Simon Bolivar: Today a Hero. Yesterday a Tyrant.

Simon Bolivar: Today a Hero. Yesterday a Tyrant.

by


Transcript Provided by YouTube:

 

00:00
his nickname is still known across the
00:02
globe Simon Bolivar
00:04
el Libertador The Liberator the man who
00:07
almost single-handedly arrested South
00:09
America from Spanish control he was
00:11
without a doubt one of the most
00:12
important men who ever lived a Latino
00:15
George Washington a general who could
00:18
stand shoulder-to-shoulder with Napoleon
00:20
in his short life he United all of
00:23
modern Colombia Venezuela Panama and
00:26
Ecuador into a single super state and
00:29
then lived long enough to see all his
00:31
dreams turned to dust in the harsh
00:34
daylight of Independence soul gem hero X
00:36
our radical general dictator man of the
00:39
people Simon Bolivar he was many things
00:42
yet outside of Latin America knowledge
00:44
of his life is something most of us are
00:47
sorely lacking well today we’re taking
00:49
you on a sweeping ride through the epic
00:52
life of the man known to history as the
00:54
Liberator
00:55
[Music]
01:07
if you were putting bets on which
01:09
newborn baby might grow up to be a
01:10
revolutionary in 1783 caracas simon
01:14
bolivar would have been far down your
01:16
list born into a wealthy spanish
01:19
descended family young Bolivar was one
01:21
of the richest boys in the whole of
01:23
Venezuela but even in these early days
01:25
there were signs that the Prince of
01:27
Caracas didn’t lead the easy life his
01:29
position would suggest why live art was
01:32
barely 3 when his wealthy father died
01:34
and not yet 10 when his mother followed
01:36
her husband into the grave left in the
01:39
charge of a disinterested uncle vova was
01:41
soon dumped upon a succession of tutors
01:44
that he did his best to ignore with one
01:47
exception
01:48
Simon Rodriguez shared more than just a
01:50
first name with Bolivar he shared the
01:52
works of jean-jacques rousseau and other
01:54
icons of liberal thought boulevard often
01:57
feigned disinterest rodriguez must have
01:59
gone on something right though when he
02:01
began his revolutionary career it would
02:03
be these lessons that vallah Farr would
02:05
use as the raw ingredients of his own
02:07
political philosophy anything as
02:10
coherent as a political philosophy was
02:12
on bolivars mind at the time the 16 year
02:15
olds rich kid would soon leave heading
02:16
off to Europe wham like all of
02:18
Venezuela’s aristocracy he would take in
02:21
the court in Spain choir in education
02:24
maybe find a bride and return to Caracas
02:26
ready to join the elite anyway that’s
02:29
kind of what happens Boulevard he
02:31
arrived in Madrid just as the 18th
02:33
century was drawing to a close he spent
02:34
time at court and married his great love
02:37
this was Maria Teresa rodríguez del Toro
02:40
II ELISA in the parallel universe the
02:44
rest of his biography would probably now
02:46
read and then he returned to Caracas and
02:48
settle into a life of privilege so I
02:49
really hope you liked that video but
02:51
that’s not what happens once again what
02:53
looked like an easy existence for
02:55
Bolivar quickly gave way to pain less
02:58
than a year after their marriage he and
03:00
Maria Teresa returned to Caracas to
03:02
settle down
03:02
barely where they off the boat went
03:04
Maria Teresa contracted yellow fever and
03:07
died if you’re looking for the moment
03:09
Simon Bolivar the Prince of Caracas
03:11
became Simon Bolivar the revolutionary
03:13
this this is it wall of art was so
03:16
distraught by his wife’s death that he
03:18
made a sworn vow
03:20
to never marry again a vowel that he
03:22
kept for the rest of his life although
03:24
he certainly did his fair share of
03:26
sleeping around see he threw himself
03:27
into politics as a means of escaping the
03:30
heartache it was this decision that
03:33
really set him on the path to greatness
03:34
there was one other side effect of maria
03:37
theresa’s death in 1804 Bolivar decided
03:40
to return to Europe it was while back on
03:43
the old continents that he would make
03:44
another solemn vow one which would have
03:46
repercussions for centuries to come
03:52
[Music]
03:55
in 1804 France was in the grip of a
03:58
national awakening following the extreme
04:00
bloodshed of the Revolution a new
04:01
general had risen up to set the nation
04:04
back on track he was seen by liberal
04:06
radicals across the world as almost a
04:08
secular second coming an enlightened man
04:11
whose destruction of the older order was
04:13
ushering in a new and greater age as
04:16
you’ve probably already guessed that
04:18
generals name well there was Napoleon
04:19
Bonaparte and Bolivar was in thrall as
04:23
to what had achieved with France rather
04:26
than return to the suffocating order of
04:28
Madrid Bolivar decided to set sail to
04:30
France to see this enlightened upheaval
04:33
firsthand if Bulevar had hopes of being
04:36
inspired by Napoleon though it was
04:39
quickly disappointed Boulevard now a
04:41
young man reached Paris just as Napoleon
04:43
was crowning himself Emperor and
04:45
transforming from an enlightened despot
04:47
into a straight-up despot outraged at
04:50
this naked power grab Boulevard closed
04:52
the windows of his Paris apartment in
04:54
protest on the day of the coronation
04:56
refusing to join in the revelry
04:58
disgusted by Spain disappointed by
05:00
Napoleonic France Bolivar spent the next
05:03
few years aimlessly drifting around
05:05
Europe trudging the well-trodden route
05:07
of the Grand Tour it was while on this
05:09
trip that he bumped into his old tutor
05:11
Simon Rodriguez Rodriguez had long since
05:14
been exiled from Venezuela for his
05:16
radicalism but they went to Italy
05:18
together at some point
05:20
Rodriguez seems to have lit the flame of
05:22
Independence in bolivars soul because
05:24
when they reached Rome Bolivar to the
05:26
top of the aventine hill one of the
05:28
Seven Hills upon which the great Roman
05:30
Republic was founded there
05:32
he swore a solemn vow to never rest
05:35
until South America was free from
05:37
Spanish control it was the second great
05:39
vow that Bolivar would succeed in
05:41
keeping
05:42
[Music]
05:48
around the time that Bulevar was
05:50
traipsing around italy two major things
05:52
happens that would make bolivars Val
05:54
look laughably naive and then just as
05:57
quickly make it look very prescient the
06:00
first came in 1806 when a liberal
06:02
radical known as Francisco de Miranda
06:04
rationally decided now was the time for
06:07
South American independence a Venezuelan
06:09
patriot miranda is today known as the
06:12
precursor the man who priests aged the
06:15
Liberator
06:15
but what our bolivars name would become
06:17
synonymous with success Miranda’s became
06:20
rather associated with catastrophe in
06:22
the summer of 1806 Miranda tried to
06:25
launch a general uprising in Venezuela
06:27
landing a partially us-funded small
06:30
force on the country’s coast but rather
06:32
than flocking to his side ordinary
06:35
Venezuelans kept out of the way as a
06:37
Spanish forced to send it capturing
06:39
nearly the entire expedition Miranda he
06:43
barely escaped with his life at the time
06:45
it looked like the end of the
06:46
independent stream Venezuelans had been
06:48
given a chance to rise up and they’re
06:50
decided to lie low but then the second
06:53
major thing happens that blew the
06:55
question open once again in 1808 a
06:58
Napoleon deposed the king of Spain and
07:00
installed his brother Joseph on the
07:02
Spanish throne for Venezuelans already
07:04
uncomfortable with Spanish rule this Co
07:06
is just far too much South America it
07:09
exploded in revolt newly arrived back in
07:12
his hometown bolivar quickly decided
07:14
these anti french uprisings were the
07:16
perfect vehicle for his patriotic dreams
07:18
initially on the sidelines of the action
07:21
in caracas voila Vaart soon staged to
07:23
take over of a group known as the
07:25
patriotic Society for the development of
07:27
agriculture and livestock turning it
07:29
into a hospital ushion reactivity while
07:32
many of his contemporaries felt he was
07:34
too radical Bolivar nonetheless made his
07:36
influence felt it was following a
07:38
stirring speech of his to Congress that
07:39
Venezuela declared independence on April
07:42
the 19th 1810 non the Bolivar was
07:44
anywhere close to the true levers of
07:46
power kept on a short leash it was only
07:49
his personal wealth that got him an
07:50
official position in the new government
07:52
as an ambassador to Britain while their
07:55
boulevard managed to convince the exiled
07:57
Francisco de Miranda to return to lead
07:59
Venezuela
08:00
decision that he would later regret when
08:02
Miranda brought his flair for
08:04
catastrophe with him now whole books
08:06
could be written on why Miranda was the
08:09
wrong man for the job here he was a poor
08:11
general who allowed royalist forces to
08:13
maintain footholds in the young country
08:15
he was also a poor judge of talents
08:17
inside lines tactician ‘he’s like
08:19
Bolivar in favor of weaker leaders on
08:21
top all that he was poor in a crisis
08:23
when an earthquake flattened Caracas in
08:25
1812 Miranda failed to control the
08:28
narrative that God was punishing the
08:30
upstart Venezuelans for defying the
08:33
Spanish crown although Bulevar acquitted
08:35
himself well digging through the rubble
08:36
of Caracas with his bare hands to rescue
08:39
survivors public feeling the gams are
08:41
turning against the Republicans by
08:43
summer of 1812 Venezuela was in revolt
08:46
again this time against Miranda Bolivar
08:48
and their failed Republic Miranda tried
08:51
to staunch the tide by setting himself
08:54
up as a dictator but now the writing who
08:57
was on the wall in August Miranda
08:59
snapped and bolted but he was coerced by
09:01
Bolivar and other Republican soldiers
09:03
trying to board a British ship with the
09:05
contents of the Venezuelan Treasury and
09:07
incensed Bolivar handed his erstwhile
09:09
friends over to the Spaniards before
09:11
fleeing into exile himself as he sailed
09:14
away from Venezuela Bulevar left behind
09:16
the ruins of a republic that had
09:18
collapsed after only a year burying his
09:20
dreams just as the great earthquake had
09:22
buried Caracas just as with the
09:25
earthquake if Bolivar once it to salvage
09:27
anything from this catastrophe he was
09:29
going to have to roll up his sleeves and
09:31
personally start digging
09:33
[Music]
09:38
it was while in exile in Cartagena which
09:41
is today in Colombia that Boulevard did
09:43
his metaphorical digging for months he
09:45
analyzed the failures of the first
09:47
Venezuelan Republic determined to rescue
09:49
some lessons from the rubble the result
09:51
was his el manifesto dick Carter haina
09:54
the Cartagena manifesto which today
09:56
reads like a cheat sheet for
09:57
understanding Bolivarian thought
09:59
boulevard decided the main thing wrong
10:01
with Venezuela was its lack of a strong
10:03
government although he pinpointed the
10:05
failure of Miranda to root out all
10:06
royalist forces and the creation of a
10:08
federalist rather than a centralist
10:10
Republic he also made vague noises about
10:12
invading Venezuela and restoring
10:15
independence but nobody in Cartagena
10:17
thought he’d really do it how wrong they
10:21
were in winter of 1812 Bolivar went
10:23
seriously off script commissioned into
10:26
the new Grenada Army and given a small
10:27
garrison he suddenly abandoned his post
10:30
and took his men on a suicidal charge up
10:33
the Magdalena River the charge being
10:35
aimed at the royalist forces that still
10:37
controlled most of the country it should
10:38
have been the end of Bolivar but instead
10:41
it was his making bolivars blitzkrieg
10:43
annihilated the Spanish royal forces
10:45
stationed along the river overwhelmed
10:47
and terrified they simply abandoned town
10:50
after town as Bolivar came roaring
10:52
through by the end of January the entire
10:54
river was in Patriot hands it was a
10:56
resounding victory for the independence
10:58
movement yet Bolivar wasn’t even close
11:01
to being done like a man possessed he
11:03
ended the Magdalena campaign not with a
11:05
well observed rest but with the invasion
11:08
of Venezuela the invasion today is known
11:11
as the admirable campaign but make no
11:14
mistake the admirable part certainly
11:16
doesn’t refer to bolivars conduct
11:18
desperate to be the one to liberate
11:20
Venezuela and restore the Republic
11:22
Bolivar resorted to some very dirty
11:24
tricks chief among them was the decree
11:26
of war to the death which stated that
11:29
any native Spaniards who did not
11:30
actively help them liberate Venezuela
11:33
would be executed on the spot whatever
11:36
the legalities of bolivars semi genocide
11:38
or decree it certainly worked as a
11:41
second uprising gripped Venezuela’s East
11:44
Bolivar rampaged across its West
11:46
liberating City after City just as he
11:49
had done on the man
11:50
in a campaign by July royalist forces
11:53
were collapsing under the on sort by
11:56
August resistance had simply melted away
11:59
on August the 6th 1893 Simon Bolivar
12:01
marched into Caracas and declared a new
12:04
republic barely a year before he had
12:07
fled the city as his dreams collapsed
12:10
now here he was resurrecting them from
12:13
the ashes the admirable campaign remains
12:15
one of the greatest military victories
12:17
in all of history in about half a year
12:19
bolivars single-handedly destroyed the
12:22
royalist upper hand in Gran Colombia and
12:24
freed Venezuela from Spanish rule it’s
12:27
one of the main reasons his name still
12:30
carries a significant way today
12:31
unfortunately it also sowed the seeds of
12:34
the second Republic’s destruction out on
12:38
the plains of Venezuela news of
12:40
boulevards war crimes reached the
12:41
bandits and the Cowboys under the
12:43
leadership Pro Spanish psychopath Jose
12:46
Thomas bothers these disparate groups
12:48
United into a force of anti Bolivar
12:51
vengeance they were called the legions
12:54
of hell the ISIS of their day the
12:56
legions of hell glorified in the rape
12:59
mutilation torture and massacring of
13:02
anyone who stood in their way
13:03
after bolivars victory they swept across
13:06
Venezuela with such ferocity even The
13:09
Liberator stood no chance Caracas
13:11
fell in an orgy of blood in July 18 14
13:15
and bolivars LED back to New Granada
13:16
only to find royalist forces in the
13:19
ascent although he would launch a
13:21
successful campaign against separatist
13:23
Bogota bolivars time was over by maybe
13:26
1815 even Carter haina had turned
13:28
against the hero of Magdalena and
13:30
Bolivar he was forced to flee to Jamaica
13:33
once again watching from the ship as the
13:35
Venezuelan Republican burns and his
13:38
victories collapsed into dust most men
13:41
would have given up at this point but
13:43
most men and not Simon Bolivar
13:45
[Music]
13:51
it was while recalibrating in his exile
13:54
in British Jamaica that The Liberator
13:55
wrote the second great Bolivarian text
13:58
the letter from Jamaica a long cry for
14:00
liberty and freedom the letter is today
14:02
notable for one very important passage
14:05
saying American natives lacks the virtue
14:07
for democracy due to centuries of
14:08
Spanish oppression Boulevard declared a
14:11
free South America would need a strong
14:13
hand at the wheel a president for life
14:15
there was the first inkling that the
14:18
world had of the liberators hidden
14:20
dictatorial tendencies but that letter
14:22
was only seemed ominous in hindsight for
14:26
now Bolivar was an outcast watching his
14:28
country plunge into a vicious Civil War
14:30
he needed to get back to Venezuela and
14:32
he needed to do it fast
14:34
but luckily helped us on a hand from a
14:37
surprising source a decade earlier Haiti
14:39
had thrown off its French shackles and
14:41
declared itself free the only successful
14:44
slave rebellion in modern history as a
14:46
plantation owner Bolivar was himself a
14:48
slaver something that should have put
14:49
him at odds with Haiti’s new governments
14:51
it might’ve were it not for Haitian
14:54
president Alexander petit on in 1815
14:57
Bulevar met with petit on to discuss
14:59
South American independence petit on
15:01
promised the revolutionary guns money
15:02
ships and support for freeing Venezuela
15:05
but there was a condition
15:06
Bolivar would have to swear to free all
15:08
of the slaves
15:09
in South America starting with his own
15:12
the real is controversial today because
15:14
while Bulevar did give up his own slaves
15:17
he never forced any of his fellow rich
15:19
Venezuelans to follow suit
15:21
regardless bolivars word was enough and
15:23
the Haitian president equips the
15:25
Liberator for war for the third time in
15:28
a decade
15:29
Bolivar returned to Venezuela to free it
15:32
from rileys hands but first there would
15:34
be a grinding war of attrition for three
15:37
years Bolivar made as many losses as he
15:39
did gains while Haitian money kept his
15:41
army a flow to the Royalists were simply
15:44
too strong to dislodge in this long
15:46
period perhaps the only real victory
15:48
Boulevard was convincing Jose Antonio
15:50
payors to join him a cowboy in the
15:52
grasslands payors had raised his own
15:54
anti royalist army from the remnants of
15:56
the legions of hell it would be his men
15:58
that would help ensure bolivars victory
16:00
but only after Bulevar had proved
16:02
himself worthy of them the
16:03
he deferred to the Liberator Paz
16:05
challenged him to a series of physical
16:07
feats culminating in a non-stop
16:09
all-night ride that depends as amazement
16:12
went on so long he christened Bolivar
16:15
iron arse in 1819 the war was in
16:18
stalemate then in spring iron ass had a
16:20
brain wave with Royalists focused on
16:22
defending Caracas why not attack the
16:24
vice-regal capital of Bogota no one had
16:27
attacked before because it was separated
16:28
by an impassable line of mountains no
16:31
one had even bothered to defend these
16:32
only Bolivar he didn’t think that those
16:35
mountains were as impossible as everyone
16:37
seemed to think and in May he set out to
16:39
prove it the going was beyond tough
16:42
roaring rivers miles of flooded plains
16:44
and torrential storms had to be braved
16:46
before bolivars army even reached the
16:48
Andes then the soldiers had to endure a
16:50
grueling 13,000 foot climb and a march
16:53
through the snow and the ice
16:54
by the time Bolivar reached New Granada
16:56
two thousands of his men were dead but
16:59
it had been worth it with the Spanish
17:01
assuming no army would be insane enough
17:03
to try and cross the Andes the road to
17:05
Bogota was wide open the moment
17:07
Boulevard descended from the mountains
17:09
it was game over one Spanish general a
17:12
guy called Barry arrow stood in his way
17:14
and Bolivar made absolute mincemeat of
17:17
him at the battle of Oaxaca Bolivar
17:19
annihilated the Royalists troops in
17:21
under two hours suffering only 66
17:24
casualties to bury arrows nearly 2,000
17:27
then he marched straight to vote guitar
17:29
just four days earlier New Granada had
17:32
been under Spanish control and now it
17:35
was in the hands of Bolivar bolivars
17:37
March across the Andes changed the
17:39
course of history he installed himself
17:41
as dictator of New Granada now renamed
17:43
Gran Colombia and set about rebuilding
17:46
his army with momentum on bolivars side
17:48
there was nothing that the remaining
17:50
Spanish forces could do after an awkward
17:52
six-month ceasefire Bolivar marched back
17:55
into Venezuela On June the 24th 1821 the
17:58
Royalists were annihilated with the
18:01
revolution in Spain meaning no new
18:02
troops would be coming to help the
18:04
remaining Royalists they simply gave up
18:06
by August Bolivar had done it the thing
18:09
he’d sworn to do in Rome all those years
18:12
ago after its third liberation Venezuela
18:15
would now
18:15
Regained be under Spanish control as of
18:18
joyas Bolivar folded his homeland into
18:20
his new gran Colombian super state he
18:22
must have thought his story had finally
18:25
ended unfortunately though history it
18:27
still had one final depressing chapter
18:30
[Music]
18:36
over the next few years the remaining
18:38
provinces of Spanish South America were
18:40
liberated in 1822 bolivars protege
18:43
Antonio Jose de Sucre liberated Ecuador
18:45
in 1824 Boulevard Sucre together
18:48
liberated Peru half a year later they
18:50
liberated Upper Peru which was so
18:51
grateful that it immediately renamed
18:53
itself Bolivia Ecuador was folded into
18:55
Gran Colombia while Peru named Bolivar
18:58
dictator for life
18:59
the Spanish were gone and Bolivar ruled
19:01
half of South America and it was that
19:03
last part it was about to become a
19:05
serious problem if Bolivar was a great
19:07
general he was not such a great dictator
19:10
he wasted money constantly on military
19:12
expeditions and every time one of his
19:14
underlings tried to press through
19:15
necessary structural reforms Bolivar
19:18
would Nix them leaving the economy a
19:20
heaving mess on top of that he kept
19:22
trying to force all of the countries had
19:24
liberated to accept being a part of Gran
19:27
Colombia when it was plainly obvious
19:29
that New Granada Ecuador Venezuela and
19:31
Peru all wanted to go their separate
19:33
ways back in Venezuela Pires was even
19:35
threatening to secede fearing a civil
19:38
war Bolivar of and ins Peru and rode
19:40
back to Bogota only for Peru to invade
19:42
Ecuador in his absence as Bolivar tried
19:44
to hold Gran Colombia together he began
19:47
assuming more and more powers until just
19:49
like Napoleon he – fully transitioned
19:51
from enlightened despot to just plain
19:54
old despot effigies were burns of him in
19:57
the streets when he tried to have a new
19:59
constitution written it wound up being
20:00
so liberal that Bolivar instead ignored
20:03
it and held on to his powers by 1828 he
20:06
was so unpopular that he was very nearly
20:09
assassinated in Bogota and had to spend
20:11
hours hiding in a ditch in order to
20:13
evade capture despised in his new home
20:16
his health beginning to fail in 1829
20:18
Bulevar was forced to watch as pyres
20:20
seceded from Gran Colombia creating the
20:23
state of Venezuela as he did so he
20:26
issued a decree that Bulevar should be
20:28
executed
20:29
if he ever set foot in the country again
20:31
now also cut off from his homeland The
20:34
Liberator fell into a deep depression
20:35
his caracas estates were confiscated by
20:38
pyres new government leaving him
20:40
penniless a revolutionary ghost haunting
20:43
the streets of Bogota finally Bolivia
20:45
accepted the inevitable and went into
20:47
exile as he tracked from Bogota to the
20:50
coast he received news that Ecuador had
20:52
seceded and that his protege Sucre had
20:54
been assassinated broken miserable
20:56
despised and dying from tuberculosis
20:59
Bolivar finally wound up in the house of
21:01
a spanish admirer in the coastal city of
21:04
santa marta although his host sent for
21:06
the best doctors in latin america it was
21:09
useless at the end of 1830 Bolivar
21:11
boarded
21:12
his final boat into the long exile of
21:14
death as he slipped away from the shores
21:17
of the living it’s possible he looked
21:19
back and felt familiar sadness once
21:21
again Gran Colombia there in ashes his
21:24
dreams were ruins only this time
21:27
there’d be no coming back no more
21:29
chances as Bolivar
21:30
sailed away into endless night he did so
21:33
a sad and a broken man although
21:36
Boulevard died a hated tyrants today he
21:39
is regarded as one of the greatest men
21:41
Latin America ever produced while
21:43
Venezuela is now a basket case Colombia
21:46
Ecuador and Peru are functioning
21:48
democratic states imperfect the
21:50
liberator may have been but there’s no
21:52
doubting simón bolívar’s military genius
21:54
or the strength of his vision few people
21:57
can ever be said to have truly changed
21:59
history
22:00
but Bolivar is one of them so I really
22:03
hope you found that video interesting if
22:04
you did please do hit that thumbs up
22:06
button below it doesn’t really do much
22:09
but it does make us feel good let us
22:10
know that you liked in this video also
22:12
why not use the comments to let us know
22:13
what you think or drop a suggestion down
22:16
there for a future bio graphics why not
22:18
and subscribe if you like these
22:20
biographies we do them twice a week on
22:22
Mondays and Thursdays so hit that
22:24
subscribe button and the little Bell
22:25
thing if you actually want to hear about
22:27
these videos because as I say every time
22:29
subscribe doesn’t really do what it used
22:30
to do so hit the bell and as always
22:32
thank you for watching


Photo credit: Screenshot from video.

About Biographics

Biographics will provide video biographies about fascinating people four times per week. Co-owned by Simon Whistler & Shell Harris (co-founded with TopTenzNet - https://www.youtube.com/user/toptenznet) this biography channel will introduce you to people who changed the world for better and for worse. Website: Biographics.org

