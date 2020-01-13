Monkeys and Morality: Crash Course Psychology #19

—



—

Transcript Provided by YouTube:

00:00

So you’ve probably seen a little kid react to a sudden bang or a terrifying clown or

00:04

some strange Santa at the mall, right?

00:06

Yeah, not pretty.

00:07

That child probably immediately reached for a parent, looking for comfort, and that same

00:11

kid might freak out if she was separated from her adult of choice, especially is she was

00:17

in an unfamiliar environment.

00:18

It’s called attachment and if you’ve ever seen a clingy kid you know why it’s called

00:22

that.

00:23

They attach.

00:24

For a long time psychologists assumed that this was just an intense innate survival instinct;

00:27

I mean it makes sense that babies would be attached to their food source and bigger kids

00:31

would stick around to the people who helped them survive.

00:33

But in the 1950s American psychologists Harry and Margaret Harlow came along with a barrel

00:38

of monkeys, complicating and illuminating our idea of bonding with caregivers in what

00:42

has to be one of the saddest psychological experiments of all time.

00:47

The Harlow’s were breeding Rhesus macaque monkeys for their research on learning.

00:50

Part of the process involved separating babies from their mothers right after birth, which,

00:55

yeah, pretty cruel already.

00:57

They began noticing that baby monkeys were very attached to the blankets they had in

01:01

their cages, so they set up an experiment.

01:03

They created two artificial mothers.

01:06

One was a bare wire cylinder with a feeding bottle attached; they called that Wire Mother,

01:10

and the other was a cozier cloth and foam wrapped cylinder without a feeding bottle:

01:15

Cloth Mother.

01:16

It took no time at all to see the baby’s preference.

01:18

They overwhelming preferred the comfy cloth mama, clinging to it whenever they seemed

01:23

to be anxious or in need of comfort, and sometimes they fed from the Wire Mother with the baby

01:28

bottle while standing on the cloth one.

01:31

This discovery that attachment wasn’t just about getting breakfast surprised a lot of

01:34

people.

01:35

It turns out that contact and touch are vital to attachment, learning, emotional well-being,

01:40

and psychological development.

01:41

As the brain and mind develop in infants so too do they’re emotions and social behavior.

01:46

Caregivers can greatly influence this development, and most psychologists will tell you that

01:50

how a child is raised early on can have a huge effect on how they view the world, other

01:55

people and themselves, not to mention how they react to stressful situations or sort

02:00

out moral dilemmas.

02:01

I mean, it’s a big complex challenging world out there and wire monkey baby mama just ain’t

02:06

gonna cut it.

02:10

[Intro]

02:14

Touch.

02:17

You can convey all sorts of emotions through touch.

02:20

A hug, a slap, a pat on the back, a poke on the side all convey meaning.

02:24

Babies learn a lot through touch.

02:26

It’s how they feel security and trust.

02:28

You can imagine how all those poor macaques, who were separated not just from their mothers,

02:32

but everyone, grew up to have some social issues as adults.

02:36

That is maybe putting it too mildly.

02:38

Those monkeys showed many signs of being really disturbed, from trouble eating, to rocking

02:42

back and forth in a trance, to even engaging in self-mutilation.

02:45

Most of the macaques used in this study never recovered, and those who were forced into

02:50

pregnancy didn’t know how to care for their own offspring.

02:52

Although the Harlow’s research taught us a lot, it was inhumane and would never pass

02:57

today’s ethical standards.

02:59

Monkeys, like humans, need to be loved.

03:01

And loving touch and care are tremendously important, but familiarity is also key to

03:06

attachment.

03:07

When you’re little, a hug from a stranger is not the same as a hug from your mom or

03:10

your grandma or your dad or your zookeeper or whomever you’re most comfortable and familiar

03:14

with.

03:15

The unfamiliar can cause anxiety.

03:17

And for some critters, all these factors need to come together sooner rather than later.

03:20

Some baby animals experience a critical period in early life when certain things have to

03:25

happen for normal development to occur.

03:27

For ducks and geese, that critical period occurs just after hatching when they accept

03:30

the first moving object they see as their mother.

03:33

This so-called “imprinting process” can be difficult to reverse, which can make things

03:37

a bit awkward if that moving thing is a golden retriever or a person or a beach ball.

03:41

Thankfully, human babies don’t imprint.

03:43

The world would be a lot different and a lot more bizarre if they did.

03:47

Human babies do, however, feel a lot more comfortable around people, things, and settings

03:51

that they’re familiar with.

03:52

They form emotional attachments, but not all attachments are created equal.

03:56

In the 1970’s, American psychologist Mary Ainsworth created the “strange situation”

04:01

experiment to observe children’s different attachment styles.

04:04

She’d put a one-year-old kid and their mom in an unfamiliar room, like a playroom at

04:08

the lab and then observe the child playing with the mother.

04:11

Eventually, the child would encounter something potentially stressful.

04:14

Like, a stranger would come in and interact with the child and then the mom would leave.

04:18

If the kid freaked out, the stranger would try to comfort them.

04:21

And then mom would come back and the stranger would leave.

04:23

Different children responded differently to the strange situation.

04:26

Ainsworth measured and observed 4 different categories of behavior, including separation

04:31

anxiety, the child’s willingness to explore, stranger anxiety, and reunion behavior, or

04:36

how the child reacted when the mom returned, which was what she was particularly interested

04:40

in.

04:41

Ainsworth broke this behavior down into three main attachment styles: secure, insecure avoidant,

04:45

and insecure ambivalent.

04:47

About 70% of her subjects showed secure attachment and could happily explore their new digs and

04:52

interact with the stranger, so long as their mom was nearby.

04:55

If mom left, they might freak out a bit, but they greeted her return in a happy and positive

04:59

way.

05:00

About 15% of the kids demonstrated insecure ambivalent attachment.

05:04

They were afraid of the stranger, cried more and explored less, and had a major freak out

05:09

when mom left, only to act all salty and mad when she returned.

05:13

The last 15% or so showed insecure avoidant attachment.

05:16

They were fine with the stranger, kinda indifferent actually, didn’t cling to mom, didn’t seem

05:21

bothered when she left, showed little interest upon her return.

05:24

Ainsworth observed that sensitive, attentive mothers usually raised securely attached kids,

05:29

whereas less responsive mothers who often ignored their children, or super-anxious mothers

05:34

who obsessed over every little thing, often raised insecurely attached toddlers.

05:38

And then of course, on the extreme, the poor monkeys with their unresponsive, fake moms,

05:43

they became absolutely terrified in unfamiliar situations.

05:48

Attachment is vital.

05:49

It builds the foundation for our sense of basic trust and quite possibly for our adult

05:53

relationships, our motivation to achieve and our willingness to be bold, like that toddler

05:58

playing with new toys in a strange room.

06:01

Given what those messed-up monkeys taught us, it should be no surprise that disruptions

06:04

in attachment can bring a world of pain.

06:06

Babies raised under abuse or extreme neglect are often withdrawn and frightened, and many

06:10

parents who’ve engaged in abusive behavior were abused themselves as children.

06:15

Young kids exposed to extended abuse, trauma, and neglect are at higher risk for psychological

06:19

disorders, health problems, and substance abuse as adults.

06:22

Studies of children raised in understaffed Romanian orphanages, for example, found that

06:26

they scored lower in cognitive tests and were twice as likely to exhibit symptoms of anxiety

06:32

as their counterparts raised in quality foster homes.

06:34

It’s certainly true that some kids can show remarkable resilience, but disrupted attachment

06:39

and care, often further complicated by social and economic marginalization of all kinds,

06:44

can leave life-long scars.

06:45

So if one of infancy’s major social achievements is forming positive attachments, then one

06:49

of the biggest achievements in childhood would have to be achieving a positive sense of self.

06:54

This self-concept, or an understanding and evaluation of who we are, is usually pretty

06:59

solid by about the time we turn 12.

07:01

Charles Darwin proposed that our self-awareness begins when we can recognize ourselves in

07:05

a mirror.

07:06

This self-recognition typically doesn’t occur in humans under 15 to 18 months.

07:10

And by the time that tot’s heading to kindergarten, their self-concept is rapidly expanding.

07:14

They probably know their age, hair color, and family name.

07:17

Perhaps they know they’re good at drawing and not so good at tree climbing, and they’re

07:21

noticing the differences and similarities they share with other people.

07:25

Kids with positive self-images are more happy, confident, independent, and sociable.

07:29

So, how can we instill these values and security in kids?

07:33

And how does parenting affect development?

07:36

Whether your parents were aloof or affectionate, strict or lax, and whether they spanked you

07:40

or preferred to talk it out, one model of parenting would probably categorize them into

07:44

one of three major styles, all related to control.

07:48

The authoritarian parent makes rules with consequences and expects you to follow them

07:52

because “I said so!” and tends to not be very warm to their child.

07:56

Whereas the permissive parent often caves to their child’s demands and exerts little

08:00

control over any of the child’s behavior.

08:03

The authoritative parent, meanwhile, seeks to find a balance between the two.

08:06

They are demanding, but always explain the reasons for their rules, and are loving and

08:11

responsive.

08:12

And, of course, research indicates that finding that culturally appropriate sweet-spot between

08:14

too hard and too soft is the best way to go.

08:17

Now, in addition to that growing sense of self, two other important landmarks of childhood

08:22

and adolescence are the ability to discern right from wrong and the formation of individual

08:27

character.

08:28

When those two things combine, they give us morality.

08:30

Last week, we talked about Jean Piaget and his three-tiered model for cognitive development.

08:35

Well, American psychologist Lawrence Kohlberg modified and expanded on that, and blew it

08:40

up into his own three-level theory of moral development, which emphasized the notion that

08:45

our moral reasoning continues to develop throughout our lives.

08:49

Kohlberg outlined his theory by posing a series of moral dilemmas to children, teens, and

08:53

adults, and then analyzing their reasoning behind the judgments.

08:56

One of his most famous questions is known as the Heinz Dilemma.

08:59

A woman is dying of cancer; there’s a special new drug that might save her, but the pharmacist

09:04

wants to make a big profit, so he charges a lot of money for it.

09:08

Her husband, Heinz, can’t afford it and has tried everything, from fundraising to begging

09:14

the pharmacist, to no avail.

09:15

So, he steals the drug.

09:17

Was he wrong?

09:19

Kohlberg was less interested in people’s answers than in the reasoning behind their choice.

09:23

He ended up organizing his subjects’ responses into three basic levels of moral thinking.

09:28

Kohlberg found that if the subject was younger than nine, they were likely in what he called

09:31

the preconventional morality phase.

09:33

In this phase, kids are concerned with self-interest, but they’re also starting to judge people

09:37

individually, based on their needs and point of view.

09:40

So, Heinz needed the medicine, and stealing it best served his needs.

09:44

But in the second phase, in early adolescence, our moral compasses seem to shift, during

09:48

what Kohlberg called the conventional morality phase.

09:51

Here, his subjects put an emphasis on conformity and worry about what would happen to Heinz

09:56

if he was seen as a criminal.

09:58

This phase seems to worry “what would people think?”.

10:00

From adolescence on, Kohlberg believes, some people exist in the postconventional morality

10:05

phase.

10:06

This is a more complex adult morality, when we begin to account for differing values and

10:11

basic rights.

10:12

Laws are important, but some situations, like saving your beloved’s life, might overrule

10:17

them.

10:18

This phase tops out with reasoning based on universal ethical principles and more abstract

10:22

reasoning.

10:23

Heinz was right to steal the medicine because people have a right to live.

10:27

Critics of Kohlberg’s set up question his emphasis on moral thinking rather than moral

10:31

action, arguing that there’s a big difference between reasoning out what you should do and

10:35

actually doing it.

10:36

But one thing’s for sure, what we experience during our first years on this planet, the

10:40

nature and quality of our attachments, our sense of self, and our moral development,

10:44

they all set the stage of our adolescence and adulthood.

10:47

Today, your developing brain learned about Ainsworth’s three styles of secure, insecure

10:53

avoidant, and insecure ambivalent attachment.

10:55

And about authoritarian, permissive, and authoritative parenting styles.

10:59

You also learned about developing self-concept and Kohlberg’s stages of morality.

11:04

Thanks for watching, especially to all of our Subbable subscribers who make Crash Course

11:08

possible.

11:09

To find out how you can become a supporter, just go to subbable.com/crashcourse.

11:13

This episode was written by Kathleen Yale, edited by Blake de Pastino, and our consultant

11:17

is Dr. Ranjit Bhagwat.

11:19

Our director and editor is Nicholas Jenkins.

11:21

The script supervisor is Michael Aranda, who is also our sound designer.

11:25

And the graphics team is Thought Cafe.

—

This post was previously published on YouTube.

—

Photo credit: Screenshot from video.