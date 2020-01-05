What Sex Ed Class Forgot to Teach Us

—

How many of you had “the talk” with your parents? What did (or didn’t) school teach you about sex and relationships? We took to the streets with host/comedian Rose Surnow to talk with people about sex education.

—

—

Transcript Provided by YouTube:

00:00

– One of my classmates asked if you could kill a girl

00:04

by having too big of a penis.

00:10

– I learned how a baby was born.

00:12

That was super scary.

00:14

– It was more about how to make babies

00:16

instead of the connection part, right.

00:18

– Oh, what you wanna know about is sexual intercourse.

00:21

– The still preach abstinence.

00:22

– In public school?

00:23

– Yeah, because I mean, that is the only way

00:26

to guarantee yourself not getting pregnant

00:27

and not getting an STD.

00:29

– Boring.

00:34

– Straight people sex, that’s the only thing they teach you.

00:37

– Are you queer?

00:39

– Yes.

00:40

– So whatever you learned in school was useless?

00:41

– Yes, I still have no idea what I’m doing.

00:44

– Oh, that’s not what I heard.

00:46

When you got the straight sex talk, did you already know

00:49

that that was not gonna be useful?

00:50

– At the time, I thought it was going to be useful

00:52

and I was like, great, this is it,

00:53

I’m gonna be attracted to a vagina.

00:56

They did nothing for me.

00:57

– Well, you have a lot of extra knowledge

00:59

that in a pinch you can use.

01:00

– Exactly.

01:05

– So your parents did not give you a sex talk?

01:07

– No.

01:08

– No.

01:09

– No, I never got that.

01:11

– Parents didn’t teach me anything.

01:12

Growing up in a very conservative Asian family,

01:15

it was kinda like don’t ask, don’t tell.

01:17

– So how did you figure it out on your own?

01:20

– I used to watch a lot of telenovelas

01:21

so there was a lot of steamy scenes.

01:23

– Just gotta look stuff up if you’re curious really.

01:25

– I live in a generation where we didn’t have like internet.

01:29

It was word of mouth, right,

01:29

from your friends. – You were born

01:30

in the early 1900s?

01:31

– No.

01:32

– My friends introduced me to porn.

01:34

– I got most of my education from fumbling through it

01:37

or pornography, like finding it from friends

01:40

or your dad, actually, most likely, right.

01:42

– Did you take some from your dad?

01:43

– I probably did, yeah.

01:45

– Do you feel like looking at porn

01:46

and watching porn actually helped you in sex?

01:48

– No, I don’t think it helps you.

01:49

It’s because it’s the most of extremes, right,

01:52

it’s not norm, not the best place to get answers.

01:54

– I wasn’t expecting this.

01:55

I haven’t even had coffee yet. – It’s 10 a.m.,

01:56

time to talk about sex.

01:57

When you had sex for the first time,

01:59

what surprised you about it?

02:01

– I think you think it’s gonna be sexier than it is.

02:03

It’s just like more awkward.

02:04

– I guess worse than I expected.

02:06

– Did it hurt? – Yeah.

02:07

– It kinda hurt, actually.

02:09

– I was sleeping over at a guy’s house.

02:10

I had lied to my family

02:11

and he went inside came out and he came.

02:14

I was like, I did it.

02:16

– Wow, it was a one pump?

02:17

Were you like sex is so easy and it’s so fast.

02:21

– Under a full moon on a full moon blanket

02:23

with this guy named Buzzy.

02:25

– Buzzy? – And it was just terrible.

02:26

Do you know Buzzy?

02:27

– Yes, the Ralph Lauren guy.

02:29

– And we had a shed like a storage shed.

02:31

That was like the only place we could be alone, yeah.

02:33

– Sounds really uncomfortable.

02:34

– It was the worst.

02:35

– It was on a waterbed on a Sunday afternoon sober

02:38

and Bone Thugs and Harmony was playing.

02:40

– The fact that you lost your virginity on a waterbed

02:42

to Bone Thugs, like you win.

02:44

– What do you wish you had learned before you had sex?

02:47

– Consents a good one, you can say no to people

02:50

and it’s not embarrassing and it’s not unattractive.

02:52

– Sex is an act that like also I should have had pleasure.

02:55

I wish I had known that.

02:57

– Especially for women, there’s no discussion

02:59

about the kinds of things

03:00

that would actually be pleasurable.

03:01

– I feel like they try to scare you out of sexuality

03:04

and exploring that and every experience I’ve had

03:06

is sort of the, like, precautionary steps,

03:08

never the, like, the joys of it.

03:10

– Deciding what you like and learning to communicate,

03:13

nobody talks about.

03:14

– Gay sex could just be taught in schools as well

03:17

and just how to protect yourself a little bit more.

03:20

I’m as well HIV positive so, like,

03:23

if I woulda been taught more about

03:25

things like that in school,

03:27

maybe I wouldn’t be in the spot that I am.

03:29

– If you had kids, what would you want them to know?

03:32

– Communicate.

03:33

– And don’t meet up with somebody you don’t know.

03:34

– Make sure you care about this person.

03:37

– Make sure that they respect you.

03:38

– Make sure you’re comfortable and you feel safe.

03:41

If you don’t feel safe and comfortable, forget it.

03:50

♪ Soul pancake ♪

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

—

This post was previously published on YouTube.

—

Photo credit: Screenshot from video