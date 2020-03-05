—
Work procedures often become obsolete or merely outdated. As a result, change remains a necessity for most, but also carries the risk of loss, possible discomfort, and confusion.
—
—
Transcript Provided by YouTube:
00:00
managing change change is the
00:02
cornerstone of improvement leaders need
00:05
to be ready to embrace change and
00:06
motivate their team through the
00:08
transition our managing change course
00:10
will help you anticipate change and
00:12
create a strategy to make the transition
00:14
smooth while ensuring that all of your
00:16
teams stay motivated and focused this
00:19
course will help you lower resistance to
00:22
change by recognizing poorly executed
00:24
versus well-executed change create
00:27
strategies to manage change by learning
00:29
the change cycle make change transitions
00:32
more efficient with communication
00:33
strategy inspire team members to accept
00:36
change through credibility benefits of
00:38
change and choices and change change can
00:42
be good make the transition easier for
00:44
your team with managing change
—
This post was previously published on YouTube.
—
Photo credit: Screenshot from video.
Leave a Reply
.