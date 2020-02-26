Emperor Hirohito: Bold Leader or War Criminal?

Get Daily Email
Transcript Provided by YouTube:

 

just before yet cracking with today’s
video I want to say there’s obviously
going to be a lot of Japanese
pronunciation and as always I am doing
my best if you’d like to have a go at me
anyway do use the comments that’s what
they’re for
so Hirohito he was the longest reigning
monarch in Japan’s history serving his
emperor for 63 years
vested with supreme power and viewed as
a day at ey as people he presided over a
nation that unleashed a war savagery
that shocked the world his unprecedented
radio address to his nation announcing
Japanese surrender in World War two
startled the people only to be followed
with the bombshell that he was not in
fact to God but just a fallible man just
like the people in this week’s by
graphics video we go beyond the pomp and
the ceremony to discover the man who was
Emperor Hirohito
[Music]
[Music]
by the middle of the 19th century the
Emperor ship of Japan had become a title
in name only the emperor was merely a
figurehead with no real say in matters
of state that changed with the ascension
to the throne of the 120 second Emperor
Meiji Meiji embarked upon a series of
political reforms that brought about an
era of enlightened rule by the time of
his grandson the future Emperor
Hirohito’s birth the cult of the Emperor
it was already well established laws had
been enacted forbidding any criticism of
the Emperor the birth of Emperor Meiji
‘s first grandson on April the 29th 1901
was a time of rejoicing throughout the
empire the infant was given the title
Prince Michie he was named Hirohito
which comes from a Chinese saying that
roughly translates to when society is
wealthy the people are content ariados
father was the 21 year old Crown Prince
Yoshihito he was slightly built and he
was constantly unwell his mother was the
16 year old princess Sadako as was the
custom among Japanese Royals the child
was taken from his parents and raised by
a surrogate it was decided by the
Emperor that his grandson be raised by a
retired military officer in order to
provide the mental toughness and
discipline that would be needed for his
future role as Emperor the man that was
chosen was count Cao amara Sumiyoshi a
retired vice admiral the Emperor told
calamara to raise her a hito is if he
were his own grandson
karemera raised the infants at his
mansion in the hills outside of Tokyo
when he was 14 months old her Ito was
joined by his younger brother Prince
yeshu hito every aspect of the
children’s lives was carefully overseen
including the foods they ate and the
clothes that they wore but then in
November of 1904 calamara died and
suddenly the two boys were reunited with
their parents at the crown prince’s
Aoyama palace the boys were now attended
by a series of nurses the main carer of
Hirohito was a woman named Adachi tako
who became his surrogate mother Hirohito
developed into a sedate retiring and
insecure Charles as would be expected he
was fussed over and pampered from the
moments he work each morning this did
nothing to develop resilience and
independence even in play he was to be
shown the utmost reverence
he and other children of the royal
palace played war games he was always to
take the role of the conquering general
from the age of four onwards Hirohito
and his brother were indoctrinated into
the military heritage of their nation
they were often taken to military
parades and war museums to gaze upon the
swords of former heroes
Harry yuto’s worldview was built upon
the belief that the entire past present
and future of the great Empire of Japan
depended on the wisdom of the Emperor
and those few advisers that he
surrounded himself with at the age of
seven Hirohito straining was put in the
hands of a hero of the russo-japanese
war named general noogie noogie insisted
on strict military discipline refusing
to show any deference for the princes
position
instruction centered on things that were
considered essential in a future Emperor
frugality patience diligence
self-control and manliness no he quickly
made the young Hirohito come to the
realization that he was physically weak
and had to work hard to develop physical
strength his instructors apears college
were also told to give special attention
to guiding him in military matters by
the age of eleven Hirohito had been
imbued with a strong sense of reverence
for his ancestors it was at that age
that he officially became a Crown Prince
he was also given the rank of second
lieutenant in the army a few months
later and purim AG died at the age of 61
Hirohito his father inherited the
supreme position in contrast to his own
father Yoshihito proved to be a weak and
indecisive Emperor as a result that
visors came to have more and more sway
in the royal court Yoshihito did not
involve himself in state affairs his
grandfather’s death marked a turning
point in the life of the future emperor
a new phase of his training
it was undertaken with the appointment
of a military aide to come into
Chamberlain between the ages of 13 and
19 he was given a military and liberal
arts education at a school that had been
especially built for him within the
confines of the Takanawa palace he was
instructed by the brightest military
minds in the land Hirohito graduated
from the school in 1921 by this time he
developed a fascination with biology he
liked nothing better than collecting
seashells and small insects during his
school years his teacher of Natural
History was a professor hitori for the
next 30 years Satori acted as his
servant in all manner of scientific
pursuits in 1921 Hirohito visited Europe
making him the first Japanese Crown
Prince to travel abroad he was out of
the country for six months visiting the
United Kingdom France Italy Belgium and
the Netherlands of this period he later
wrote I new freedom for the first time
in England every move that the young
Prince made while on tour was covered
feverishly by the world’s press having
just returned from his overseas
excursion Hirohito was thrust further
into the limelight when his father
retired his office due to mental illness
the future emperor was now the regent he
was to retain this position until his
father died at the age of 23 Hurra hito
married his distant cousin Princess
Nagato Cooney he did so against the
advice of his advisers who considered
her to be an unsuitable match for the
future Emperor two years later with the
death of his father his Regency ended
and he became the Emperor
[Music]
Hirohito inherited the throne on
December the 25th 1926 the 25 year old
was now the 124th Emperor of Japan this
automatically natan the
commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces
able to give orders directly without
consulting the cabinet’s he also became
the chief priest of the Shinto religion
guiding him in his new political life
Hirohito was attended to by a
seven-member palace entourage of men
much older than himself
these gathered filtered and disseminated
political information to the Emperor
Hirohito quickly established a vast
network of informants who relayed
information to him on the going-ons in
every corner of government he even had a
spy regularly reporting to him on the
political activities of his brother
Prince Chichibu the new emperor was keen
to stamp his footprints on the political
landscape his first act was to announce
the public holiday in remembrance of his
grandfather then in an effort to show
solidarity with the peasantry during a
time of agricultural hardship he
received rice plants from all over the
Empire and staged a ritualistic rice
planting event within the palace grounds
throughout the Year 1928 enthronement
ceremonies and rituals were carried out
in honor of the emperor the celebrations
climaxed in November and December when
hundreds of thousands of people
participated in banquets and award
ceremonies in the Emperor’s name
millions of yen were given to the needy
and thousands of prison sentences were
commuted the reign of Hirohito was
designated as Showa which means
enlightened peace from the moment of his
ascension the emperor was no longer to
be referred to by his given name but
rather by the title his majesty the
emperor hirohito came to power during a
time of economic hardship the crisis had
led to the rise of political power of
the military who now had veto power over
his cabinets incidents of political
violence were not uncommon in 1932 the
Prime Minister in your Chi tio sheet was
assassinated and there was an attempt on
Hirohito his own life in 1932 this
incident led to a dramatic curtailing of
the Emperor’s availability to the public
as Emperor Hirohito followed a
disciplined routine he rose at 6:00
sharp
every morning to prepare for an English
breakfast at 7:00 throughout the morning
he would receive visitors enjoy a light
lunch at midday and then spend the
afternoon poor
/ and signing documents Hirohito’s
marriage din the Garko it was a happy
one with their only source of anxiety
being the failure to produce an heir his
advisors urged him to take a concubine
but he resisted this advice the couple
bought three daughters before the heir
to the throne Akihito arrived in 1933
the couple of went ons you have a total
of seven children
[Music]
Japan had enjoyed a level of
unprecedented growth and prosperity
during the 1920s in essence the country
existed as a democracy during this
period which lessens the influence of
the military this came to an end with
the onset of the depression during which
time the strong measures advocated by
the military leaders began to gain
ascendancy the unification of
neighboring China also fed into the call
for a strong militaristic hands in 1931
the military moved against civilian
leaders but first they devised a plan to
go to walk with Manchuria by blowing up
a portion of the South Manchurian
railway and blame it on the Chinese this
gave the pretext for an invasion of
Manchuria the Emperor not to mentioned
the government was completely in the
dark about any of these goings-on this
set the scene for the 1930s this was a
period during which the military pretty
much acted in an arbitrary fashion when
the army began a full-scale invasion of
China Hirohito ordered that they stop
however the Cabinet managed to persuade
the Emperor to acquiesce and allow this
invasion to proceed Hirohito felt
powerless to rein in the army ever
fearful that doing so would result in
his assassination in 1932 he gave the
go-ahead for the bombing of Shanghai the
assault was also approved by the Chinese
leader Chiang kai-shek who saw it as an
opportunity to put down a rebel group
who were based in Shanghai the bombing
and subsequent invasion led to
tremendous loss of life unleashing
worldwide condemnation Hirohito was
worried that the Americans might respond
militarily and told the army to withdraw
again they ignored the commands of their
Emperor the Japanese went on to
completely subjugate Shanghai by now
Manchuria was completely occupied and
had become a Japanese state many Chinese
were simply put to death by the
occupying force once again this brought
public condemnation with the League of
Nations condemning the Japanese in
response Japan resigned from the league
despite the Emperor’s desire to remain
within us unable to stop their
withdrawal he insisted that his foreign
minister stress that Japan was
determined to work to achieve world
peace throughout the 1930s spurred by
the flexing of his military muscle a
sense of nationalism grew in Japan that
saw a reverence for the samurai
traditions Vols all of this fed into the
worst
of the Emperor which was especially
strong among the rank and file of the
Armed Forces via soldiers viewed
Hirohito as a god and pledged their
lives to serve Him in 1934 Japan began
to enlarge its Navy and direct violation
of the Washington Naval Treaty of 1922
which had restricted its size to 3/5
that of the United States in Great
Britain yes again Hirohito was against
the move but was not strong enough to
stand up to the military the flexing of
military muscle came to a head in
February of 1936 when there occurred an
uprising led by army officers finally
Hirohito acted decisively he ordered the
immediate suppression of the revolts
along with the execution of its
instigators
[Music]
Hirohito was powerless however to stop
the growing power of the military by
1937 the situation with China had
developed into all-out war era Ito had
agreed to a buildup of forces in
occupied China in order to stem the tide
of communism but he soon realized that
hostilities were escalating
uncontrollably and he insisted that the
army pulled back however the military
brass they were not listening a
full-scale attack was made on the
Chinese capital of Nanking in the wake
of the subjugation of Nanking the
Japanese army unleashed an orgy of rape
and murder that shocked the world known
as The Rape of Nanking it resulted in
the death of as many as 200,000 Chinese
men women and children worldwide
condemnation for the atrocities of
Nanking were heaped upon Japan still the
Armed Forces forged on in their attempt
to conquer China however the country was
simply too large with the result that
the Japanese military was tied up in a
hopeless mission on foreign soil for the
next four years by the outbreak of the
Second World War the combination of
nationalism Emperor worship and military
control had forged to Japan into a
nation that was ready and eager to enter
hostilities with other nations after all
going to war was seen as doing the will
of the Emperor the reality was that
Hirohito was opposed to the idea of his
country going to war he was a pacifist
at heart and was cautious by Nature but
he was simply too weak wills to control
the reins of a military that was
chomping at the bit to exert its control
throughout the Far East
[Music]
in September 1940 Japan entered into a
three-way alliance with Germany and
Italy
this gave the military leaders the
confidence to extend its conquests in
the Far East
the first victim would be the French
colony of Indochina with the French
already having been beaten by Germany it
was easy pickings
the Emperor however was opposed to the
move on principle considering it to be
like acting as a thief in a fire in 1941
Japan signed a non-aggression pact with
Soviet Union
this gave the military the confidence to
extend its occupation into southern
Indochina in response the United States
imposed tough sanctions on the Japanese
they also put an embargo on all oil
exports to Japan this move forced
Japan’s hand with the results that the
decision was made to go to war with the
United States as usual the Emperor felt
powerless to stop this military
juggernaut with the attack on Pearl
Harbor on December 7th 1941 war was
declared between the United States and
Japan Hirohito though not opposing the
planned attack had always intended that
Japan would declare war before striking
he considered the surprise attack on
Hawaii as dirty tactics and was
extremely upset with the military for
the manner in which this attack was
carried out with a much long fall war
now upon them all of Japan put their
shoulder to the wheel in support of
victory ironically the Emperor who had
never been an advocate of the war was
looked to as the champion of the
Japanese war effort during the first few
months of 1942 Japan won victory after
victory Malaya Singapore Bataan but then
a heavy blow was inflicted when an
American bombing raid was unleashed upon
a number of key Japanese cities the
Battle of Midway was the first military
defeat and things they simply never
recovered by the end of 1944 Japan’s
last hopes rested with the kamikaze
pilots who vowed to die for their
Emperor by crashing their planes into
American aircraft carriers but this was
simply too little too late
Hirohito was by now eager to see an end
to hostilities for the first time he
involved himself in the planning of a
battle that if one would force the
Americans to propose a peace settlement
the resulting Battle of Okinawa saw some
of the fiercest fighting of the entire
war however the Emperor’s plan
it back fat the American casualties were
so high that they despaired that the
Japanese would ever surrender with
American bombs decimating his key cities
Iraheta was ready to put an end to the
carnage but once again he was overridden
by his military commanders who vowed to
never surrender on August the 6th and
9th 1945 the Americans dropped atomic
bombs on the cities of Hiroshima and
Nagasaki despite the terrible loss of
life that resulted half of the Prime
Minister’s cabinet were opposed to a
surrender the deadlock it was broken by
the Emperor on August the 15th the
people of Japan heard the voice of their
Emperor for the first time he told them
that Japan was surrendering to the
Allies in stating his reasons for the
surrender he said with reference to the
atomic bomb that a continuation of the
struggle would lead to the total
extinction of human civilization the
formal surrender took place on September
the 2nd onboard the USS Missouri arizo
did not have to suffer the indignity of
attending Japan was now an occupied
country under the management of General
Douglas MacArthur the Emperor expressed
a desire to abdicate but he was
persuaded to remain in place by
MacArthur giving him on the throne would
help to provide some semblance of
normality as Japan emerged from the
ashes of war the Allies drew up a list
of 28 top wartime leaders who are
culpable of committing crimes against
humanity during the war and they put
them on trial here at he’s out though it
was not among them still many pointed
the finger at the Emperor surely if he
was a god he could have stopped the
atrocities
[Music]
with mounting pressure Hirohito spoke to
its people for a second time over the
radio on New Year’s Day 1946 this time
what he had to say was even more
shocking than his announcement of the
surrender he was not a god he told the
nation but just an imperfect human being
just like them in the wake of this
bombshell announcement his title was
officially changed from imperial
sovereign to constitutional monarch
throughout the next few years Hirohito
made many public appearances he toured
bombed-out cities and inspected new
factories now he dressed in a suit and
tie looking more like a prime minister
than an emperor hirohito Zima J was now
reshaped into the symbol of the
well-to-do Japanese middle class success
story he was what the ordinary Japanese
man could strive to be if he worked hard
enough free of his imperial duties the
former emperor now had time to indulge
his passion for biology in the ensuing
decades era hito faded into the
backgrounds of Japanese significance he
was increasingly seen as a symbol of the
old Japan the new Japan it was focused
on industrialization consumerism and a
strong work ethic his value was now as a
public relations figure who was
occasionally wheeled out and sent around
the world on goodwill toss
[Music]
still the specter of the passing of the
emperor in the mid 1980s saw an
outpouring of grief and profound respect
among all classes and all ages in Japan
but also there was the question of war
responsibility but the consensus was and
remains that Hirohito bore a measure of
moral responsibility for the atrocities
that were committed in China and through
the Far East in the 1930s and 40s the
ends it ultimately came on January the
7th 1989 the result of duodenal cancer
the funeral was attended by
representatives of 163 nations many had
mixed feelings about being there because
of the war responsibility question Great
Britain’s Prince Philip later said that
he overcame his conscience by not bowing
before the Emperor’s casket simply
knotting his head slightly so I really
hope you enjoyed that episode of
biographic if you did there’s a couple
of things you could do right now one is
hit that like button below also if you
want more stuff like this we put out
brand new videos every Monday and every
Thursday so hit that subscribe button
below and subscribe button doesn’t do
what it used to on YouTube if you
actually want to get a notification
about these videos please do hit that
Bell button next to the subscribe button
and that will send you a notification
every time every Monday and Thursday
won’t put out a new video also if you
want to watch something else right now
stuff from the archive over there on the
right and as always thank you for
watching
[Music]
you


