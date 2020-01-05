Get Daily Email
What Sex Ed Class Forgot to Teach Us

What Sex Ed Class Forgot to Teach Us

by


How many of you had “the talk” with your parents? What did (or didn’t) school teach you about sex and relationships? We took to the streets with host/comedian Rose Surnow to talk with people about sex education.

Transcript Provided by YouTube:

00:00
– One of my classmates asked if you could kill a girl
00:04
by having too big of a penis.
00:10
– I learned how a baby was born.
00:12
That was super scary.
00:14
– It was more about how to make babies
00:16
instead of the connection part, right.
00:18
– Oh, what you wanna know about is sexual intercourse.
00:21
– The still preach abstinence.
00:22
– In public school?
00:23
– Yeah, because I mean, that is the only way
00:26
to guarantee yourself not getting pregnant
00:27
and not getting an STD.
00:29
– Boring.
00:34
– Straight people sex, that’s the only thing they teach you.
00:37
– Are you queer?
00:39
– Yes.
00:40
– So whatever you learned in school was useless?
00:41
– Yes, I still have no idea what I’m doing.
00:44
– Oh, that’s not what I heard.
00:46
When you got the straight sex talk, did you already know
00:49
that that was not gonna be useful?
00:50
– At the time, I thought it was going to be useful
00:52
and I was like, great, this is it,
00:53
I’m gonna be attracted to a vagina.
00:56
They did nothing for me.
00:57
– Well, you have a lot of extra knowledge
00:59
that in a pinch you can use.
01:00
– Exactly.
01:05
– So your parents did not give you a sex talk?
01:07
– No.
01:08
– No.
01:09
– No, I never got that.
01:11
– Parents didn’t teach me anything.
01:12
Growing up in a very conservative Asian family,
01:15
it was kinda like don’t ask, don’t tell.
01:17
– So how did you figure it out on your own?
01:20
– I used to watch a lot of telenovelas
01:21
so there was a lot of steamy scenes.
01:23
– Just gotta look stuff up if you’re curious really.
01:25
– I live in a generation where we didn’t have like internet.
01:29
It was word of mouth, right,
01:29
from your friends. – You were born
01:30
in the early 1900s?
01:31
– No.
01:32
– My friends introduced me to porn.
01:34
– I got most of my education from fumbling through it
01:37
or pornography, like finding it from friends
01:40
or your dad, actually, most likely, right.
01:42
– Did you take some from your dad?
01:43
– I probably did, yeah.
01:45
– Do you feel like looking at porn
01:46
and watching porn actually helped you in sex?
01:48
– No, I don’t think it helps you.
01:49
It’s because it’s the most of extremes, right,
01:52
it’s not norm, not the best place to get answers.
01:54
– I wasn’t expecting this.
01:55
I haven’t even had coffee yet. – It’s 10 a.m.,
01:56
time to talk about sex.
01:57
When you had sex for the first time,
01:59
what surprised you about it?
02:01
– I think you think it’s gonna be sexier than it is.
02:03
It’s just like more awkward.
02:04
– I guess worse than I expected.
02:06
– Did it hurt? – Yeah.
02:07
– It kinda hurt, actually.
02:09
– I was sleeping over at a guy’s house.
02:10
I had lied to my family
02:11
and he went inside came out and he came.
02:14
I was like, I did it.
02:16
– Wow, it was a one pump?
02:17
Were you like sex is so easy and it’s so fast.
02:21
– Under a full moon on a full moon blanket
02:23
with this guy named Buzzy.
02:25
– Buzzy? – And it was just terrible.
02:26
Do you know Buzzy?
02:27
– Yes, the Ralph Lauren guy.
02:29
– And we had a shed like a storage shed.
02:31
That was like the only place we could be alone, yeah.
02:33
– Sounds really uncomfortable.
02:34
– It was the worst.
02:35
– It was on a waterbed on a Sunday afternoon sober
02:38
and Bone Thugs and Harmony was playing.
02:40
– The fact that you lost your virginity on a waterbed
02:42
to Bone Thugs, like you win.
02:44
– What do you wish you had learned before you had sex?
02:47
– Consents a good one, you can say no to people
02:50
and it’s not embarrassing and it’s not unattractive.
02:52
– Sex is an act that like also I should have had pleasure.
02:55
I wish I had known that.
02:57
– Especially for women, there’s no discussion
02:59
about the kinds of things
03:00
that would actually be pleasurable.
03:01
– I feel like they try to scare you out of sexuality
03:04
and exploring that and every experience I’ve had
03:06
is sort of the, like, precautionary steps,
03:08
never the, like, the joys of it.
03:10
– Deciding what you like and learning to communicate,
03:13
nobody talks about.
03:14
– Gay sex could just be taught in schools as well
03:17
and just how to protect yourself a little bit more.
03:20
I’m as well HIV positive so, like,
03:23
if I woulda been taught more about
03:25
things like that in school,
03:27
maybe I wouldn’t be in the spot that I am.
03:29
– If you had kids, what would you want them to know?
03:32
– Communicate.
03:33
– And don’t meet up with somebody you don’t know.
03:34
– Make sure you care about this person.
03:37
– Make sure that they respect you.
03:38
– Make sure you’re comfortable and you feel safe.
03:41
If you don’t feel safe and comfortable, forget it.
03:50
♪ Soul pancake ♪

This post was previously published on YouTube.

Photo credit: Screenshot from video

