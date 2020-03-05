Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / Learning / Managing Change

Managing Change

by Leave a Comment


Work procedures often become obsolete or merely outdated. As a result, change remains a necessity for most, but also carries the risk of loss, possible discomfort, and confusion.

Transcript Provided by YouTube:

 

00:00
managing change change is the
00:02
cornerstone of improvement leaders need
00:05
to be ready to embrace change and
00:06
motivate their team through the
00:08
transition our managing change course
00:10
will help you anticipate change and
00:12
create a strategy to make the transition
00:14
smooth while ensuring that all of your
00:16
teams stay motivated and focused this
00:19
course will help you lower resistance to
00:22
change by recognizing poorly executed
00:24
versus well-executed change create
00:27
strategies to manage change by learning
00:29
the change cycle make change transitions
00:32
more efficient with communication
00:33
strategy inspire team members to accept
00:36
change through credibility benefits of
00:38
change and choices and change change can
00:42
be good make the transition easier for
00:44
your team with managing change


This post was previously published on YouTube.

Photo credit: Screenshot from video.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

About Knowledge City

https://www.knowledgecity.com/ | Online Employee Training Platform. KnowledgeCity offers 12,000+ online video tutorials in Business, Computer, Safety, Compliance and Finance.

In 2007, the need for a better method of obtaining new job skills was never more apparent. Employment opportunities were becoming harder to come by and the crowds of people seeking out those jobs were more qualified than ever before.

This is when we had the idea of creating a system to help teach people important job skills that would make them more valuable employee prospects. What started out as a series of training seminars quickly morphed into the KnowledgeCity eLearning platform that you see today.

The introduction of online video training enabled us to spread the gift of knowledge to organizations worldwide, providing a better training experience for employees.

Leave a Reply

Please Login to comment
Login
Become a Member

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Pin

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.