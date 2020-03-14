The Integumentary System, Part 1 – Skin Deep: Crash Course A&P #6

—



—

Transcript Provided by YouTube:

00:00

When you hear about your “organs,” you probably think of your heart, or your liver,

00:03

or your lungs. Maybe you picture Captain Nemo playing the organ aboard the Nautilus. Why

00:07

do they have an organ on a submarine? That is – that doesn’t make any sense.

00:11

But your first associations with that term probably overlook your biggest organ.

00:15

I’m talking about your skin.

00:17

The glorious fleshy shroud that keeps the world out, and you in.

00:22

Your skin protects your body against infection and extreme temperatures, maintains your balance

00:26

of fluids, and even synthesizes vitamin D for your own personal use.

00:29

Its many nerve endings allow you to sense the outside world, and its sweat glands and

00:34

blood vessels help you maintain a proper temperature and communicate a whole range of stuff — from

00:38

your health to your emotions — through things like blushing, and flushing, and sweating.

00:42

It also accounts for about 3 to 5 kilograms of your body weight, and if you could spread

00:46

it out, it would measure up to two square meters, enough to cover your bed — the most

00:51

disgusting, paper-towel-thin, waterproof, insulating, stretchy, self-repairing, lifetime-lasting

00:56

quilt on the planet!

00:57

It comes in lots of different colors, you can cover it up, or show it off, or tattoo

01:01

the periodic table on it if you want. And of course, without it, you would basically

01:05

shrivel up and die in no time.

01:07

Together with your hair, nails, and sweat and oil glands, your skin forms your integumentary system.

01:13

And if you’ve ever been burned, or had surgery, or stepped on a nail, you know how fast complications

01:17

arise when it gets damaged.

01:18

But it also heals up quite quickly.

01:30

LAYERS.

01:31

Like an everlasting gobstopper, the key to your integumentary system is layers.

01:35

And although you can’t tell by looking at it, your skin actually has three of them,

01:39

each with particular types of cells that have their own skin jobs, to borrow a phrase from

01:44

Blade Runner or BSG… whichever you like!

01:47

The epidermis is the only layer you can actually see, assuming that your skin is intact, which is

01:51

why it’s what you think of, when you think of “skin.” It’s made of stratified squamous epithelial tissue.

01:55

But the dermis just below it is where most of the work that skin does gets done, like

02:00

sweating, and circulating blood, and feeling everything everywhere all the time. And at

02:04

the bottom there’s the subcutis, or hypodermis, composed mostly of adipose or fatty tissue.

02:08

Each of these layers owes its properties — and its ability to do its “skin job” — to

02:13

its unique combination of cells.

02:15

The bulk of your epidermis, for example, is made up of cells called keratinocytes, which

02:19

are the building blocks of that tough, fibrous protein keratin that gives structure, durability,

02:24

and waterproofing to your hair, nails, and outer skin.

02:27

These cells are constantly dying and being replaced — you lose millions of them every

02:31

day, enough to completely replace your epidermis every 4 to 6 weeks.

02:35

That’s why if you want to tell the world you love your mom or commemorate your favorite

02:38

famous physiologist with a tattoo you gotta make sure the ink gets below the epidermis.

02:42

If there’s a cell in the human body that’s been responsible for causing the most pride

02:45

and the most prejudice in human history, it’s another epidermal cell: the melanocyte, the

02:50

spider-shaped cell that synthesizes melanin, the pigment that gives skin its color.

02:55

I’ll spend more time later talking about why skin color differs around the world, but

02:58

one thing to keep in mind is that both the very palest and the very darkest human skins

03:02

on the planet have about the same number of melanocytes.

03:05

Your particular color isn’t about the number of these cells that you have, but instead

03:08

about the breadth of their spidery cellular extensions, which in turn affect the amount

03:13

of melanin that they contain.

03:15

But on a cellular level, we’re all the same.

03:17

Now, your skin, obviously, is also your first line of defense when it comes to protecting

03:21

you from the outside world. So it may not come as a surprise that you have lots of immune

03:25

system cells in your epidermis as well.

03:27

These are your dendritic, or Langerhans cells, which are kinda star-shaped, and like white

03:31

blood cells and platelets, they actually originate in your bone marrow. Once they migrate to

03:35

the epidermis, their long, skinny tendrils run around the keratinocytes and spend much

03:39

of their time ingesting the unwanted invaders that are trying to sneak around your skin.

03:44

Finally, rounding out the quartet of epidermal cells, your tactile, or Merkel cells occur

03:48

deep down at the boundary between the epidermis and the dermis, where they combine with nerve

03:53

endings to create a sensory receptor for touch.

03:55

What’s a little weird, though, is that all these cells are all organized differently

03:59

in the skin that covers your body. In fact, in some places, you have more layers of epidermis than others.

04:04

Your thick skin — and yes, that’s what it’s really called — is the tougher stuff

04:07

on the palms of your hands and the soles your feet, and it consists of five epidermal layers.

04:12

Your thin skin covers everything else, with just four.

04:15

To get to know what’s going on with your thick skin, let’s just imagine you’re

04:18

walking around barefoot in the yard, when suddenly you feel a shooting pain.

04:20

You’ve just stepped on a big ol’ nail, and it’s penetrated all of the layers of

04:24

your epidermis. First it pierced your stratum corneum, which

04:28

means — pardon my Latin — “horny layer.” This is the outermost layer and also the roughest,

04:33

made up of about 20 or 30 sheets of dead keratinocyte cells. This is the layer that you’re always sloughing

04:38

off and feeding to dust mites, but while it’s in place it offers basic protection from environmental threats.

04:44

From there, the nail drives through your stratum lucidum, or “clear layer.” This holds

04:48

two or three rows of clear, flat, dead keratinocytes that are only found in the thick skin of your

04:53

palms and foot soles. So, in places where you only have thin skin, this layer is what’s missing.

04:58

Things start to get more serious in the “granular layer” or stratum granulosum, because this

05:03

contains living keratinocytes that are forming keratin like crazy. This layer looks kind

05:08

of grainy because those cells are getting compressed and flattened as they move up through

05:12

the epidermal layers, maturing as they go.

05:14

The deeper you go through the layers of the epidermis, the younger the cells get. Regeneration

05:19

happens in the lower layers, and new cells move up toward the surface, maturing along

05:24

the way, where they eventually die and slough off from the surface of your skin.

05:28

This whole process is due in part to the fact that the epidermis is epithelial, so it’s

05:32

avascular. That means that all the oxygen and nutrients that its cells need have to

05:37

come from the dermis below it. So, as epidermal cells mature and get bumped up by younger

05:42

cells forming below them, they move further and further from the blood supply, and end

05:46

up essentially suffocating.

05:47

When that nail cuts through the fourth layer — the stratum spinosum, or “spiny layer”

05:52

— it’s getting closer to the point where cell regeneration, or mitosis, is active.

05:56

These cells look prickly when they’re dehydrated for microscope slide preparation — hence

06:00

the name — and that’s because they contain filaments that help them hold to each other.

06:04

And finally, that dang nail touches down on your deepest, thinnest epidermal level — the

06:08

“basal layer” or stratum basale. It’s just a single layer of columnar cells, but

06:13

it’s like a cell factory where most of that new-cell production happens. This stratum

06:18

is also what connects the epidermis to the layer of skin below it, the dermis.

06:22

Feelin’ a little overwhelmed by all the layers? Just remember: “Come Let’s Get

06:26

Sun Burned” — it’s a pneumonic.

06:28

I mean, though, who came up with that, because if you own some skin you know you don’t

06:32

want to get sunburned!

06:33

The ultraviolet radiation in the sun can damage the epidermis, causing elastic fibers to clump

06:38

up, leading to that tell-tale leather-face condition. Plus, getting sunburned temporarily

06:43

depresses your immune system — because, remember, you have immune cells in your epidermis too

06:47

— AND the radiation can actually alter your skin cells’ DNA, leading to skin cancer.

06:51

We’re gonna go into your skin’s love-hate relationship with sunlight more next week,

06:55

but in the meantime, seriously, wear your sunscreen.

06:58

Now, skin damage of any kind can get serious when it affects the dermis, because it’s

07:01

not only got loads of those collagen and elastin fibers, which help make your skin strong and

07:06

elastic, it’s also full of capillaries and blood vessels.

07:09

And it houses the nerve fibers that register sensations like temperature, pressure, and

07:14

pain, as well as parts of your hair follicles and oil and sweat glands with the ducts that

07:19

lead up to the surface of the skin.

07:20

So, the dermis is where most of the skin’s work is done, and it does it in just three

07:25

layers. The upper, papillary layer is composed of

07:28

a thin sheet of areolar connective tissue that’s riddled with little peg-like projections called dermal papillae.

07:34

These papillae are pretty neat because in the thick skin of your hands and feet, these

07:38

tiny protrusions form unique friction ridges that press up through the epidermis to help

07:43

our fingers and feet grip surfaces. Your fingerprints!

07:46

Just below that papillary layer is the deeper, thicker reticular layer that makes up 80 percent

07:51

of your dermis, made up of dense irregular connective tissue. All of the dynamic parts

07:56

contained within the dermis — like the nerve fibers and capillaries — are distributed

08:00

between both its layers.

08:01

So any time you get cut enough to bleed or feel pain, you know that you’ve broken through

08:05

the epidermis and lacerated the dermis. Which, by the way, is the layer that tattoo needles

08:10

have to reach in order to work: It’s the only way to make tattoos permanent, but also

08:14

it means getting tattoos hurts. And bleeds.

08:16

Finally, something of a footnote to your skin is its third and most basal layer — the subcutis,

08:22

or hypodermis. It consists of mostly adipose connective tissue — basically a seam of fat

08:27

— and it provides insulation, energy storage, shock absorption, and helps anchor the skin.

08:33

In short, your hypodermis is where most of your body fat hangs out.

08:36

But there are more skin things to discuss, so in our next lesson we will tackle big

08:40

questions, like — does lotion really do anything? How does deodorant work? And what will make

08:45

my hair soft and shiny and irresistible?

08:47

For now, though, you learned all about skin, the main organ of your integumentary system.

08:52

We looked at the structure, mechanism, and function of your three layers of skin — the

08:57

epidermis, dermis, and hypodermis — and their various sub-layers. We talked about the roles

09:02

of melanin and keratin cells, what happens when you step on a nail, how to ensure you

09:06

get a good tattoo, and why it pays to wear sunscreen.

09:09

09:17

This episode was written by Kathleen Yale, edited by Blake de Pastino, and our consultant,

09:21

is Dr. Brandon Jackson. Our director and editor is Nicholas Jenkins, the script supervisor

09:25

and sound designer is Michael Aranda, and the graphics team is Thought Café.

—

