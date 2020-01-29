Simon Bolivar: Today a Hero. Yesterday a Tyrant.

—
his nickname is still known across the
globe Simon Bolivar
el Libertador The Liberator the man who
almost single-handedly arrested South
America from Spanish control he was
without a doubt one of the most
important men who ever lived a Latino
George Washington a general who could
stand shoulder-to-shoulder with Napoleon
in his short life he United all of
modern Colombia Venezuela Panama and
Ecuador into a single super state and
then lived long enough to see all his
dreams turned to dust in the harsh
daylight of Independence soul gem hero X
our radical general dictator man of the
people Simon Bolivar he was many things
yet outside of Latin America knowledge
of his life is something most of us are
sorely lacking well today we’re taking
you on a sweeping ride through the epic
life of the man known to history as the
Liberator
if you were putting bets on which
newborn baby might grow up to be a
revolutionary in 1783 caracas simon
bolivar would have been far down your
list born into a wealthy spanish
descended family young Bolivar was one
of the richest boys in the whole of
Venezuela but even in these early days
there were signs that the Prince of
Caracas didn’t lead the easy life his
position would suggest why live art was
barely 3 when his wealthy father died
and not yet 10 when his mother followed
her husband into the grave left in the
charge of a disinterested uncle vova was
soon dumped upon a succession of tutors
that he did his best to ignore with one
exception
Simon Rodriguez shared more than just a
first name with Bolivar he shared the
works of jean-jacques rousseau and other
icons of liberal thought boulevard often
feigned disinterest rodriguez must have
gone on something right though when he
began his revolutionary career it would
be these lessons that vallah Farr would
use as the raw ingredients of his own
political philosophy anything as
coherent as a political philosophy was
on bolivars mind at the time the 16 year
olds rich kid would soon leave heading
off to Europe wham like all of
Venezuela’s aristocracy he would take in
the court in Spain choir in education
maybe find a bride and return to Caracas
ready to join the elite anyway that’s
kind of what happens Boulevard he
arrived in Madrid just as the 18th
century was drawing to a close he spent
time at court and married his great love
this was Maria Teresa rodríguez del Toro
II ELISA in the parallel universe the
rest of his biography would probably now
read and then he returned to Caracas and
settle into a life of privilege so I
really hope you liked that video but
that’s not what happens once again what
looked like an easy existence for
Bolivar quickly gave way to pain less
than a year after their marriage he and
Maria Teresa returned to Caracas to
settle down
barely where they off the boat went
Maria Teresa contracted yellow fever and
died if you’re looking for the moment
Simon Bolivar the Prince of Caracas
became Simon Bolivar the revolutionary
this this is it wall of art was so
distraught by his wife’s death that he
made a sworn vow
to never marry again a vowel that he
kept for the rest of his life although
he certainly did his fair share of
sleeping around see he threw himself
into politics as a means of escaping the
heartache it was this decision that
really set him on the path to greatness
there was one other side effect of maria
theresa’s death in 1804 Bolivar decided
to return to Europe it was while back on
the old continents that he would make
another solemn vow one which would have
repercussions for centuries to come
in 1804 France was in the grip of a
national awakening following the extreme
bloodshed of the Revolution a new
general had risen up to set the nation
back on track he was seen by liberal
radicals across the world as almost a
secular second coming an enlightened man
whose destruction of the older order was
ushering in a new and greater age as
you’ve probably already guessed that
generals name well there was Napoleon
Bonaparte and Bolivar was in thrall as
to what had achieved with France rather
than return to the suffocating order of
Madrid Bolivar decided to set sail to
France to see this enlightened upheaval
firsthand if Bulevar had hopes of being
inspired by Napoleon though it was
quickly disappointed Boulevard now a
young man reached Paris just as Napoleon
was crowning himself Emperor and
transforming from an enlightened despot
into a straight-up despot outraged at
this naked power grab Boulevard closed
the windows of his Paris apartment in
protest on the day of the coronation
refusing to join in the revelry
disgusted by Spain disappointed by
Napoleonic France Bolivar spent the next
few years aimlessly drifting around
Europe trudging the well-trodden route
of the Grand Tour it was while on this
trip that he bumped into his old tutor
Simon Rodriguez Rodriguez had long since
been exiled from Venezuela for his
radicalism but they went to Italy
together at some point
Rodriguez seems to have lit the flame of
Independence in bolivars soul because
when they reached Rome Bolivar to the
top of the aventine hill one of the
Seven Hills upon which the great Roman
Republic was founded there
he swore a solemn vow to never rest
until South America was free from
Spanish control it was the second great
vow that Bolivar would succeed in
keeping
around the time that Bulevar was
traipsing around italy two major things
happens that would make bolivars Val
look laughably naive and then just as
quickly make it look very prescient the
first came in 1806 when a liberal
radical known as Francisco de Miranda
rationally decided now was the time for
South American independence a Venezuelan
patriot miranda is today known as the
precursor the man who priests aged the
Liberator
but what our bolivars name would become
synonymous with success Miranda’s became
rather associated with catastrophe in
the summer of 1806 Miranda tried to
launch a general uprising in Venezuela
landing a partially us-funded small
force on the country’s coast but rather
than flocking to his side ordinary
Venezuelans kept out of the way as a
Spanish forced to send it capturing
nearly the entire expedition Miranda he
barely escaped with his life at the time
it looked like the end of the
independent stream Venezuelans had been
given a chance to rise up and they’re
decided to lie low but then the second
major thing happens that blew the
question open once again in 1808 a
Napoleon deposed the king of Spain and
installed his brother Joseph on the
Spanish throne for Venezuelans already
uncomfortable with Spanish rule this Co
is just far too much South America it
exploded in revolt newly arrived back in
his hometown bolivar quickly decided
these anti french uprisings were the
perfect vehicle for his patriotic dreams
initially on the sidelines of the action
in caracas voila Vaart soon staged to
take over of a group known as the
patriotic Society for the development of
agriculture and livestock turning it
into a hospital ushion reactivity while
many of his contemporaries felt he was
too radical Bolivar nonetheless made his
influence felt it was following a
stirring speech of his to Congress that
Venezuela declared independence on April
the 19th 1810 non the Bolivar was
anywhere close to the true levers of
power kept on a short leash it was only
his personal wealth that got him an
official position in the new government
as an ambassador to Britain while their
boulevard managed to convince the exiled
Francisco de Miranda to return to lead
Venezuela
decision that he would later regret when
Miranda brought his flair for
catastrophe with him now whole books
could be written on why Miranda was the
wrong man for the job here he was a poor
general who allowed royalist forces to
maintain footholds in the young country
he was also a poor judge of talents
inside lines tactician ‘he’s like
Bolivar in favor of weaker leaders on
top all that he was poor in a crisis
when an earthquake flattened Caracas in
1812 Miranda failed to control the
narrative that God was punishing the
upstart Venezuelans for defying the
Spanish crown although Bulevar acquitted
himself well digging through the rubble
of Caracas with his bare hands to rescue
survivors public feeling the gams are
turning against the Republicans by
summer of 1812 Venezuela was in revolt
again this time against Miranda Bolivar
and their failed Republic Miranda tried
to staunch the tide by setting himself
up as a dictator but now the writing who
was on the wall in August Miranda
snapped and bolted but he was coerced by
Bolivar and other Republican soldiers
trying to board a British ship with the
contents of the Venezuelan Treasury and
incensed Bolivar handed his erstwhile
friends over to the Spaniards before
fleeing into exile himself as he sailed
away from Venezuela Bulevar left behind
the ruins of a republic that had
collapsed after only a year burying his
dreams just as the great earthquake had
buried Caracas just as with the
earthquake if Bolivar once it to salvage
anything from this catastrophe he was
going to have to roll up his sleeves and
personally start digging
it was while in exile in Cartagena which
is today in Colombia that Boulevard did
his metaphorical digging for months he
analyzed the failures of the first
Venezuelan Republic determined to rescue
some lessons from the rubble the result
was his el manifesto dick Carter haina
the Cartagena manifesto which today
reads like a cheat sheet for
understanding Bolivarian thought
boulevard decided the main thing wrong
with Venezuela was its lack of a strong
government although he pinpointed the
failure of Miranda to root out all
royalist forces and the creation of a
federalist rather than a centralist
Republic he also made vague noises about
invading Venezuela and restoring
independence but nobody in Cartagena
thought he’d really do it how wrong they
were in winter of 1812 Bolivar went
seriously off script commissioned into
the new Grenada Army and given a small
garrison he suddenly abandoned his post
and took his men on a suicidal charge up
the Magdalena River the charge being
aimed at the royalist forces that still
controlled most of the country it should
have been the end of Bolivar but instead
it was his making bolivars blitzkrieg
annihilated the Spanish royal forces
stationed along the river overwhelmed
and terrified they simply abandoned town
after town as Bolivar came roaring
through by the end of January the entire
river was in Patriot hands it was a
resounding victory for the independence
movement yet Bolivar wasn’t even close
to being done like a man possessed he
ended the Magdalena campaign not with a
well observed rest but with the invasion
of Venezuela the invasion today is known
as the admirable campaign but make no
mistake the admirable part certainly
doesn’t refer to bolivars conduct
desperate to be the one to liberate
Venezuela and restore the Republic
Bolivar resorted to some very dirty
tricks chief among them was the decree
of war to the death which stated that
any native Spaniards who did not
actively help them liberate Venezuela
would be executed on the spot whatever
the legalities of bolivars semi genocide
or decree it certainly worked as a
second uprising gripped Venezuela’s East
Bolivar rampaged across its West
liberating City after City just as he
had done on the man
in a campaign by July royalist forces
were collapsing under the on sort by
August resistance had simply melted away
on August the 6th 1893 Simon Bolivar
marched into Caracas and declared a new
republic barely a year before he had
fled the city as his dreams collapsed
now here he was resurrecting them from
the ashes the admirable campaign remains
one of the greatest military victories
in all of history in about half a year
bolivars single-handedly destroyed the
royalist upper hand in Gran Colombia and
freed Venezuela from Spanish rule it’s
one of the main reasons his name still
carries a significant way today
unfortunately it also sowed the seeds of
the second Republic’s destruction out on
the plains of Venezuela news of
boulevards war crimes reached the
bandits and the Cowboys under the
leadership Pro Spanish psychopath Jose
Thomas bothers these disparate groups
United into a force of anti Bolivar
vengeance they were called the legions
of hell the ISIS of their day the
legions of hell glorified in the rape
mutilation torture and massacring of
anyone who stood in their way
after bolivars victory they swept across
Venezuela with such ferocity even The
Liberator stood no chance Caracas
fell in an orgy of blood in July 18 14
and bolivars LED back to New Granada
only to find royalist forces in the
ascent although he would launch a
successful campaign against separatist
Bogota bolivars time was over by maybe
1815 even Carter haina had turned
against the hero of Magdalena and
Bolivar he was forced to flee to Jamaica
once again watching from the ship as the
Venezuelan Republican burns and his
victories collapsed into dust most men
would have given up at this point but
most men and not Simon Bolivar
it was while recalibrating in his exile
in British Jamaica that The Liberator
wrote the second great Bolivarian text
the letter from Jamaica a long cry for
liberty and freedom the letter is today
notable for one very important passage
saying American natives lacks the virtue
for democracy due to centuries of
Spanish oppression Boulevard declared a
free South America would need a strong
hand at the wheel a president for life
there was the first inkling that the
world had of the liberators hidden
dictatorial tendencies but that letter
was only seemed ominous in hindsight for
now Bolivar was an outcast watching his
country plunge into a vicious Civil War
he needed to get back to Venezuela and
he needed to do it fast
but luckily helped us on a hand from a
surprising source a decade earlier Haiti
had thrown off its French shackles and
declared itself free the only successful
slave rebellion in modern history as a
plantation owner Bolivar was himself a
slaver something that should have put
him at odds with Haiti’s new governments
it might’ve were it not for Haitian
president Alexander petit on in 1815
Bulevar met with petit on to discuss
South American independence petit on
promised the revolutionary guns money
ships and support for freeing Venezuela
but there was a condition
Bolivar would have to swear to free all
of the slaves
in South America starting with his own
the real is controversial today because
while Bulevar did give up his own slaves
he never forced any of his fellow rich
Venezuelans to follow suit
regardless bolivars word was enough and
the Haitian president equips the
Liberator for war for the third time in
a decade
Bolivar returned to Venezuela to free it
from rileys hands but first there would
be a grinding war of attrition for three
years Bolivar made as many losses as he
did gains while Haitian money kept his
army a flow to the Royalists were simply
too strong to dislodge in this long
period perhaps the only real victory
Boulevard was convincing Jose Antonio
payors to join him a cowboy in the
grasslands payors had raised his own
anti royalist army from the remnants of
the legions of hell it would be his men
that would help ensure bolivars victory
but only after Bulevar had proved
himself worthy of them the
he deferred to the Liberator Paz
challenged him to a series of physical
feats culminating in a non-stop
all-night ride that depends as amazement
went on so long he christened Bolivar
iron arse in 1819 the war was in
stalemate then in spring iron ass had a
brain wave with Royalists focused on
defending Caracas why not attack the
vice-regal capital of Bogota no one had
attacked before because it was separated
by an impassable line of mountains no
one had even bothered to defend these
only Bolivar he didn’t think that those
mountains were as impossible as everyone
seemed to think and in May he set out to
prove it the going was beyond tough
roaring rivers miles of flooded plains
and torrential storms had to be braved
before bolivars army even reached the
Andes then the soldiers had to endure a
grueling 13,000 foot climb and a march
through the snow and the ice
by the time Bolivar reached New Granada
two thousands of his men were dead but
it had been worth it with the Spanish
assuming no army would be insane enough
to try and cross the Andes the road to
Bogota was wide open the moment
Boulevard descended from the mountains
it was game over one Spanish general a
guy called Barry arrow stood in his way
and Bolivar made absolute mincemeat of
him at the battle of Oaxaca Bolivar
annihilated the Royalists troops in
under two hours suffering only 66
casualties to bury arrows nearly 2,000
then he marched straight to vote guitar
just four days earlier New Granada had
been under Spanish control and now it
was in the hands of Bolivar bolivars
March across the Andes changed the
course of history he installed himself
as dictator of New Granada now renamed
Gran Colombia and set about rebuilding
his army with momentum on bolivars side
there was nothing that the remaining
Spanish forces could do after an awkward
six-month ceasefire Bolivar marched back
into Venezuela On June the 24th 1821 the
Royalists were annihilated with the
revolution in Spain meaning no new
troops would be coming to help the
remaining Royalists they simply gave up
by August Bolivar had done it the thing
he’d sworn to do in Rome all those years
ago after its third liberation Venezuela
would now
Regained be under Spanish control as of
joyas Bolivar folded his homeland into
his new gran Colombian super state he
must have thought his story had finally
ended unfortunately though history it
still had one final depressing chapter
over the next few years the remaining
provinces of Spanish South America were
liberated in 1822 bolivars protege
Antonio Jose de Sucre liberated Ecuador
in 1824 Boulevard Sucre together
liberated Peru half a year later they
liberated Upper Peru which was so
grateful that it immediately renamed
itself Bolivia Ecuador was folded into
Gran Colombia while Peru named Bolivar
dictator for life
the Spanish were gone and Bolivar ruled
half of South America and it was that
last part it was about to become a
serious problem if Bolivar was a great
general he was not such a great dictator
he wasted money constantly on military
expeditions and every time one of his
underlings tried to press through
necessary structural reforms Bolivar
would Nix them leaving the economy a
heaving mess on top of that he kept
trying to force all of the countries had
liberated to accept being a part of Gran
Colombia when it was plainly obvious
that New Granada Ecuador Venezuela and
Peru all wanted to go their separate
ways back in Venezuela Pires was even
threatening to secede fearing a civil
war Bolivar of and ins Peru and rode
back to Bogota only for Peru to invade
Ecuador in his absence as Bolivar tried
to hold Gran Colombia together he began
assuming more and more powers until just
like Napoleon he – fully transitioned
from enlightened despot to just plain
old despot effigies were burns of him in
the streets when he tried to have a new
constitution written it wound up being
so liberal that Bolivar instead ignored
it and held on to his powers by 1828 he
was so unpopular that he was very nearly
assassinated in Bogota and had to spend
hours hiding in a ditch in order to
evade capture despised in his new home
his health beginning to fail in 1829
Bulevar was forced to watch as pyres
seceded from Gran Colombia creating the
state of Venezuela as he did so he
issued a decree that Bulevar should be
executed
if he ever set foot in the country again
now also cut off from his homeland The
Liberator fell into a deep depression
his caracas estates were confiscated by
pyres new government leaving him
penniless a revolutionary ghost haunting
the streets of Bogota finally Bolivia
accepted the inevitable and went into
exile as he tracked from Bogota to the
coast he received news that Ecuador had
seceded and that his protege Sucre had
been assassinated broken miserable
despised and dying from tuberculosis
Bolivar finally wound up in the house of
a spanish admirer in the coastal city of
santa marta although his host sent for
the best doctors in latin america it was
useless at the end of 1830 Bolivar
boarded
his final boat into the long exile of
death as he slipped away from the shores
of the living it’s possible he looked
back and felt familiar sadness once
again Gran Colombia there in ashes his
dreams were ruins only this time
there’d be no coming back no more
chances as Bolivar
sailed away into endless night he did so
a sad and a broken man although
Boulevard died a hated tyrants today he
is regarded as one of the greatest men
Latin America ever produced while
Venezuela is now a basket case Colombia
Ecuador and Peru are functioning
democratic states imperfect the
liberator may have been but there’s no
doubting simón bolívar’s military genius
or the strength of his vision few people
can ever be said to have truly changed
history
but Bolivar is one of them so I really
hope you found that video interesting if
you did please do hit that thumbs up
button below it doesn’t really do much
but it does make us feel good let us
know that you liked in this video also
why not use the comments to let us know
what you think or drop a suggestion down
there for a future bio graphics why not
and subscribe if you like these
biographies we do them twice a week on
Mondays and Thursdays so hit that
subscribe button and the little Bell
thing if you actually want to hear about
these videos because as I say every time
subscribe doesn’t really do what it used
to do so hit the bell and as always
thank you for watching
