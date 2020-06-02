Get Daily Email
Osama Bin Laden Biography: The World's Most Wanted Man

Osama Bin Laden Biography: The World’s Most Wanted Man

by Leave a Comment


He was the world’s most wanted international terrorist – the Svengali like leader at the helm of a violent political movement that brought havoc and destruction the world over. His name became instantly familiar – Osama bin Laden. We all recognized his image; the long, drawn face, the scraggly beard, the turban. Yet, discovering the man behind the image has never been easy, causing him to be referred to as a ‘fact-checker’s nightmare.’


Transcript Provided by YouTube:

 

00:00
Osama bin Laden
00:01
He was the world’s most wanted international terrorist – the Svengali like leader at
00:04
the helm of a violent political movement that brought havoc and destruction the world over.
00:09
His name became instantly familiar – Osama bin Laden.
00:14
We all recognized his image; the long, drawn face, the scraggly beard, the turban.
00:18
Yet, discovering the man behind the image has never been easy, causing him to be referred
00:22
to as a ‘fact-checker’s nightmare.’
00:24
Only now, 6 years after his death, are we able to piece together a complete profile
00:28
of the life and death of the man at the fore-front of a violent political movement that significantly
00:33
impacted our world.
00:35
In this week’s Biographix, we discover the truth about Osama bin Laden.
00:44
* * *
00:45
Formative Years Osama bin Laden was born into a wealthy indisutrialist
00:58
family in the city of Riyadah in 1957.
01:01
His father, Mohammed bin Laden, was a builder and contractor, who, during his lifetime had
01:06
eleven wives and at least fifty-two children.
01:09
His mother was a petite Syria woman.
01:11
Mohammed was an ambitious businessman who had brought his family from Yemen to Saudi
01:14
Arabia in the hopes of both advancing his own professional opportunities and providing
01:19
opportunities for his sons.
01:21
Things went well, and the elder bin Laden built importanat social relatoonships and
01:26
forged enduring bonds with notable members of Saudi society, including members of the
01:30
House of Saud – Saudi Arabia’s ruling family.
01:33
Mohammed built the bin Laden Construction Corporation into one of the largest and most
01:38
profitable construction businesses in the Middle East.
01:41
As he became more successful, Mohammad further strengthened his bond with the Saudi Royal
01:45
family.
01:46
He used his money and influence to bolster the image of the House of Saud.
01:50
In return, King Faisal decreed that all the nation’s construction contracts would be
01:54
awarded to the bin Laden Corporation.
01:57
Mohammad bin Laden died in a plane crash in 1967.
02:00
The ten-year-old Osama was told at the funeral by King Faisal that ‘today I have lost my
02:05
right hand.’
02:06
The Construction Corporation was taken over by Osama’s older brothers.
02:10
By the mid-1990’s it was worth around $36 billion.
02:15
Osama was groomed to enter the family business.
02:18
After successfully completing high school, he furthered his education at King Abdul Aziz
02:22
University.
02:23
There he studied economics and management with an eye to a future in business.
02:27
He also learned the behind-the-scenes dynamics of the family enterprise.
02:31
Unlike Osama, most of his brothers chose to attend Western Universities where they were
02:35
not constricted by Islamic tradition.
02:37
This was particularly true of Osama’s half-brother Salim.
02:40
Known for his good looks and charm, Salim was educated in London and flew his own private
02:46
plane.
02:47
In the early 1970’s, Osama, now in his mid-teens, began to enjoy the excesses of wealth.
02:52
He would regularly make the trip to Beirut, Lebanon to take in the excitement of the city’s
02:56
fast-paced nightlife.
02:57
He spent hours frequenting bars, nightclubs and casinos and often drank more than he should
03:02
have.
03:03
He also began enjoying the company of beautiful young women.
03:09
Spiritual Awakening Around 1975, however, Osama bin Laden had
03:19
a spiritual rebirth, causing him to return to Islam with a fervent devotion that altered
03:25
his goals and lifestyle dramatically.
03:27
It began when he decided to help with restoration work on two mosques.
03:31
At the same time, he began meeting with Islamic fundamentalists and reading more about the
03:36
teachings of Islam.
03:37
Within weeks he had disowned his former loose way of life and become a devout Muslim.
03:42
At the age of twenty, Osama entered an arranged marriage with a devout Syrian woman who was
03:47
a distant cousin.
03:49
Together they immersed themselves in Islamic Fundamentalism, rejecting Western values and
03:53
priorities and condemning its greatest proponent, the United States.
03:58
When Saudi Arabia’s King Faisal was killed by his deranged nephew, bin Laden’s anti-American
04:02
sentiments were reinforced.
04:04
The king’s nephew had been educated in the United States and had become completely westernized.
04:09
Bin Laden was thrilled when, in 1979, a fundamentalist religious leader known as Ayatollah Ruhollah
04:15
Khomeini overthrew the Shah of Iran, who was seen as a puppet of the United States.
04:19
For the first time, Islamic fundamentalists had seized a Muslim country and established
04:24
an Islamic state.
04:26
It gave undeniable proof that radical Islamic forces could prevail over Western decadency.
04:32
Then, towards the end of 1979, the Soviet Union invaded the largely Muslim nation of
04:37
Afghanistan.
04:38
Soviet forces were ruthless, pouring overwhelming fire power on the Afghanistan resistance.
04:44
They killed the Afghanistan president, and put their own government in place.
04:48
Middle Eastern Arab nations were alarmed.
04:51
They were all sympathetic to the Afghani cause, but knew that none of them had the ability
04:55
to take on the Soviet war machine.
04:58
Yet, Islamic fundamentalist militants were determined to do something.
05:02
Ousting the Soviets and restoring Islam in its purest sense fit their definition of jihad,
05:07
or Holy War.
05:09
Thousands of young men, united by Islam rather than national boundaries, travelled to Afghanistan
05:13
to risk their lives for their beliefs.
05:16
Among them was Osama bin Laden.
05:22
Afghanistan
05:28
The Soviet invasion of Afghanistan was the impetus that took Osama bin Laden out of his
05:32
comfortable life of privilege and into his reincarnation as a freedom fighter.
05:37
Yet, unlike many others, he did not unthinkingly grab an AK-47 and rush off to the desert to
05:42
join the guerrilla army.
05:44
His first stop was Pakistan, where he set up a recruitment station to bring Muslims
05:48
from surrounding Arab nations to the cause of jihad.
05:51
It soon became clear that his business background and money were going to be a huge asset.
05:57
He organized training camps where the recruits learned the art of strategic warfare.
06:01
Bin Laden knew that the thousands of eager young men he was gathering together needed
06:05
a support network.
06:06
So, he also began recruiting doctors, bomb experts, military strategists and engineers
06:12
from all over the Arab world.
06:14
His family’s building background impelled him to build the infrastructure that would
06:17
be needed to defeat the Soviets.
06:19
Men who had come to fight soon found themselves digging trenches, paving roads and building
06:24
hospitals and depots.
06:26
During the 1980’s, bin Laden was instrumental in bringing together in Afghanistan and nearby
06:31
areas of Pakistan more than twenty-five thousand Muslim fighters from at least thirty-five
06:36
countries across the Muslim world.
06:38
Yet, support also came from the most unlikely of places – the United States.
06:43
The U.S. was fixated on stopping Soviet expansion and so were willing to support Islamic efforts
06:48
to remove the Communist invaders from Afghanistan.
06:51
Despite their hatred of the United States, the jihadists gladly accepted their backing
06:55
– after all, it meant money, weapons and supplies.
06:58
Still, they made sure that the Americans stayed well clear of their operations.
07:02
One Islamic intelligence officer noted that ‘no American instructor was ever involved
07:06
in giving training on any kind of weapon or equipment to the mujahideen,’ or holy fighters.
07:12
Bin Laden was instrumental in securing from the United States ‘stingers’, which were
07:16
heat seeking ground-to-air missiles with the ability to bring down a Soviet fighter plane.
07:21
With the aid of American stingers, bin Laden’s men could bring down at least 270 Soviet aircraft.
07:27
Through their fixation on defeating the Soviets by whatever means necessary, the U.S, was
07:33
creating a monster.
07:34
As well as bringing money, resources and organizational skill to the jihadist cause, bin Laden fought
07:40
alongside his fellow jihadists.
07:42
One of his troops recalled . . .
07:43
He was a hero to us because he was on the front line, always moving ahead of everybody
07:48
else.
07:49
He not only gave us money, but he also gave himself.
07:52
He came down from his palace to live with the Afghan peasants and the Arab fighters.
07:56
He cooked with them, ate with them, dug trenches with them.
07:59
That was bin Laden’s way.
08:01
Bin Laden was not afraid of death, convinced that there was a special place in the hereafter
08:06
for those who participated in jihad.
08:08
He often stated that one day of fighting in Afghanistan was like a thousand days of praying
08:12
in an ordinary mosque.
08:14
As a result, he was more than willing to become a martyr for the cause.
08:19
Conquering Hero In 1989, after a painful decade, the Soviets
08:30
finally withdrew from Afghanistan.
08:32
Osama bin Laden returned to Saudi Arabia with the reputation of a jihadist hero.
08:36
He was hugely popular amongst the common people, and the ruling family saw friendship with
08:40
him as a way to quell criticism from Islamic fundamentalists, who saw them as too western.
08:45
Bin Laden milked his hero status for all it was worth.
08:49
He spoke at mosques and other places, often drawing large crowds of young men who were
08:54
inspired to help create an Islamic fundamentalist world.
08:57
His speeches, filled with venom against the United States, were often taped, with over
09:01
a million copies circulating around the Mulsim world.
09:04
Despite returning to the rich embrace of his family, Osama did not avail himself of the
09:08
lavish lifestyle that was available to him.
09:10
He moved into a modest apartment with his wife and children and did his best to live
09:14
according to strict Islamic teachings.
09:16
Yet, a fire was smouldering inside him.
09:20
That fire was inflamed in August 1990 when Iraqi leader Saddam Hussein invaded the neighbouring
09:24
nation of Kuwait, with Saudi Arabia looking to be his next target.
09:28
Panic arose in the House of Saudi.
09:30
Bin Laden stepped up to offer his assistance, his experience in Afghanistan allowed him
09:35
to map out a battle strategy to save his country.
09:38
He was determined that any Iraqi aggression would be met my Muslim forces alone.
09:43
To call on the West for help would be, he argued, contrary to Islamic teachings and
09:47
demoralizing to the nation.
09:49
Bin Laden warned the Saudi government that assistance from the U.S. would mean that Islamic
09:54
fundamentalists would withdraw their support.
09:55
But Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Défense, Prince Sultan knew that even bin Laden’s
10:00
forces could not defend his country from the air, naval or chemical and biological weapons
10:04
attacks that Saddam Hussein had at his disposal.
10:07
One one occasion, bin Laden burst in the Prince’s office and yelled,
10:10
There is no need for American troops!
10:13
Yet, when the prince asked him how he would save the people from an Iraqi chemical weapon
10:17
attack, he could only reply . . .
10:19
We will defeat them with our faith.
10:21
The Saudi Government did turn to the United States for help.
10:25
The result was the Gulf War – a U.S. led Western assault on Iraq.
10:29
Saddam was pushed back and his threat negated.
10:31
However, to the outrage of bin Laden and his fundamentalist followers, U.S. military forces
10:37
remained in the region in case Saddam made any further aggressive moves.
10:41
The House of Saudi, who had not long before seen association with bin Laden as an asset,
10:45
now got nervous at Osama’s hero status and huge popularity.
10:49
They warned him to restrain from making negative public comment about their reliance on the
10:53
West, threatening to remove the lucrative public contracts that had been given to the
10:57
family business.
11:03
Exile
11:08
The relationship between bin Laden and the House of Saud quickly deteriorated to the
11:12
point that, in 1991, he was expelled from the country.
11:16
Three years later his citizenship was revoked.
11:18
He fled to Sudan with his immediate family, which now included three wives and fifteen
11:22
children.
11:23
They moved into a brick and stucco home in Khartoum where he lived a simple and deeply
11:28
religious life.
11:29
In Sudan, bin Laden quickly found support for his ideology, which was fiercely opposed
11:33
to any collaboration with the West.
11:35
His goal was to overthrow regimes that were friendly to the U.S. and establish in their
11:40
place true Islamic states.
11:41
The first step towards that end would be to strike at U.S. targets throughout the world.
11:46
By doing so, it was believed that the United States would be forced to withdraw from the
11:50
Middle East.
11:51
Then, the governments that been propped up by America could easily be toppled.
11:55
The nucleus of the terrorist organization that would bring about these changes was a
11:59
group that bin Laden helped develop.
12:02
It was called al-Qaeda.
12:04
From their base in Sudan, experienced al-Qaeda leaders were sent to various parts of the
12:08
world where there were large Muslim populations.
12:11
Their mission was to incite an Islamic revolution and carry out acts of terrorism.
12:16
In his first year in Sudan, bin Laden became a disciple of Hassan Abdallah al-Turabi, the
12:21
Islamic spiritual leader of Sudan.
12:23
While Turabi helped Osama to deepen his spiritual development, bin Laden, in turn, built up
12:28
Turabi’s jihdist group, the Popular International Organization or PIO.
12:33
He also built connectiions with various international financial institutions to channel money towards
12:38
his growing terror networks.
12:39
At the same time, he could smuggle terrorists into the United States by arranging for them
12:44
to be employees of companies owned by wealthy pro-Islamic Middle eastern businessmen.
12:48
Meanwhile, within Sudan, bin Laden established a building company known as the al-Hirjah
12:52
for Construction and Development Ltd.
12:54
Its sole purpose was to build an infrastructure in Sudan to move the equipment, vehicles,
12:59
and weaponry needed to expedite terrorist acts.
13:05
International Terrorist By the mid-1990’s bin Laden had established
13:14
a world-wide reputation as a revolutionary, with thousands of young jihaidts idolizing
13:19
him and dreaming of being just like him.
13:22
The first bombing attack that was credited to bin Laden was the December 29, 1992 attack
13:27
on two hotels in Aden, Yemen.
13:29
Both hotels were frequently used by U.S. military personnel in the area.
13:33
Three people were killed and five more were wounded in the attack.
13:36
This was part of a concerted effort to oust the Americans from the Horn of Africa and
13:40
assert fundamentalist Islamic power in the region.
13:43
The focus of the action was Somalia, where bin Laden organized fierce figting against
13:47
U.S. forces who were there for humanitarian purposes.
13:50
Bin Laden counted the withdrawal of U.S, troops from Mogadishu as among his most significant
13:55
victories against the U.S.
13:58
Following his actions in Somalia, bin Laden turned his attention to Europe.
14:01
His first step was to bolster the Islamic fundamentalist movement in the Balkans, before
14:06
setting his sights on western Europe and the United States.
14:09
Muslim communities in these places were saturated with pro-Islamic, anti-Western propaganda.
14:15
Bin Laden also relied heavily on e-mail and the internet to get the word out.
14:18
In 1995, al-Qaeda turned its attention back to the Middle Eastern nations that it belived
14:23
were roadblocks to the establishment of Islamic fundamentalist regimes throughout the Muslim
14:28
world.
14:29
Bin Laden saw Egypt and Saudi Arabia as the two biggest local obstacles to his cause.
14:33
In Saudi Arabia he became obsessed with overthrowing the House of Saud.
14:37
In November 1995, he orchestrated the bombing of a U.S. Militartry training center in Riyadh,
14:42
killing seven people.
14:44
The House of Saud were outraged at the attack, convinced that bin Laden was behind it.
14:48
A few days after the attack, four mercenaries from Yemen opened fire with AK-47’s outside
14:53
of his residence in Sudan.
14:55
Bin Laden’s bodyguards returned fire and, within minutes, three of the assailants and
14:59
two bodygusrds were dead.
15:00
From that day on, Osama bin Laden’s house and street were transformed into an armed
15:04
camp.
15:05
It wasn’t just the House of Saud that were after him.
15:07
In 1996, a U.S. Special Forces operation was launched to capture bin Laden, with the aid
15:12
of America friendly Mulsim nations.
15:14
From now on, he refused to venture out of Sudan.But then both Saudi Arabia and the U.S.
15:19
turned up the screws, threatening economic sanctions on Sudan unless they handed bin
15:24
Laden over.
15:25
He was quietly asked to leave and he and his wife and children headed for Afghanistan in
15:29
May 1996.
15:31
Safely ensconced in Afghanistan, bin Laden now fully embraced the role of internatiional
15:36
leader of the Islamic extremist movement.
15:38
To stay alive, though, he had to surround himself with many bodyguards.
15:42
He established a three-room opertions base in a cave that had been carved out of the
15:46
mountainside, that was equipped with basic furnishings.
15:49
His only connections to the outside world were his satellite phone and two laptops.
15:53
In 1998, bin Laden turned his destrucitive attention back to Africa.
15:57
His plan was to bomb two U.S. Embassies in different African countries.
16:01
On August 7th, simultaneous attacks in Kenya and Tanzania killed hundreds of people.
16:06
Although he denied responsibility, the international community were unanimous that bin Laden was
16:11
behind the attacks.
16:12
As a result, the U.S. stepped up its attempts to take him out, with an air strike on October
16:17
20th known as Operation Infinite Reach.
16:20
It destroyed three terrorist training camps in the Afghani mountains, but bin Laden remained
16:24
at large.
16:28
Target: USA
16:35
A year later, he was connected to an attack on the U.S. Navy destroyer USS Cole.
16:40
The ship had stopped to refuel in the port of Aden, Yemen, when terrorists blasted it,
16:44
killing seventeen sailors.
16:46
Less than a month after that, two planes smashed into the twin towers of the World Trade Center
16:50
in New York City, striking a devastating blow at the very symbol of American business and
16:56
achievement.
16:57
Within moments it had been transformed into a full-blown war zone.
17:00
About 45 minutes later, the terror struck again.
17:02
A hijacked airliner that had departed from Virginnia was spearheaded into the Pentagon
17:06
– the natiion’s military headquarters.
17:09
The horrific, shocking attack, the deadliest since Peral Harbor, was a major wake up call
17:13
for the United States.
17:14
A $25 million reward was offered for bin Laden and antiterrorist task forces were set up.
17:20
Despite a full-on effort to bring hm to justice, bin Laden was able to remain at large, plotting
17:25
further attacks for another decade.
17:27
Sometime in the mid 2000’s he slipped into Pakistan.
17:30
For a while he stayed in rural mountain villages protected by local tribal leaders.
17:35
Then he moved to the Abbottabad compound with three of his wives (he now had five) and thirteen
17:39
of his children.
17:40
It was there that the Americans finally got their man.
17:48
The End In the early morning hours of May 2nd,2011,
17:57
about twenty-five Navy SEAL commandos descended on the Abbottabad compound.
18:00
They quickly breached the 18-foot walls and then stormed the house, using explosives to
18:04
gain entry.
18:05
Two men encountered on the first floor were killed, and then the commandos rushed upstairs
18:09
where they identified and killed bin Laden.
18:11
He was shot in the chest and the forehead.
18:13
One of his wives was also shot in the leg when she lunged at a SEAL.
18:16
To make sure that they had gotten their man, one of the SEAL’s took a photo and then
18:19
quickly put it through facial recognition software.
18:21
The result showed a 95 percent likelihood that this was Osama bin Laden.
18:26
Later DNA testing put it beyond a shadow of doubt – the world’s number one terrorist
18:30
was dead.
18:32
Osama bin Laden was buried at sea shortly after the raid.
18:35
Unfortunately, the terror organization that he created remains.

This post was previously published on YouTube.

About Biographics

Biographics will provide video biographies about fascinating people four times per week. Co-owned by Simon Whistler & Shell Harris (co-founded with TopTenzNet - https://www.youtube.com/user/toptenznet) this biography channel will introduce you to people who changed the world for better and for worse. Website: Biographics.org

