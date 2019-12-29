Homunculus: Crash Course Psychology #6

—
HOMUNCULUS! It’s a big and weird word that you may or may not have heard before, but do you know what it means? In this episode of Crash Course Psychology, Hank gives us a deeper understanding of this weird model of human sensation.
—
—
Transcript Provided by YouTube:
00:00
Homunculus!
00:01
If you’ve heard that word, it probably wasn’t in the context of psychology.
00:04
A monster in Dungeons and Dragons, a song by They Might Be Giants, the bad guys in Fullmetal
00:08
Alchemist, a novel by James Blaylock.
00:10
It’s Latin for ‘little man’ and in psychology, it refers to a kind of sensory map of the
00:16
human body, a depiction of what we’d look like if each of our parts grew in proportion
00:19
to how much we sense with them.
00:21
Witness!
00:22
Look at this dude.
00:23
His ham hands could rip off a car door.
00:25
I mean, if he could lift them, which he couldn’t.
00:27
Is this what we’re supposed to look like on the inside?
00:30
This freaky thing illustrates the weighted significance of our sensory receptors.
00:34
His disproportional hands are monstrous, for example, because we primarily touch the world
00:38
with our hands, not our elbows, so our hands are extremely sensitive.
00:43
His mouth, meanwhile, is huge because we also have a ton of sensory receptors in our tongues
00:48
and lips.
00:49
It’s what we use for tasting food and for sucking face.
00:51
As we continue our exploration of how we both sense and perceive the world, the Homunculus,
00:55
while kind of freaky, is actually a pretty attractive model for understanding how our
00:59
bodies interact with the environment.
01:01
How we smell it with our outsized nose, taste it with our ridiculous Mick Jagger lips, and
01:05
touch it with our enormous Donkey Kong hands.
01:08
So join me, as we get to know the hideous little creature within you.
01:17
[Intro]
01:22
Last week we talked about the difference between sensation and perception: how sensation is
01:26
the process by which our senses and brain receive information from the outer world,
01:30
while perception is how we organize and interpret that information and give it meaning.
01:34
Like, right now, my sense of hearing is letting me detect sounds, while my brain is processing
01:39
and interpreting them, allowing me to identify and perceive the individual sounds and determine
01:44
if they’re coming from the radio, or outside or right behind me.
01:48
Sound moves in waves that vibrate through a medium, like air.
01:52
And although they function differently that waves of electromagnetic radiation, including
01:55
what we think of as light, sound waves also can vary in shape.
01:59
Short waves have a high frequency and a high pitch, like a plucky violin.
02:03
Long waves have a low frequency and pitch, like a mournful cello.
02:07
Wave height, or amplitude, determine a sound’s loudness, which we typically measure in decibels.
02:12
And just as light waves become electrical impulses that we register with our sight,
02:15
so too do our ears turn vibrating air into signals that our brains can decipher.
02:20
While the human ear might not be as elegant as the jackrabbit’s, or as wild as the long-eared
02:25
bat’s, it’s actually a pretty incredible organ.
02:27
Or, organs, since we have two of them, which helps give us directional stereophonic hearing.
02:32
That’s the 3D type of hearing we couldn’t experience if we had just one big, freaky
02:36
ear in the middle of our foreheads.
02:37
Your outer ear, the part that you can see and pierce and tug on, collects sound waves
02:42
and funnels through the ear canal and into the middle ear, where they cause your eardrum
02:46
to vibrate.
02:47
From there, sound vibrations are amplified by the so-called ‘ossicle bones’, which also
02:51
happen to be the most awesomely named bones in your body: the stirrup, the hammer and
02:56
the anvil.
02:57
From here, those physical vibrations travel to the inner ear, where they bump into the
03:00
snail-shaped cochlea, and its surrounding fluids get jostled around, causing some of
03:05
your 16,000 tiny cochlear hair cells to bend.
03:08
This motion triggers neighbouring nerve cells that convert that physical energy into electrical
03:12
impulses zipping up the auditory nerve into the auditory cortex, where the brain is like
03:16
‘Oh, songbirds!’, or ‘Elvis!’, or ‘Vengeance!’, or whatever.
03:21
And you know what goes great with a little bit of rockabilly, or revenge?
03:24
A nice meal.
03:25
One of the greatest joys in life is enjoying flavors; whether you prefer casserole or caviar,
03:30
we all get our tasting done in the same way, starting with our taste buds.
03:34
Each of our thousands of taste buds contains a sort of pocket-like pore that contains fifty
03:38
to a hundred hair-like taste receptor cells that read food molecules and report back to
03:43
the brain.
03:44
“That chip is salty, that lemon is sour.”
03:46
Now, everybody used to think that our tongues just detected four distinct tastes: sweet,
03:50
salty, sour and bitter.
03:52
And you’ve probably seen the version of this bogus taste map, which incorrectly assigns
03:56
certain tastes to certain parts of your tongue.
03:58
But we now recognize a fifth flavour: the savoury, meaty, MSG-y taste, for which there
04:04
is no English word, it’s known as ‘umami’.
04:07
But taste is nothing without smell.
04:09
Plug your nose, and a bite of cold bacon is just a mouthful of salt.
04:12
This is a prime example of sensory interaction; the principle that one sense can influence
04:17
another.
04:18
I’ll get back to smell in just a bit, but I want to take a moment to talk about what
04:21
happens when those sensory interactions get messy.
04:24
Let us take a little questionnaire, shall we?
04:26
Do certain words trigger a strong, specific taste in your mouth?
04:29
Like, does the word ‘kitten’ taste like candy canes?
04:32
Has hearing a sound ever made you see a color?
04:36
Like does Prince’s voice singing Purple Rain actually cause the colour purple to flash
04:40
before your eyes?
04:41
Do you ever feel like you’re being touched when you smell something?
04:44
Like does the smell of lilies give you the sensation of touching a cold, metal surface?
04:48
Most of you said no to all of those questions, but at least one of you out there answered
04:54
yes.
04:55
And more likely than not, that person has synesthesia, a rare and fascinating neurological
05:00
condition where two or more senses get wrapped together.
05:03
This kind of sensory mix up is involuntary, and it’s experienced without forethought in
05:08
a durable and consistent way.
05:10
Like, the number seven is always going to taste like coffee, and it’s never going to
05:14
switch to tomato juice.
05:15
And we’re still not sure what causes this phenomenon.
05:18
One idea suggests that the rogue development of new neural connections may override normal
05:22
boundaries that typically separate the senses.
05:25
Another theory suggests that all babies are born with synesthesia and experience mixed
05:29
sense until the brain matures and creates separate sense channels, unless they don’t,
05:33
in which case you grow up to be a synesthete.
05:35
Yet another theory links the condition to wonky neurochemistry, in which the neurotransmitters
05:40
associated with one function turn up way over in a different part of the brain.
05:44
Just another example of how the mind is still extremely mysterious.
05:48
So, back to the comparatively boring topic of smells that only smell… unlike our wave
05:53
detecting senses of sight and hearing, out taste and smell are chemical senses.
05:57
We differentiate the smells of spring lilacs, grilled cheese, and gasoline when airborne
06:02
molecules travel up the nose and reach the five to ten million receptor cells at the
06:07
top of each nasal cavity; and yes, that means when you smell poop, there’s poop particles
06:11
in your nose.
06:12
These receptors send information to the brain’s olfactory bulb, then zips it on to the primary
06:16
smell cortex and parts of the limbic system responsible for emotion and memory.
06:21
Unlike our five different taste receptors or two types of retinal receptors, we don’t
06:25
have specifically differentiated smell receptors, rather, odour receptors come together in different
06:30
combinations.
06:31
So, just like pressing different keys on your keyboard can allow you to form tons of different
06:34
words, so too can these distinct combinations of activated smell receptors communicate some
06:38
ten thousand unique smells.
06:40
But, how we feel about a smell, and our perception of it, is often tangled up in our experiences
06:45
with that scent.
06:46
If our beloved grandma baked gingerbread every time we visited, those memories may make you
06:50
partial to the smell of gingerbread.
06:52
Even if we can’t immediately name the odor, our brains are amazing at storing and recognizing
06:57
old scents by their associations.
06:59
Which is why you may suddenly feel happy when you walk into a bakery, even before you realize
07:03
you’re thinking of your grandma.
07:04
The emotional power of smell partly has to with how our sense circuitry connects to the
07:08
brain’s limbic system, right next to our emotional registry, the amygdala, and our memory keeper,
07:14
the hippocampus.
07:15
That’s why scents can be so intimately tied with our feelings and memories.
07:18
And how a whiff of Nag Champa can immediately transport to back to eating chips in your
07:22
freshman dorm room.
07:23
Smelling, hearing, tasting, seeing: all fantastic, but if there’s one thing that popular music
07:27
taught us, besides a bunch of really terrible relationship advice, it’s that when it comes
07:31
to our senses, we’re all about touching.
07:33
We’ve got songs about magic touches and golden touches, invisible and human touches.
07:38
Songs about touching ourselves, touching me, touching you, and even what you can’t touch.
07:42
Touch is extremely important, especially during early development.
07:45
Baby monkeys that are allowed to see, hear and smell, but not touch their mamas become
07:49
extremely distraught.
07:51
That’s just a mean experiment.
07:52
Premature human babies gain weight faster if they’re held and massaged, and some studies
07:56
indicated that children that didn’t receive enough physical attention as infants are at
07:59
higher risk for emotional, behavioral, and social problems as they grow.
08:03
Your sense of touch is actually a combination of four distinct skin sensations: pressure,
08:07
warmth, cold, and pain.
08:09
If you touch various spots of your skin with something soft like this anglerfish, you’ll
08:13
feel that you sense different amounts of softness on different parts of your body… just put
08:19
that up there…
08:20
The same goes for a warm mug, or an ice cube, or a needle point.
08:23
You’ll sense that some spots are more or less sensitive to each of the four distinct sensations.
08:28
Other skin sensations, like tickles, itches, and the experience of wetness, are just variations
08:33
on those four different sensations.
08:34
Ultimately, your sense of touch joins forces with sensors in your bones, joints, and tendons
08:39
to provide your personal kinesthesis: the way that body senses its own movement and
08:44
positioning.
08:45
You use your kinesthetic sense whenever you walk, dance, swim, or hula hoop.
08:48
It’s what the cops are testing drunk people for when they ask them to touch their noses
08:51
with their eyes closed.
08:52
This sense allows you to detect changes in the position of your body without relying
08:56
on other senses, which is why you can still cha-cha, backstroke, and hula hoop with your
09:01
eyes closed and your ears plugged.
09:02
The partner sense to your kinesthesis is your vestibular sense, which monitors your head’s
09:06
position and your balance.
09:08
This sense of equilibrium is ruled by the pretzel-shaped, semicircular canals and the
09:12
fluid-filled vestibular sacs that connect those canals to the cochlea in your inner
09:16
ear.
09:17
So, if you spin around a bunch and suddenly stop, it’ll take a minute for that inner ear
09:20
fluid to return to normal, which is what makes you feel dizzy.
09:24
That moving fluid is actually fooling your brain into thinking your body is still spinning.
09:28
It’s a good example of how even our normal functioning senses can fool us.
09:32
Understanding exactly how we get fooled helps us understand how our sensual perception system
09:36
works, which is exactly what we’re going to be talking about next time.
09:38
For now, hopefully you realized that your homunculus is actually kinda beautiful, in
09:43
its own way, because you learned how your sense of hearing, taste, smell, and touch
09:47
work.
09:48
And thanks for watching, especially to all our Subbable Subscribers, who make this whole
09:51
channel possible.
09:52
If you’d like to sponsor an episode of Crash Course: Psychology, get a copy of one of our
09:55
Rorschach prints, and even be animated into an upcoming episode, just go to subbable.com/crashcourse.
10:00
This episode was written by Kathleen Yale, edited by Blake de Pastino and myself, and
10:05
our consultant in Dr. Ranjit Bhagwat.
10:07
Our director and editor is Nicholas Jenkins.
10:09
Michael Aranda is our sound designer, and our graphics team is Thought Café.
—
This post was previously published on YouTube.
—
Photo credit: Screenshot from video.
Leave a Reply
.