Simon Bolivar: Today a Hero. Yesterday a Tyrant.

his nickname is still known across the

globe Simon Bolivar

el Libertador The Liberator the man who

almost single-handedly arrested South

America from Spanish control he was

without a doubt one of the most

important men who ever lived a Latino

George Washington a general who could

stand shoulder-to-shoulder with Napoleon

in his short life he United all of

modern Colombia Venezuela Panama and

Ecuador into a single super state and

then lived long enough to see all his

dreams turned to dust in the harsh

daylight of Independence soul gem hero X

our radical general dictator man of the

people Simon Bolivar he was many things

yet outside of Latin America knowledge

of his life is something most of us are

sorely lacking well today we’re taking

you on a sweeping ride through the epic

life of the man known to history as the

Liberator

[Music]

if you were putting bets on which

newborn baby might grow up to be a

revolutionary in 1783 caracas simon

bolivar would have been far down your

list born into a wealthy spanish

descended family young Bolivar was one

of the richest boys in the whole of

Venezuela but even in these early days

there were signs that the Prince of

Caracas didn’t lead the easy life his

position would suggest why live art was

barely 3 when his wealthy father died

and not yet 10 when his mother followed

her husband into the grave left in the

charge of a disinterested uncle vova was

soon dumped upon a succession of tutors

that he did his best to ignore with one

exception

Simon Rodriguez shared more than just a

first name with Bolivar he shared the

works of jean-jacques rousseau and other

icons of liberal thought boulevard often

feigned disinterest rodriguez must have

gone on something right though when he

began his revolutionary career it would

be these lessons that vallah Farr would

use as the raw ingredients of his own

political philosophy anything as

coherent as a political philosophy was

on bolivars mind at the time the 16 year

olds rich kid would soon leave heading

off to Europe wham like all of

Venezuela’s aristocracy he would take in

the court in Spain choir in education

maybe find a bride and return to Caracas

ready to join the elite anyway that’s

kind of what happens Boulevard he

arrived in Madrid just as the 18th

century was drawing to a close he spent

time at court and married his great love

this was Maria Teresa rodríguez del Toro

II ELISA in the parallel universe the

rest of his biography would probably now

read and then he returned to Caracas and

settle into a life of privilege so I

really hope you liked that video but

that’s not what happens once again what

looked like an easy existence for

Bolivar quickly gave way to pain less

than a year after their marriage he and

Maria Teresa returned to Caracas to

settle down

barely where they off the boat went

Maria Teresa contracted yellow fever and

died if you’re looking for the moment

Simon Bolivar the Prince of Caracas

became Simon Bolivar the revolutionary

this this is it wall of art was so

distraught by his wife’s death that he

made a sworn vow

to never marry again a vowel that he

kept for the rest of his life although

he certainly did his fair share of

sleeping around see he threw himself

into politics as a means of escaping the

heartache it was this decision that

really set him on the path to greatness

there was one other side effect of maria

theresa’s death in 1804 Bolivar decided

to return to Europe it was while back on

the old continents that he would make

another solemn vow one which would have

repercussions for centuries to come

[Music]

in 1804 France was in the grip of a

national awakening following the extreme

bloodshed of the Revolution a new

general had risen up to set the nation

back on track he was seen by liberal

radicals across the world as almost a

secular second coming an enlightened man

whose destruction of the older order was

ushering in a new and greater age as

you’ve probably already guessed that

generals name well there was Napoleon

Bonaparte and Bolivar was in thrall as

to what had achieved with France rather

than return to the suffocating order of

Madrid Bolivar decided to set sail to

France to see this enlightened upheaval

firsthand if Bulevar had hopes of being

inspired by Napoleon though it was

quickly disappointed Boulevard now a

young man reached Paris just as Napoleon

was crowning himself Emperor and

transforming from an enlightened despot

into a straight-up despot outraged at

this naked power grab Boulevard closed

the windows of his Paris apartment in

protest on the day of the coronation

refusing to join in the revelry

disgusted by Spain disappointed by

Napoleonic France Bolivar spent the next

few years aimlessly drifting around

Europe trudging the well-trodden route

of the Grand Tour it was while on this

trip that he bumped into his old tutor

Simon Rodriguez Rodriguez had long since

been exiled from Venezuela for his

radicalism but they went to Italy

together at some point

Rodriguez seems to have lit the flame of

Independence in bolivars soul because

when they reached Rome Bolivar to the

top of the aventine hill one of the

Seven Hills upon which the great Roman

Republic was founded there

he swore a solemn vow to never rest

until South America was free from

Spanish control it was the second great

vow that Bolivar would succeed in

keeping

[Music]

around the time that Bulevar was

traipsing around italy two major things

happens that would make bolivars Val

look laughably naive and then just as

quickly make it look very prescient the

first came in 1806 when a liberal

radical known as Francisco de Miranda

rationally decided now was the time for

South American independence a Venezuelan

patriot miranda is today known as the

precursor the man who priests aged the

Liberator

but what our bolivars name would become

synonymous with success Miranda’s became

rather associated with catastrophe in

the summer of 1806 Miranda tried to

launch a general uprising in Venezuela

landing a partially us-funded small

force on the country’s coast but rather

than flocking to his side ordinary

Venezuelans kept out of the way as a

Spanish forced to send it capturing

nearly the entire expedition Miranda he

barely escaped with his life at the time

it looked like the end of the

independent stream Venezuelans had been

given a chance to rise up and they’re

decided to lie low but then the second

major thing happens that blew the

question open once again in 1808 a

Napoleon deposed the king of Spain and

installed his brother Joseph on the

Spanish throne for Venezuelans already

uncomfortable with Spanish rule this Co

is just far too much South America it

exploded in revolt newly arrived back in

his hometown bolivar quickly decided

these anti french uprisings were the

perfect vehicle for his patriotic dreams

initially on the sidelines of the action

in caracas voila Vaart soon staged to

take over of a group known as the

patriotic Society for the development of

agriculture and livestock turning it

into a hospital ushion reactivity while

many of his contemporaries felt he was

too radical Bolivar nonetheless made his

influence felt it was following a

stirring speech of his to Congress that

Venezuela declared independence on April

the 19th 1810 non the Bolivar was

anywhere close to the true levers of

power kept on a short leash it was only

his personal wealth that got him an

official position in the new government

as an ambassador to Britain while their

boulevard managed to convince the exiled

Francisco de Miranda to return to lead

Venezuela

decision that he would later regret when

Miranda brought his flair for

catastrophe with him now whole books

could be written on why Miranda was the

wrong man for the job here he was a poor

general who allowed royalist forces to

maintain footholds in the young country

he was also a poor judge of talents

inside lines tactician ‘he’s like

Bolivar in favor of weaker leaders on

top all that he was poor in a crisis

when an earthquake flattened Caracas in

1812 Miranda failed to control the

narrative that God was punishing the

upstart Venezuelans for defying the

Spanish crown although Bulevar acquitted

himself well digging through the rubble

of Caracas with his bare hands to rescue

survivors public feeling the gams are

turning against the Republicans by

summer of 1812 Venezuela was in revolt

again this time against Miranda Bolivar

and their failed Republic Miranda tried

to staunch the tide by setting himself

up as a dictator but now the writing who

was on the wall in August Miranda

snapped and bolted but he was coerced by

Bolivar and other Republican soldiers

trying to board a British ship with the

contents of the Venezuelan Treasury and

incensed Bolivar handed his erstwhile

friends over to the Spaniards before

fleeing into exile himself as he sailed

away from Venezuela Bulevar left behind

the ruins of a republic that had

collapsed after only a year burying his

dreams just as the great earthquake had

buried Caracas just as with the

earthquake if Bolivar once it to salvage

anything from this catastrophe he was

going to have to roll up his sleeves and

personally start digging

[Music]

it was while in exile in Cartagena which

is today in Colombia that Boulevard did

his metaphorical digging for months he

analyzed the failures of the first

Venezuelan Republic determined to rescue

some lessons from the rubble the result

was his el manifesto dick Carter haina

the Cartagena manifesto which today

reads like a cheat sheet for

understanding Bolivarian thought

boulevard decided the main thing wrong

with Venezuela was its lack of a strong

government although he pinpointed the

failure of Miranda to root out all

royalist forces and the creation of a

federalist rather than a centralist

Republic he also made vague noises about

invading Venezuela and restoring

independence but nobody in Cartagena

thought he’d really do it how wrong they

were in winter of 1812 Bolivar went

seriously off script commissioned into

the new Grenada Army and given a small

garrison he suddenly abandoned his post

and took his men on a suicidal charge up

the Magdalena River the charge being

aimed at the royalist forces that still

controlled most of the country it should

have been the end of Bolivar but instead

it was his making bolivars blitzkrieg

annihilated the Spanish royal forces

stationed along the river overwhelmed

and terrified they simply abandoned town

after town as Bolivar came roaring

through by the end of January the entire

river was in Patriot hands it was a

resounding victory for the independence

movement yet Bolivar wasn’t even close

to being done like a man possessed he

ended the Magdalena campaign not with a

well observed rest but with the invasion

of Venezuela the invasion today is known

as the admirable campaign but make no

mistake the admirable part certainly

doesn’t refer to bolivars conduct

desperate to be the one to liberate

Venezuela and restore the Republic

Bolivar resorted to some very dirty

tricks chief among them was the decree

of war to the death which stated that

any native Spaniards who did not

actively help them liberate Venezuela

would be executed on the spot whatever

the legalities of bolivars semi genocide

or decree it certainly worked as a

second uprising gripped Venezuela’s East

Bolivar rampaged across its West

liberating City after City just as he

had done on the man

in a campaign by July royalist forces

were collapsing under the on sort by

August resistance had simply melted away

on August the 6th 1893 Simon Bolivar

marched into Caracas and declared a new

republic barely a year before he had

fled the city as his dreams collapsed

now here he was resurrecting them from

the ashes the admirable campaign remains

one of the greatest military victories

in all of history in about half a year

bolivars single-handedly destroyed the

royalist upper hand in Gran Colombia and

freed Venezuela from Spanish rule it’s

one of the main reasons his name still

carries a significant way today

unfortunately it also sowed the seeds of

the second Republic’s destruction out on

the plains of Venezuela news of

boulevards war crimes reached the

bandits and the Cowboys under the

leadership Pro Spanish psychopath Jose

Thomas bothers these disparate groups

United into a force of anti Bolivar

vengeance they were called the legions

of hell the ISIS of their day the

legions of hell glorified in the rape

mutilation torture and massacring of

anyone who stood in their way

after bolivars victory they swept across

Venezuela with such ferocity even The

Liberator stood no chance Caracas

fell in an orgy of blood in July 18 14

and bolivars LED back to New Granada

only to find royalist forces in the

ascent although he would launch a

successful campaign against separatist

Bogota bolivars time was over by maybe

1815 even Carter haina had turned

against the hero of Magdalena and

Bolivar he was forced to flee to Jamaica

once again watching from the ship as the

Venezuelan Republican burns and his

victories collapsed into dust most men

would have given up at this point but

most men and not Simon Bolivar

[Music]

it was while recalibrating in his exile

in British Jamaica that The Liberator

wrote the second great Bolivarian text

the letter from Jamaica a long cry for

liberty and freedom the letter is today

notable for one very important passage

saying American natives lacks the virtue

for democracy due to centuries of

Spanish oppression Boulevard declared a

free South America would need a strong

hand at the wheel a president for life

there was the first inkling that the

world had of the liberators hidden

dictatorial tendencies but that letter

was only seemed ominous in hindsight for

now Bolivar was an outcast watching his

country plunge into a vicious Civil War

he needed to get back to Venezuela and

he needed to do it fast

but luckily helped us on a hand from a

surprising source a decade earlier Haiti

had thrown off its French shackles and

declared itself free the only successful

slave rebellion in modern history as a

plantation owner Bolivar was himself a

slaver something that should have put

him at odds with Haiti’s new governments

it might’ve were it not for Haitian

president Alexander petit on in 1815

Bulevar met with petit on to discuss

South American independence petit on

promised the revolutionary guns money

ships and support for freeing Venezuela

but there was a condition

Bolivar would have to swear to free all

of the slaves

in South America starting with his own

the real is controversial today because

while Bulevar did give up his own slaves

he never forced any of his fellow rich

Venezuelans to follow suit

regardless bolivars word was enough and

the Haitian president equips the

Liberator for war for the third time in

a decade

Bolivar returned to Venezuela to free it

from rileys hands but first there would

be a grinding war of attrition for three

years Bolivar made as many losses as he

did gains while Haitian money kept his

army a flow to the Royalists were simply

too strong to dislodge in this long

period perhaps the only real victory

Boulevard was convincing Jose Antonio

payors to join him a cowboy in the

grasslands payors had raised his own

anti royalist army from the remnants of

the legions of hell it would be his men

that would help ensure bolivars victory

but only after Bulevar had proved

himself worthy of them the

he deferred to the Liberator Paz

challenged him to a series of physical

feats culminating in a non-stop

all-night ride that depends as amazement

went on so long he christened Bolivar

iron arse in 1819 the war was in

stalemate then in spring iron ass had a

brain wave with Royalists focused on

defending Caracas why not attack the

vice-regal capital of Bogota no one had

attacked before because it was separated

by an impassable line of mountains no

one had even bothered to defend these

only Bolivar he didn’t think that those

mountains were as impossible as everyone

seemed to think and in May he set out to

prove it the going was beyond tough

roaring rivers miles of flooded plains

and torrential storms had to be braved

before bolivars army even reached the

Andes then the soldiers had to endure a

grueling 13,000 foot climb and a march

through the snow and the ice

by the time Bolivar reached New Granada

two thousands of his men were dead but

it had been worth it with the Spanish

assuming no army would be insane enough

to try and cross the Andes the road to

Bogota was wide open the moment

Boulevard descended from the mountains

it was game over one Spanish general a

guy called Barry arrow stood in his way

and Bolivar made absolute mincemeat of

him at the battle of Oaxaca Bolivar

annihilated the Royalists troops in

under two hours suffering only 66

casualties to bury arrows nearly 2,000

then he marched straight to vote guitar

just four days earlier New Granada had

been under Spanish control and now it

was in the hands of Bolivar bolivars

March across the Andes changed the

course of history he installed himself

as dictator of New Granada now renamed

Gran Colombia and set about rebuilding

his army with momentum on bolivars side

there was nothing that the remaining

Spanish forces could do after an awkward

six-month ceasefire Bolivar marched back

into Venezuela On June the 24th 1821 the

Royalists were annihilated with the

revolution in Spain meaning no new

troops would be coming to help the

remaining Royalists they simply gave up

by August Bolivar had done it the thing

he’d sworn to do in Rome all those years

ago after its third liberation Venezuela

would now

Regained be under Spanish control as of

joyas Bolivar folded his homeland into

his new gran Colombian super state he

must have thought his story had finally

ended unfortunately though history it

still had one final depressing chapter

[Music]

over the next few years the remaining

provinces of Spanish South America were

liberated in 1822 bolivars protege

Antonio Jose de Sucre liberated Ecuador

in 1824 Boulevard Sucre together

liberated Peru half a year later they

liberated Upper Peru which was so

grateful that it immediately renamed

itself Bolivia Ecuador was folded into

Gran Colombia while Peru named Bolivar

dictator for life

the Spanish were gone and Bolivar ruled

half of South America and it was that

last part it was about to become a

serious problem if Bolivar was a great

general he was not such a great dictator

he wasted money constantly on military

expeditions and every time one of his

underlings tried to press through

necessary structural reforms Bolivar

would Nix them leaving the economy a

heaving mess on top of that he kept

trying to force all of the countries had

liberated to accept being a part of Gran

Colombia when it was plainly obvious

that New Granada Ecuador Venezuela and

Peru all wanted to go their separate

ways back in Venezuela Pires was even

threatening to secede fearing a civil

war Bolivar of and ins Peru and rode

back to Bogota only for Peru to invade

Ecuador in his absence as Bolivar tried

to hold Gran Colombia together he began

assuming more and more powers until just

like Napoleon he – fully transitioned

from enlightened despot to just plain

old despot effigies were burns of him in

the streets when he tried to have a new

constitution written it wound up being

so liberal that Bolivar instead ignored

it and held on to his powers by 1828 he

was so unpopular that he was very nearly

assassinated in Bogota and had to spend

hours hiding in a ditch in order to

evade capture despised in his new home

his health beginning to fail in 1829

Bulevar was forced to watch as pyres

seceded from Gran Colombia creating the

state of Venezuela as he did so he

issued a decree that Bulevar should be

executed

if he ever set foot in the country again

now also cut off from his homeland The

Liberator fell into a deep depression

his caracas estates were confiscated by

pyres new government leaving him

penniless a revolutionary ghost haunting

the streets of Bogota finally Bolivia

accepted the inevitable and went into

exile as he tracked from Bogota to the

coast he received news that Ecuador had

seceded and that his protege Sucre had

been assassinated broken miserable

despised and dying from tuberculosis

Bolivar finally wound up in the house of

a spanish admirer in the coastal city of

santa marta although his host sent for

the best doctors in latin america it was

useless at the end of 1830 Bolivar

boarded

his final boat into the long exile of

death as he slipped away from the shores

of the living it’s possible he looked

back and felt familiar sadness once

again Gran Colombia there in ashes his

dreams were ruins only this time

there’d be no coming back no more

chances as Bolivar

sailed away into endless night he did so

a sad and a broken man although

Boulevard died a hated tyrants today he

is regarded as one of the greatest men

Latin America ever produced while

Venezuela is now a basket case Colombia

Ecuador and Peru are functioning

democratic states imperfect the

liberator may have been but there’s no

doubting simón bolívar’s military genius

or the strength of his vision few people

can ever be said to have truly changed

history

but Bolivar is one of them so I really

hope you found that video interesting if

you did please do hit that thumbs up

button below it doesn’t really do much

but it does make us feel good let us

know that you liked in this video also

why not use the comments to let us know

what you think or drop a suggestion down

there for a future bio graphics why not

and subscribe if you like these

biographies we do them twice a week on

Mondays and Thursdays so hit that

subscribe button and the little Bell

thing if you actually want to hear about

these videos because as I say every time

subscribe doesn’t really do what it used

to do so hit the bell and as always

thank you for watching

