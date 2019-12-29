Homunculus: Crash Course Psychology #6

—

HOMUNCULUS! It’s a big and weird word that you may or may not have heard before, but do you know what it means? In this episode of Crash Course Psychology, Hank gives us a deeper understanding of this weird model of human sensation.

Transcript Provided by YouTube:

00:00

Homunculus!

00:01

If you’ve heard that word, it probably wasn’t in the context of psychology.

00:04

A monster in Dungeons and Dragons, a song by They Might Be Giants, the bad guys in Fullmetal

00:08

Alchemist, a novel by James Blaylock.

00:10

It’s Latin for ‘little man’ and in psychology, it refers to a kind of sensory map of the

00:16

human body, a depiction of what we’d look like if each of our parts grew in proportion

00:19

to how much we sense with them.

00:21

Witness!

00:22

Look at this dude.

00:23

His ham hands could rip off a car door.

00:25

I mean, if he could lift them, which he couldn’t.

00:27

Is this what we’re supposed to look like on the inside?

00:30

This freaky thing illustrates the weighted significance of our sensory receptors.

00:34

His disproportional hands are monstrous, for example, because we primarily touch the world

00:38

with our hands, not our elbows, so our hands are extremely sensitive.

00:43

His mouth, meanwhile, is huge because we also have a ton of sensory receptors in our tongues

00:48

and lips.

00:49

It’s what we use for tasting food and for sucking face.

00:51

As we continue our exploration of how we both sense and perceive the world, the Homunculus,

00:55

while kind of freaky, is actually a pretty attractive model for understanding how our

00:59

bodies interact with the environment.

01:01

How we smell it with our outsized nose, taste it with our ridiculous Mick Jagger lips, and

01:05

touch it with our enormous Donkey Kong hands.

01:08

So join me, as we get to know the hideous little creature within you.

01:17

[Intro]

01:22

Last week we talked about the difference between sensation and perception: how sensation is

01:26

the process by which our senses and brain receive information from the outer world,

01:30

while perception is how we organize and interpret that information and give it meaning.

01:34

Like, right now, my sense of hearing is letting me detect sounds, while my brain is processing

01:39

and interpreting them, allowing me to identify and perceive the individual sounds and determine

01:44

if they’re coming from the radio, or outside or right behind me.

01:48

Sound moves in waves that vibrate through a medium, like air.

01:52

And although they function differently that waves of electromagnetic radiation, including

01:55

what we think of as light, sound waves also can vary in shape.

01:59

Short waves have a high frequency and a high pitch, like a plucky violin.

02:03

Long waves have a low frequency and pitch, like a mournful cello.

02:07

Wave height, or amplitude, determine a sound’s loudness, which we typically measure in decibels.

02:12

And just as light waves become electrical impulses that we register with our sight,

02:15

so too do our ears turn vibrating air into signals that our brains can decipher.

02:20

While the human ear might not be as elegant as the jackrabbit’s, or as wild as the long-eared

02:25

bat’s, it’s actually a pretty incredible organ.

02:27

Or, organs, since we have two of them, which helps give us directional stereophonic hearing.

02:32

That’s the 3D type of hearing we couldn’t experience if we had just one big, freaky

02:36

ear in the middle of our foreheads.

02:37

Your outer ear, the part that you can see and pierce and tug on, collects sound waves

02:42

and funnels through the ear canal and into the middle ear, where they cause your eardrum

02:46

to vibrate.

02:47

From there, sound vibrations are amplified by the so-called ‘ossicle bones’, which also

02:51

happen to be the most awesomely named bones in your body: the stirrup, the hammer and

02:56

the anvil.

02:57

From here, those physical vibrations travel to the inner ear, where they bump into the

03:00

snail-shaped cochlea, and its surrounding fluids get jostled around, causing some of

03:05

your 16,000 tiny cochlear hair cells to bend.

03:08

This motion triggers neighbouring nerve cells that convert that physical energy into electrical

03:12

impulses zipping up the auditory nerve into the auditory cortex, where the brain is like

03:16

‘Oh, songbirds!’, or ‘Elvis!’, or ‘Vengeance!’, or whatever.

03:21

And you know what goes great with a little bit of rockabilly, or revenge?

03:24

A nice meal.

03:25

One of the greatest joys in life is enjoying flavors; whether you prefer casserole or caviar,

03:30

we all get our tasting done in the same way, starting with our taste buds.

03:34

Each of our thousands of taste buds contains a sort of pocket-like pore that contains fifty

03:38

to a hundred hair-like taste receptor cells that read food molecules and report back to

03:43

the brain.

03:44

“That chip is salty, that lemon is sour.”

03:46

Now, everybody used to think that our tongues just detected four distinct tastes: sweet,

03:50

salty, sour and bitter.

03:52

And you’ve probably seen the version of this bogus taste map, which incorrectly assigns

03:56

certain tastes to certain parts of your tongue.

03:58

But we now recognize a fifth flavour: the savoury, meaty, MSG-y taste, for which there

04:04

is no English word, it’s known as ‘umami’.

04:07

But taste is nothing without smell.

04:09

Plug your nose, and a bite of cold bacon is just a mouthful of salt.

04:12

This is a prime example of sensory interaction; the principle that one sense can influence

04:17

another.

04:18

I’ll get back to smell in just a bit, but I want to take a moment to talk about what

04:21

happens when those sensory interactions get messy.

04:24

Let us take a little questionnaire, shall we?

04:26

Do certain words trigger a strong, specific taste in your mouth?

04:29

Like, does the word ‘kitten’ taste like candy canes?

04:32

Has hearing a sound ever made you see a color?

04:36

Like does Prince’s voice singing Purple Rain actually cause the colour purple to flash

04:40

before your eyes?

04:41

Do you ever feel like you’re being touched when you smell something?

04:44

Like does the smell of lilies give you the sensation of touching a cold, metal surface?

04:48

Most of you said no to all of those questions, but at least one of you out there answered

04:54

yes.

04:55

And more likely than not, that person has synesthesia, a rare and fascinating neurological

05:00

condition where two or more senses get wrapped together.

05:03

This kind of sensory mix up is involuntary, and it’s experienced without forethought in

05:08

a durable and consistent way.

05:10

Like, the number seven is always going to taste like coffee, and it’s never going to

05:14

switch to tomato juice.

05:15

And we’re still not sure what causes this phenomenon.

05:18

One idea suggests that the rogue development of new neural connections may override normal

05:22

boundaries that typically separate the senses.

05:25

Another theory suggests that all babies are born with synesthesia and experience mixed

05:29

sense until the brain matures and creates separate sense channels, unless they don’t,

05:33

in which case you grow up to be a synesthete.

05:35

Yet another theory links the condition to wonky neurochemistry, in which the neurotransmitters

05:40

associated with one function turn up way over in a different part of the brain.

05:44

Just another example of how the mind is still extremely mysterious.

05:48

So, back to the comparatively boring topic of smells that only smell… unlike our wave

05:53

detecting senses of sight and hearing, out taste and smell are chemical senses.

05:57

We differentiate the smells of spring lilacs, grilled cheese, and gasoline when airborne

06:02

molecules travel up the nose and reach the five to ten million receptor cells at the

06:07

top of each nasal cavity; and yes, that means when you smell poop, there’s poop particles

06:11

in your nose.

06:12

These receptors send information to the brain’s olfactory bulb, then zips it on to the primary

06:16

smell cortex and parts of the limbic system responsible for emotion and memory.

06:21

Unlike our five different taste receptors or two types of retinal receptors, we don’t

06:25

have specifically differentiated smell receptors, rather, odour receptors come together in different

06:30

combinations.

06:31

So, just like pressing different keys on your keyboard can allow you to form tons of different

06:34

words, so too can these distinct combinations of activated smell receptors communicate some

06:38

ten thousand unique smells.

06:40

But, how we feel about a smell, and our perception of it, is often tangled up in our experiences

06:45

with that scent.

06:46

If our beloved grandma baked gingerbread every time we visited, those memories may make you

06:50

partial to the smell of gingerbread.

06:52

Even if we can’t immediately name the odor, our brains are amazing at storing and recognizing

06:57

old scents by their associations.

06:59

Which is why you may suddenly feel happy when you walk into a bakery, even before you realize

07:03

you’re thinking of your grandma.

07:04

The emotional power of smell partly has to with how our sense circuitry connects to the

07:08

brain’s limbic system, right next to our emotional registry, the amygdala, and our memory keeper,

07:14

the hippocampus.

07:15

That’s why scents can be so intimately tied with our feelings and memories.

07:18

And how a whiff of Nag Champa can immediately transport to back to eating chips in your

07:22

freshman dorm room.

07:23

Smelling, hearing, tasting, seeing: all fantastic, but if there’s one thing that popular music

07:27

taught us, besides a bunch of really terrible relationship advice, it’s that when it comes

07:31

to our senses, we’re all about touching.

07:33

We’ve got songs about magic touches and golden touches, invisible and human touches.

07:38

Songs about touching ourselves, touching me, touching you, and even what you can’t touch.

07:42

Touch is extremely important, especially during early development.

07:45

Baby monkeys that are allowed to see, hear and smell, but not touch their mamas become

07:49

extremely distraught.

07:51

That’s just a mean experiment.

07:52

Premature human babies gain weight faster if they’re held and massaged, and some studies

07:56

indicated that children that didn’t receive enough physical attention as infants are at

07:59

higher risk for emotional, behavioral, and social problems as they grow.

08:03

Your sense of touch is actually a combination of four distinct skin sensations: pressure,

08:07

warmth, cold, and pain.

08:09

If you touch various spots of your skin with something soft like this anglerfish, you’ll

08:13

feel that you sense different amounts of softness on different parts of your body… just put

08:19

that up there…

08:20

The same goes for a warm mug, or an ice cube, or a needle point.

08:23

You’ll sense that some spots are more or less sensitive to each of the four distinct sensations.

08:28

Other skin sensations, like tickles, itches, and the experience of wetness, are just variations

08:33

on those four different sensations.

08:34

Ultimately, your sense of touch joins forces with sensors in your bones, joints, and tendons

08:39

to provide your personal kinesthesis: the way that body senses its own movement and

08:44

positioning.

08:45

You use your kinesthetic sense whenever you walk, dance, swim, or hula hoop.

08:48

It’s what the cops are testing drunk people for when they ask them to touch their noses

08:51

with their eyes closed.

08:52

This sense allows you to detect changes in the position of your body without relying

08:56

on other senses, which is why you can still cha-cha, backstroke, and hula hoop with your

09:01

eyes closed and your ears plugged.

09:02

The partner sense to your kinesthesis is your vestibular sense, which monitors your head’s

09:06

position and your balance.

09:08

This sense of equilibrium is ruled by the pretzel-shaped, semicircular canals and the

09:12

fluid-filled vestibular sacs that connect those canals to the cochlea in your inner

09:16

ear.

09:17

So, if you spin around a bunch and suddenly stop, it’ll take a minute for that inner ear

09:20

fluid to return to normal, which is what makes you feel dizzy.

09:24

That moving fluid is actually fooling your brain into thinking your body is still spinning.

09:28

It’s a good example of how even our normal functioning senses can fool us.

09:32

Understanding exactly how we get fooled helps us understand how our sensual perception system

09:36

works, which is exactly what we’re going to be talking about next time.

09:38

For now, hopefully you realized that your homunculus is actually kinda beautiful, in

09:43

its own way, because you learned how your sense of hearing, taste, smell, and touch

09:47

work.

09:48

And thanks for watching, especially to all our Subbable Subscribers, who make this whole

09:51

channel possible.

09:52

If you’d like to sponsor an episode of Crash Course: Psychology, get a copy of one of our

09:55

Rorschach prints, and even be animated into an upcoming episode, just go to subbable.com/crashcourse.

10:00

This episode was written by Kathleen Yale, edited by Blake de Pastino and myself, and

10:05

our consultant in Dr. Ranjit Bhagwat.

10:07

Our director and editor is Nicholas Jenkins.

10:09

Michael Aranda is our sound designer, and our graphics team is Thought Café.

