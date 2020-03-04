—



2,000 years after his assassination he

is still revered as one of the greatest

rulers in all of history yet his story

reverberates as a tale of the dangers of

power unbounded his military genius and

political skill saw him rise to the

position of dictator for life but it all

came to a bloody end on the Ides of

March in this week’s by graphics we

discover the man who was Caesar

Gaius Julius Caesar was born on either

the 12th or 13th of July in the year 100

BCE his was a patrician family which

historically had political sway but was

not influential at the time of Caesars

birth his father Gaius was a praetor or

an elected magistrate and was the

governor of the province of Asia while

his mother

Aurelia belonged to a family of some

prominence Caesars aunts Julia was the

wife of Gaius Marius who was the leader

of the popular faction political

movement we don’t know very much about

Caesars childhood but his education

included the study of the Greek language

and he read the works of Greek

historians in his early teens he began

attending lectures on philosophy and

rhetoric showing a keen interest in

developing his skills as a public

speaker at the time this was something

of a prized ability in Rome the Roman

Forum was the center of intellectual

discussion and debate in Rome during

Caesars youth it was there that

political ideas were argued out where

questions were discussed and elections

held any man who had ambition has a

master the skill of holding the

attention of their audience and Julius

Caesar he was showing himself to be a

young man of quite some ambition tragedy

struck for Caesar household though in 85

C II when Gaius senior died suddenly the

16 year old Julius was now the head of

the family he inherited this leadership

at the very time that civil war was

breaking out between the popular faction

led by his uncle Gaius Marius and his

political rival Lucius Cornelius sulla

after a bitter and bloody struggle sulla

gains the ascendancy gasps he was exiled

to Africa and he died shortly thereafter

with sulla now in power those who had

ties to Gaius Marius were put under

pressure having married the daughter of

a prominent member of the popular

faction Cornelia the teen Caesar he

became a bit of a target suna ordered

that he break off the marriage and

distance himself from Gaius Marius

Caesar refused and was prescribed by

sulla meaning that he was marked to be

executed the eighteen-year-old Caesar

was now forced into hiding

it was only the influence of his

mother’s family that led to sulla

lifting this death sentence still Caesar

was understandably wary of sulla he

decided that it would be safer for him

to be away from Rome while sulla ruled

the city Caesar now set his sights on a

military career initially he served

under Marcus minimus thermos he proved

to be a natural soldier serving with

distinction in the provinces of Asia and

Silesia in 79 BCE he was awarded the oak

leaves of the civic crown for saving the

life of a citizen in the heat of battle

caesar’s rising military stature led to

him being chosen as an emissary to the

king of Bithynia nicodemus in order to

exact a promise for a fleet of ships he

was successful in his mission however

rumors spread that he had only managed

to persuade the king by agreeing to

superfamily

in 78 BCE sulla died opening the way for

Caesar to return to Rome having left the

army he began a career as a legal

advocate with his inheritance having

been confiscated during the reign of

sulla he and his wife lived a modest

lifestyle in the lower class

neighborhoods of Saburo through his

legal representations season began to

develop a reputation as a powerful and

passionate public speaker in 75 BCE

while on his way to advance his studies

in Greece Caesar was kidnapped by

Sicilian pirates and held for ransom

it is reputed that when the Pirates told

him they had demanded twenty talents for

his release he was insulted and insisted

that they increase it to fifty talents

he was treated well by the Pirates and

had a relaxed time with them however

before the ransom was paid and he was

released he vowed to them that he would

hunt them down and have them crucified

he was good to his word raising a group

of volunteers and overpowering his

former captors prior to their execution

he had the Pirates throat scarce as a

show of leniency for their having

treated him well shortly after his

pirate escapades Caesar was recalled in

the military service he was sent to the

province of Asia and tasked with raising

a volunteer force to put down a

rebellion upon successful completion of

this mission he returned to Rome and was

duly appointed as a military Tribune it

was the first step of his political

career

Cesar was not shy about espousing his

support for the popular faction which

had been put down by sulla years before

he took on the prominent case of a

reigning the governor of Macedonia dalla

Bella who had been closely associated

with sulla when the trial came Caesar

appeared at the forum the force and

vigor with which he rated his arguments

won him great public support in opposing

Dolabella Caesar was positioning himself

as the people’s champion he was

increasingly being seen as the natural

inheritor of Marius in order to head up

the popular faction with sulla

supporters still in the ascendancy

however Dolabella was acquitted but the

case had made Julius Caesar one of the

most conspicuous men in all of Rome

Caesar loved the prominence that he was

receiving he began to take on the

character of the leader of the popular

party he spoke fluently in the forum

both before popular assemblies and in

the Courts of Justice in his legal role

he came to specialized in defending

those who were accused of political

crimes through his energy and boldness

not to mention these strength of logic

and reasoning that he demonstrated he

became the rising champion of the people

when Caesar’s aunts the wife of Marius

Julia died he arranged to hold a

prominent funeral for her since the time

of the suppression of her husband’s and

the party heads jr. had lived in

obscurity in fact any who associated

with her were putting their lives in

danger yet the fearless Caesar delivers

a flattering funeral oration from the

rostrum of the forum he went as far as

condemning the ouster of his uncle and

producing images of Marius for the crowd

to see at this certain patrician

partisans in the audience they began to

object but they were shouted down by the

crowd before long Caesar was delivering

another funeral oration this time it was

his own wife Cornelia who had died in

delivering the oration

he made the point of praising her family

had been prominent members of the

popular family in both funeral orations

he emphasized the ancient nobility of

his family claiming descent from the

first King on his mother’s side and from

the gods on his father’s side following

the funeral for his wife Caesar was

appointed as a crest on a possession

which involved performing financial

auditing duties he travelled to Spain

where he served as crater ship in 69

vce it is said that while in Spain he

came across a statue of Alexander the

Great which caused him to reflect on his

life’s accomplishments to date

he was now 32 the same age at which

Alexander had managed to achieve world

dominance in comparison he had achieved

nothing of significance he resolved to

change that situation

upon returning to Rome Caesars

prominence and popularity saw him being

elected to a succession of public

offices then in 67 BCE he was appointed

to the Senate in that same year he

married the granddaughter of sulla

pompeya the marriage only lasted six

years with Caesar divorcing her when she

became caught up in a damaging political

scandal in 67 BCE

Caesar was appointed as a formal

magistrate around this time he began to

engage in the popular custom of

cementing public favor by staging a

lavish entertainment spectacles these

included games with wild beasts and

gladiators being brought in from all

over the realm these extravagant

displays served their purpose of making

Caesar extremely popular with the masses

but they also put a huge strain on his

finances in fact they plunged him into

debt the only way that he could possibly

extricate himself from his financial

woes was by rising to a position of

ultimate power in 63 BCE Caesar set his

sights on the position of Pontifex

Maximus or chief priests he spent even

more borrowed money on popular support

and despite being opposed by two

powerful senators he won the position

handily the following year he was

appointed as pro praetor norpro

magistrate in an area of southern Spain

before he could take up the position

however he was required to settle his

outstanding debts for this he turns to

one of the city’s richest men Marcus

Licinius Crassus Crassus agreed to help

Caesar financially on the basis that he

would in turn provide political

influence in Crassus favor

Caesar now traveled to Spain where he

proved to be a successful administrator

he achieved both military and financial

success returning to Rome with enough

money to pay off all of his debts Caesar

he was now in a position to set his

sights on the highest political office

in Rome the office of consul when the

Romans had gotten rid of their line of

Kings they had vested supreme magistracy

in the hands of two consuls these men

were chosen each year in a general

election

if it was left to the people Caesar

would have had no problem gaining the

needed votes such whilst his popularity

among them however there were a number

of influential political rivals who

opposed him at the time there was a

bitter rivalry unfolding between two men

of great influence Pompey and Crassus

Bombay was a great military leader while

Crassus held influence due to his wealth

Caesar conceived of the plan to unite

them and they get both of them to back

in for consul he succeeded brilliantly

in his plan managing to create a

triumvirate of the three most

influential politicians in Rome each of

whom was bound to advance the political

elevation of the others in order to

secure his alliance with Pompey Caesar

arranged for his only daughter Julia to

enter into a marriage Lance with Pompey

with the support of Crassus and Pompey

behind him Caesar set about securing his

appointment to the Consul its political

opponents knew that they would be unable

to prevent public support from securing

the consulship for Caesar

so they set their sights on preventing

Caesars preferred co-consul a man named

Lucy us from achieving office they put

forward Bibble us who was a political

opponent to Caesar for the position

Caesar and Bibble us were elected Co

consoles for the year 59 BCE

however Caesar immediately proceeded to

ignore his colleague assuming full power

and carrying out measures unilaterally

that were geared to ingratiate himself

with the people

Caesar was opposed by leading members of

the Senate one of his firmest opponents

was Cato a fervent patriot who was

incensed at Caesars unilateral decision

making at one point Caesar ordered that

Cato be taken into custody and thrown in

prison as he was being escorted out by

guards another influential senator rose

to accompany him when Caesar asked where

he was going he replied that he would

rather be in prison with Cato than in

the Senate with Caesar Caesars control

of the consulship was so complete that

his supposed co-counsel gave up entirely

retiring to his house and leaving Caesar

free reign

Cesar followed his IRA’s consult by

Rhian barking upon his military career

by achieving great military conquest he

would ensure that his star rose even

higher his powerful political allies

helped Cesar to secure Pro consulship

over three provinces for an

unprecedented five yea governorship he

became governor of Illyricum in the

Balkans Cisalpine Gaul in northern Italy

and transyl Pinkel in southern France

Cesar’s first opportunity for conquest

came when southeastern ghoul was invaded

by a tribe known as the Helvetii

Caesar moved against them with six

legions and crushed them during a fierce

five-hour battle he then turned his

attention to the Germanic tribes

despite the formidable reputation of

these warriors the Roman legions managed

to defeat them at the Battle of Oscar’s

by 57 BCE Caesar had built his army to

eight legions numbering some 40,000 men

he now set out to subjugate the Belgae

tribes decimating each one individually

before they could unite against him the

final victory came at the Battle of

service by which time Caesar had

completely conquered the Gauls with his

power now unquestioned within his own

territory Caesar now began looking

beyond known borders he set his sights

on Germania and Britannia in 55 BCE he

built a bridge across the Rhine in a

record ten days having it dismantled

when he recast after spending 18 days

probing the countryside a similar

scouting mission was made into Britannia

later that same year in 54 BCE he

returns with a full five legions with

the objective of establishing a

permanent Roman base that the Britons

though they had other ideas and they

continually harassed the Romans with a

hit-and-run attack strategy still the

determination of their leader and the

discipline of their rank and file

enabled the Romans to systematically

hunt down the local resistance and the

Britons suit for peace Caesar negotiated

an annual tribute took a swath of

hostages and then left never to set foot

on British soil again in 53 BCE a

Gaulish revolts was quickly put down but

a year later a more determined and

better organised revolt occurred under

the leadership of vercingetorix a

powerful warrior who is determined to

kick the Romans out of Gaul these

set out to crush the revolt with a full

complement of 10 legions after suffering

a number of losses Vercingetorix

switched to a scorched earth policy at

gergovia the Romans suffered their first

to feed that revenge came swiftly at the

Battle of Alesia the revolt was crushed

and Vercingetorix was taken alive and

transported to Rome where it was paraded

in a cage like a wild animal

then in 47 BC Caesar embarked on a

voyage to Turkey in order to take care

of pharmacies ii who had been extending

his power by overpowering a number of

neighboring roman states with just three

legions caesar went directly to the town

of Xena to face pharmacys the Romans

took up a strong position on the hilltop

the Turkish revolt was put down in quick

order giving rise to Caesars most famous

quote veni vidi vici

I came I saw I conquered over the next

two years Caesar put down rebellions in

North Africa and hispania

during his years in military campaigns

Cesar sought to continue influencing

Roman politics through his supporters in

56 BCE he met with his old allies

Crassus and Pompey in order to renew

their triumvirate alliance over the next

few years however the Alliance it broke

down in 53 BCE

Crassus was killed in battle meanwhile

Pompey was distancing himself from

Caesar about this time Julia died during

childbirth further fragmenting the

relationship between the two men when

rioting erupted in Rome in 52 BCE Pompey

was appointed to the console without

colleague he quickly aligned himself

with the optimum faction of aristocrats

who were opposed to Caesar the following

year with Caesars military conquests

having been completed the Optimates want

him that if he returned to Rome he would

be immediately arrested for excesses of

office during his years as consul within

the city there had developed popular

factions in support of both Pompey and

Caesar the latter’s followers attempted

to have him through the Consul in

absentia but the opposition demanded

that he first returned to face the music

and give up the command of his army

Caesar balked at these demands he knew

now that there was only one recourse he

had to march on Rome and claim what he

rightfully saw as his On January the

10th 49 BCE he marshaled a single Legion

across the Rubicon River which marked

the border of his province this was an

immediate act of civil war yet there was

to be no battle but pay with most of his

forces deployed in Spain fled to the

south this enabled Caesar to march on

Rome unhindered there he had himself

declared dictator with his top General

Mark Antony as second-in-command in

short order he was elected to the

consulship at which time he resigned his

dictatorship Caesar now set out in

pursuit of Pompey leaving Mark Antony in

control of Rome by now Pompey had

established himself in Greece and was

building a force to challenge Caesar in

48 BCE the two armies met on the plains

of Pharsalus with Pompey’s forces

outnumbering those of Caesar two-to-one

however Caesar won by employing superior

tactics but they though he managed to

escape to Egypt

Cesar pursued Pompeii to Alexandria

there he was supposed to be handed the

head of his adversary who had betrayed

the Egyptians and paid the ultimate

price

just prior to sees his arrival in

Alexandria the joint ruler 21 year old

Cleopatra had been driven from the city

she had herself smuggled into Caesars

presence inside a rolled-up rug she

besieged him for assistance in regaining

the throne the Roman leader saw

Cleopatra as a useful future Ally and

agreed to support her a prolonged

Egyptian siege of Alexandria followed

Caesar ordered the Egyptian fleet to be

burned and managed to hold off a force

of around 20,000 for several months he

sent to Rome for reinforcements and when

they turns up he marched out to join

them in the ensuing battle the Egyptians

were defeated Cleopatra was installed as

Pharaoh and after spending a further two

months in drawing her company Caesar

began the return journey to Rome on his

way back he even put down a rebellion in

Asia Minor during his absence things and

knock-on well in Rome largely due to

mark Antony’s mismanagement employing

great diplomatic skills Caesar managed

to overcome a potential Navy mutiny and

put down a rebellion by the Optimates

Cesar was now appointed dictator for ten

years at the height of his powers and

enjoying unprecedented public support he

ruled autocratically this caused great

bitterness among the senators who

ignored primary among the dissenters

were the two sons of Pompeii sexist and

næss

these two headed to Spain and fermented

a revolt that Caesar was forced to

travel to Spain to personally put down

the rebellion in February 44 BC Caesar

was appointed dictator peteus during the

ceremony he refused to wear the diadem

that Mark Antony handed to him stating

that Jupiter was the only rightful king

of the Romans he then prepared to lead a

military campaign against the Parthians

brought her to his planned departure

from Rome Caesar attended a final

meeting of the Senate it was on the 15th

of March 44 BCE unknown to seize a 60 of

his most bitter rivals in the Senate had

come to the meeting with daggers

concealed under their togas Caesar

entered the chamber and proceeded to

make his way to his golden chair at the

designated signal senators from all

directions left upon him as the first

dagger blow came down upon him Caesar

was heard to cry out why this violence

two of his supporters tried to come to

his aid but they were blocked by the

conspirators within minutes it been

stabbed 23 times his final act was to

cover his face with his toga so that

none would see his death expression

Caesar died at the feet of a statue of

Pompey the conspirators wanted to throw

his body into the Tiber River that they

were stopped by Mark Antony the

announcement that Caesar was dead was

met with rioting by the people and the

conspirators were forced to flee the

city

Caesars body was cremated with the

temple of Caesar being built on the

cremation site from that point on the

legend of the martyred Caesar would be

passed down through the centuries so I

