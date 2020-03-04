Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / Learning / Julius Caesar: A Roman Colossus

Julius Caesar: A Roman Colossus

by Leave a Comment


Transcript Provided by YouTube:

 

00:00
2,000 years after his assassination he
00:02
is still revered as one of the greatest
00:04
rulers in all of history yet his story
00:07
reverberates as a tale of the dangers of
00:11
power unbounded his military genius and
00:13
political skill saw him rise to the
00:15
position of dictator for life but it all
00:18
came to a bloody end on the Ides of
00:21
March in this week’s by graphics we
00:23
discover the man who was Caesar
00:27
[Music]
00:37
Gaius Julius Caesar was born on either
00:39
the 12th or 13th of July in the year 100
00:42
BCE his was a patrician family which
00:45
historically had political sway but was
00:47
not influential at the time of Caesars
00:50
birth his father Gaius was a praetor or
00:53
an elected magistrate and was the
00:55
governor of the province of Asia while
00:57
his mother
00:58
Aurelia belonged to a family of some
01:00
prominence Caesars aunts Julia was the
01:02
wife of Gaius Marius who was the leader
01:05
of the popular faction political
01:07
movement we don’t know very much about
01:09
Caesars childhood but his education
01:11
included the study of the Greek language
01:12
and he read the works of Greek
01:14
historians in his early teens he began
01:17
attending lectures on philosophy and
01:19
rhetoric showing a keen interest in
01:21
developing his skills as a public
01:23
speaker at the time this was something
01:24
of a prized ability in Rome the Roman
01:27
Forum was the center of intellectual
01:30
discussion and debate in Rome during
01:32
Caesars youth it was there that
01:34
political ideas were argued out where
01:36
questions were discussed and elections
01:39
held any man who had ambition has a
01:41
master the skill of holding the
01:43
attention of their audience and Julius
01:46
Caesar he was showing himself to be a
01:48
young man of quite some ambition tragedy
01:51
struck for Caesar household though in 85
01:53
C II when Gaius senior died suddenly the
01:57
16 year old Julius was now the head of
01:59
the family he inherited this leadership
02:01
at the very time that civil war was
02:03
breaking out between the popular faction
02:06
led by his uncle Gaius Marius and his
02:08
political rival Lucius Cornelius sulla
02:11
after a bitter and bloody struggle sulla
02:14
gains the ascendancy gasps he was exiled
02:17
to Africa and he died shortly thereafter
02:25
with sulla now in power those who had
02:28
ties to Gaius Marius were put under
02:30
pressure having married the daughter of
02:32
a prominent member of the popular
02:33
faction Cornelia the teen Caesar he
02:36
became a bit of a target suna ordered
02:38
that he break off the marriage and
02:40
distance himself from Gaius Marius
02:42
Caesar refused and was prescribed by
02:46
sulla meaning that he was marked to be
02:48
executed the eighteen-year-old Caesar
02:50
was now forced into hiding
02:52
it was only the influence of his
02:53
mother’s family that led to sulla
02:55
lifting this death sentence still Caesar
02:57
was understandably wary of sulla he
02:59
decided that it would be safer for him
03:01
to be away from Rome while sulla ruled
03:03
the city Caesar now set his sights on a
03:06
military career initially he served
03:08
under Marcus minimus thermos he proved
03:10
to be a natural soldier serving with
03:12
distinction in the provinces of Asia and
03:14
Silesia in 79 BCE he was awarded the oak
03:18
leaves of the civic crown for saving the
03:20
life of a citizen in the heat of battle
03:22
caesar’s rising military stature led to
03:25
him being chosen as an emissary to the
03:27
king of Bithynia nicodemus in order to
03:30
exact a promise for a fleet of ships he
03:32
was successful in his mission however
03:34
rumors spread that he had only managed
03:36
to persuade the king by agreeing to
03:38
superfamily
03:44
in 78 BCE sulla died opening the way for
03:48
Caesar to return to Rome having left the
03:50
army he began a career as a legal
03:53
advocate with his inheritance having
03:54
been confiscated during the reign of
03:56
sulla he and his wife lived a modest
03:58
lifestyle in the lower class
04:00
neighborhoods of Saburo through his
04:02
legal representations season began to
04:04
develop a reputation as a powerful and
04:06
passionate public speaker in 75 BCE
04:09
while on his way to advance his studies
04:11
in Greece Caesar was kidnapped by
04:13
Sicilian pirates and held for ransom
04:16
it is reputed that when the Pirates told
04:18
him they had demanded twenty talents for
04:19
his release he was insulted and insisted
04:22
that they increase it to fifty talents
04:24
he was treated well by the Pirates and
04:26
had a relaxed time with them however
04:27
before the ransom was paid and he was
04:29
released he vowed to them that he would
04:31
hunt them down and have them crucified
04:33
he was good to his word raising a group
04:35
of volunteers and overpowering his
04:37
former captors prior to their execution
04:39
he had the Pirates throat scarce as a
04:41
show of leniency for their having
04:43
treated him well shortly after his
04:45
pirate escapades Caesar was recalled in
04:48
the military service he was sent to the
04:49
province of Asia and tasked with raising
04:51
a volunteer force to put down a
04:53
rebellion upon successful completion of
04:55
this mission he returned to Rome and was
04:57
duly appointed as a military Tribune it
04:59
was the first step of his political
05:02
career
05:04
[Music]
05:08
Cesar was not shy about espousing his
05:10
support for the popular faction which
05:12
had been put down by sulla years before
05:15
he took on the prominent case of a
05:17
reigning the governor of Macedonia dalla
05:19
Bella who had been closely associated
05:21
with sulla when the trial came Caesar
05:23
appeared at the forum the force and
05:25
vigor with which he rated his arguments
05:27
won him great public support in opposing
05:29
Dolabella Caesar was positioning himself
05:31
as the people’s champion he was
05:33
increasingly being seen as the natural
05:35
inheritor of Marius in order to head up
05:38
the popular faction with sulla
05:40
supporters still in the ascendancy
05:42
however Dolabella was acquitted but the
05:44
case had made Julius Caesar one of the
05:45
most conspicuous men in all of Rome
05:48
Caesar loved the prominence that he was
05:50
receiving he began to take on the
05:52
character of the leader of the popular
05:53
party he spoke fluently in the forum
05:56
both before popular assemblies and in
05:58
the Courts of Justice in his legal role
06:00
he came to specialized in defending
06:02
those who were accused of political
06:04
crimes through his energy and boldness
06:06
not to mention these strength of logic
06:08
and reasoning that he demonstrated he
06:10
became the rising champion of the people
06:12
when Caesar’s aunts the wife of Marius
06:14
Julia died he arranged to hold a
06:17
prominent funeral for her since the time
06:19
of the suppression of her husband’s and
06:21
the party heads jr. had lived in
06:23
obscurity in fact any who associated
06:25
with her were putting their lives in
06:27
danger yet the fearless Caesar delivers
06:29
a flattering funeral oration from the
06:31
rostrum of the forum he went as far as
06:34
condemning the ouster of his uncle and
06:36
producing images of Marius for the crowd
06:38
to see at this certain patrician
06:40
partisans in the audience they began to
06:42
object but they were shouted down by the
06:45
crowd before long Caesar was delivering
06:47
another funeral oration this time it was
06:49
his own wife Cornelia who had died in
06:52
delivering the oration
06:53
he made the point of praising her family
06:55
had been prominent members of the
06:57
popular family in both funeral orations
06:59
he emphasized the ancient nobility of
07:01
his family claiming descent from the
07:03
first King on his mother’s side and from
07:04
the gods on his father’s side following
07:07
the funeral for his wife Caesar was
07:09
appointed as a crest on a possession
07:11
which involved performing financial
07:13
auditing duties he travelled to Spain
07:14
where he served as crater ship in 69
07:17
vce it is said that while in Spain he
07:19
came across a statue of Alexander the
07:21
Great which caused him to reflect on his
07:23
life’s accomplishments to date
07:25
he was now 32 the same age at which
07:27
Alexander had managed to achieve world
07:29
dominance in comparison he had achieved
07:31
nothing of significance he resolved to
07:34
change that situation
07:42
upon returning to Rome Caesars
07:44
prominence and popularity saw him being
07:46
elected to a succession of public
07:48
offices then in 67 BCE he was appointed
07:50
to the Senate in that same year he
07:52
married the granddaughter of sulla
07:54
pompeya the marriage only lasted six
07:56
years with Caesar divorcing her when she
07:58
became caught up in a damaging political
08:00
scandal in 67 BCE
08:02
Caesar was appointed as a formal
08:04
magistrate around this time he began to
08:06
engage in the popular custom of
08:08
cementing public favor by staging a
08:11
lavish entertainment spectacles these
08:13
included games with wild beasts and
08:15
gladiators being brought in from all
08:17
over the realm these extravagant
08:19
displays served their purpose of making
08:21
Caesar extremely popular with the masses
08:23
but they also put a huge strain on his
08:26
finances in fact they plunged him into
08:28
debt the only way that he could possibly
08:30
extricate himself from his financial
08:32
woes was by rising to a position of
08:35
ultimate power in 63 BCE Caesar set his
08:38
sights on the position of Pontifex
08:41
Maximus or chief priests he spent even
08:43
more borrowed money on popular support
08:45
and despite being opposed by two
08:47
powerful senators he won the position
08:49
handily the following year he was
08:50
appointed as pro praetor norpro
08:52
magistrate in an area of southern Spain
08:54
before he could take up the position
08:56
however he was required to settle his
08:59
outstanding debts for this he turns to
09:01
one of the city’s richest men Marcus
09:03
Licinius Crassus Crassus agreed to help
09:06
Caesar financially on the basis that he
09:08
would in turn provide political
09:09
influence in Crassus favor
09:11
Caesar now traveled to Spain where he
09:14
proved to be a successful administrator
09:16
he achieved both military and financial
09:18
success returning to Rome with enough
09:20
money to pay off all of his debts Caesar
09:23
he was now in a position to set his
09:25
sights on the highest political office
09:27
in Rome the office of consul when the
09:29
Romans had gotten rid of their line of
09:30
Kings they had vested supreme magistracy
09:33
in the hands of two consuls these men
09:36
were chosen each year in a general
09:38
election
09:40
[Music]
09:44
if it was left to the people Caesar
09:46
would have had no problem gaining the
09:48
needed votes such whilst his popularity
09:50
among them however there were a number
09:52
of influential political rivals who
09:54
opposed him at the time there was a
09:56
bitter rivalry unfolding between two men
09:58
of great influence Pompey and Crassus
10:01
Bombay was a great military leader while
10:03
Crassus held influence due to his wealth
10:05
Caesar conceived of the plan to unite
10:07
them and they get both of them to back
10:09
in for consul he succeeded brilliantly
10:11
in his plan managing to create a
10:12
triumvirate of the three most
10:14
influential politicians in Rome each of
10:17
whom was bound to advance the political
10:19
elevation of the others in order to
10:21
secure his alliance with Pompey Caesar
10:23
arranged for his only daughter Julia to
10:25
enter into a marriage Lance with Pompey
10:27
with the support of Crassus and Pompey
10:29
behind him Caesar set about securing his
10:31
appointment to the Consul its political
10:33
opponents knew that they would be unable
10:35
to prevent public support from securing
10:37
the consulship for Caesar
10:38
so they set their sights on preventing
10:40
Caesars preferred co-consul a man named
10:42
Lucy us from achieving office they put
10:45
forward Bibble us who was a political
10:47
opponent to Caesar for the position
10:49
Caesar and Bibble us were elected Co
10:51
consoles for the year 59 BCE
10:53
however Caesar immediately proceeded to
10:55
ignore his colleague assuming full power
10:57
and carrying out measures unilaterally
10:59
that were geared to ingratiate himself
11:01
with the people
11:02
Caesar was opposed by leading members of
11:05
the Senate one of his firmest opponents
11:07
was Cato a fervent patriot who was
11:09
incensed at Caesars unilateral decision
11:12
making at one point Caesar ordered that
11:14
Cato be taken into custody and thrown in
11:16
prison as he was being escorted out by
11:18
guards another influential senator rose
11:20
to accompany him when Caesar asked where
11:22
he was going he replied that he would
11:24
rather be in prison with Cato than in
11:26
the Senate with Caesar Caesars control
11:28
of the consulship was so complete that
11:30
his supposed co-counsel gave up entirely
11:32
retiring to his house and leaving Caesar
11:35
free reign
11:38
[Music]
11:41
Cesar followed his IRA’s consult by
11:44
Rhian barking upon his military career
11:46
by achieving great military conquest he
11:48
would ensure that his star rose even
11:50
higher his powerful political allies
11:52
helped Cesar to secure Pro consulship
11:54
over three provinces for an
11:56
unprecedented five yea governorship he
11:59
became governor of Illyricum in the
12:01
Balkans Cisalpine Gaul in northern Italy
12:03
and transyl Pinkel in southern France
12:06
Cesar’s first opportunity for conquest
12:08
came when southeastern ghoul was invaded
12:10
by a tribe known as the Helvetii
12:13
Caesar moved against them with six
12:15
legions and crushed them during a fierce
12:17
five-hour battle he then turned his
12:20
attention to the Germanic tribes
12:21
despite the formidable reputation of
12:23
these warriors the Roman legions managed
12:25
to defeat them at the Battle of Oscar’s
12:28
by 57 BCE Caesar had built his army to
12:31
eight legions numbering some 40,000 men
12:34
he now set out to subjugate the Belgae
12:36
tribes decimating each one individually
12:38
before they could unite against him the
12:40
final victory came at the Battle of
12:42
service by which time Caesar had
12:43
completely conquered the Gauls with his
12:45
power now unquestioned within his own
12:47
territory Caesar now began looking
12:49
beyond known borders he set his sights
12:51
on Germania and Britannia in 55 BCE he
12:55
built a bridge across the Rhine in a
12:56
record ten days having it dismantled
12:59
when he recast after spending 18 days
13:01
probing the countryside a similar
13:03
scouting mission was made into Britannia
13:05
later that same year in 54 BCE he
13:08
returns with a full five legions with
13:09
the objective of establishing a
13:11
permanent Roman base that the Britons
13:13
though they had other ideas and they
13:14
continually harassed the Romans with a
13:16
hit-and-run attack strategy still the
13:18
determination of their leader and the
13:20
discipline of their rank and file
13:21
enabled the Romans to systematically
13:23
hunt down the local resistance and the
13:26
Britons suit for peace Caesar negotiated
13:29
an annual tribute took a swath of
13:30
hostages and then left never to set foot
13:32
on British soil again in 53 BCE a
13:36
Gaulish revolts was quickly put down but
13:38
a year later a more determined and
13:40
better organised revolt occurred under
13:42
the leadership of vercingetorix a
13:44
powerful warrior who is determined to
13:46
kick the Romans out of Gaul these
13:48
set out to crush the revolt with a full
13:51
complement of 10 legions after suffering
13:53
a number of losses Vercingetorix
13:55
switched to a scorched earth policy at
13:57
gergovia the Romans suffered their first
13:59
to feed that revenge came swiftly at the
14:01
Battle of Alesia the revolt was crushed
14:03
and Vercingetorix was taken alive and
14:05
transported to Rome where it was paraded
14:06
in a cage like a wild animal
14:08
then in 47 BC Caesar embarked on a
14:11
voyage to Turkey in order to take care
14:12
of pharmacies ii who had been extending
14:15
his power by overpowering a number of
14:17
neighboring roman states with just three
14:20
legions caesar went directly to the town
14:22
of Xena to face pharmacys the Romans
14:24
took up a strong position on the hilltop
14:26
the Turkish revolt was put down in quick
14:27
order giving rise to Caesars most famous
14:29
quote veni vidi vici
14:31
I came I saw I conquered over the next
14:34
two years Caesar put down rebellions in
14:36
North Africa and hispania
14:38
[Music]
14:43
during his years in military campaigns
14:46
Cesar sought to continue influencing
14:48
Roman politics through his supporters in
14:50
56 BCE he met with his old allies
14:53
Crassus and Pompey in order to renew
14:55
their triumvirate alliance over the next
14:57
few years however the Alliance it broke
14:59
down in 53 BCE
15:00
Crassus was killed in battle meanwhile
15:02
Pompey was distancing himself from
15:04
Caesar about this time Julia died during
15:06
childbirth further fragmenting the
15:08
relationship between the two men when
15:10
rioting erupted in Rome in 52 BCE Pompey
15:13
was appointed to the console without
15:15
colleague he quickly aligned himself
15:17
with the optimum faction of aristocrats
15:19
who were opposed to Caesar the following
15:21
year with Caesars military conquests
15:22
having been completed the Optimates want
15:24
him that if he returned to Rome he would
15:26
be immediately arrested for excesses of
15:29
office during his years as consul within
15:31
the city there had developed popular
15:32
factions in support of both Pompey and
15:34
Caesar the latter’s followers attempted
15:37
to have him through the Consul in
15:39
absentia but the opposition demanded
15:41
that he first returned to face the music
15:43
and give up the command of his army
15:45
Caesar balked at these demands he knew
15:48
now that there was only one recourse he
15:51
had to march on Rome and claim what he
15:53
rightfully saw as his On January the
15:55
10th 49 BCE he marshaled a single Legion
15:58
across the Rubicon River which marked
16:00
the border of his province this was an
16:02
immediate act of civil war yet there was
16:05
to be no battle but pay with most of his
16:07
forces deployed in Spain fled to the
16:09
south this enabled Caesar to march on
16:12
Rome unhindered there he had himself
16:14
declared dictator with his top General
16:16
Mark Antony as second-in-command in
16:18
short order he was elected to the
16:20
consulship at which time he resigned his
16:23
dictatorship Caesar now set out in
16:25
pursuit of Pompey leaving Mark Antony in
16:27
control of Rome by now Pompey had
16:29
established himself in Greece and was
16:31
building a force to challenge Caesar in
16:33
48 BCE the two armies met on the plains
16:36
of Pharsalus with Pompey’s forces
16:38
outnumbering those of Caesar two-to-one
16:40
however Caesar won by employing superior
16:42
tactics but they though he managed to
16:45
escape to Egypt
16:47
[Music]
16:52
Cesar pursued Pompeii to Alexandria
16:54
there he was supposed to be handed the
16:56
head of his adversary who had betrayed
16:58
the Egyptians and paid the ultimate
16:59
price
17:00
just prior to sees his arrival in
17:02
Alexandria the joint ruler 21 year old
17:04
Cleopatra had been driven from the city
17:06
she had herself smuggled into Caesars
17:08
presence inside a rolled-up rug she
17:10
besieged him for assistance in regaining
17:12
the throne the Roman leader saw
17:14
Cleopatra as a useful future Ally and
17:17
agreed to support her a prolonged
17:18
Egyptian siege of Alexandria followed
17:21
Caesar ordered the Egyptian fleet to be
17:23
burned and managed to hold off a force
17:24
of around 20,000 for several months he
17:27
sent to Rome for reinforcements and when
17:29
they turns up he marched out to join
17:31
them in the ensuing battle the Egyptians
17:33
were defeated Cleopatra was installed as
17:35
Pharaoh and after spending a further two
17:37
months in drawing her company Caesar
17:39
began the return journey to Rome on his
17:42
way back he even put down a rebellion in
17:44
Asia Minor during his absence things and
17:46
knock-on well in Rome largely due to
17:48
mark Antony’s mismanagement employing
17:50
great diplomatic skills Caesar managed
17:52
to overcome a potential Navy mutiny and
17:55
put down a rebellion by the Optimates
18:00
[Music]
18:03
Cesar was now appointed dictator for ten
18:06
years at the height of his powers and
18:07
enjoying unprecedented public support he
18:10
ruled autocratically this caused great
18:12
bitterness among the senators who
18:14
ignored primary among the dissenters
18:16
were the two sons of Pompeii sexist and
18:19
næss
18:19
these two headed to Spain and fermented
18:21
a revolt that Caesar was forced to
18:23
travel to Spain to personally put down
18:25
the rebellion in February 44 BC Caesar
18:28
was appointed dictator peteus during the
18:31
ceremony he refused to wear the diadem
18:33
that Mark Antony handed to him stating
18:35
that Jupiter was the only rightful king
18:37
of the Romans he then prepared to lead a
18:39
military campaign against the Parthians
18:41
brought her to his planned departure
18:43
from Rome Caesar attended a final
18:45
meeting of the Senate it was on the 15th
18:47
of March 44 BCE unknown to seize a 60 of
18:50
his most bitter rivals in the Senate had
18:52
come to the meeting with daggers
18:54
concealed under their togas Caesar
18:56
entered the chamber and proceeded to
18:58
make his way to his golden chair at the
19:00
designated signal senators from all
19:02
directions left upon him as the first
19:04
dagger blow came down upon him Caesar
19:06
was heard to cry out why this violence
19:08
two of his supporters tried to come to
19:10
his aid but they were blocked by the
19:12
conspirators within minutes it been
19:15
stabbed 23 times his final act was to
19:17
cover his face with his toga so that
19:19
none would see his death expression
19:21
Caesar died at the feet of a statue of
19:24
Pompey the conspirators wanted to throw
19:26
his body into the Tiber River that they
19:28
were stopped by Mark Antony the
19:30
announcement that Caesar was dead was
19:32
met with rioting by the people and the
19:34
conspirators were forced to flee the
19:35
city
19:36
Caesars body was cremated with the
19:37
temple of Caesar being built on the
19:39
cremation site from that point on the
19:41
legend of the martyred Caesar would be
19:43
passed down through the centuries so I
19:46
really hope you enjoyed their video if
19:47
you did don’t forget to subscribe to
19:49
this channel for brand new biographies
19:50
every Monday and every Thursday also
19:53
I’ve got another channel it’s called
19:54
today I found out it’s sort of like
19:56
biographic but way more broad on that
19:58
channel we get deep into all of the
20:00
details and all sorts of interesting
20:02
stuff check it out through the link on
20:04
the screen now but if you’re looking for
20:06
something else to watch right now why
20:07
not check out a biography from the
20:09
archives or at our found out video over
20:11
there on the right and as always
20:13
thank you for watching


This post was previously published on YouTube.

Photo credit: Screenshot from video.

About Biographics

Biographics will provide video biographies about fascinating people four times per week. Co-owned by Simon Whistler & Shell Harris (co-founded with TopTenzNet - https://www.youtube.com/user/toptenznet) this biography channel will introduce you to people who changed the world for better and for worse. Website: Biographics.org

Leave a Reply

Please Login to comment
Login
Become a Member

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Pin

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.