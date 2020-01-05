What Sex Ed Class Forgot to Teach Us

—
How many of you had “the talk” with your parents? What did (or didn’t) school teach you about sex and relationships? We took to the streets with host/comedian Rose Surnow to talk with people about sex education.
—
—
Transcript Provided by YouTube:
00:00
– One of my classmates asked if you could kill a girl
00:04
by having too big of a penis.
00:10
– I learned how a baby was born.
00:12
That was super scary.
00:14
– It was more about how to make babies
00:16
instead of the connection part, right.
00:18
– Oh, what you wanna know about is sexual intercourse.
00:21
– The still preach abstinence.
00:22
– In public school?
00:23
– Yeah, because I mean, that is the only way
00:26
to guarantee yourself not getting pregnant
00:27
and not getting an STD.
00:29
– Boring.
00:34
– Straight people sex, that’s the only thing they teach you.
00:37
– Are you queer?
00:39
– Yes.
00:40
– So whatever you learned in school was useless?
00:41
– Yes, I still have no idea what I’m doing.
00:44
– Oh, that’s not what I heard.
00:46
When you got the straight sex talk, did you already know
00:49
that that was not gonna be useful?
00:50
– At the time, I thought it was going to be useful
00:52
and I was like, great, this is it,
00:53
I’m gonna be attracted to a vagina.
00:56
They did nothing for me.
00:57
– Well, you have a lot of extra knowledge
00:59
that in a pinch you can use.
01:00
– Exactly.
01:05
– So your parents did not give you a sex talk?
01:07
– No.
01:08
– No.
01:09
– No, I never got that.
01:11
– Parents didn’t teach me anything.
01:12
Growing up in a very conservative Asian family,
01:15
it was kinda like don’t ask, don’t tell.
01:17
– So how did you figure it out on your own?
01:20
– I used to watch a lot of telenovelas
01:21
so there was a lot of steamy scenes.
01:23
– Just gotta look stuff up if you’re curious really.
01:25
– I live in a generation where we didn’t have like internet.
01:29
It was word of mouth, right,
01:29
from your friends. – You were born
01:30
in the early 1900s?
01:31
– No.
01:32
– My friends introduced me to porn.
01:34
– I got most of my education from fumbling through it
01:37
or pornography, like finding it from friends
01:40
or your dad, actually, most likely, right.
01:42
– Did you take some from your dad?
01:43
– I probably did, yeah.
01:45
– Do you feel like looking at porn
01:46
and watching porn actually helped you in sex?
01:48
– No, I don’t think it helps you.
01:49
It’s because it’s the most of extremes, right,
01:52
it’s not norm, not the best place to get answers.
01:54
– I wasn’t expecting this.
01:55
I haven’t even had coffee yet. – It’s 10 a.m.,
01:56
time to talk about sex.
01:57
When you had sex for the first time,
01:59
what surprised you about it?
02:01
– I think you think it’s gonna be sexier than it is.
02:03
It’s just like more awkward.
02:04
– I guess worse than I expected.
02:06
– Did it hurt? – Yeah.
02:07
– It kinda hurt, actually.
02:09
– I was sleeping over at a guy’s house.
02:10
I had lied to my family
02:11
and he went inside came out and he came.
02:14
I was like, I did it.
02:16
– Wow, it was a one pump?
02:17
Were you like sex is so easy and it’s so fast.
02:21
– Under a full moon on a full moon blanket
02:23
with this guy named Buzzy.
02:25
– Buzzy? – And it was just terrible.
02:26
Do you know Buzzy?
02:27
– Yes, the Ralph Lauren guy.
02:29
– And we had a shed like a storage shed.
02:31
That was like the only place we could be alone, yeah.
02:33
– Sounds really uncomfortable.
02:34
– It was the worst.
02:35
– It was on a waterbed on a Sunday afternoon sober
02:38
and Bone Thugs and Harmony was playing.
02:40
– The fact that you lost your virginity on a waterbed
02:42
to Bone Thugs, like you win.
02:44
– What do you wish you had learned before you had sex?
02:47
– Consents a good one, you can say no to people
02:50
and it’s not embarrassing and it’s not unattractive.
02:52
– Sex is an act that like also I should have had pleasure.
02:55
I wish I had known that.
02:57
– Especially for women, there’s no discussion
02:59
about the kinds of things
03:00
that would actually be pleasurable.
03:01
– I feel like they try to scare you out of sexuality
03:04
and exploring that and every experience I’ve had
03:06
is sort of the, like, precautionary steps,
03:08
never the, like, the joys of it.
03:10
– Deciding what you like and learning to communicate,
03:13
nobody talks about.
03:14
– Gay sex could just be taught in schools as well
03:17
and just how to protect yourself a little bit more.
03:20
I’m as well HIV positive so, like,
03:23
if I woulda been taught more about
03:25
things like that in school,
03:27
maybe I wouldn’t be in the spot that I am.
03:29
– If you had kids, what would you want them to know?
03:32
– Communicate.
03:33
– And don’t meet up with somebody you don’t know.
03:34
– Make sure you care about this person.
03:37
– Make sure that they respect you.
03:38
– Make sure you’re comfortable and you feel safe.
03:41
If you don’t feel safe and comfortable, forget it.
03:50
♪ Soul pancake ♪
—
This post was previously published on YouTube.
—
Photo credit: Screenshot from video
Leave a Reply
.