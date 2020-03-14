The Integumentary System, Part 1 – Skin Deep: Crash Course A&P #6

—
Transcript Provided by YouTube:
00:00
When you hear about your “organs,” you probably think of your heart, or your liver,
00:03
or your lungs. Maybe you picture Captain Nemo playing the organ aboard the Nautilus. Why
00:07
do they have an organ on a submarine? That is – that doesn’t make any sense.
00:11
But your first associations with that term probably overlook your biggest organ.
00:15
I’m talking about your skin.
00:17
The glorious fleshy shroud that keeps the world out, and you in.
00:22
Your skin protects your body against infection and extreme temperatures, maintains your balance
00:26
of fluids, and even synthesizes vitamin D for your own personal use.
00:29
Its many nerve endings allow you to sense the outside world, and its sweat glands and
00:34
blood vessels help you maintain a proper temperature and communicate a whole range of stuff — from
00:38
your health to your emotions — through things like blushing, and flushing, and sweating.
00:42
It also accounts for about 3 to 5 kilograms of your body weight, and if you could spread
00:46
it out, it would measure up to two square meters, enough to cover your bed — the most
00:51
disgusting, paper-towel-thin, waterproof, insulating, stretchy, self-repairing, lifetime-lasting
00:56
quilt on the planet!
00:57
It comes in lots of different colors, you can cover it up, or show it off, or tattoo
01:01
the periodic table on it if you want. And of course, without it, you would basically
01:05
shrivel up and die in no time.
01:07
Together with your hair, nails, and sweat and oil glands, your skin forms your integumentary system.
01:13
And if you’ve ever been burned, or had surgery, or stepped on a nail, you know how fast complications
01:17
arise when it gets damaged.
01:18
But it also heals up quite quickly.
01:30
LAYERS.
01:31
Like an everlasting gobstopper, the key to your integumentary system is layers.
01:35
And although you can’t tell by looking at it, your skin actually has three of them,
01:39
each with particular types of cells that have their own skin jobs, to borrow a phrase from
01:44
Blade Runner or BSG… whichever you like!
01:47
The epidermis is the only layer you can actually see, assuming that your skin is intact, which is
01:51
why it’s what you think of, when you think of “skin.” It’s made of stratified squamous epithelial tissue.
01:55
But the dermis just below it is where most of the work that skin does gets done, like
02:00
sweating, and circulating blood, and feeling everything everywhere all the time. And at
02:04
the bottom there’s the subcutis, or hypodermis, composed mostly of adipose or fatty tissue.
02:08
Each of these layers owes its properties — and its ability to do its “skin job” — to
02:13
its unique combination of cells.
02:15
The bulk of your epidermis, for example, is made up of cells called keratinocytes, which
02:19
are the building blocks of that tough, fibrous protein keratin that gives structure, durability,
02:24
and waterproofing to your hair, nails, and outer skin.
02:27
These cells are constantly dying and being replaced — you lose millions of them every
02:31
day, enough to completely replace your epidermis every 4 to 6 weeks.
02:35
That’s why if you want to tell the world you love your mom or commemorate your favorite
02:38
famous physiologist with a tattoo you gotta make sure the ink gets below the epidermis.
02:42
If there’s a cell in the human body that’s been responsible for causing the most pride
02:45
and the most prejudice in human history, it’s another epidermal cell: the melanocyte, the
02:50
spider-shaped cell that synthesizes melanin, the pigment that gives skin its color.
02:55
I’ll spend more time later talking about why skin color differs around the world, but
02:58
one thing to keep in mind is that both the very palest and the very darkest human skins
03:02
on the planet have about the same number of melanocytes.
03:05
Your particular color isn’t about the number of these cells that you have, but instead
03:08
about the breadth of their spidery cellular extensions, which in turn affect the amount
03:13
of melanin that they contain.
03:15
But on a cellular level, we’re all the same.
03:17
Now, your skin, obviously, is also your first line of defense when it comes to protecting
03:21
you from the outside world. So it may not come as a surprise that you have lots of immune
03:25
system cells in your epidermis as well.
03:27
These are your dendritic, or Langerhans cells, which are kinda star-shaped, and like white
03:31
blood cells and platelets, they actually originate in your bone marrow. Once they migrate to
03:35
the epidermis, their long, skinny tendrils run around the keratinocytes and spend much
03:39
of their time ingesting the unwanted invaders that are trying to sneak around your skin.
03:44
Finally, rounding out the quartet of epidermal cells, your tactile, or Merkel cells occur
03:48
deep down at the boundary between the epidermis and the dermis, where they combine with nerve
03:53
endings to create a sensory receptor for touch.
03:55
What’s a little weird, though, is that all these cells are all organized differently
03:59
in the skin that covers your body. In fact, in some places, you have more layers of epidermis than others.
04:04
Your thick skin — and yes, that’s what it’s really called — is the tougher stuff
04:07
on the palms of your hands and the soles your feet, and it consists of five epidermal layers.
04:12
Your thin skin covers everything else, with just four.
04:15
To get to know what’s going on with your thick skin, let’s just imagine you’re
04:18
walking around barefoot in the yard, when suddenly you feel a shooting pain.
04:20
You’ve just stepped on a big ol’ nail, and it’s penetrated all of the layers of
04:24
your epidermis. First it pierced your stratum corneum, which
04:28
means — pardon my Latin — “horny layer.” This is the outermost layer and also the roughest,
04:33
made up of about 20 or 30 sheets of dead keratinocyte cells. This is the layer that you’re always sloughing
04:38
off and feeding to dust mites, but while it’s in place it offers basic protection from environmental threats.
04:44
From there, the nail drives through your stratum lucidum, or “clear layer.” This holds
04:48
two or three rows of clear, flat, dead keratinocytes that are only found in the thick skin of your
04:53
palms and foot soles. So, in places where you only have thin skin, this layer is what’s missing.
04:58
Things start to get more serious in the “granular layer” or stratum granulosum, because this
05:03
contains living keratinocytes that are forming keratin like crazy. This layer looks kind
05:08
of grainy because those cells are getting compressed and flattened as they move up through
05:12
the epidermal layers, maturing as they go.
05:14
The deeper you go through the layers of the epidermis, the younger the cells get. Regeneration
05:19
happens in the lower layers, and new cells move up toward the surface, maturing along
05:24
the way, where they eventually die and slough off from the surface of your skin.
05:28
This whole process is due in part to the fact that the epidermis is epithelial, so it’s
05:32
avascular. That means that all the oxygen and nutrients that its cells need have to
05:37
come from the dermis below it. So, as epidermal cells mature and get bumped up by younger
05:42
cells forming below them, they move further and further from the blood supply, and end
05:46
up essentially suffocating.
05:47
When that nail cuts through the fourth layer — the stratum spinosum, or “spiny layer”
05:52
— it’s getting closer to the point where cell regeneration, or mitosis, is active.
05:56
These cells look prickly when they’re dehydrated for microscope slide preparation — hence
06:00
the name — and that’s because they contain filaments that help them hold to each other.
06:04
And finally, that dang nail touches down on your deepest, thinnest epidermal level — the
06:08
“basal layer” or stratum basale. It’s just a single layer of columnar cells, but
06:13
it’s like a cell factory where most of that new-cell production happens. This stratum
06:18
is also what connects the epidermis to the layer of skin below it, the dermis.
06:22
Feelin’ a little overwhelmed by all the layers? Just remember: “Come Let’s Get
06:26
Sun Burned” — it’s a pneumonic.
06:28
I mean, though, who came up with that, because if you own some skin you know you don’t
06:32
want to get sunburned!
06:33
The ultraviolet radiation in the sun can damage the epidermis, causing elastic fibers to clump
06:38
up, leading to that tell-tale leather-face condition. Plus, getting sunburned temporarily
06:43
depresses your immune system — because, remember, you have immune cells in your epidermis too
06:47
— AND the radiation can actually alter your skin cells’ DNA, leading to skin cancer.
06:51
We’re gonna go into your skin’s love-hate relationship with sunlight more next week,
06:55
but in the meantime, seriously, wear your sunscreen.
06:58
Now, skin damage of any kind can get serious when it affects the dermis, because it’s
07:01
not only got loads of those collagen and elastin fibers, which help make your skin strong and
07:06
elastic, it’s also full of capillaries and blood vessels.
07:09
And it houses the nerve fibers that register sensations like temperature, pressure, and
07:14
pain, as well as parts of your hair follicles and oil and sweat glands with the ducts that
07:19
lead up to the surface of the skin.
07:20
So, the dermis is where most of the skin’s work is done, and it does it in just three
07:25
layers. The upper, papillary layer is composed of
07:28
a thin sheet of areolar connective tissue that’s riddled with little peg-like projections called dermal papillae.
07:34
These papillae are pretty neat because in the thick skin of your hands and feet, these
07:38
tiny protrusions form unique friction ridges that press up through the epidermis to help
07:43
our fingers and feet grip surfaces. Your fingerprints!
07:46
Just below that papillary layer is the deeper, thicker reticular layer that makes up 80 percent
07:51
of your dermis, made up of dense irregular connective tissue. All of the dynamic parts
07:56
contained within the dermis — like the nerve fibers and capillaries — are distributed
08:00
between both its layers.
08:01
So any time you get cut enough to bleed or feel pain, you know that you’ve broken through
08:05
the epidermis and lacerated the dermis. Which, by the way, is the layer that tattoo needles
08:10
have to reach in order to work: It’s the only way to make tattoos permanent, but also
08:14
it means getting tattoos hurts. And bleeds.
08:16
Finally, something of a footnote to your skin is its third and most basal layer — the subcutis,
08:22
or hypodermis. It consists of mostly adipose connective tissue — basically a seam of fat
08:27
— and it provides insulation, energy storage, shock absorption, and helps anchor the skin.
08:33
In short, your hypodermis is where most of your body fat hangs out.
08:36
But there are more skin things to discuss, so in our next lesson we will tackle big
08:40
questions, like — does lotion really do anything? How does deodorant work? And what will make
08:45
my hair soft and shiny and irresistible?
08:47
For now, though, you learned all about skin, the main organ of your integumentary system.
08:52
We looked at the structure, mechanism, and function of your three layers of skin — the
08:57
epidermis, dermis, and hypodermis — and their various sub-layers. We talked about the roles
09:02
of melanin and keratin cells, what happens when you step on a nail, how to ensure you
09:06
get a good tattoo, and why it pays to wear sunscreen.
09:09
Thank you for watching, especially to all of our Subbable subscribers, who make Crash
09:12
Course possible for themselves and for the world. To find out how you can become a supporter,
09:16
just go to subbable.com.
09:17
This episode was written by Kathleen Yale, edited by Blake de Pastino, and our consultant,
09:21
is Dr. Brandon Jackson. Our director and editor is Nicholas Jenkins, the script supervisor
09:25
and sound designer is Michael Aranda, and the graphics team is Thought Café.
