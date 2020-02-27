Hello From English and Drama

—

Welcome to the British Library English and Drama Department’s new blog…

We deal with collections and activities relating to the Library’s outstanding holdings of English literary treasures, spanning hundreds of years, and constantly growing…

The material we curate includes the national collections of literary printed and rare books, audio-visual materials, and archives and manuscripts.

A Shakespeare First Folio, a manuscript of Jane Eyre, specially commissioned live recordings of the best of London’s Live Art and fringe theatre, or the letters and notebooks of Ted Hughes:- all these and so much more make up our collections. The image above is from our archive of the writer and artist Mervyn Peake, which includes his amazing illustrations for Alice.

We’re active in a number of research and cultural projects- whether running Poetry Competitions, hosting our artist in residence Chris Green , or planning our community-curated World War One roadshows.

We’ll blog on these, and much more over the coming months – but for now, I’ll start the next post with something on our major summer exhibition, Writing Britain, that opens in…three weeks (eek).

