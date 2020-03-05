—

Work procedures often become obsolete or merely outdated. As a result, change remains a necessity for most, but also carries the risk of loss, possible discomfort, and confusion.

—

—

Transcript Provided by YouTube:

00:00

managing change change is the

00:02

cornerstone of improvement leaders need

00:05

to be ready to embrace change and

00:06

motivate their team through the

00:08

transition our managing change course

00:10

will help you anticipate change and

00:12

create a strategy to make the transition

00:14

smooth while ensuring that all of your

00:16

teams stay motivated and focused this

00:19

course will help you lower resistance to

00:22

change by recognizing poorly executed

00:24

versus well-executed change create

00:27

strategies to manage change by learning

00:29

the change cycle make change transitions

00:32

more efficient with communication

00:33

strategy inspire team members to accept

00:36

change through credibility benefits of

00:38

change and choices and change change can

00:42

be good make the transition easier for

00:44

your team with managing change

—

This post was previously published on YouTube.

—

Photo credit: Screenshot from video.