Home / Learning / Outtakes #4: Crash Course Psychology

Outtakes #4: Crash Course Psychology

Transcript Provided by YouTube:

 

00:00
Director: Let’s do it once again without the blink.
00:03
Hank: (Laughs) Now I’m thinking about blinking. Am I blinking? I don’t know! (Laughs)
00:08
Do it one more time without the blink. Blinkblinkblinkblinkblink. (Laughs)
00:12
I cannot – I can no longer not blink.
00:25
They just kind of crack, confessing something very important about their adolescence in
00:28
the process, which is the struck – ahh.
00:42
By this stage in life, most of us have begun exploring intimate relationships, whether
00:46
that’s a steady sweetheart or just an OKpew – pewpewpewpid? OKPewkid. That’s – don’t go
00:52
on that site.
00:53
Just a reminder about how things – zzzzzllu. Just a reminder about how things like, uh,
01:01
so bad at words.
01:02
What song is it? Michael Aranda: I’ve never seen The Breakfast Club.
01:04
Hank: Gasps.
01:05
Nick: WHAT? Oh my god. Michael, you’re missing out on something important!
01:14
American psychologist Lauren Skuuuuwberg…
01:17
You might want to take a day – you might – might need to back off and take a nap!
01:21
You might need tobehh (beep) dyah!
01:25
Which emphasize the notion that our mornerstern. Mrr.
01:29
Well, American psychologist Laurence Coleberg modified and expanded and blew it aaah…
01:35
Psychologist Raymond Ca – ca… why it wasn’t on this? Ca? Cat? I have no idea how to say this.
01:42
This type of experiential intelligence gets stronger with age, as we continue to take
01:46
in knowledge and understanding. It’s my part and it’s y part and gardi part?
01:52
But one thing is certain. What we experience during our first years on our planet arrrrrr
01:58
arr! Arr!
02:01
On the other hand the permissive parent often caved to their child’s demands and exerts
02:05
little control or (gags) Sometimes I worry that that’s going to happen
02:10
and I’m never going to be able to talk again.
02:12
That becomes severe enough to interfere with rether – with rether? Rether.
02:15
Alzheimer’s disease is a form of progressive irreversible dementia; first memory declines,
02:20
then reasoning, then eventually basic physee – physeeological? Physeeological? That’s not
02:25
a word.
02:27
That it’s not part of normy – normy? Normy healthal aging.
02:33
But in the 1950s, American psychologists Harry and Margaret Harlow came along with a barrel
02:38
of monkeys, complicating and illuminating or dideedideedi,
02:42
Care- care – care – (tongue noise)
02:47
The authoritative parent, meanwhile, (mouth noise)
02:51
We talked last week about Jean Piaget and his three-tiered model for cognitive development.
02:56
Well, Amer – (burp)
02:58
How well you take care of your body counts for a lot.
03:00
But the big question is: why? Why do we do anything? I mean, why bother ever changing
03:06
out of pff…eh.
03:08
And loving touch and care are tremendously important, but filam – filaments. Filamentierity.
03:16
They all set the stage for our adollol. Adollolol. This is it? This is the… I guess… OK.
03:23
Yeah.
03:24
For example, dogs instinctively shake their fur – fyuur. Fyuur.
03:29
The unfamili –
03:32
Your zookeeper or whoe – whoemememe. (Beep) So many words.
03:37
My need for food and my hunger and behavior is eating. Is that right?
03:45
You’re bored and lonely and getting weird, so you call up some friends and go mountain
03:49
biking or to go to a go to a tg – tgatgatga.
03:58
Obscure biologist Charles Darwin, not actually (laughs)
04:05
This so-called imprinting process can be difficult to reverse, which can make it a big a – peacko!
04:09
peacock peacock bawk bawk bgabga.
04:14
Last week we talked about Jean Piaget and his three-tiered model for “cognitive development”
04:18
well American psychologist – tongue noise.
04:24
This is going to be good when we get it. It’s going to be so good. Everybody’s going to
04:26
say “wow, that was a really great take.”


This post was previously published on YouTube.

Photo credit: Screenshot from video.

About Crash Course

Tons of awesome courses in one awesome channel! Nicole Sweeney teaches you sociology, Carrie Anne Philbin teaches you computer science, Craig Benzine teaches film history, and Mike Rugnetta is teaching mythology!

Check out the playlists for past courses in physics, philosophy, games, economics, U.S. government and politics, astronomy, anatomy & physiology, world history, biology, literature, ecology, chemistry, psychology, and U.S. history.

Help support Crash Course at Patreon.com/CrashCourse.
Follow us on Twitter @TheCrashCourse and Facebook. See our videos on YouTube.

