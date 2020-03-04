—
2,000 years after his assassination he
is still revered as one of the greatest
rulers in all of history yet his story
reverberates as a tale of the dangers of
power unbounded his military genius and
political skill saw him rise to the
position of dictator for life but it all
came to a bloody end on the Ides of
March in this week’s by graphics we
discover the man who was Caesar
[Music]
Gaius Julius Caesar was born on either
the 12th or 13th of July in the year 100
BCE his was a patrician family which
historically had political sway but was
not influential at the time of Caesars
birth his father Gaius was a praetor or
an elected magistrate and was the
governor of the province of Asia while
his mother
Aurelia belonged to a family of some
prominence Caesars aunts Julia was the
wife of Gaius Marius who was the leader
of the popular faction political
movement we don’t know very much about
Caesars childhood but his education
included the study of the Greek language
and he read the works of Greek
historians in his early teens he began
attending lectures on philosophy and
rhetoric showing a keen interest in
developing his skills as a public
speaker at the time this was something
of a prized ability in Rome the Roman
Forum was the center of intellectual
discussion and debate in Rome during
Caesars youth it was there that
political ideas were argued out where
questions were discussed and elections
held any man who had ambition has a
master the skill of holding the
attention of their audience and Julius
Caesar he was showing himself to be a
young man of quite some ambition tragedy
struck for Caesar household though in 85
C II when Gaius senior died suddenly the
16 year old Julius was now the head of
the family he inherited this leadership
at the very time that civil war was
breaking out between the popular faction
led by his uncle Gaius Marius and his
political rival Lucius Cornelius sulla
after a bitter and bloody struggle sulla
gains the ascendancy gasps he was exiled
to Africa and he died shortly thereafter
with sulla now in power those who had
ties to Gaius Marius were put under
pressure having married the daughter of
a prominent member of the popular
faction Cornelia the teen Caesar he
became a bit of a target suna ordered
that he break off the marriage and
distance himself from Gaius Marius
Caesar refused and was prescribed by
sulla meaning that he was marked to be
executed the eighteen-year-old Caesar
was now forced into hiding
it was only the influence of his
mother’s family that led to sulla
lifting this death sentence still Caesar
was understandably wary of sulla he
decided that it would be safer for him
to be away from Rome while sulla ruled
the city Caesar now set his sights on a
military career initially he served
under Marcus minimus thermos he proved
to be a natural soldier serving with
distinction in the provinces of Asia and
Silesia in 79 BCE he was awarded the oak
leaves of the civic crown for saving the
life of a citizen in the heat of battle
caesar’s rising military stature led to
him being chosen as an emissary to the
king of Bithynia nicodemus in order to
exact a promise for a fleet of ships he
was successful in his mission however
rumors spread that he had only managed
to persuade the king by agreeing to
superfamily
in 78 BCE sulla died opening the way for
Caesar to return to Rome having left the
army he began a career as a legal
advocate with his inheritance having
been confiscated during the reign of
sulla he and his wife lived a modest
lifestyle in the lower class
neighborhoods of Saburo through his
legal representations season began to
develop a reputation as a powerful and
passionate public speaker in 75 BCE
while on his way to advance his studies
in Greece Caesar was kidnapped by
Sicilian pirates and held for ransom
it is reputed that when the Pirates told
him they had demanded twenty talents for
his release he was insulted and insisted
that they increase it to fifty talents
he was treated well by the Pirates and
had a relaxed time with them however
before the ransom was paid and he was
released he vowed to them that he would
hunt them down and have them crucified
he was good to his word raising a group
of volunteers and overpowering his
former captors prior to their execution
he had the Pirates throat scarce as a
show of leniency for their having
treated him well shortly after his
pirate escapades Caesar was recalled in
the military service he was sent to the
province of Asia and tasked with raising
a volunteer force to put down a
rebellion upon successful completion of
this mission he returned to Rome and was
duly appointed as a military Tribune it
was the first step of his political
career
[Music]
Cesar was not shy about espousing his
support for the popular faction which
had been put down by sulla years before
he took on the prominent case of a
reigning the governor of Macedonia dalla
Bella who had been closely associated
with sulla when the trial came Caesar
appeared at the forum the force and
vigor with which he rated his arguments
won him great public support in opposing
Dolabella Caesar was positioning himself
as the people’s champion he was
increasingly being seen as the natural
inheritor of Marius in order to head up
the popular faction with sulla
supporters still in the ascendancy
however Dolabella was acquitted but the
case had made Julius Caesar one of the
most conspicuous men in all of Rome
Caesar loved the prominence that he was
receiving he began to take on the
character of the leader of the popular
party he spoke fluently in the forum
both before popular assemblies and in
the Courts of Justice in his legal role
he came to specialized in defending
those who were accused of political
crimes through his energy and boldness
not to mention these strength of logic
and reasoning that he demonstrated he
became the rising champion of the people
when Caesar’s aunts the wife of Marius
Julia died he arranged to hold a
prominent funeral for her since the time
of the suppression of her husband’s and
the party heads jr. had lived in
obscurity in fact any who associated
with her were putting their lives in
danger yet the fearless Caesar delivers
a flattering funeral oration from the
rostrum of the forum he went as far as
condemning the ouster of his uncle and
producing images of Marius for the crowd
to see at this certain patrician
partisans in the audience they began to
object but they were shouted down by the
crowd before long Caesar was delivering
another funeral oration this time it was
his own wife Cornelia who had died in
delivering the oration
he made the point of praising her family
had been prominent members of the
popular family in both funeral orations
he emphasized the ancient nobility of
his family claiming descent from the
first King on his mother’s side and from
the gods on his father’s side following
the funeral for his wife Caesar was
appointed as a crest on a possession
which involved performing financial
auditing duties he travelled to Spain
where he served as crater ship in 69
vce it is said that while in Spain he
came across a statue of Alexander the
Great which caused him to reflect on his
life’s accomplishments to date
he was now 32 the same age at which
Alexander had managed to achieve world
dominance in comparison he had achieved
nothing of significance he resolved to
change that situation
upon returning to Rome Caesars
prominence and popularity saw him being
elected to a succession of public
offices then in 67 BCE he was appointed
to the Senate in that same year he
married the granddaughter of sulla
pompeya the marriage only lasted six
years with Caesar divorcing her when she
became caught up in a damaging political
scandal in 67 BCE
Caesar was appointed as a formal
magistrate around this time he began to
engage in the popular custom of
cementing public favor by staging a
lavish entertainment spectacles these
included games with wild beasts and
gladiators being brought in from all
over the realm these extravagant
displays served their purpose of making
Caesar extremely popular with the masses
but they also put a huge strain on his
finances in fact they plunged him into
debt the only way that he could possibly
extricate himself from his financial
woes was by rising to a position of
ultimate power in 63 BCE Caesar set his
sights on the position of Pontifex
Maximus or chief priests he spent even
more borrowed money on popular support
and despite being opposed by two
powerful senators he won the position
handily the following year he was
appointed as pro praetor norpro
magistrate in an area of southern Spain
before he could take up the position
however he was required to settle his
outstanding debts for this he turns to
one of the city’s richest men Marcus
Licinius Crassus Crassus agreed to help
Caesar financially on the basis that he
would in turn provide political
influence in Crassus favor
Caesar now traveled to Spain where he
proved to be a successful administrator
he achieved both military and financial
success returning to Rome with enough
money to pay off all of his debts Caesar
he was now in a position to set his
sights on the highest political office
in Rome the office of consul when the
Romans had gotten rid of their line of
Kings they had vested supreme magistracy
in the hands of two consuls these men
were chosen each year in a general
election
[Music]
if it was left to the people Caesar
would have had no problem gaining the
needed votes such whilst his popularity
among them however there were a number
of influential political rivals who
opposed him at the time there was a
bitter rivalry unfolding between two men
of great influence Pompey and Crassus
Bombay was a great military leader while
Crassus held influence due to his wealth
Caesar conceived of the plan to unite
them and they get both of them to back
in for consul he succeeded brilliantly
in his plan managing to create a
triumvirate of the three most
influential politicians in Rome each of
whom was bound to advance the political
elevation of the others in order to
secure his alliance with Pompey Caesar
arranged for his only daughter Julia to
enter into a marriage Lance with Pompey
with the support of Crassus and Pompey
behind him Caesar set about securing his
appointment to the Consul its political
opponents knew that they would be unable
to prevent public support from securing
the consulship for Caesar
so they set their sights on preventing
Caesars preferred co-consul a man named
Lucy us from achieving office they put
forward Bibble us who was a political
opponent to Caesar for the position
Caesar and Bibble us were elected Co
consoles for the year 59 BCE
however Caesar immediately proceeded to
ignore his colleague assuming full power
and carrying out measures unilaterally
that were geared to ingratiate himself
with the people
Caesar was opposed by leading members of
the Senate one of his firmest opponents
was Cato a fervent patriot who was
incensed at Caesars unilateral decision
making at one point Caesar ordered that
Cato be taken into custody and thrown in
prison as he was being escorted out by
guards another influential senator rose
to accompany him when Caesar asked where
he was going he replied that he would
rather be in prison with Cato than in
the Senate with Caesar Caesars control
of the consulship was so complete that
his supposed co-counsel gave up entirely
retiring to his house and leaving Caesar
free reign
[Music]
Cesar followed his IRA’s consult by
Rhian barking upon his military career
by achieving great military conquest he
would ensure that his star rose even
higher his powerful political allies
helped Cesar to secure Pro consulship
over three provinces for an
unprecedented five yea governorship he
became governor of Illyricum in the
Balkans Cisalpine Gaul in northern Italy
and transyl Pinkel in southern France
Cesar’s first opportunity for conquest
came when southeastern ghoul was invaded
by a tribe known as the Helvetii
Caesar moved against them with six
legions and crushed them during a fierce
five-hour battle he then turned his
attention to the Germanic tribes
despite the formidable reputation of
these warriors the Roman legions managed
to defeat them at the Battle of Oscar’s
by 57 BCE Caesar had built his army to
eight legions numbering some 40,000 men
he now set out to subjugate the Belgae
tribes decimating each one individually
before they could unite against him the
final victory came at the Battle of
service by which time Caesar had
completely conquered the Gauls with his
power now unquestioned within his own
territory Caesar now began looking
beyond known borders he set his sights
on Germania and Britannia in 55 BCE he
built a bridge across the Rhine in a
record ten days having it dismantled
when he recast after spending 18 days
probing the countryside a similar
scouting mission was made into Britannia
later that same year in 54 BCE he
returns with a full five legions with
the objective of establishing a
permanent Roman base that the Britons
though they had other ideas and they
continually harassed the Romans with a
hit-and-run attack strategy still the
determination of their leader and the
discipline of their rank and file
enabled the Romans to systematically
hunt down the local resistance and the
Britons suit for peace Caesar negotiated
an annual tribute took a swath of
hostages and then left never to set foot
on British soil again in 53 BCE a
Gaulish revolts was quickly put down but
a year later a more determined and
better organised revolt occurred under
the leadership of vercingetorix a
powerful warrior who is determined to
kick the Romans out of Gaul these
set out to crush the revolt with a full
complement of 10 legions after suffering
a number of losses Vercingetorix
switched to a scorched earth policy at
gergovia the Romans suffered their first
to feed that revenge came swiftly at the
Battle of Alesia the revolt was crushed
and Vercingetorix was taken alive and
transported to Rome where it was paraded
in a cage like a wild animal
then in 47 BC Caesar embarked on a
voyage to Turkey in order to take care
of pharmacies ii who had been extending
his power by overpowering a number of
neighboring roman states with just three
legions caesar went directly to the town
of Xena to face pharmacys the Romans
took up a strong position on the hilltop
the Turkish revolt was put down in quick
order giving rise to Caesars most famous
quote veni vidi vici
I came I saw I conquered over the next
two years Caesar put down rebellions in
North Africa and hispania
[Music]
during his years in military campaigns
Cesar sought to continue influencing
Roman politics through his supporters in
56 BCE he met with his old allies
Crassus and Pompey in order to renew
their triumvirate alliance over the next
few years however the Alliance it broke
down in 53 BCE
Crassus was killed in battle meanwhile
Pompey was distancing himself from
Caesar about this time Julia died during
childbirth further fragmenting the
relationship between the two men when
rioting erupted in Rome in 52 BCE Pompey
was appointed to the console without
colleague he quickly aligned himself
with the optimum faction of aristocrats
who were opposed to Caesar the following
year with Caesars military conquests
having been completed the Optimates want
him that if he returned to Rome he would
be immediately arrested for excesses of
office during his years as consul within
the city there had developed popular
factions in support of both Pompey and
Caesar the latter’s followers attempted
to have him through the Consul in
absentia but the opposition demanded
that he first returned to face the music
and give up the command of his army
Caesar balked at these demands he knew
now that there was only one recourse he
had to march on Rome and claim what he
rightfully saw as his On January the
10th 49 BCE he marshaled a single Legion
across the Rubicon River which marked
the border of his province this was an
immediate act of civil war yet there was
to be no battle but pay with most of his
forces deployed in Spain fled to the
south this enabled Caesar to march on
Rome unhindered there he had himself
declared dictator with his top General
Mark Antony as second-in-command in
short order he was elected to the
consulship at which time he resigned his
dictatorship Caesar now set out in
pursuit of Pompey leaving Mark Antony in
control of Rome by now Pompey had
established himself in Greece and was
building a force to challenge Caesar in
48 BCE the two armies met on the plains
of Pharsalus with Pompey’s forces
outnumbering those of Caesar two-to-one
however Caesar won by employing superior
tactics but they though he managed to
escape to Egypt
[Music]
Cesar pursued Pompeii to Alexandria
there he was supposed to be handed the
head of his adversary who had betrayed
the Egyptians and paid the ultimate
price
just prior to sees his arrival in
Alexandria the joint ruler 21 year old
Cleopatra had been driven from the city
she had herself smuggled into Caesars
presence inside a rolled-up rug she
besieged him for assistance in regaining
the throne the Roman leader saw
Cleopatra as a useful future Ally and
agreed to support her a prolonged
Egyptian siege of Alexandria followed
Caesar ordered the Egyptian fleet to be
burned and managed to hold off a force
of around 20,000 for several months he
sent to Rome for reinforcements and when
they turns up he marched out to join
them in the ensuing battle the Egyptians
were defeated Cleopatra was installed as
Pharaoh and after spending a further two
months in drawing her company Caesar
began the return journey to Rome on his
way back he even put down a rebellion in
Asia Minor during his absence things and
knock-on well in Rome largely due to
mark Antony’s mismanagement employing
great diplomatic skills Caesar managed
to overcome a potential Navy mutiny and
put down a rebellion by the Optimates
[Music]
Cesar was now appointed dictator for ten
years at the height of his powers and
enjoying unprecedented public support he
ruled autocratically this caused great
bitterness among the senators who
ignored primary among the dissenters
were the two sons of Pompeii sexist and
næss
these two headed to Spain and fermented
a revolt that Caesar was forced to
travel to Spain to personally put down
the rebellion in February 44 BC Caesar
was appointed dictator peteus during the
ceremony he refused to wear the diadem
that Mark Antony handed to him stating
that Jupiter was the only rightful king
of the Romans he then prepared to lead a
military campaign against the Parthians
brought her to his planned departure
from Rome Caesar attended a final
meeting of the Senate it was on the 15th
of March 44 BCE unknown to seize a 60 of
his most bitter rivals in the Senate had
come to the meeting with daggers
concealed under their togas Caesar
entered the chamber and proceeded to
make his way to his golden chair at the
designated signal senators from all
directions left upon him as the first
dagger blow came down upon him Caesar
was heard to cry out why this violence
two of his supporters tried to come to
his aid but they were blocked by the
conspirators within minutes it been
stabbed 23 times his final act was to
cover his face with his toga so that
none would see his death expression
Caesar died at the feet of a statue of
Pompey the conspirators wanted to throw
his body into the Tiber River that they
were stopped by Mark Antony the
announcement that Caesar was dead was
met with rioting by the people and the
conspirators were forced to flee the
city
Caesars body was cremated with the
temple of Caesar being built on the
cremation site from that point on the
legend of the martyred Caesar would be
passed down through the centuries so I
