brother Prince

yeshu hito every aspect of the

children’s lives was carefully overseen

including the foods they ate and the

clothes that they wore but then in

November of 1904 calamara died and

suddenly the two boys were reunited with

their parents at the crown prince’s

Aoyama palace the boys were now attended

by a series of nurses the main carer of

Hirohito was a woman named Adachi tako

who became his surrogate mother Hirohito

developed into a sedate retiring and

insecure Charles as would be expected he

was fussed over and pampered from the

moments he work each morning this did

nothing to develop resilience and

independence even in play he was to be

shown the utmost reverence

he and other children of the royal

palace played war games he was always to

take the role of the conquering general

from the age of four onwards Hirohito

and his brother were indoctrinated into

the military heritage of their nation

they were often taken to military

parades and war museums to gaze upon the

swords of former heroes

Harry yuto’s worldview was built upon

the belief that the entire past present

and future of the great Empire of Japan

depended on the wisdom of the Emperor

and those few advisers that he

surrounded himself with at the age of

seven Hirohito straining was put in the

hands of a hero of the russo-japanese

war named general noogie noogie insisted

on strict military discipline refusing

to show any deference for the princes

position

instruction centered on things that were

considered essential in a future Emperor

frugality patience diligence

self-control and manliness no he quickly

made the young Hirohito come to the

realization that he was physically weak

and had to work hard to develop physical

strength his instructors apears college

were also told to give special attention

to guiding him in military matters by

the age of eleven Hirohito had been

imbued with a strong sense of reverence

for his ancestors it was at that age

that he officially became a Crown Prince

he was also given the rank of second

lieutenant in the army a few months

later and purim AG died at the age of 61

Hirohito his father inherited the

supreme position in contrast to his own

father Yoshihito proved to be a weak and

indecisive Emperor as a result that

visors came to have more and more sway

in the royal court Yoshihito did not

involve himself in state affairs his

grandfather’s death marked a turning

point in the life of the future emperor

a new phase of his training

it was undertaken with the appointment

of a military aide to come into

Chamberlain between the ages of 13 and

19 he was given a military and liberal

arts education at a school that had been

especially built for him within the

confines of the Takanawa palace he was

instructed by the brightest military

minds in the land Hirohito graduated

from the school in 1921 by this time he

developed a fascination with biology he

liked nothing better than collecting

seashells and small insects during his

school years his teacher of Natural

History was a professor hitori for the

next 30 years Satori acted as his

servant in all manner of scientific

pursuits in 1921 Hirohito visited Europe

making him the first Japanese Crown

Prince to travel abroad he was out of

the country for six months visiting the

United Kingdom France Italy Belgium and

the Netherlands of this period he later

wrote I new freedom for the first time

in England every move that the young

Prince made while on tour was covered

feverishly by the world’s press having

just returned from his overseas

excursion Hirohito was thrust further

into the limelight when his father

retired his office due to mental illness

the future emperor was now the regent he

was to retain this position until his

father died at the age of 23 Hurra hito

married his distant cousin Princess

Nagato Cooney he did so against the

advice of his advisers who considered

her to be an unsuitable match for the

future Emperor two years later with the

death of his father his Regency ended

and he became the Emperor

Hirohito inherited the throne on

December the 25th 1926 the 25 year old

was now the 124th Emperor of Japan this

automatically natan the

commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces

able to give orders directly without

consulting the cabinet’s he also became

the chief priest of the Shinto religion

guiding him in his new political life

Hirohito was attended to by a

seven-member palace entourage of men

much older than himself

these gathered filtered and disseminated

political information to the Emperor

Hirohito quickly established a vast

network of informants who relayed

information to him on the going-ons in

every corner of government he even had a

spy regularly reporting to him on the

political activities of his brother

Prince Chichibu the new emperor was keen

to stamp his footprints on the political

landscape his first act was to announce

the public holiday in remembrance of his

grandfather then in an effort to show

solidarity with the peasantry during a

time of agricultural hardship he

received rice plants from all over the

Empire and staged a ritualistic rice

planting event within the palace grounds

throughout the Year 1928 enthronement

ceremonies and rituals were carried out

in honor of the emperor the celebrations

climaxed in November and December when

hundreds of thousands of people

participated in banquets and award

ceremonies in the Emperor’s name

millions of yen were given to the needy

and thousands of prison sentences were

commuted the reign of Hirohito was

designated as Showa which means

enlightened peace from the moment of his

ascension the emperor was no longer to

be referred to by his given name but

rather by the title his majesty the

emperor hirohito came to power during a

time of economic hardship the crisis had

led to the rise of political power of

the military who now had veto power over

his cabinets incidents of political

violence were not uncommon in 1932 the

Prime Minister in your Chi tio sheet was

assassinated and there was an attempt on

Hirohito his own life in 1932 this

incident led to a dramatic curtailing of

the Emperor’s availability to the public

as Emperor Hirohito followed a

disciplined routine he rose at 6:00

sharp

every morning to prepare for an English

breakfast at 7:00 throughout the morning

he would receive visitors enjoy a light

lunch at midday and then spend the

afternoon poor

/ and signing documents Hirohito’s

marriage din the Garko it was a happy

one with their only source of anxiety

being the failure to produce an heir his

advisors urged him to take a concubine

but he resisted this advice the couple

bought three daughters before the heir

to the throne Akihito arrived in 1933

the couple of went ons you have a total

of seven children

Japan had enjoyed a level of

unprecedented growth and prosperity

during the 1920s in essence the country

existed as a democracy during this

period which lessens the influence of

the military this came to an end with

the onset of the depression during which

time the strong measures advocated by

the military leaders began to gain

ascendancy the unification of

neighboring China also fed into the call

for a strong militaristic hands in 1931

the military moved against civilian

leaders but first they devised a plan to

go to walk with Manchuria by blowing up

a portion of the South Manchurian

railway and blame it on the Chinese this

gave the pretext for an invasion of

Manchuria the Emperor not to mentioned

the government was completely in the

dark about any of these goings-on this

set the scene for the 1930s this was a

period during which the military pretty

much acted in an arbitrary fashion when

the army began a full-scale invasion of

China Hirohito ordered that they stop

however the Cabinet managed to persuade

the Emperor to acquiesce and allow this

invasion to proceed Hirohito felt

powerless to rein in the army ever

fearful that doing so would result in

his assassination in 1932 he gave the

go-ahead for the bombing of Shanghai the

assault was also approved by the Chinese

leader Chiang kai-shek who saw it as an

opportunity to put down a rebel group

who were based in Shanghai the bombing

and subsequent invasion led to

tremendous loss of life unleashing

worldwide condemnation Hirohito was

worried that the Americans might respond

militarily and told the army to withdraw

again they ignored the commands of their

Emperor the Japanese went on to

completely subjugate Shanghai by now

Manchuria was completely occupied and

had become a Japanese state many Chinese

were simply put to death by the

occupying force once again this brought

public condemnation with the League of

Nations condemning the Japanese in

response Japan resigned from the league

despite the Emperor’s desire to remain

within us unable to stop their

withdrawal he insisted that his foreign

minister stress that Japan was

determined to work to achieve world

peace throughout the 1930s spurred by

the flexing of his military muscle a

sense of nationalism grew in Japan that

saw a reverence for the samurai

traditions Vols all of this fed into the

worst

of the Emperor which was especially

strong among the rank and file of the

Armed Forces via soldiers viewed

Hirohito as a god and pledged their

lives to serve Him in 1934 Japan began

to enlarge its Navy and direct violation

of the Washington Naval Treaty of 1922

which had restricted its size to 3/5

that of the United States in Great

Britain yes again Hirohito was against

the move but was not strong enough to

stand up to the military the flexing of

military muscle came to a head in

February of 1936 when there occurred an

uprising led by army officers finally

Hirohito acted decisively he ordered the

immediate suppression of the revolts

along with the execution of its

instigators

Hirohito was powerless however to stop

the growing power of the military by

1937 the situation with China had

developed into all-out war era Ito had

agreed to a buildup of forces in

occupied China in order to stem the tide

of communism but he soon realized that

hostilities were escalating

uncontrollably and he insisted that the

army pulled back however the military

brass they were not listening a

full-scale attack was made on the

Chinese capital of Nanking in the wake

of the subjugation of Nanking the

Japanese army unleashed an orgy of rape

and murder that shocked the world known

as The Rape of Nanking it resulted in

the death of as many as 200,000 Chinese

men women and children worldwide

condemnation for the atrocities of

Nanking were heaped upon Japan still the

Armed Forces forged on in their attempt

to conquer China however the country was

simply too large with the result that

the Japanese military was tied up in a

hopeless mission on foreign soil for the

next four years by the outbreak of the

Second World War the combination of

nationalism Emperor worship and military

control had forged to Japan into a

nation that was ready and eager to enter

hostilities with other nations after all

going to war was seen as doing the will

of the Emperor the reality was that

Hirohito was opposed to the idea of his

country going to war he was a pacifist

at heart and was cautious by Nature but

he was simply too weak wills to control

the reins of a military that was

chomping at the bit to exert its control

throughout the Far East

in September 1940 Japan entered into a

three-way alliance with Germany and

Italy

this gave the military leaders the

confidence to extend its conquests in

the Far East

the first victim would be the French

colony of Indochina with the French

already having been beaten by Germany it

was easy pickings

the Emperor however was opposed to the

move on principle considering it to be

like acting as a thief in a fire in 1941

Japan signed a non-aggression pact with

Soviet Union

this gave the military the confidence to

extend its occupation into southern

Indochina in response the United States

imposed tough sanctions on the Japanese

they also put an embargo on all oil

exports to Japan this move forced

Japan’s hand with the results that the

decision was made to go to war with the

United States as usual the Emperor felt

powerless to stop this military

juggernaut with the attack on Pearl

Harbor on December 7th 1941 war was

declared between the United States and

Japan Hirohito though not opposing the

planned attack had always intended that

Japan would declare war before striking

he considered the surprise attack on

Hawaii as dirty tactics and was

extremely upset with the military for

the manner in which this attack was

carried out with a much long fall war

now upon them all of Japan put their

shoulder to the wheel in support of

victory ironically the Emperor who had

never been an advocate of the war was

looked to as the champion of the

Japanese war effort during the first few

months of 1942 Japan won victory after

victory Malaya Singapore Bataan but then

a heavy blow was inflicted when an

American bombing raid was unleashed upon

a number of key Japanese cities the

Battle of Midway was the first military

defeat and things they simply never

recovered by the end of 1944 Japan’s

last hopes rested with the kamikaze

pilots who vowed to die for their

Emperor by crashing their planes into

American aircraft carriers but this was

simply too little too late

Hirohito was by now eager to see an end

to hostilities for the first time he

involved himself in the planning of a

battle that if one would force the

Americans to propose a peace settlement

the resulting Battle of Okinawa saw some

of the fiercest fighting of the entire

war however the Emperor’s plan

it back fat the American casualties were

so high that they despaired that the

Japanese would ever surrender with

American bombs decimating his key cities

Iraheta was ready to put an end to the

carnage but once again he was overridden

by his military commanders who vowed to

never surrender on August the 6th and

9th 1945 the Americans dropped atomic

bombs on the cities of Hiroshima and

Nagasaki despite the terrible loss of

life that resulted half of the Prime

Minister’s cabinet were opposed to a

surrender the deadlock it was broken by

the Emperor on August the 15th the

people of Japan heard the voice of their

Emperor for the first time he told them

that Japan was surrendering to the

Allies in stating his reasons for the

surrender he said with reference to the

atomic bomb that a continuation of the

struggle would lead to the total

extinction of human civilization the

formal surrender took place on September

the 2nd onboard the USS Missouri arizo

did not have to suffer the indignity of

attending Japan was now an occupied

country under the management of General

Douglas MacArthur the Emperor expressed

a desire to abdicate but he was

persuaded to remain in place by

MacArthur giving him on the throne would

help to provide some semblance of

normality as Japan emerged from the

ashes of war the Allies drew up a list

of 28 top wartime leaders who are

culpable of committing crimes against

humanity during the war and they put

them on trial here at he’s out though it

was not among them still many pointed

the finger at the Emperor surely if he

was a god he could have stopped the

atrocities

with mounting pressure Hirohito spoke to

its people for a second time over the

radio on New Year’s Day 1946 this time

what he had to say was even more

shocking than his announcement of the

surrender he was not a god he told the

nation but just an imperfect human being

just like them in the wake of this

bombshell announcement his title was

officially changed from imperial

sovereign to constitutional monarch

throughout the next few years Hirohito

made many public appearances he toured

bombed-out cities and inspected new

factories now he dressed in a suit and

tie looking more like a prime minister

than an emperor hirohito Zima J was now

reshaped into the symbol of the

well-to-do Japanese middle class success

story he was what the ordinary Japanese

man could strive to be if he worked hard

enough free of his imperial duties the

former emperor now had time to indulge

his passion for biology in the ensuing

decades era hito faded into the

backgrounds of Japanese significance he

was increasingly seen as a symbol of the

old Japan the new Japan it was focused

on industrialization consumerism and a

strong work ethic his value was now as a

public relations figure who was

occasionally wheeled out and sent around

the world on goodwill toss

still the specter of the passing of the

emperor in the mid 1980s saw an

outpouring of grief and profound respect

among all classes and all ages in Japan

but also there was the question of war

responsibility but the consensus was and

remains that Hirohito bore a measure of

moral responsibility for the atrocities

that were committed in China and through

the Far East in the 1930s and 40s the

ends it ultimately came on January the

7th 1989 the result of duodenal cancer

the funeral was attended by

representatives of 163 nations many had

mixed feelings about being there because

of the war responsibility question Great

Britain’s Prince Philip later said that

he overcame his conscience by not bowing

before the Emperor’s casket simply

knotting his head slightly so I really

This post was previously published on YouTube.

Photo credit: Screenshot from video.