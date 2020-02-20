Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / Learning / Long Live Freedom!

Long Live Freedom!

At the moment I am devoting much of my time in the preparation of an exhibition scheduled for may 2010 in the gallery of the folio society of the british library on the independence of latin american countries.

by Leave a Comment


By Carole Holden

At the moment I am devoting much of my time in the preparation of an exhibition scheduled for May 2010 in the gallery of the Folio Society of the British Library on the independence of Latin American countries. Surely we will have many festivities, both in the BL and in other sites, to celebrate the bicentennial of the independence movements that began in 1810 and continued until the end of the 19th century.

These independence movements were not simply intended to obtain the political and economic emancipation of Spain. They sought, in fact, to revolutionize and replace the colonial system that had lasted on the continent for more than 300 years. The new republics that were formed from the independence movements embraced the illuminist principles of freedom, equality and social justice and sought to eradicate the socioeconomic delay of the region through progressive constitutions that defended, among other things, popular education, including education for women, the abolition of slavery and the improvement of the social and economic conditions of the indigenous population. These were the central issues defended by leaders like Simón Bolívar, who understood that no social revolution could be carried out without the radical change of oligarchic power inherited from the colonial regime. Unfortunately, the Bolivar project of a united and democratic America proved impossible to implement in a society still divided by regional conflicts, private economic interests and a rigid system of class division.

The exhibition will present a variety of materials from our collections, emphasizing the development of the independence movements and their impact on the various Latin American countries in this tumultuous period. Bolivar’s dream of an American continent free of colonial oppression and economic exploitation is still alive on the continent as the Mexican revolution of 1910, the implementation of the socialist government in Cuba in 1959 and the current Bolivarian revolution in Venezuela. To get an early idea of ​​the exhibition visit our online gallery.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

This post was Previously published on blogs.bl.uk. and is republished here under a Creative Commons license.

 

◊♦◊

Talk to you soon.

If you believe in the work we are doing here at The Good Men Project and want to join our calls on a regular basis, please join us as a Premium Member, today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

 

 

Photo credit: Istockphoto.com

About Americas Studies

This blog is written by the Social Science team at the British Library, with occasional guest contributions. It records some of the work we do, the projects we are involved in as well as events, interesting resources and research methods related to the social sciences. This blog is aimed at anyone with an interest in social sciences from academics and students to policy makers, practitioners and journalists. Please feel free to comment on the posts and join the conversation.

Leave a Reply

Please Login to comment
Login
Become a Member

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Pin

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.