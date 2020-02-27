Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / Learning / Hello From English and Drama

Hello From English and Drama

We deal with collections and activities relating to the library’s outstanding holdings of english literary treasures, spanning hundreds of years, and constantly growing.

by Leave a Comment


Welcome to the British Library English and Drama Department’s new blog…

We deal with collections and activities relating to the Library’s outstanding holdings of English literary treasures, spanning hundreds of years, and constantly growing…

The material we curate includes the national collections of literary printed and rare books, audio-visual materials, and archives and manuscripts.

A Shakespeare First Folio, a manuscript of Jane Eyre, specially commissioned live recordings of the best of London’s Live Art and fringe theatre, or the letters and notebooks of Ted Hughes:- all these and so much more make up our collections. The image above is from our archive of the writer and artist Mervyn Peake, which includes his amazing illustrations for Alice.

We’re active in a number of research and cultural projects- whether running Poetry Competitions, hosting our artist in residence Chris Green , or planning our community-curated World War One roadshows.

We’ll blog on these, and much more over the coming months – but for now, I’ll start the next post with something on our major summer exhibition, Writing Britain, that opens in…three weeks (eek).

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Previously published on blogs.bl.uk and is republished here under a Creative Commons license.

 

◊♦◊

Talk to you soon.

If you believe in the work we are doing here at The Good Men Project and want to join our calls on a regular basis, please join us as a Premium Member, today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

 

 

Photo credit: Istockphoto.com

About English and drama

Discover more about the British Library's 6 million sound recordings and the access we provide to thousands of moving images. Comments and feedback are welcomed.

Leave a Reply

Please Login to comment
Login
Become a Member

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Pin

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.